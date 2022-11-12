Restaurant header imageView gallery
Chicken

The Crispy Coop

1,861 Reviews

$$

1717 Northwest Blvd

Columbus, OH 43212

Order Again

Popular Items

4 Strips Dinner
Sandwich Dinner
Dark Dinner

Desserts

Honey Bun Cake

$4.50

Homemade Banana puddin'

$4.50

Coca-Cola Red Velvet Cake

$4.50

Dinners

Half Chicken

$14.00

Breast, Thigh, Wing, & Leg and choice of 2 sides

White Dinner

$14.00

2 Breasts and choice of 2 sides

Dark Dinner

$14.00

2 Thighs + 2 Legs and choice of 2 sides

Wing Dinner

$14.00

6 full wings and choice of 2 sides

4 Strips Dinner

$14.00

4 Strips and choice of 2 sides

Sandwich Dinner

$14.00

Pickles and slaw come on the sandwich and dinner includes choice of 2 sides

Kids STRIPS

$8.00

2 strips and choice of 1 side

Kids LEGS + 1 Side

$8.00

2 Legs and choice of 1 side

Just Chicken

Breast

$4.00

Thigh

$2.50

Wing

$2.00

Leg

$2.00

4 Strips

$9.00

Chicken Snack (1/2 Chicken. No Sides)

$10.00

Breast, thigh, wing and leg.

6 Wings

$10.00

6 full wings

12 Wings

$19.00

12 full wings

Chicken Sammy

$8.50

1 Strip

$2.50

Salads

Mixed Green

$9.00

Sides & Sauces

SM Greens

$4.00

LG Greens

$7.00

SM Mac

$4.00

LG Mac

$7.00

SM Corn Bread

$2.50

1 piece of corn bread

LG Corn Bread

$8.00

4 pieces of corn bread

SM Slaw

$3.50

LG Slaw

$6.00

Small Texas Potatoes

$3.50

4 big potato wedges, aka JoJos

LG Texas Potatoes

$6.00

8 big potato wedges aka JoJos

Sm Mash

$4.00

Lg Mash

$7.00Out of stock

Side of Ranch

$0.50

Side of BBQ

$0.50

Side of Nash. Hot

$0.50

Side of Tenn. Mild

$0.50

Side Of Gravy

$0.50

No Gravy

Crispy Sauce

$0.50

Maple Syrup

$0.50

Arizona Ranch

$0.50

Pearl Sugar Waffle

$4.00

Side of Honey Mustard

$0.50

Side of Franks Red Hot

$0.50

Side of picklez

$0.75

Chicky & Wafflez

Chicky & Wafflez

$14.00

3 strips & 2 pearl sugar waffles

Drinks

Fountain

$2.15

Water Cup

20oz Coca-Cola Classic

$2.65

20oz Red Creme Soda

$2.65

20oz Sprite

$2.65

20oz Powerade

$2.65

20oz Dasani

$1.50

20oz Coke Zero

$2.65Out of stock

Strawberry Aguas Frescas

$2.65

Mango Aguas Frescas

$2.65

Cherry Coca-Cola Zero Sugar

$2.65Out of stock

20oz Vanilla Coke

$2.65

20oz Cherry Coke

$2.65Out of stock

MM Watermelon Punch

$2.65

MM Blue Raspberry Punch

$2.65

8pc Chicken

$20.00

12pc Chicken

$25.00

16pc Chicken

$30.00

20pc Chicken

$35.00

25pc Chicken

$40.00

32pc Chicken

$50.00

40pc Chicken (Please Call To Order)

$60.00Out of stock

50pc Chicken (Please Call To Order)

$66.00Out of stock

75pc Chicken (Please Call To Order)

$100.00Out of stock

100pc Chicken (Please Call To Order)

$125.00Out of stock

200pc Chicken (Please Call To Order)

$240.00

Wings

25 Wings

$40.00

50 Wings (Please Call To Order)

$70.00Out of stock

100 Wings (Please Call To Order)

$130.00Out of stock

Breasts

10 Breasts

$30.00

20 Breasts(Please Call To Order)

$50.00Out of stock

Sides

HP Coleslaw (Please Call To Order)

$40.00Out of stock

FP Coleslaw (Please Call To Order)

$70.00Out of stock

HP Greens (Please Call To Order)

$45.00Out of stock

FP Greens (Please Call To Order)

$80.00Out of stock

HP Mac & Cheese (Please Call To Order)

$45.00

FP Mac & Cheese (Please Call To Order)

$80.00

12 PC Corn Bread ( Please Call To Order)

$25.00Out of stock

24 PC Corn Bread (Please Call To Order)

$40.00Out of stock

JoJo

8pc JoJo

$6.00

12pc JoJo

$8.00

16pc JoJo

$10.00

20pc JoJo

$12.00

25pc JoJo

$14.00

32pc JoJo

$16.00

40pc JoJo

$20.00

50pc JoJo (Please Call To Order)

$23.00Out of stock

75pc JoJo (Please Call To Order)

$35.00Out of stock

100pc JoJo (Please Call To Order)

$45.00Out of stock

200pc JoJo (Please Call To Order)

$80.00

Beer

Bud Light

$4.00

Mich Ultra

$4.00Out of stock

Miller Lite

$4.00

Budweiser

$4.00

Yuengling

$4.00

Liquor (NO TAKEOUT!!!)

No to go liquor sales are allowed

Captain Morgan Rum

$4.00

Tito's Vodka

$4.00

Ciderboys

Strawberry

$4.00

Mimosa

$4.00

White Claw

White Claws

$4.00
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday10:30 am - 12:00 am
