The Crooked Paddle

424 Reviews

13468 Hartstown Rd

Linesville, PA 16424

Soda

Coke (Can)

$1.50

Coke 20oz Bottle

$1.99

Coke Diet (Can)

$1.50

Caffeine Free Diet Coke (Can)

$1.50

Orange (Can)

$1.50

Pink Lemonade

$1.99

Bottled Water

$1.99

Pink Lemonade

$1.99

2 Litter Pop

$2.99

Appetizers

Artichoke Dip

$8.99

Creamy blend of asiago and artichokes. Topped with crisp bacon.

Bavarian Beer Pretzels

$6.99

5 soft pretzels served with two dips.

Bread Sticks

$5.99+

Homemade. Brushed with Butter N Garlic Parmesan. Served with choice of Marinara or Ranch. Add Cheese for only $1.00.

Brew City Fries

$5.99

Crunchy beer battered fries. Served with aioli.

Buffalo Dip

$8.99

Homemade buffalo dip using our signature Dottie's Ranch dressing. Served with naan bread dippers.

Crab Dip

$8.99

Creamy homemade crab dip. Served with fried naan dippers.

Fried Cheese Curds

$7.99

Fries

$4.50

Straight cut fries with skin on.

Garlic Knots

$6.99

Hush Puppies(8)

$4.99

Onion rings

$6.99

Crunchy fried onion rings. Served with ranch or marinara sauce.

Southern Fried Oysters

$10.99

Pickle Chips/ranch

$5.99

Pizza Logs

$5.99

Shrimp Scampi

$10.99

Spillway Chips

$3.99

Sweet Potato Fries

$4.99

Waffle Fries

$4.99

Extra Naan Dippers

$2.00

Egg Rolls (4)

$5.99

Zucchini Planks

$6.99

Broc Chedd Bites

$5.99

Calamari

$12.99

Crisp and tender calamari rings. Served with aioli.

**Buffalo LOGS**

$6.99

Loaded Pork Fries

$8.99

Coconut Shrimp (8pc)

$13.99

Salads

Blackened Salmon Salad

$16.99

Caesar Salad

$8.99

Cobb Salad

$11.99

Crispy Chicken Salad

$10.99

Gr. Chix Salad

$11.99

Steak Salad

$15.99

Taco salad

$10.99

Yinzer Bonless Bite Salad

$11.99

Strawberry Spinach Salad

$9.99

Side Salad

$3.99

Large Dinner Salad

$6.99

Side Caesar Salad

$4.99

Soup WITH MEAL

C. Lobster Bisque

$4.99

C. Shrimp Corn Chowder

$2.95

C. Soup Of The Day

$2.95

C. Loaded Potato

$2.95

Bowl Lobster Bisque

$5.99

B. Shrimp Corn Chowder

$4.99Out of stock

B. Soup Of The Day

$3.95

B. Loaded Potato

$3.95

Soup AS APP

C. Lobster Bisque

$4.99

C. Soup Of The Day

$2.95

Chili

$2.95

C. Loaded Potato

$2.95

C. Shrimp Corn Chowder

$2.95

C. Beef Veg

$2.95Out of stock

C.Cheddar Broc

$2.95Out of stock

C. Tomato Basil Rav

$2.95Out of stock

C. Chicken Noodle

$2.95Out of stock

C. Sausage Potato

$2.95Out of stock

C. Tomato Soup

$2.95Out of stock

C. Chickn Tortila

$2.95Out of stock

C. Beef Noodle

Out of stock

C. Wedding

$2.95Out of stock

Bowl Lobster Bisque

$5.99

B. Chili

$3.95

B. Loaded Potato

$3.95

B. Shrimp Corn Chowder

$4.99Out of stock

B. Soup Of The Day

$3.95

B. French Onion Soup

$4.99Out of stock

B. Beef Veggie

$3.95Out of stock

B. Cheddar Broc

$3.95Out of stock

B. Tomato Basil Rav

$3.95Out of stock

B. Chkn Noodle

$3.95Out of stock

B. Sausage Potato

$3.95Out of stock

B. Tomato Soup

$3.95Out of stock

B. Chicken Tortila

$3.95Out of stock

B. Wedding

$3.95Out of stock

Wings

6 Wings

$8.00

12 Wings

$16.00

18 Wings

$24.00

24 Wings

$32.00

Boneless Bites

$9.99

Adult Tender (4pc)

$8.99

Sandwiches

Asian Sesame Burger

$13.99

Bacon Bleu Burger

$14.99

Bacon Cheese Burger

$13.58

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

$9.49

Cheese Burger

$11.99

Crispy Chx Sandwich

$9.99

Grilled Chx Sandwich

$9.99

Hamburger

$8.99

Mushroom Swiss Burger

$13.99

Oyster Po' Boy

$10.99

Pot Roast Melt

$11.99

Rise N Shine Burger

$11.99

Rodeo Burger

$14.99

Shrimp Po' Boy

$10.99

Before The Butcher\Vegan

$10.99

Smashed Sausage + Pepper Burger

$11.99Out of stock

Italian Butcher Block

$10.99

Grilled Salmon Burger

$13.99

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$10.99

Sides

2oz Cocktail

$0.50

2oz Horsey Sauce

$0.50

2oz Ranch

$0.50

2oz Tarter

$0.50

4oz Marinara

$0.99

Apple Sauce

$1.50

Bake Beans

Baked Potato

$2.99

Cole Slaw

$1.50

Cottage Cheese

$1.50

Dbl Meat Pot Roast

$3.00

Extra Naan Dippers

$2.00

Garlic Toast

$1.50

Gravy

$0.55

Grilled Chicken

$3.75

Homestyle Mac N Cheese

$4.99

Ketchup Side

Mashed Potatoes

$2.99

Pasta Salad

$1.50

Plain Penne

$2.99

Salad Dressing 2oz

$0.50

Side Aoili 2oz

$0.50

Side Beer Cheese

$0.99

Side Broccoli

$2.99

Side Nacho Cheese 4oz

$0.99Out of stock

Side Wing Sauce

$0.99

Dinners

Blackened Salmon

$16.99

Battered Cod Dinner

$13.99

***Baked Cod***

$13.99

Cod Sandwich

$11.99

Chicken Alfredo

$14.99

Shrimp Dinner

$13.99

Lobster Ravioli

$21.99

Scampi Dinner

$13.99

Loaded Mac N Cheese

$10.99

Shrimp Alfredo

$14.99

Coconut Shrimp Dinner

$14.99

Scallops Dinner

$26.99

Pizza

16" Cheeze Pizza

$10.99

16" Chicken Florentine Pizza

$15.95

16" Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$15.95

16" Meatza Pizza

$15.95

16" Chicken Bacon Ranch

$15.95

16" Supreme Pizza

$15.95

Personal Paddle Pizza

$6.99

Personal Paddle Gluten Free

$8.99

16" Taco pizza

$16.95

Stromboli

$7.99

Personal Take N Bake 1-topping

$6.00

16" Take N Bake 2-topping

$14.00

16" Hawaiian Pulled Pork

$15.95

Kids Menu

Cod Bites

$4.99Out of stock

Kids Mac n Cheese

$4.99

Kids Mini Burgers

$4.99

Kids Tender

$4.99

Kids Bites

$4.99

Grilled Cheese

$4.99

Dessert

Cinn Twists

$6.99

Apple Pie Logs(4)

$4.99

Scoop Of Ice Cream

$1.25

Cheesecake

$2.75

Buckeye Pie

$4.50Out of stock

Mini PB Pie

$5.99Out of stock

Peanut Butter High Pie

$5.99

Pumpkin Pie

$3.99

Wings (Dine in discount)

6 Wings

$4.50

12 Wings

$9.00

18 Wings

$13.50

24 Wings

$18.00

Boneless Bites

$9.99

Adult Tender (4pc)

$8.99

Grab & Go

6 Pack (3.00)

$9.50

6 Pack (3.50-4.50)

$16.00

6 Pack (450-up)

$20.00

12 Packs

$13.00+

6 Pack Cans

$6.50

Wings Sauces

Dottie Sauce

$9.99

Slushies

Strawberry Daq Slush

$5.00Out of stock

Rocket Pop Slushie

$5.00Out of stock

Pineapple Coconut Slush

$5.00Out of stock

Smirnoff Blue Rasp Smash

$5.00Out of stock

JD Downhome Punch Slush

$5.00Out of stock

Long Island Ice Tea Slush

$5.00Out of stock

Strawberry Rita Slush

$5.00Out of stock

Banana Slush

$5.00Out of stock

PBR Coffee Slush

$6.00Out of stock

JD So Peach Slush

$5.00Out of stock

Mikes Red Freeze

$5.00Out of stock

Jam Me Happy Slush

$5.00Out of stock

NA. Blue Raz Slushie

$2.99Out of stock

Margarita Slushie

$5.00Out of stock

Watermelon Rita Slush

$5.00Out of stock

Sour Watermelon

$5.00

Mango Margarita

$4.00
All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Eat, Drink and Enjoy!

Website

Location

13468 Hartstown Rd, Linesville, PA 16424

Directions

