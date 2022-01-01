The Crooked Paddle
424 Reviews
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info
Eat, Drink and Enjoy!
Location
13468 Hartstown Rd, Linesville, PA 16424
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Byler’s Family Restaurant Amish Style cooking - 110 Liberty St
No Reviews
110 Liberty St Jamestown, PA 16134
View restaurant
Lucantino's Trattoria - 321 Arch Street
No Reviews
321 Arch St Ste 103 Meadville, PA 16335
View restaurant