The Crooked Ram
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
4026 MAIN STREET, MANCHESTER, VT 05254
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
The Reluctant Panther Restaurant - 39 West Road
No Reviews
39 West Road Manchester, VT 05254
View restaurant