The Crooked Ram

No reviews yet

No reviews yet

4026 MAIN STREET

MANCHESTER, VT 05254

Garlic Honey

$14.00

Local honey from Boorn Brook Farms fermented with garlic.

Black Crossword Tote (Pre-order)

$28.00

10" Black crossword tot. 100% organic cotton.

Ram Natural Tote (Pre-order)

$28.00

10" drunk ram tote bag. 100% recycled cotton.

Wine Club (Quarterly)

$125.00

Join the wine club! You will receive 4 bottles of natural wine every 3 months. This will be a mixture of funky and traditional drinking wines. Note this option is only for the first quarter! Pick up 11/15 -11/16

Wine Club (Annual)

$450.00

Join the wine club! You will receive 16 bottles of wine throughout the year. This will be a mixture of funky and traditional drinking wines. The wine will be ready to pick up quarterly (4 bottles per/pick up) Q1 11/15 -11/16 Q2 2/15 -2/16 Q3 5/17 - 518 Q4 8/16 - 8/17

Touchy Coffee Fruitcake 12oz Whole Bean

$25.00

From our friends at Touchy Coffee! 12oz Whole Bean Coffee Washed process, Chiapas Mexico whipping cream, citrus garland, snow day *available for pick up after 11/15*

All hours
Sunday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
Thursday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!

4026 MAIN STREET, MANCHESTER, VT 05254

