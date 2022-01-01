The Crooked Ram

Wine Club (Annual)

$450.00

Join the wine club! You will receive 16 bottles of wine throughout the year. This will be a mixture of funky and traditional drinking wines. The wine will be ready to pick up quarterly (4 bottles per/pick up) Q1 11/15 -11/16 Q2 2/15 -2/16 Q3 5/17 - 518 Q4 8/16 - 8/17