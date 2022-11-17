Cross Creek Cafe imageView gallery

Cross Creek Cafe Cross Creek Cafe

17 Reviews

697 Main Street East

Suite 1

White Sulphur Springs, WV 24986

Order Again

Popular Items

The Van Gogh Sandwich
Cup of soup of the day
12oz Small Italian Macchiato

Favorite Breakfast Combinations

Choose from these classic breakfast sandwich combinations.
California Breakfast Croissant

California Breakfast Croissant

$8.00

Butter Croissant Roll with Egg, Bacon, Turkey, Avacado, Spinach, Provolone and Mayo!

It's Gouda Here Bagel

It's Gouda Here Bagel

$8.00

Toasted Bagel with Ham, Egg, Smoked Gouda, Arugula, Red Onion and Tomato Aioli make a great breakfast combo!

Roast Beef Breakfast

Roast Beef Breakfast

$8.00

Roast Beef, Egg, Sauteed Onions, Cheddar on Multi Grain Toast

Sausage, Egg, Cheddar Croissant

Sausage, Egg, Cheddar Croissant

$6.00

Classic combo of savory sausage, cheddar cheese and scrambled egg in a butter croissant roll!

Sausage, Egg, Pepperjack Bagel

$6.00

Bacon, Egg, Cheese Bagel

$6.00

Bacon, Egg, Cheese on Multigrain

$6.00

croissant

$6.00

Bagel

$6.00

Our Favorite Combinations

These are some of our favorite seasonal combinations. Select from these or build your own!

The Van Gogh Sandwich

$8.00+

The Van Gogh Sandwich is smoked turkey and roasted ham with gouda and cheddar cheese. Then some arugula and the signature apple butter on an artisan roll!

The Down South Sandwich

$8.00

Classic Southern Sandwich of Pimento Cheese, Bacon & Pickles on a Whole Wheat Multi-Grain. Try this one toasted!

The Ragnar Sandwich

$8.00+

What a perfrect combination! Roast Beef, Blue Chese, Caramelized Onions, & Arugula on an Artisan Roll! Classic!

The Da Vinci Sandwich

The Da Vinci Sandwich

$8.00

Pepperoni, Capicola, Salami, Provolone with Romaine, Tomatoes, Red Onions and Italian Vinaigrette on Whole Wheat Multi-Grain Bread. Great cold or warmed up!

The Twist Sandwich

$8.00

Our famous Cashew Curry Chicken Salad with Bean Sprouts & Tomatoes in a Sundried Tomato Wrap!

The Side Hustle Salad

$6.00

Perfectly simple salad of Romaine, Roasted Tomatoes, Red Onions, Bean Sprouts, Parmesan and Balsamic Vinaigrette!

Design Your Own Vegetarian Sandwich

6" Artisan Roll without Meat

6" Artisan Roll without Meat

$6.00

Start your walk to amazing land with this baguette!

Milti-Grain Wheat without Meat

Milti-Grain Wheat without Meat

$6.00

Start your sandwich with this hearty multi-grain base! Remember, it's all about that base!

Spinach Wrap without Meat

Spinach Wrap without Meat

$6.00

Stuff this spinach wrap with all the veggies you can!

Gluten Free Bun without Meat

Gluten Free Bun without Meat

$6.00

Check out these delicious gluten free buns for your sandwich. They even come individually wrapped to prevent cross contamination.

Design Your Own Sandwich with Meat

6" Artisan Roll with Meat

6" Artisan Roll with Meat

$8.00

Classic baguette to build your perfect sandwich!

Multi-Grain Wheat with Meat

Multi-Grain Wheat with Meat

$8.00

Start with a solid heart multi-grain bread to build your perfect sandwich!

Spinach Wrap with Meat

Spinach Wrap with Meat

$8.00

Soft Spinach Wrap to be filled to your hearts delight

Gluten Free Bun with Meat

Gluten Free Bun with Meat

$8.00

Check out these amazing gluten free buns. They even come individually packaged to cut down on cross contamination.

Croissant with meat

$8.00

Bagel with Meat

$8.00

Soups

Ask about our daily soup specials!
Cup of soup of the day

Cup of soup of the day

$4.00

Warm up with a cup of our delicious soup of the day!

Bowl of soup of the day

Bowl of soup of the day

$8.00

Warm up with a warm bowl of today's delicious soup!

Design Own Salad

Design your own favorite salad!

Fresh Made Salad

$6.00

Drip Coffee

The best drip coffee in all the land!
12oz Black Dog Drip Coffee

12oz Black Dog Drip Coffee

$2.00

12oz of soul satisfying WV Roasted Black Dog Coffee

16oz Black Dog Drip Coffee

16oz Black Dog Drip Coffee

$2.50

16oz of soul satisfying WV Roasted Black Dog Coffee

20oz Black Dog Drip Coffee

20oz Black Dog Drip Coffee

$3.00

20oz of soul satisfying WV Roasted Black Dog Coffee to make sure your day is amazing!

24oz Black Dog Coffee BYO Mug

24oz Black Dog Coffee BYO Mug

$3.00

24oz of soul satisfying WV Roasted Black Dog Coffee. Good chance you'll be set for a while with this amount!

36oz Black Dog Coffee BYO Mug

36oz Black Dog Coffee BYO Mug

$4.00

36oz of soul satisfying WV Roasted Black Dog Coffee. Now go tackle the day!

40oz Black Dog Coffee BYO Mug

40oz Black Dog Coffee BYO Mug

$4.50

40oz of soul satisfying WV Roasted Black Dog Coffee. Now get after it!

Winter Specialty Drinks

Cinnamon Roll Latte

$5.00+

Salted Caramel Latte

$5.00+

Hot Espresso Drinks

You like it hot?
8oz Super Small Americano

8oz Super Small Americano

$2.25

2 shots of our delicious espresso blend topped off with hot water allows you to customize the strength of your coffee.

12oz Small Hot Americano

12oz Small Hot Americano

$2.50

2 shots of our delicious espresso blend topped off with hot water allows you to customize the strength of your coffee.

16oz Medium Hot Americano

16oz Medium Hot Americano

$2.50

2 shots of our delicious espresso blend topped off with hot water allows you to customize the strength of your coffee.

20oz Large Hot Americano

20oz Large Hot Americano

$3.00

4 shots of delicious espresso blend topped off with hot water allows you to customize the strength of your coffee.

Single Shot of Espresso

Single Shot of Espresso

$2.00

Perfect way to get you going! Simple, Black, Delicious!

Double Shot of Espresso

Double Shot of Espresso

$2.75

When 1 shot isn't enough - Double Down.

8oz Super Small Cappuccino

8oz Super Small Cappuccino

$4.00

2 shots of our fresh roasted espresso combined with steamed whole milk and a thicker layer of foam.

12oz Small Cappuccino

12oz Small Cappuccino

$4.00

2 shots of our fresh roasted espresso combined with steamed whole milk and a thicker layer of foam.

16oz Medium Cappuccino

16oz Medium Cappuccino

$4.50

2 shots of our fresh roasted espresso combined with steamed whole milk and a thicker layer of foam.

20oz Large Cappuccino

20oz Large Cappuccino

$5.00

4 shots of our fresh roasted espresso combined with steamed whole milk and a thicker layer of foam.

8oz Super Small Hot Latte

8oz Super Small Hot Latte

$4.25

2 shots of our fresh roasted espresso, combined with steamed whole milk and a thin layer of micro-foam.

12oz Small Hot Latte

12oz Small Hot Latte

$4.25

2 shots of our fresh roasted espresso, combined with steamed whole milk and a thin layer of micro-foam.

16oz Medium Hot Latte

16oz Medium Hot Latte

$5.50

2 shots of our fresh roasted espresso, combined with steamed whole milk and a thin layer of micro-foam.

20oz Large Hot Latte

20oz Large Hot Latte

$5.50

4 shots of our fresh roasted espresso, combined with steamed whole milk and a thin layer of micro-foam.

8oz Super Small Italian Macchiato

8oz Super Small Italian Macchiato

$4.25

A traditional Italian Macchiato - 2 oz steamed whole milk marked with a double shot of espresso.

12oz Small Italian Macchiato

12oz Small Italian Macchiato

$4.25

A traditional Italian Macchiato - 2 oz steamed whole milk marked with a double shot of espresso.

16oz Medium Italian Macchiato

16oz Medium Italian Macchiato

$5.00

A traditional Italian Macchiato - 4 oz steamed whole milk marked with four shots of espresso.

Iced Espresso Drinks

12oz Small Iced Latte

12oz Small Iced Latte

$4.25

2 shots of our fresh roasted espresso, combined with steamed whole milk and a thin layer of micro-foam over ice. Add some flavoring if you want to sweeten it up!

16oz Medium Iced Latte

16oz Medium Iced Latte

$5.00

2 shots of our fresh roasted espresso, combined with steamed whole milk and a thin layer of micro-foam with ice. Add some flavoring to sweeten it up!

20oz Large Iced Latte

20oz Large Iced Latte

$5.50

4 shots of our fresh roasted espresso, combined with steamed whole milk and a thin layer of micro-foam with ice. Add a flavoring to sweeten it up!

12oz Small Iced Macchiato

12oz Small Iced Macchiato

$4.25

A latte style drink of milk, ice and marked with 2 espresso shots.

16oz Medium Iced Macchiato

16oz Medium Iced Macchiato

$5.00

A latte style drink of milk, ice and marked with 2 espresso shots.

20oz Large Iced Macchiato

20oz Large Iced Macchiato

$5.50

A latte style drink of milk, ice and marked with 4 espresso shots.

12oz Small Iced Americano

12oz Small Iced Americano

$2.50

2 shots of our delicious espresso blend topped off with water allows you to customize the strength of your coffee.

16oz Medium Iced Americano

16oz Medium Iced Americano

$2.50

2 shots of our delicious espresso blend topped off with water allows you to customize the strength of your coffee.

20oz Medium Iced Americano

20oz Medium Iced Americano

$3.00

4 shots of our delicious espresso blend topped off with water allows you to customize the strength of your coffee.

Refreshing Cold Brew Iced Coffee

12oz Small 24-Hour Cold Brew

12oz Small 24-Hour Cold Brew

$3.50

Our delicious 24-hour cold brew coffee served over ice

16oz Medium 24-Hour Cold Brew

16oz Medium 24-Hour Cold Brew

$4.00

Our delicious 24-hour cold brew coffee brew served over ice.

20oz Large 24-Hour Cold Brew

20oz Large 24-Hour Cold Brew

$4.50

Our delicious 24-hour cold brew coffee served over ice.

12oz Small Frozen Frappe

12oz Small Frozen Frappe

$4.50

Our amazing 24-hour cold brew blended with ice into a delicious & refreshing frappe! Add some flavor and whipped cream!

16oz Medium Frozen Frappe

16oz Medium Frozen Frappe

$5.00

Our amazing 24-hour cold brew blended with ice into a delicious & refreshing frappe! Add some flavor and whipped cream!

20oz Large Frozen Frappe

20oz Large Frozen Frappe

$5.50

Our amazing 24-hour cold brew blended with ice into a delicious & refreshing frappe! Add some flavor and whipped cream!

Hot Tea

12oz Hot Tea

12oz Hot Tea

$3.50

Pick your favorite tea and we'll steep it just for you!

16oz Hot Tea

16oz Hot Tea

$4.00

Pick your favorite tea and we'll steep it just for you!

20oz Hot Tea

20oz Hot Tea

$4.50

Pick your favorite tea and we'll steep it just for you!

12oz Hot Tea Latte

12oz Hot Tea Latte

$4.50

Your favorite tea topped with frothed milk and lots of love!

16oz Hot Tea Latte

16oz Hot Tea Latte

$5.00

Your favorite tea topped with frothed milk and lots of love!

20oz Hot Tea Latte

20oz Hot Tea Latte

$5.50

Your favorite tea topped with frothed milk and lots of love!

Hot Chocolate

The best hot chocolate this side of Howard's Creek!
12oz Not-Too-Hot Chocolate

12oz Not-Too-Hot Chocolate

$3.50

The best not-too-hot chocolate this side of Howard's Creek!

12oz Hot Chocolate

12oz Hot Chocolate

$3.50

The best hot chocolate this side of Howard's Creek!

16oz Hot Chocolate

16oz Hot Chocolate

$3.75

The best hot chocolate this side of Howard's Creek!

20oz Hot Chocolate

20oz Hot Chocolate

$4.00

The best hot chocolate this side of Howard's Creek!

Fun Non-Coffee Drinks

12oz Hot Steamer

12oz Hot Steamer

$3.00

12oz of steamed milk. Perfect coffee look-alike with some vanilla, caramel or pumpkin!

16oz Hot Steamer

16oz Hot Steamer

$3.50

16oz of steamed milk. Perfect coffee look-alike with some vanilla, caramel or pumpkin!

20oz Hot Steamer

20oz Hot Steamer

$4.00

20oz of steamed milk. Perfect coffee look-alike with some vanilla, caramel or pumpkin!

12oz Chiller

$2.50

Light and refreshing water with your choice of flavoring!

16oz Chiller

$3.00

Light and refreshing water with your choice of flavoring!

20oz Chiller

$3.50

Light and refreshing water with your choice of flavoring!

Sweet Tea

$2.50

UnSweet Tea

$2.50

Bottled & Canned Drinks

Minute Maid Lemonade 20oz

$2.75

Minute Maid Pink Lemonade 20oz

$2.75

Coke Classic 20oz

$2.75

Coke Zero 20oz

$2.75

Sprite 20oz

$2.75

Pibb Extra 20oz

$2.75

Barq's Root Beer 20oz

$2.75

Mello Yellow 20oz

$2.75

AHA Blueberry Pomegrannnte 16oz Can

$2.75

Ginger Lemon Organic Kombucha 12oz

$3.75

Naked Green Machine 15.2oz

$3.75

Naked Red Machine 15.2oz

$3.75

Naked Blue Machine 15.2oz

$3.75

Pellegrino 16.9oz bottle

$4.00

Juice

$1.50

Monster Classic

$3.00

Monster Low Carb

$3.00

Monster Zero

$3.00

Gold Peak Sweet tea Bottle 18.5oz

$3.50

Fanta Orange 20oz.

$2.75

Fanta Grape 20oz.

$2.75

Gold Peak Unsweet Tea 18.5oz.

$3.50

Gold Peak Green Tea 18.85oz.

$3.50

Smart Water 20oz.

$3.25

Body Armor berries

$3.50

Body Armor Fruit Punch

$3.50

House Made Lemonades

House Made Lemonade

$3.50+

Smoothies

Mango + Spinach

$6.00

Strawberry + mango

$6.00

Mix Berry

$6.00
All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Cross Creek Cafe is your place for fresh & quick breakfast and lunch along with Black Dog Coffee and Homestead Creamery Ice Cream.

Location

697 Main Street East, Suite 1, White Sulphur Springs, WV 24986

Directions

Cross Creek Cafe image

