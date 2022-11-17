- Home
- /
- White Sulphur Springs
- /
- Cross Creek Cafe - Cross Creek Cafe
Cross Creek Cafe Cross Creek Cafe
17 Reviews
697 Main Street East
Suite 1
White Sulphur Springs, WV 24986
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Favorite Breakfast Combinations
California Breakfast Croissant
Butter Croissant Roll with Egg, Bacon, Turkey, Avacado, Spinach, Provolone and Mayo!
It's Gouda Here Bagel
Toasted Bagel with Ham, Egg, Smoked Gouda, Arugula, Red Onion and Tomato Aioli make a great breakfast combo!
Roast Beef Breakfast
Roast Beef, Egg, Sauteed Onions, Cheddar on Multi Grain Toast
Sausage, Egg, Cheddar Croissant
Classic combo of savory sausage, cheddar cheese and scrambled egg in a butter croissant roll!
Sausage, Egg, Pepperjack Bagel
Bacon, Egg, Cheese Bagel
Bacon, Egg, Cheese on Multigrain
croissant
Bagel
Our Favorite Combinations
The Van Gogh Sandwich
The Van Gogh Sandwich is smoked turkey and roasted ham with gouda and cheddar cheese. Then some arugula and the signature apple butter on an artisan roll!
The Down South Sandwich
Classic Southern Sandwich of Pimento Cheese, Bacon & Pickles on a Whole Wheat Multi-Grain. Try this one toasted!
The Ragnar Sandwich
What a perfrect combination! Roast Beef, Blue Chese, Caramelized Onions, & Arugula on an Artisan Roll! Classic!
The Da Vinci Sandwich
Pepperoni, Capicola, Salami, Provolone with Romaine, Tomatoes, Red Onions and Italian Vinaigrette on Whole Wheat Multi-Grain Bread. Great cold or warmed up!
The Twist Sandwich
Our famous Cashew Curry Chicken Salad with Bean Sprouts & Tomatoes in a Sundried Tomato Wrap!
The Side Hustle Salad
Perfectly simple salad of Romaine, Roasted Tomatoes, Red Onions, Bean Sprouts, Parmesan and Balsamic Vinaigrette!
Design Your Own Vegetarian Sandwich
6" Artisan Roll without Meat
Start your walk to amazing land with this baguette!
Milti-Grain Wheat without Meat
Start your sandwich with this hearty multi-grain base! Remember, it's all about that base!
Spinach Wrap without Meat
Stuff this spinach wrap with all the veggies you can!
Gluten Free Bun without Meat
Check out these delicious gluten free buns for your sandwich. They even come individually wrapped to prevent cross contamination.
Design Your Own Sandwich with Meat
6" Artisan Roll with Meat
Classic baguette to build your perfect sandwich!
Multi-Grain Wheat with Meat
Start with a solid heart multi-grain bread to build your perfect sandwich!
Spinach Wrap with Meat
Soft Spinach Wrap to be filled to your hearts delight
Gluten Free Bun with Meat
Check out these amazing gluten free buns. They even come individually packaged to cut down on cross contamination.
Croissant with meat
Bagel with Meat
Soups
Design Own Salad
Drip Coffee
12oz Black Dog Drip Coffee
12oz of soul satisfying WV Roasted Black Dog Coffee
16oz Black Dog Drip Coffee
16oz of soul satisfying WV Roasted Black Dog Coffee
20oz Black Dog Drip Coffee
20oz of soul satisfying WV Roasted Black Dog Coffee to make sure your day is amazing!
24oz Black Dog Coffee BYO Mug
24oz of soul satisfying WV Roasted Black Dog Coffee. Good chance you'll be set for a while with this amount!
36oz Black Dog Coffee BYO Mug
36oz of soul satisfying WV Roasted Black Dog Coffee. Now go tackle the day!
40oz Black Dog Coffee BYO Mug
40oz of soul satisfying WV Roasted Black Dog Coffee. Now get after it!
Winter Specialty Drinks
Hot Espresso Drinks
8oz Super Small Americano
2 shots of our delicious espresso blend topped off with hot water allows you to customize the strength of your coffee.
12oz Small Hot Americano
2 shots of our delicious espresso blend topped off with hot water allows you to customize the strength of your coffee.
16oz Medium Hot Americano
2 shots of our delicious espresso blend topped off with hot water allows you to customize the strength of your coffee.
20oz Large Hot Americano
4 shots of delicious espresso blend topped off with hot water allows you to customize the strength of your coffee.
Single Shot of Espresso
Perfect way to get you going! Simple, Black, Delicious!
Double Shot of Espresso
When 1 shot isn't enough - Double Down.
8oz Super Small Cappuccino
2 shots of our fresh roasted espresso combined with steamed whole milk and a thicker layer of foam.
12oz Small Cappuccino
2 shots of our fresh roasted espresso combined with steamed whole milk and a thicker layer of foam.
16oz Medium Cappuccino
2 shots of our fresh roasted espresso combined with steamed whole milk and a thicker layer of foam.
20oz Large Cappuccino
4 shots of our fresh roasted espresso combined with steamed whole milk and a thicker layer of foam.
8oz Super Small Hot Latte
2 shots of our fresh roasted espresso, combined with steamed whole milk and a thin layer of micro-foam.
12oz Small Hot Latte
2 shots of our fresh roasted espresso, combined with steamed whole milk and a thin layer of micro-foam.
16oz Medium Hot Latte
2 shots of our fresh roasted espresso, combined with steamed whole milk and a thin layer of micro-foam.
20oz Large Hot Latte
4 shots of our fresh roasted espresso, combined with steamed whole milk and a thin layer of micro-foam.
8oz Super Small Italian Macchiato
A traditional Italian Macchiato - 2 oz steamed whole milk marked with a double shot of espresso.
12oz Small Italian Macchiato
A traditional Italian Macchiato - 2 oz steamed whole milk marked with a double shot of espresso.
16oz Medium Italian Macchiato
A traditional Italian Macchiato - 4 oz steamed whole milk marked with four shots of espresso.
Iced Espresso Drinks
12oz Small Iced Latte
2 shots of our fresh roasted espresso, combined with steamed whole milk and a thin layer of micro-foam over ice. Add some flavoring if you want to sweeten it up!
16oz Medium Iced Latte
2 shots of our fresh roasted espresso, combined with steamed whole milk and a thin layer of micro-foam with ice. Add some flavoring to sweeten it up!
20oz Large Iced Latte
4 shots of our fresh roasted espresso, combined with steamed whole milk and a thin layer of micro-foam with ice. Add a flavoring to sweeten it up!
12oz Small Iced Macchiato
A latte style drink of milk, ice and marked with 2 espresso shots.
16oz Medium Iced Macchiato
A latte style drink of milk, ice and marked with 2 espresso shots.
20oz Large Iced Macchiato
A latte style drink of milk, ice and marked with 4 espresso shots.
12oz Small Iced Americano
2 shots of our delicious espresso blend topped off with water allows you to customize the strength of your coffee.
16oz Medium Iced Americano
2 shots of our delicious espresso blend topped off with water allows you to customize the strength of your coffee.
20oz Medium Iced Americano
4 shots of our delicious espresso blend topped off with water allows you to customize the strength of your coffee.
Refreshing Cold Brew Iced Coffee
12oz Small 24-Hour Cold Brew
Our delicious 24-hour cold brew coffee served over ice
16oz Medium 24-Hour Cold Brew
Our delicious 24-hour cold brew coffee brew served over ice.
20oz Large 24-Hour Cold Brew
Our delicious 24-hour cold brew coffee served over ice.
12oz Small Frozen Frappe
Our amazing 24-hour cold brew blended with ice into a delicious & refreshing frappe! Add some flavor and whipped cream!
16oz Medium Frozen Frappe
Our amazing 24-hour cold brew blended with ice into a delicious & refreshing frappe! Add some flavor and whipped cream!
20oz Large Frozen Frappe
Our amazing 24-hour cold brew blended with ice into a delicious & refreshing frappe! Add some flavor and whipped cream!
Hot Tea
12oz Hot Tea
Pick your favorite tea and we'll steep it just for you!
16oz Hot Tea
Pick your favorite tea and we'll steep it just for you!
20oz Hot Tea
Pick your favorite tea and we'll steep it just for you!
12oz Hot Tea Latte
Your favorite tea topped with frothed milk and lots of love!
16oz Hot Tea Latte
Your favorite tea topped with frothed milk and lots of love!
20oz Hot Tea Latte
Your favorite tea topped with frothed milk and lots of love!
Hot Chocolate
12oz Not-Too-Hot Chocolate
The best not-too-hot chocolate this side of Howard's Creek!
12oz Hot Chocolate
The best hot chocolate this side of Howard's Creek!
16oz Hot Chocolate
The best hot chocolate this side of Howard's Creek!
20oz Hot Chocolate
The best hot chocolate this side of Howard's Creek!
Fun Non-Coffee Drinks
12oz Hot Steamer
12oz of steamed milk. Perfect coffee look-alike with some vanilla, caramel or pumpkin!
16oz Hot Steamer
16oz of steamed milk. Perfect coffee look-alike with some vanilla, caramel or pumpkin!
20oz Hot Steamer
20oz of steamed milk. Perfect coffee look-alike with some vanilla, caramel or pumpkin!
12oz Chiller
Light and refreshing water with your choice of flavoring!
16oz Chiller
Light and refreshing water with your choice of flavoring!
20oz Chiller
Light and refreshing water with your choice of flavoring!
Sweet Tea
UnSweet Tea
Bottled & Canned Drinks
Minute Maid Lemonade 20oz
Minute Maid Pink Lemonade 20oz
Coke Classic 20oz
Coke Zero 20oz
Sprite 20oz
Pibb Extra 20oz
Barq's Root Beer 20oz
Mello Yellow 20oz
AHA Blueberry Pomegrannnte 16oz Can
Ginger Lemon Organic Kombucha 12oz
Naked Green Machine 15.2oz
Naked Red Machine 15.2oz
Naked Blue Machine 15.2oz
Pellegrino 16.9oz bottle
Juice
Monster Classic
Monster Low Carb
Monster Zero
Gold Peak Sweet tea Bottle 18.5oz
Fanta Orange 20oz.
Fanta Grape 20oz.
Gold Peak Unsweet Tea 18.5oz.
Gold Peak Green Tea 18.85oz.
Smart Water 20oz.
Body Armor berries
Body Armor Fruit Punch
House Made Lemonades
|Sunday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
Cross Creek Cafe is your place for fresh & quick breakfast and lunch along with Black Dog Coffee and Homestead Creamery Ice Cream.
697 Main Street East, Suite 1, White Sulphur Springs, WV 24986