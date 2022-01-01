Restaurant header imageView gallery

The Crossing Steakhouse

1,697 Reviews

$$

40 S Peachtree St, Norcross, GA 30071

Norcross, GA 30071

Order Again

Popular Items

Ribeye
Southern Style Chick. Salad
Fried Chicken Tenders

Appetizers

Wagon Wheel Shrimp

Wagon Wheel Shrimp

$12.00

Lightly battered and deep fried. Tossed in garlic butter with sweet & spicy peppers. Ranch remoulade.

Fried Green Tomatoes

Fried Green Tomatoes

$10.00

A Norcross favorite. Spicy Aoli sauce for dipping.

Crab Cakes

Crab Cakes

$20.00

Lump crabmeat, hand-made and pan fried & served with a spicy remoulade.

Cheese Platter

Cheese Platter

$19.00

Manchego, Reggiano cheeses, Proscuto di Parma and Serrano Ham. Best enjoyed with a glass of wine.

Sampler Platter

Sampler Platter

$22.00

For Sharing.Shrimp and crab stuffed mushrooms, fried green tomatoes, mini arepas, and crab cake.

6 piece Chicken Wings

$10.00

10 Piece Chicken Wings

$14.00

Try or new delicious jumbo chicken wings. Ask your server for available flavors.

Fresh Mussels

Fresh Mussels

$20.00

Sauteed in a white wine-chipotle sauce. Served with garlic toast for dipping.

Caprese

Caprese

$12.00

Fresh mozzarella, tomato, basil, EVOO with a balsamic reduction.

Beef Carpaccio

Beef Carpaccio

$14.00

Served with arugula.

Spinach Dip

Spinach Dip

$12.00

Made in-house. Fresh spinach, cream cheeses, and diced artichoke hearts. Served warm.

Mini Arepa

Mini Arepa

$10.00

Home made arepas, served with crema fresca, avocado-cilantro sauce.

Nachos

Nachos

$18.00

Marinated steak, white cheddar fondue, fresh trimmings.

Crab Mushrooms

Crab Mushrooms

$15.00

Four delicious, cheesy stuffed mushroom caps filled with fresh jumbo lump crabmeat and shrimp.

Soups

Our soups are always made in-house. Availability may be limited.
Bwl Loaded Baked Potato
$7.00

Bwl Loaded Baked Potato

$7.00

C. Loaded Baked Potato

$5.00
Bwl Brunswick Hotel Stew
$7.00

Bwl Brunswick Hotel Stew

$7.00

C. Brunswick Hotel Stew

$5.00
Bwl Lobster & Shrimp Bisque
$10.00

Bwl Lobster & Shrimp Bisque

$10.00

C. Lobster & Shrimp Bisque

$7.00

Bwl French Onion

$7.00

C. French Onion

$5.00

Salads

Mixed greens & romaine topped with fried chicken tenders, red onion, granny smith apples, warm sweet cornbread croutons, walnuts and pecan pieces, with bacon- honey mustard dressing.
Crossing Salad

Crossing Salad

$14.00

Mixed field greens & baby spinach, topped with granny-smith apples, candied nuts, dried cranberries, & crumbled goat cheese. Served with warm bacon-vinaigrette.

Ahi Tuna Salad

Ahi Tuna Salad

$20.00

Seared rare. Served over mixed field greens with red onions, tomatos and topped with our house- made wasabi-cilantro vinaigrette.

Southwest Chicken

Southwest Chicken

$14.00

Marinated chicken, black beans, roast corn, avocado chunks and shredded cheese. Served on mixed greens tossed with our cilantro-peanut vinaigrette and topped with shredded crunchy tortilla strips.

Southern Style Chick. Salad

Southern Style Chick. Salad

$14.00

Mixed greens & romaine topped with fried chicken tenders, red onions, granny smith apples, warm sweet cornbread croutons, walnuts and pecan pieces with bacon honey mustard dressing.

Classic Caesar

Classic Caesar

$12.00

Romaine hearts, Reggiano parmesano shavings. House made croutons.

Small Caesar

$10.00
Cobb

Cobb

$14.00

Mixed greens and romaine, grilled chicken, bacon, avocados, eggs, Bleu cheese, grape tomatoes, green onions, pecans and croutons tossed in Bleu cheese dressing.

Traditional Side Salad

Traditional Side Salad

$10.00

Crisp romaine lettuce, diced cucumbers, tomatoes, red onions and garnished with shredded cheese.

Steaks

7 oz Filet

7 oz Filet

$32.00

9 oz Filet

$38.00

Leanest, cut. Almost no marbling. The most tender cut of beef available in the market.

Steak Burger

Steak Burger

$20.50

Our beef blend puts others to shame...We use 80% chuck, 15 % brisket, and 5 % shortrib. Served with lettuce, tomato, onion and one side.

New York Strip

New York Strip

$40.00

Hand cut from the short loin. Well marbled, full bodied and rich with beefy flavor.

Prime Rib 12 oz

Prime Rib 12 oz

$34.00

Slow Roasted daily. Limited Availability. Served with Au jus and creamy horseradish.

Prime Rib 16 oz

$40.00

Slow Roasted daily. Limited Availability. Served with Au jus and creamy horseradish.

Tomahawk

Tomahawk

$112.50

Over 2 pounds of glorious, beefy decadence. Serves (at least) 2. Served with your choice of two side items.

Chop Steak

Chop Steak

$17.00

Chopped Ground Chuck. Cooked all the way through, piled with mushroom & onion gravy.

Sirloin

Sirloin

$21.00

Cut from the primal loin, bone removed.

Ribeye

Ribeye

$31.00

A greater amount of fat marbling makes for a heartier flavor.

Cowboy Cut Ribeye

Cowboy Cut Ribeye

$48.00

The bone significantly adds flavor.

Combos

Filet & Shrimp

$39.00

Our 7oz. Crossing cut filet & one skewer of grilled shrimp.

Filet & Lobster

$48.00

Our 7oz filet & one cold-water lobster tail.

Filet & Salmon

$44.00

Our 7oz. filet & grilled salmon filet. salmon is served crispy skin side up and topped with a shrimp and lobster sauce.

Chicken

Railway Chicken

Railway Chicken

$20.00

Tenderized chicken breast, slightly breaded and deep fried, served atop a bed of cheesy mashed potatoes and spinach, then drizzled with our home-made remoulade.

Grilled Chicken

Grilled Chicken

$16.00

Our fire grilled chicken breast rests overnight in our special marinade.

BBQ Chicken

BBQ Chicken

$19.00

Brushed with our BBQ sauce. Topped with house cured bacon, cheddar cheese and diced tomatoes.

Regiano Chicken

Regiano Chicken

$18.00

Our fire grilled chicken breast encrusted in reggiano parmesan cheese.

Fried Chicken Tenders

Fried Chicken Tenders

$17.00

Hand-battered and deep fried.

Sienna Chicken

Sienna Chicken

$14.00

Fire Grilled breast, topped with fresh tomato – basil salsa.

Pork & Specialties

New Zealand Rack of Lamb

$31.00

Sliced lollipop style, seared in brown butter, atop our house made demi glaze.

Bourbon Glazed Porkchop

Bourbon Glazed Porkchop

$22.00

Bone-in, fire grilled and smothered with our bourbon-bacon glaze.

1/2 Baby-back Ribs

1/2 Baby-back Ribs

$23.00

Fall-off the bone tender. Brushed with our house made sweet and tangy Guava-BBQ Sauce.

Full Baby-back Ribs

$29.00

Fall-off the bone tender. Brushed with our house made sweet and tangy Guava-BBQ Sauce.

Alfredo Pasta

Alfredo Pasta

$18.00

Seafood

Salmon Veloute

Salmon Veloute

$24.00

Seared and served crispy skin side up, topped with lobster sauce.

Grilled Shrimp

Grilled Shrimp

$23.00

Three skewers of our fire-grilled shrimp brushed with house made sun-dried tomato butter.

Southern Fried Shrimp

Southern Fried Shrimp

$23.00

Hand battered and deep fried.

Crab Cake Dinner

Crab Cake Dinner

$31.00

Three servings of our home-made crab cakes. Served with a lemon-caper burr blanc.

Double Lobster Tails

Double Lobster Tails

$45.00

Two servings of fresh, cold-water lobster tails.

Ahi Tuna Ent

$23.00

Sides

Asparagus Spears

$5.00

Baked Potato

$5.00

Baked Sweet Potato

$5.00

Broccoli

$5.00

Brussel Sprouts

$5.00

Chips

$5.00

Lob Mac & Cheese

$23.00

Mac & Cheese

$8.00

Mashed Potatoes

$5.00

Mixed Veggies

$5.00

Sautéed Spinach

$5.00

Scalloped Potatoes

$8.00

Steak Fries

$5.00

Spicy Creamed Corn

$5.00

Sweet Potato Mash

$5.00

Sweet Potato Waffle Fries

$5.00

Okra

$5.00

No Side

Desserts

Lava Cake

Lava Cake

$10.00
Apple Tart

Apple Tart

$9.00
Creme Brulee

Creme Brulee

$10.00

Ginger Beer

$3.99
Ginger Peach Cheesecake
$10.00

Ginger Peach Cheesecake

$10.00
Vanilla Cheesecake
$9.00

Vanilla Cheesecake

$9.00

Kids Menu

Kids Red Pasta

$7.50

Kids White Pasta

$7.50

Kids Burger

$7.50

Kids Steak

$7.50

Kids Mac & Cheese

$8.50

Kids Chicken Fingers

$7.50

Kids Grill Chz

$8.75
Attributes and Amenities
check markLive Music
check markGroups
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

American cuisine in the original train depot of Historic Norcross

Location

40 S Peachtree St, Norcross, GA 30071, Norcross, GA 30071

Directions

Gallery
The Crossing Steakhouse image
The Crossing Steakhouse image
Main pic

