The Fieldhouse The Fieldhouse

1717 Scottsdale Drive

Cedar Park, TX 78641

Order Again

Season Ticket Holder

Vodka (New Amsterdam) - SEASON TIX

$3.00

Gin (New Amsterdam) - SEASON TIX

$3.00

Rum (Bacardi Light) - SEASON TIX

$3.00

Tequila (Jose Cuervo Silver) - SEASON TIX

$3.00

Whiskey (Jim Beam) - SEASON TIX

$3.00

NON-Season Ticket

DRAFT

$4.00

Vodka (New Amsterdam)

$4.00

Gin (New Amsterdam)

$4.00

Rum (Barcardi Light)

$4.00

Tequila (Jose Cuervo Silver)

$4.00

Whiskey (Jim Beam)

$4.00

Domestic, Craft & Import (Cans & Bottles)

(512) Local Crush Kolsch

(512) Local Crush Kolsch

$6.00

4.8% ABV, 22 IBU Crushable light and brite beer made for hot summers and anything else!

Amber Vison (Austin Beer Works) - 12oz Can

Amber Vison (Austin Beer Works) - 12oz Can

$6.00

Texas- American Amber/Red Lager- 6.0% ABV. A balanced blend of traditional English malts and contemporary American hops gives an exciting update to a classic style. Enjoy this amber.

Blue Moon (12oz Can)

Blue Moon (12oz Can)

$5.50

5.4% ABV, 9 IBU Blue Moon Belgian White, Belgian-style wheat ale, is a refreshing, medium-bodied, unfiltered Belgian-style wheat ale spiced with fresh coriander and orange peel for a uniquely complex taste and an uncommonly smooth finish.

Blue Owl Cool And The Gang

Blue Owl Cool And The Gang

$6.00Out of stock

3.2% ABV. Sour Summer Beer w/Earl Grey Tea (collaboration w/Lazarus Brewing Co.)

Blue Owl Limetastico

Blue Owl Limetastico

$6.00Out of stock

4.6% ABV, 15 IBU. Sour Mexican lager w/ lime and salt. As those warmer Austin days approach, the annual search for the perfect patio beer begins and with it our inspiration to brew just that. ¡Limetastico! is our sour Mexican Lager w/ lime & salt brewed with flaked maize, sea salt, lime zest, and Motueka hops.

Bud Light (12oz Can)

Bud Light (12oz Can)

$4.50

Brewed the same way since 1982, Bud Light is a refreshing American-style light lager beer with a clean, crisp taste and fast finish. 4.2 % ABV

Budweiser (12oz Can)

Budweiser (12oz Can)

$4.50

A medium-bodied, American-style lager beer. Brewed with high quality barley malt, a blend of premium hop varieties, fresh rice and filtered water, this American beer is crisp and full of flavor. Budweiser beer has 5% ABV

Community Medical Grade Hazy IPA

Community Medical Grade Hazy IPA

$6.50

7.8% ABV, 40 IBU. Got the hop fever? This hazy IPA keeps the bitterness low and juice factor high. Super high in fact. Packed to the brim with Vic Secret, Citra & Mosaic hops and overflowing with heady tropical flavors making for the perfect haze sesh. It’s just what the doctor ordered.

Coors Light (12oz Can)

Coors Light (12oz Can)

$4.50

Coors Light is a natural light lager beer that delivers Rocky Mountain cold refreshment with 4.2% ABV. Light calorie beer at 102 calories and 5g of carbs per 12 fluid ounces.

Corona Extra (12oz Can)

Corona Extra (12oz Can)

$5.50

Mexico- American-Style Lager- 4.6% ABV. Corona Extra Mexican Lager Beer is an even-keeled cerveza with fruity-honey aromas and a touch of malt. This canned beer 6 pack is a great tailgating beer, beach drink, or barbecue refreshment.

Dos Equis XX (12oz Can)

Dos Equis XX (12oz Can)

$5.50

Mexican Pale Lager- 4.2% ABV. Dos Equis Lager Especial is a golden pilsner-style beer made from pure spring water and the choicest hops. With a balanced composition and a smooth, clean finish, it's the party guest who is always invited and never overstays his welcome.

Fire Eagle IPA (Austin Beer Works) - 12oz Can

Fire Eagle IPA (Austin Beer Works) - 12oz Can

$6.00

You can't get more USA than Fire Eagle. Proudly hopped and gallantly balanced, this IPA is one to judge all others against. What noise does a Fire Eagle make? "Screeeeeeee!" 7.3% ABV

Firestone Mind Haze IPA

Firestone Mind Haze IPA

$6.00Out of stock

6.2% ABV, 40 IBU. From the coast of California comes Mind Haze, a free-spirited beer made to elevate your perceptions—juicy yet balanced, hazy yet lasting, and loaded with an imaginative array of tropical hop flavors.

Fresh Kicks Hazy IPA

Fresh Kicks Hazy IPA

$6.00

6.6% ABV, 40 IBU. Fresh Kicks is inspired by Hazy IPAs from the Northeast – beers that are at their best when consumed hella-fresh. A blend of Azacca, Mosaic, and Amarillo hops, added to the whirlpool and also at multiple times in the fermentation process, produces hop flavors and aromas that mimic the addition of ripe tropical fruits. Like that new pair of fresh kicks, this beer will have you walking on A I R.

Guinness Nitro Draught (12oz Can)

Guinness Nitro Draught (12oz Can)

$6.50

Irish Dry Stout- Pours to a beautiful brown color with a creamy tan head. Smooth roasted malt and coffee flavors are balanced by some hopping, and the mouthfeel is as silky as you could ask for. Only 125 calories per 12 ounce serving. 4.4% ABV

Heineken (12oz Can)

Heineken (12oz Can)

$6.00

Euro Pale Lager- 5.0% ABV. Smooth, blended bitterness, clean finish. Wherever you go in the world, it's always refreshing to see something you recognize.

Heineken 0.0 (NA)

Heineken 0.0 (NA)

$6.00
Karbach Free & Easy Non Alcoholic IPA

Karbach Free & Easy Non Alcoholic IPA

$6.00

.05% ABV, 35 IBU. Just because you’re takin’ it easy doesn’t mean you can’t have a good time. With Free & Easy, there’s no invitation required and everyone’s invited. Kick back, relax, and enjoy the bursting hop aromas of orange zest, grapefruit, and citrus while taking in the smooth sweetness and balanced bitterness of this delicious NA IPA.

Karbach Love Street (12oz Can)

Karbach Love Street (12oz Can)

$6.00

Brewed in the Kolsch-style and hopped delicately with floral German hops, this beer boasts a clean malt profile that refreshes to the core, without sacrificing character. 4.9% ABV

Labatt Blue (12oz Bottle)

Labatt Blue (12oz Bottle)

$4.00Out of stock

Light Lager - 5.0% ABV. Labatt Blue is the best-selling Canadian beer in the world. Labatt Blue, brewed using specially selected aromatic hops, is a well-balanced, fully matured, full-flavored beer with a fruity character and a slightly sweet aftertaste.

Lone Star (12oz Can)

Lone Star (12oz Can)

$4.00

American-Style Lager- Pours clear golden-yellow with a fluffy white head. Smells lightly of malts with elements of sweet citrus and grain. Tastes crisp and somewhat sweet with a grainy finish. Proud to be brewed in the great state of Texas. 4.7% ABV

McConauHAZE (12oz Can)

McConauHAZE (12oz Can)

$7.50

Hazy IPA hopped with Citrus and Galaxy will make you feel alright...alright...alright. 6.5% ABV

Michelob Ultra (12oz Can)

Michelob Ultra (12oz Can)

$5.00

Enjoy the crisp, clean taste of Michelob ULTRA, the superior light beer with only 2.6 carbs and 95 calories per bottle. 4.2% ABV

Miller Lite (12oz Can)

Miller Lite (12oz Can)

$4.50

Miller Lite is brewed for more taste with only 96 calories and 3.2g of carbs, making it a great pilsner for every life event. 4.2% ABV

Modelo Especial (12oz Can)

Modelo Especial (12oz Can)

$5.50

A Mexican Lager- 4.4% ABV. A rich, full-flavored Pilsner-style lager delivering a refreshing, well-balanced taste and light hop character with a crisp, clean finish. Brewed with Water, Barley Malt, Non-malted Cereals and Hops.

Pabst Blue Ribbon (12oz Can)

Pabst Blue Ribbon (12oz Can)

$4.00

American-Style Lager- 4.7% ABV. Crafted with a hefty infusion of 6-row barley and a unique combination of Pacific domestic hops blended with an imported Yugoslavian variety for a smooth, robust finish that is reminiscent of a fine Pilsner.

Pearl Snap (Austin Beer Works) - 12oz Can

Pearl Snap (Austin Beer Works) - 12oz Can

$5.50

Texas- German Pilsner- 5.3% ABV. Pours a very clear straw color with a bright white head. Grassy, citrusy aroma with light malts. Crisp, clean with hoppy bite and taste of grains

Pinthouse Electric Jellyfish

Pinthouse Electric Jellyfish

$9.50

6.5% ABV, 73 IBU. Brewed with some of our favorite new hop varieties from our favorite hop farmers - Citra, Simcoe, Chinook, Ekuanot, Azacca, and Galaxy. Electric Jellyfish is filled with a bright tropical citrus character along with notes of orange, mango, lychee, and a floral backbone. The Jellyfish is a hazy new school IPA focusing on the juicy hop flavor and aroma while keeping the bitterness balanced and refreshing.

Real Ale Swifty APA (12oz Can)

Real Ale Swifty APA (12oz Can)

$5.50

American Pale Ale - 5.2% ABV. Swifty is a refreshing revival of a classic American style pale ale. With a light-medium body and bright citrus hops, Swifty APA delivers bold flavor, remarkable balance, and thirst quenching crushability!

Real Ale Vamanos (12oz Can)

Real Ale Vamanos (12oz Can)

$5.50

A historic style from Northern Germany, Gose is a slightly sour wheat beer known for hints of coriander and a unique saltiness. In our twist on the style, we add lime puree to the fermenter. The result is a delightfully tart and refreshing beer to help you slug it out with even the hottest of Texas summers.

Shiner Bock (12oz Can)

Shiner Bock (12oz Can)

$5.00

American Amber / Red Lager- 4.4% ABV. This is a distinctive, rich, full-flavored, deep amber-colored beer. It's handcrafted brewing process creates an inviting smooth taste without the excessive bitterness that characterizes many micro, specialty and imported beers.

Sierra Nevada Pale Ale (12oz Can)

Sierra Nevada Pale Ale (12oz Can)

$5.50Out of stock

American Pale Ale- This is a delightful, iconic example of the classic Pale Ale style. It has a deep amber color and an exceptionally full-bodied, complex character. The fragrant bouquet and spicy flavor are the results of the generous use of the best Cascade hops.

Stella Artois (12oz Can)

Stella Artois (12oz Can)

$5.50

With its wonderful floral aroma, well-balanced malt sweetness, crisp hop bitterness, and a soft dry finish, Stella Artois is the perfect beer to pair with food and friends. 5% ABV

Stone IPA (12oz Can)

Stone IPA (12oz Can)

$6.00Out of stock

One of the most well-respected and best-selling IPAs in the country, this golden beauty explodes with tropical, citrusy, piney hop flavors and aromas, all perfectly balanced by a subtle malt character. 6.9% ABV

Yuengling (12oz Can)

Yuengling (12oz Can)

$4.50

American Amber / Red Lager- This lager has a rich amber color and medium-bodied flavor. Roasted caramel malt provides a subtle sweetness, while Cascade hops provide balance.

Drafts (Pitchers)

Dos Equix XX (Pitcher)

Dos Equix XX (Pitcher)

$23.00
Live Oak Hefeweizen (Pitcher)

Live Oak Hefeweizen (Pitcher)

$29.00
Miller Lite (Pitcher)

Miller Lite (Pitcher)

$19.00
Crawford Bock (Pitcher)

Crawford Bock (Pitcher)

$29.00

4.5% ABV - 15 IBU - Tasting Notes: Caramel, Malty, Nutty, Smooth, Toasty

Redhorn Cuerno Rojo (Pitcher)

Redhorn Cuerno Rojo (Pitcher)

$25.00
Whitestone Lovely Day (Pitcher)

Whitestone Lovely Day (Pitcher)

$29.00
Friends & Allies Session IPA (Pitcher)

Friends & Allies Session IPA (Pitcher)

$29.00
Budlight (Pitcher)

Budlight (Pitcher)

$19.00

Drafts (Pints)

Dos Equis XX (Draft)

Dos Equis XX (Draft)

$6.00

A crisp, refreshing, light-bodied malt-flavored beer with a well-balanced finish. A Lager that drinks like a Pilsner. A liquid embodiment of living life to the fullest. A beverage made from pure spring water and the choicest hops. A beer with such good taste, it’s chosen you to drink it. 4.2% ABV

Live Oak Hefeweizen (Draft)

Live Oak Hefeweizen (Draft)

$7.50

Modeled after the classic wheat beers of Bavaria, Hefe is cloudy and straw-colored with a meringue-like head that lingers to the bottom of the glass. Brewed with an ample volume of wheat malt and few hops. A traditional interpretation of a classic style, this idiosyncratic Bavarian beer is perfectly at home here in Texas. 5.3% ABV

Miller Lite (Draft)

Miller Lite (Draft)

$5.00

Light Lager- 4.2% ABV. Miller Lite is the original light beer brewed for more taste with 4.2% ABV. Light calorie beer at only 96 calories with 3.2g of carbs per 12 fl. oz. serving.

Redhorn Cuerno Rojo (Draft)

Redhorn Cuerno Rojo (Draft)

$6.50

4.9% ABV, 16 IBU

Whitestone Lovely Day IPA (Draft)

Whitestone Lovely Day IPA (Draft)

$7.50

American India Pale Ale (IPA)- 6.7% ABV. Brewed to give a malty mouthfeel that leads you into a clean, citrusy hop profile of Centennial, Mosaic and the tropical melon notes of Mandarina Bavaria.

Friends & Allies Session IPA (Draft)

Friends & Allies Session IPA (Draft)

$7.50

Session IPA- 4.7% ABV. As the name suggests, this IPA is noisy with taste. A fresh bitter taste with some notes of orange juice and a little guava. Rich and strong with tropical aromas.

Budlight (Draft)

Budlight (Draft)

$5.00

4.5% ABV, 16 IBU. Famous for its rich amber color and medium-bodied flavor with roasted caramel malt for a subtle sweetness and a combination of cluster and cascade hops, this true original delivers a well-balanced taste with very distinct character. Born from a historic recipe that was resurrected in 1987, Yuengling Traditional Lager is a true classic.

Crawford Bock (Draft)

Crawford Bock (Draft)

$7.50

4.5% ABV - 15 IBU - Tasting Notes: Caramel, Malty, Nutty, Smooth, Toasty

Seltzers, Ciders & Cocktails (Cans)

Austin Eastciders Blackberry

Austin Eastciders Blackberry

$6.00
Austin Eastciders Original

Austin Eastciders Original

$6.00
Canteen Black Cherry

Canteen Black Cherry

$8.00
High Noon Pineapple

High Noon Pineapple

$8.00
High Noon Watermelon

High Noon Watermelon

$8.00
Truly Strawberry Lemonade

Truly Strawberry Lemonade

$6.50
White Claw Black Cherry

White Claw Black Cherry

$6.50
White Claw Mango

White Claw Mango

$6.50

Liquors

Vodka - Single (1.5oz)

Vodka - Single (1.5oz)

$7.00
Vodka - Double (2.5oz)

Vodka - Double (2.5oz)

$11.00
Gin - Single (1.5oz)

Gin - Single (1.5oz)

$7.00
Gin - Double (2.5oz)

Gin - Double (2.5oz)

$11.00
Rum - Single (1.5oz)

Rum - Single (1.5oz)

$7.00
Rum - Double (2.5oz)

Rum - Double (2.5oz)

$11.00
Tequila - Single (1.5oz)

Tequila - Single (1.5oz)

$7.00
Tequila - Double (2.5oz)

Tequila - Double (2.5oz)

$11.00
Whiskey & Bourbon - Single (1.5oz)

Whiskey & Bourbon - Single (1.5oz)

$7.00
Whiskey & Bourbon - Double (2.5oz)

Whiskey & Bourbon - Double (2.5oz)

$11.00
Scotch - Single (1.5oz)

Scotch - Single (1.5oz)

$12.00
Scotch - Double (2.5oz)

Scotch - Double (2.5oz)

$17.00
Cordials - Single (1.5oz)

Cordials - Single (1.5oz)

$4.00
Cordials - Double (2.5oz)

Cordials - Double (2.5oz)

$6.00

Signature Drinks

Bloody Mary House (Tito's)

Bloody Mary House (Tito's)

$9.00Out of stock

A peppery Bloody Mary made with Tito's Vodka.

Bloody Mary Sunday (New Amsterdam)

Bloody Mary Sunday (New Amsterdam)

$9.00
Brothers Bond Mint Lemonade

Brothers Bond Mint Lemonade

$10.00Out of stock

Brother's Bond Bourbon, lemonade, mint infused simple syrup, mint and lemon garnish.

Canadian Old Fashioned

Canadian Old Fashioned

$10.00

Canadian whiskey, fig syrup, bitters, and lime juice garnished with a Luxardo cherry and orange peel.

Crossover Hurricane

Crossover Hurricane

$12.00

Dark rum, light rum, passion fruit puree & grenadine, orange, and pineapple juice served with an orange wheel.

Deep Eddy Lime Mule

Deep Eddy Lime Mule

$11.00

Deep Eddy Lime Vodka, Fever Tree ginger beer & lime juice served in a Deep Eddy copper mug.

Jalapeno Cucumber Ranch Water

Jalapeno Cucumber Ranch Water

$11.00

Tequila, sparkling water, jalapeno, cucumber. Spicy and refreshing!

Milagro Mexican Martini

Milagro Mexican Martini

$10.00

Milagro tequila, lime juice, simple syrup, garnished with a lime and olives.

Mimosa - Glass

Mimosa - Glass

$5.00

Orange juice and champagne, a classic combo.

Mimosa - Bottle With Bucket

Mimosa - Bottle With Bucket

$20.00

A carafe of orange juice and champagne. A classic combo to share!

Paloma (Jose Cuervo)

Paloma (Jose Cuervo)

$9.00

Jose Cuervo tequila, grapefruit, lime. A refreshing summer cocktail!

Rose French 75

Rose French 75

$10.00

Still gin, lemon juice, and rose champagne garnished with a lemon slice.

Still Austin Manhattan

Still Austin Manhattan

$14.00

Still Rye Whiskey, sweet vermouth & bitters served with a cherry.

Tito's Sangria

Tito's Sangria

$11.00Out of stock

Tito's Handmade Vodka, elderflower liqueur, rose wine & citrus sparkling water garnished with fresh fruit.

Frozen Margarita

Frozen Margarita

$10.00

Made with Hornitos tequila, lime juice, simple syrup. Ice cold and refreshing!

Fieldhouse Mule

Fieldhouse Mule

$11.00

House vodka, fever tree ginger beer, and lime juice served in a copper mug.

House Rocks Margarita

House Rocks Margarita

$12.00

El Bandido Yankee Tequila, 100% Blue Weber agave, fresh lime juice, simple syrup.

Frozen Irish Coffee

$12.00

Made with Tullamore Dew Irish Whiskey.

Classic Cocktails

Adios Amigo

Adios Amigo

$12.00

The drink is bold, boozy and blue. Featuring five—yes, five—alcoholic components, it’s very similar to the Long Island Iced Tea. But where it calls for triple sec and cola, this cocktail requires a slug of blue curaçao and a topper of Sprite or 7UP.

Black Russian

Black Russian

$9.00

Vodka and coffee liquer on the rocks.

Bloody Maria

Bloody Maria

$9.00

A Bloody Mary but with Tequila! Choose your tequila.

Bloody Mary

Bloody Mary

$9.00

Homemade blend of Clamato, pepper and spices, lime, and your choice of vodka.

Blue Hawaiian

Blue Hawaiian

$9.00

Blue Curaçao, Malibu rum, pineapple juice served on the rocks in a collins glass.

Colorado Bulldog

Colorado Bulldog

$8.00

Your choice of vodka mixed with Kahlua, half & half, and Coke.

Cosmo

Cosmo

$9.00

Vodka, Cointreau, cranberry juice, lime juice and simple syrup in a martini glass.

Dark n' Stormy

Dark n' Stormy

$10.00

Meyer's Dark Rum and Fever Tree ginger beer served over ice in a collins glass.

French 75

French 75

$9.00
French 76

French 76

$9.00
Gimlet Gin

Gimlet Gin

$10.00

Your choice of gin, fresh lime juice and simple syrup. Served in a martini glass.

Gimlet Vodka

Gimlet Vodka

$10.00

Your choice of vodka, lime juice and simple syrup. Served in a martini glass.

Hot Toddy

Hot Toddy

$8.00

Your choice of whiskey, hot water and honey to taste.

John Daly

John Daly

$8.00

Your choice of vodka mixed with simple syrup, lemonade and unsweet tea served on ice in a collins glass.

Lemon Drop Martini

Lemon Drop Martini

$9.00

Your choice of vodka mixed with triple sec, lemon juice and simple syrup served in a martini glass.

Liquid Marijuana

Liquid Marijuana

$10.00

Blue Curaçao, Midori, Malibu, Captain Morgan, Pineapple Juice, Lemon Juice, Simple Syrup, served on ice in a collins glass.

Long Island

Long Island

$12.00

New Amsterdam Vodka and Gin, triple sec, Bacardi, sweet & sour, topped with coke served over ice.

Long Island - Top Shelf

Long Island - Top Shelf

$16.00

Grey Goose Vodka, Bombay Gin, Cointreau, Bacardi, Sweet & Sour, topped with Coke served over ice.

Mai Tai

Mai Tai

$8.50

Bacardi Superior, Blue Chair banana rum, Meyers dark rum, orange juice, pineapple juice, grenadine mixed and served over ice in a hurricane glass.

Manhattan

Manhattan

$9.00

Your choice of bourbon, sweet vermouth, angostura bitters and a dash of Luxardo cherry juice served in a martini glass.

Margarita

Margarita

$9.00

Your choice of tequila, fresh lime juice, triple sec, and an optional flavor puree.

Martini - Gin

Martini - Gin

$7.00

A classic pairing of your choice of gin with dry vermouth shaken and served in a martini glass. Add olive juice if you like it a little dirty.

Martini - Vodka

Martini - Vodka

$7.00

Your choice of vodka shaken over ice with dry vermouth. Feelin' dirty? Add some olive juice.

Michelada

Michelada

$2.00

Our housemade Bloody Mary mix, hot sauce and your choice of canned beer.

Mimosa - Glass

Mimosa - Glass

$5.00

Orange juice and champagne, a classic combo.

Mimosa - Bottle With Bucket

Mimosa - Bottle With Bucket

$20.00

A carafe of orange juice and champagne. A classic combo to share!

Mint Julep

Mint Julep

$9.00

Your choice of bourbon, simple syrup, muddled mint leaves and a splash of H20.

Mojito

Mojito

$9.00

Your choice of rum mixed with fresh lime juice, simple syrup, mint leaves and soda water. Served over ice in a collins glass. Refreshing!

Negroni

Negroni

$9.00

Your choice of gin mixed with Campari and sweet vermouth. Served over a large ice cube.

Paloma

Paloma

$9.00

The Paloma cocktail is super refreshing, with fresh grapefruit and lime juices, tequila, and sparkling water. Serve it over ice in a salt-rimmed glass, and you’ve got yourself an awesome thirst-quenching tequila cocktail!

Ranch Water

Ranch Water

$9.00

Your choice of tequila, lime juice and Rambler sparkling water. Mixed and served over ice in a collins glass.

Irish Coffee

Irish Coffee

$0.01
Amaretto Sour (Single 1.5oz)

Amaretto Sour (Single 1.5oz)

$8.00

Disaronno and sweet and sour on the rocks.

Amaretto Sour (Double 2.5oz)

Amaretto Sour (Double 2.5oz)

$12.00

Disaronno and sweet and sour on the rocks.

Mexican Martini

Mexican Martini

$9.00
Miami Vice

Miami Vice

$12.00Out of stock

Moscow Mule

$9.00

Your choice of vodka, fresh lime juice and Fever Tree ginger beer. Served in an ice cold copper mug.

Mule - Rum

$9.00

Your choice of rum with lime juice and Fever Tree ginger beer. Served in an ice cold copper mug.

Mule - Whiskey

$9.00

Your choice of whiskey with lime juice and Fever Tree ginger beer. Served in an ice cold copper mug.

Old Fashioned

Old Fashioned

$9.00

Your choice of bourbon mixed with angostura bitters and simple syrup. Served over a large ice cube with a Luxardo cherry.

Screwdriver

$8.00

Sex On The Beach

$9.00

White Russian

$9.00

The Dude abides. Your choice of vodka, Kahlua, and half and half.

Frozen Drinks

Frozen Irish Coffee

Frozen Irish Coffee

$12.00
Frozen Margarita

Frozen Margarita

$10.00
Pina Colada

Pina Colada

$10.00Out of stock
Frozen Raspberry Margarita

Frozen Raspberry Margarita

$10.00Out of stock
Frose

Frose

$10.00

Spritzers

21 Seeds Spritz

21 Seeds Spritz

$10.00
Aperol Spritz

Aperol Spritz

$8.00
Aperol Spritz (Carafe)

Aperol Spritz (Carafe)

$32.00
Deep Eddy Spritz

Deep Eddy Spritz

$8.00
Deep Eddy Spritz (Carafe)

Deep Eddy Spritz (Carafe)

$32.00
Tito's Sangria

Tito's Sangria

$11.00
Tito's Sangria (Carafe)

Tito's Sangria (Carafe)

$40.00
21 Seeds Spritz (Carafe)

21 Seeds Spritz (Carafe)

$38.00

Non-Alcoholic Drinks

Shirley Temple

Shirley Temple

$3.50
Waterloo

Waterloo

$4.00
Soft Drinks

Soft Drinks

$3.00

Choose from Coke, Diet Coke, Ginger Ale, Root Beer, or Sprite.

Juices

Juices

$3.00

Pineapple, Orange, Grapefruit, or Cranberry juice.

Lemonade

Lemonade

$3.00
Iced Tea

Iced Tea

$3.00
Bottled Water

Bottled Water

$2.00
Gatorade

Gatorade

$4.00
Goslings Ginger Beer

Goslings Ginger Beer

$4.00
Virgin Bloody

Virgin Bloody

$4.50
Heineken 0.0

Heineken 0.0

$6.00
Mocktail

Mocktail

$5.00

Choose from one of our fresh, virgin mocktails.

Coffee

Coffee

$3.00

Hot Drinks

Coffee

Coffee

$3.00
Hot Chocolate

Hot Chocolate

$3.00
Hot Tea

Hot Tea

$3.00

Red Wines

Alamos Malbec

$8.00
Rodney Strong Cabernet Sauvignon (2019)

Rodney Strong Cabernet Sauvignon (2019)

$16.00

Vivid garnet in color with perfumed and inviting aromas of rich dark cherry, plum, chocolate, and layered undertones of vanilla, clove, black pepper, and sage. A well-balanced expression of fruit and oak elements fills the palate with cassis, bright cherry, dark berry, toast, cedar, and a hint of vanilla. Round but structured, with well-knit tannins that impart texture and length on the finish.

Hayes Ranch Red Blend (House Red)

$6.00
Josh Cabernet Sauvignon

Josh Cabernet Sauvignon

$8.00

Round and juicy, Josh Cabernet Sauvignon has flavors of blackberry, toasted hazelnut and cinnamon, complemented by hints of vanilla and toasted oak.

Meiomi Pinot Noir

Meiomi Pinot Noir

$12.00

This California wine is carefully crafted with premium grapes from the coastal state's most notable winegrowing regions and aged in French oak barrels, culminating in a beautifully integrated blend that allows the characteristics to enhance and build on each other. With a rich garnet color and a ruby edge, this dark red wine opens with aromas of jammy fruit and toasty oak. Each sip of this Meiomi wine offers expressive dark berry and juicy strawberry flavors accompanied by toasty mocha and vanilla flavors. The silky texture and balanced acidity of this California red wine make it a perfect tabletop companion

White/ Rosé

Fleurs de Prairie Rosé

Fleurs de Prairie Rosé

$9.00

Provence, France: Crafted in the traditional Provencal style with a pale salmon color, delicate flavors of strawberry, rose petals, and herbs, with bright, refreshing acidity.

Hayes Ranch Sauvignon Blanc (House White)

$6.00

J Vineyards Pinot Gris

$11.00
Kim Crawford Sauvignon Blanc

Kim Crawford Sauvignon Blanc

$11.00

New Zealand: Lifted aromatics of passion fruit and guava, with some citrus notes. Elegant yet full flavored, its crisp acidity is highlighted with a refreshing herbal and citrus finish.

Simi Chardonnay

Simi Chardonnay

$10.00

Sonoma County, CA: Expressive tropical notes of mango delicate pear, and bright stone fruit. Lifted aromatics of citrus, lightly spiced with toasty oak and hints of buttery cream add a savory character. It all comes together on the palate with well defined flavors of nectarine and peach

Sparkling

LaMarca Prosecco

LaMarca Prosecco

$9.00

Veneto, Italy: La Marca Prosecco is a fresh sparkling wine with a vibrant bouquet of apple, white peach and honeysuckle. The soft, harmonious fruity notes highlighted by pleasant acidity make this wine ideal for any occasion.

La Marca Sparkling Rose

La Marca Sparkling Rose

$9.00

Veneto, Italy: La Marca Prosecco Rose is crisp and refreshing with a brilliant coral pink color and lively bubbles. This luxurious Prosecco Rose features aromas of fresh watermelon and subtle citrus. Make every day sparkle with La Marca Prosecco Sparkling Rose.

Wycliff Champagne

$5.00

Brunch Drinks Specials

Paloma (Jose Cuervo)

Paloma (Jose Cuervo)

$5.00

Mimosa - Glass

$5.00
Mimosa - Bottle With Bucket

Mimosa - Bottle With Bucket

$20.00
Bloody Mary (Well Vodka)

Bloody Mary (Well Vodka)

$5.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:45 am
Monday2:00 pm - 3:45 am
Tuesday2:00 pm - 3:45 am
Wednesday2:00 pm - 3:45 am
Thursday2:00 pm - 3:45 am
Friday11:00 am - 3:45 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:45 am
Thanks for choosing us. Have a great time and enjoy!

