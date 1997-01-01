The Fieldhouse The Fieldhouse

Meiomi Pinot Noir

$12.00

This California wine is carefully crafted with premium grapes from the coastal state's most notable winegrowing regions and aged in French oak barrels, culminating in a beautifully integrated blend that allows the characteristics to enhance and build on each other. With a rich garnet color and a ruby edge, this dark red wine opens with aromas of jammy fruit and toasty oak. Each sip of this Meiomi wine offers expressive dark berry and juicy strawberry flavors accompanied by toasty mocha and vanilla flavors. The silky texture and balanced acidity of this California red wine make it a perfect tabletop companion