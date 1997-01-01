The Fieldhouse The Fieldhouse
1717 Scottsdale Drive
Cedar Park, TX 78641
Season Ticket Holder
NON-Season Ticket
Domestic, Craft & Import (Cans & Bottles)
(512) Local Crush Kolsch
4.8% ABV, 22 IBU Crushable light and brite beer made for hot summers and anything else!
Amber Vison (Austin Beer Works) - 12oz Can
Texas- American Amber/Red Lager- 6.0% ABV. A balanced blend of traditional English malts and contemporary American hops gives an exciting update to a classic style. Enjoy this amber.
Blue Moon (12oz Can)
5.4% ABV, 9 IBU Blue Moon Belgian White, Belgian-style wheat ale, is a refreshing, medium-bodied, unfiltered Belgian-style wheat ale spiced with fresh coriander and orange peel for a uniquely complex taste and an uncommonly smooth finish.
Blue Owl Cool And The Gang
3.2% ABV. Sour Summer Beer w/Earl Grey Tea (collaboration w/Lazarus Brewing Co.)
Blue Owl Limetastico
4.6% ABV, 15 IBU. Sour Mexican lager w/ lime and salt. As those warmer Austin days approach, the annual search for the perfect patio beer begins and with it our inspiration to brew just that. ¡Limetastico! is our sour Mexican Lager w/ lime & salt brewed with flaked maize, sea salt, lime zest, and Motueka hops.
Bud Light (12oz Can)
Brewed the same way since 1982, Bud Light is a refreshing American-style light lager beer with a clean, crisp taste and fast finish. 4.2 % ABV
Budweiser (12oz Can)
A medium-bodied, American-style lager beer. Brewed with high quality barley malt, a blend of premium hop varieties, fresh rice and filtered water, this American beer is crisp and full of flavor. Budweiser beer has 5% ABV
Community Medical Grade Hazy IPA
7.8% ABV, 40 IBU. Got the hop fever? This hazy IPA keeps the bitterness low and juice factor high. Super high in fact. Packed to the brim with Vic Secret, Citra & Mosaic hops and overflowing with heady tropical flavors making for the perfect haze sesh. It’s just what the doctor ordered.
Coors Light (12oz Can)
Coors Light is a natural light lager beer that delivers Rocky Mountain cold refreshment with 4.2% ABV. Light calorie beer at 102 calories and 5g of carbs per 12 fluid ounces.
Corona Extra (12oz Can)
Mexico- American-Style Lager- 4.6% ABV. Corona Extra Mexican Lager Beer is an even-keeled cerveza with fruity-honey aromas and a touch of malt. This canned beer 6 pack is a great tailgating beer, beach drink, or barbecue refreshment.
Dos Equis XX (12oz Can)
Mexican Pale Lager- 4.2% ABV. Dos Equis Lager Especial is a golden pilsner-style beer made from pure spring water and the choicest hops. With a balanced composition and a smooth, clean finish, it's the party guest who is always invited and never overstays his welcome.
Fire Eagle IPA (Austin Beer Works) - 12oz Can
You can't get more USA than Fire Eagle. Proudly hopped and gallantly balanced, this IPA is one to judge all others against. What noise does a Fire Eagle make? "Screeeeeeee!" 7.3% ABV
Firestone Mind Haze IPA
6.2% ABV, 40 IBU. From the coast of California comes Mind Haze, a free-spirited beer made to elevate your perceptions—juicy yet balanced, hazy yet lasting, and loaded with an imaginative array of tropical hop flavors.
Fresh Kicks Hazy IPA
6.6% ABV, 40 IBU. Fresh Kicks is inspired by Hazy IPAs from the Northeast – beers that are at their best when consumed hella-fresh. A blend of Azacca, Mosaic, and Amarillo hops, added to the whirlpool and also at multiple times in the fermentation process, produces hop flavors and aromas that mimic the addition of ripe tropical fruits. Like that new pair of fresh kicks, this beer will have you walking on A I R.
Guinness Nitro Draught (12oz Can)
Irish Dry Stout- Pours to a beautiful brown color with a creamy tan head. Smooth roasted malt and coffee flavors are balanced by some hopping, and the mouthfeel is as silky as you could ask for. Only 125 calories per 12 ounce serving. 4.4% ABV
Heineken (12oz Can)
Euro Pale Lager- 5.0% ABV. Smooth, blended bitterness, clean finish. Wherever you go in the world, it's always refreshing to see something you recognize.
Heineken 0.0 (NA)
Karbach Free & Easy Non Alcoholic IPA
.05% ABV, 35 IBU. Just because you’re takin’ it easy doesn’t mean you can’t have a good time. With Free & Easy, there’s no invitation required and everyone’s invited. Kick back, relax, and enjoy the bursting hop aromas of orange zest, grapefruit, and citrus while taking in the smooth sweetness and balanced bitterness of this delicious NA IPA.
Karbach Love Street (12oz Can)
Brewed in the Kolsch-style and hopped delicately with floral German hops, this beer boasts a clean malt profile that refreshes to the core, without sacrificing character. 4.9% ABV
Labatt Blue (12oz Bottle)
Light Lager - 5.0% ABV. Labatt Blue is the best-selling Canadian beer in the world. Labatt Blue, brewed using specially selected aromatic hops, is a well-balanced, fully matured, full-flavored beer with a fruity character and a slightly sweet aftertaste.
Lone Star (12oz Can)
American-Style Lager- Pours clear golden-yellow with a fluffy white head. Smells lightly of malts with elements of sweet citrus and grain. Tastes crisp and somewhat sweet with a grainy finish. Proud to be brewed in the great state of Texas. 4.7% ABV
McConauHAZE (12oz Can)
Hazy IPA hopped with Citrus and Galaxy will make you feel alright...alright...alright. 6.5% ABV
Michelob Ultra (12oz Can)
Enjoy the crisp, clean taste of Michelob ULTRA, the superior light beer with only 2.6 carbs and 95 calories per bottle. 4.2% ABV
Miller Lite (12oz Can)
Miller Lite is brewed for more taste with only 96 calories and 3.2g of carbs, making it a great pilsner for every life event. 4.2% ABV
Modelo Especial (12oz Can)
A Mexican Lager- 4.4% ABV. A rich, full-flavored Pilsner-style lager delivering a refreshing, well-balanced taste and light hop character with a crisp, clean finish. Brewed with Water, Barley Malt, Non-malted Cereals and Hops.
Pabst Blue Ribbon (12oz Can)
American-Style Lager- 4.7% ABV. Crafted with a hefty infusion of 6-row barley and a unique combination of Pacific domestic hops blended with an imported Yugoslavian variety for a smooth, robust finish that is reminiscent of a fine Pilsner.
Pearl Snap (Austin Beer Works) - 12oz Can
Texas- German Pilsner- 5.3% ABV. Pours a very clear straw color with a bright white head. Grassy, citrusy aroma with light malts. Crisp, clean with hoppy bite and taste of grains
Pinthouse Electric Jellyfish
6.5% ABV, 73 IBU. Brewed with some of our favorite new hop varieties from our favorite hop farmers - Citra, Simcoe, Chinook, Ekuanot, Azacca, and Galaxy. Electric Jellyfish is filled with a bright tropical citrus character along with notes of orange, mango, lychee, and a floral backbone. The Jellyfish is a hazy new school IPA focusing on the juicy hop flavor and aroma while keeping the bitterness balanced and refreshing.
Real Ale Swifty APA (12oz Can)
American Pale Ale - 5.2% ABV. Swifty is a refreshing revival of a classic American style pale ale. With a light-medium body and bright citrus hops, Swifty APA delivers bold flavor, remarkable balance, and thirst quenching crushability!
Real Ale Vamanos (12oz Can)
A historic style from Northern Germany, Gose is a slightly sour wheat beer known for hints of coriander and a unique saltiness. In our twist on the style, we add lime puree to the fermenter. The result is a delightfully tart and refreshing beer to help you slug it out with even the hottest of Texas summers.
Shiner Bock (12oz Can)
American Amber / Red Lager- 4.4% ABV. This is a distinctive, rich, full-flavored, deep amber-colored beer. It's handcrafted brewing process creates an inviting smooth taste without the excessive bitterness that characterizes many micro, specialty and imported beers.
Sierra Nevada Pale Ale (12oz Can)
American Pale Ale- This is a delightful, iconic example of the classic Pale Ale style. It has a deep amber color and an exceptionally full-bodied, complex character. The fragrant bouquet and spicy flavor are the results of the generous use of the best Cascade hops.
Stella Artois (12oz Can)
With its wonderful floral aroma, well-balanced malt sweetness, crisp hop bitterness, and a soft dry finish, Stella Artois is the perfect beer to pair with food and friends. 5% ABV
Stone IPA (12oz Can)
One of the most well-respected and best-selling IPAs in the country, this golden beauty explodes with tropical, citrusy, piney hop flavors and aromas, all perfectly balanced by a subtle malt character. 6.9% ABV
Yuengling (12oz Can)
American Amber / Red Lager- This lager has a rich amber color and medium-bodied flavor. Roasted caramel malt provides a subtle sweetness, while Cascade hops provide balance.
Drafts (Pitchers)
Dos Equix XX (Pitcher)
Live Oak Hefeweizen (Pitcher)
Miller Lite (Pitcher)
Crawford Bock (Pitcher)
4.5% ABV - 15 IBU - Tasting Notes: Caramel, Malty, Nutty, Smooth, Toasty
Redhorn Cuerno Rojo (Pitcher)
Whitestone Lovely Day (Pitcher)
Friends & Allies Session IPA (Pitcher)
Budlight (Pitcher)
Drafts (Pints)
Dos Equis XX (Draft)
A crisp, refreshing, light-bodied malt-flavored beer with a well-balanced finish. A Lager that drinks like a Pilsner. A liquid embodiment of living life to the fullest. A beverage made from pure spring water and the choicest hops. A beer with such good taste, it’s chosen you to drink it. 4.2% ABV
Live Oak Hefeweizen (Draft)
Modeled after the classic wheat beers of Bavaria, Hefe is cloudy and straw-colored with a meringue-like head that lingers to the bottom of the glass. Brewed with an ample volume of wheat malt and few hops. A traditional interpretation of a classic style, this idiosyncratic Bavarian beer is perfectly at home here in Texas. 5.3% ABV
Miller Lite (Draft)
Light Lager- 4.2% ABV. Miller Lite is the original light beer brewed for more taste with 4.2% ABV. Light calorie beer at only 96 calories with 3.2g of carbs per 12 fl. oz. serving.
Redhorn Cuerno Rojo (Draft)
4.9% ABV, 16 IBU
Whitestone Lovely Day IPA (Draft)
American India Pale Ale (IPA)- 6.7% ABV. Brewed to give a malty mouthfeel that leads you into a clean, citrusy hop profile of Centennial, Mosaic and the tropical melon notes of Mandarina Bavaria.
Friends & Allies Session IPA (Draft)
Session IPA- 4.7% ABV. As the name suggests, this IPA is noisy with taste. A fresh bitter taste with some notes of orange juice and a little guava. Rich and strong with tropical aromas.
Budlight (Draft)
4.5% ABV, 16 IBU. Famous for its rich amber color and medium-bodied flavor with roasted caramel malt for a subtle sweetness and a combination of cluster and cascade hops, this true original delivers a well-balanced taste with very distinct character. Born from a historic recipe that was resurrected in 1987, Yuengling Traditional Lager is a true classic.
Crawford Bock (Draft)
4.5% ABV - 15 IBU - Tasting Notes: Caramel, Malty, Nutty, Smooth, Toasty
Seltzers, Ciders & Cocktails (Cans)
Liquors
Vodka - Single (1.5oz)
Vodka - Double (2.5oz)
Gin - Single (1.5oz)
Gin - Double (2.5oz)
Rum - Single (1.5oz)
Rum - Double (2.5oz)
Tequila - Single (1.5oz)
Tequila - Double (2.5oz)
Whiskey & Bourbon - Single (1.5oz)
Whiskey & Bourbon - Double (2.5oz)
Scotch - Single (1.5oz)
Scotch - Double (2.5oz)
Cordials - Single (1.5oz)
Cordials - Double (2.5oz)
Signature Drinks
Bloody Mary House (Tito's)
A peppery Bloody Mary made with Tito's Vodka.
Bloody Mary Sunday (New Amsterdam)
Brothers Bond Mint Lemonade
Brother's Bond Bourbon, lemonade, mint infused simple syrup, mint and lemon garnish.
Canadian Old Fashioned
Canadian whiskey, fig syrup, bitters, and lime juice garnished with a Luxardo cherry and orange peel.
Crossover Hurricane
Dark rum, light rum, passion fruit puree & grenadine, orange, and pineapple juice served with an orange wheel.
Deep Eddy Lime Mule
Deep Eddy Lime Vodka, Fever Tree ginger beer & lime juice served in a Deep Eddy copper mug.
Jalapeno Cucumber Ranch Water
Tequila, sparkling water, jalapeno, cucumber. Spicy and refreshing!
Milagro Mexican Martini
Milagro tequila, lime juice, simple syrup, garnished with a lime and olives.
Mimosa - Glass
Orange juice and champagne, a classic combo.
Mimosa - Bottle With Bucket
A carafe of orange juice and champagne. A classic combo to share!
Paloma (Jose Cuervo)
Jose Cuervo tequila, grapefruit, lime. A refreshing summer cocktail!
Rose French 75
Still gin, lemon juice, and rose champagne garnished with a lemon slice.
Still Austin Manhattan
Still Rye Whiskey, sweet vermouth & bitters served with a cherry.
Tito's Sangria
Tito's Handmade Vodka, elderflower liqueur, rose wine & citrus sparkling water garnished with fresh fruit.
Frozen Margarita
Made with Hornitos tequila, lime juice, simple syrup. Ice cold and refreshing!
Fieldhouse Mule
House vodka, fever tree ginger beer, and lime juice served in a copper mug.
House Rocks Margarita
El Bandido Yankee Tequila, 100% Blue Weber agave, fresh lime juice, simple syrup.
Frozen Irish Coffee
Made with Tullamore Dew Irish Whiskey.
Classic Cocktails
Adios Amigo
The drink is bold, boozy and blue. Featuring five—yes, five—alcoholic components, it’s very similar to the Long Island Iced Tea. But where it calls for triple sec and cola, this cocktail requires a slug of blue curaçao and a topper of Sprite or 7UP.
Black Russian
Vodka and coffee liquer on the rocks.
Bloody Maria
A Bloody Mary but with Tequila! Choose your tequila.
Bloody Mary
Homemade blend of Clamato, pepper and spices, lime, and your choice of vodka.
Blue Hawaiian
Blue Curaçao, Malibu rum, pineapple juice served on the rocks in a collins glass.
Colorado Bulldog
Your choice of vodka mixed with Kahlua, half & half, and Coke.
Cosmo
Vodka, Cointreau, cranberry juice, lime juice and simple syrup in a martini glass.
Dark n' Stormy
Meyer's Dark Rum and Fever Tree ginger beer served over ice in a collins glass.
French 75
French 76
Gimlet Gin
Your choice of gin, fresh lime juice and simple syrup. Served in a martini glass.
Gimlet Vodka
Your choice of vodka, lime juice and simple syrup. Served in a martini glass.
Hot Toddy
Your choice of whiskey, hot water and honey to taste.
John Daly
Your choice of vodka mixed with simple syrup, lemonade and unsweet tea served on ice in a collins glass.
Lemon Drop Martini
Your choice of vodka mixed with triple sec, lemon juice and simple syrup served in a martini glass.
Liquid Marijuana
Blue Curaçao, Midori, Malibu, Captain Morgan, Pineapple Juice, Lemon Juice, Simple Syrup, served on ice in a collins glass.
Long Island
New Amsterdam Vodka and Gin, triple sec, Bacardi, sweet & sour, topped with coke served over ice.
Long Island - Top Shelf
Grey Goose Vodka, Bombay Gin, Cointreau, Bacardi, Sweet & Sour, topped with Coke served over ice.
Mai Tai
Bacardi Superior, Blue Chair banana rum, Meyers dark rum, orange juice, pineapple juice, grenadine mixed and served over ice in a hurricane glass.
Manhattan
Your choice of bourbon, sweet vermouth, angostura bitters and a dash of Luxardo cherry juice served in a martini glass.
Margarita
Your choice of tequila, fresh lime juice, triple sec, and an optional flavor puree.
Martini - Gin
A classic pairing of your choice of gin with dry vermouth shaken and served in a martini glass. Add olive juice if you like it a little dirty.
Martini - Vodka
Your choice of vodka shaken over ice with dry vermouth. Feelin' dirty? Add some olive juice.
Michelada
Our housemade Bloody Mary mix, hot sauce and your choice of canned beer.
Mimosa - Glass
Orange juice and champagne, a classic combo.
Mimosa - Bottle With Bucket
A carafe of orange juice and champagne. A classic combo to share!
Mint Julep
Your choice of bourbon, simple syrup, muddled mint leaves and a splash of H20.
Mojito
Your choice of rum mixed with fresh lime juice, simple syrup, mint leaves and soda water. Served over ice in a collins glass. Refreshing!
Negroni
Your choice of gin mixed with Campari and sweet vermouth. Served over a large ice cube.
Paloma
The Paloma cocktail is super refreshing, with fresh grapefruit and lime juices, tequila, and sparkling water. Serve it over ice in a salt-rimmed glass, and you’ve got yourself an awesome thirst-quenching tequila cocktail!
Ranch Water
Your choice of tequila, lime juice and Rambler sparkling water. Mixed and served over ice in a collins glass.
Irish Coffee
Amaretto Sour (Single 1.5oz)
Disaronno and sweet and sour on the rocks.
Amaretto Sour (Double 2.5oz)
Disaronno and sweet and sour on the rocks.
Mexican Martini
Miami Vice
Moscow Mule
Your choice of vodka, fresh lime juice and Fever Tree ginger beer. Served in an ice cold copper mug.
Mule - Rum
Your choice of rum with lime juice and Fever Tree ginger beer. Served in an ice cold copper mug.
Mule - Whiskey
Your choice of whiskey with lime juice and Fever Tree ginger beer. Served in an ice cold copper mug.
Old Fashioned
Your choice of bourbon mixed with angostura bitters and simple syrup. Served over a large ice cube with a Luxardo cherry.
Screwdriver
Sex On The Beach
White Russian
The Dude abides. Your choice of vodka, Kahlua, and half and half.
Frozen Drinks
Spritzers
Non-Alcoholic Drinks
Shirley Temple
Waterloo
Soft Drinks
Choose from Coke, Diet Coke, Ginger Ale, Root Beer, or Sprite.
Juices
Pineapple, Orange, Grapefruit, or Cranberry juice.
Lemonade
Iced Tea
Bottled Water
Gatorade
Goslings Ginger Beer
Virgin Bloody
Heineken 0.0
Mocktail
Choose from one of our fresh, virgin mocktails.
Coffee
Red Wines
Alamos Malbec
Rodney Strong Cabernet Sauvignon (2019)
Vivid garnet in color with perfumed and inviting aromas of rich dark cherry, plum, chocolate, and layered undertones of vanilla, clove, black pepper, and sage. A well-balanced expression of fruit and oak elements fills the palate with cassis, bright cherry, dark berry, toast, cedar, and a hint of vanilla. Round but structured, with well-knit tannins that impart texture and length on the finish.
Hayes Ranch Red Blend (House Red)
Josh Cabernet Sauvignon
Round and juicy, Josh Cabernet Sauvignon has flavors of blackberry, toasted hazelnut and cinnamon, complemented by hints of vanilla and toasted oak.
Meiomi Pinot Noir
This California wine is carefully crafted with premium grapes from the coastal state's most notable winegrowing regions and aged in French oak barrels, culminating in a beautifully integrated blend that allows the characteristics to enhance and build on each other. With a rich garnet color and a ruby edge, this dark red wine opens with aromas of jammy fruit and toasty oak. Each sip of this Meiomi wine offers expressive dark berry and juicy strawberry flavors accompanied by toasty mocha and vanilla flavors. The silky texture and balanced acidity of this California red wine make it a perfect tabletop companion
White/ Rosé
Fleurs de Prairie Rosé
Provence, France: Crafted in the traditional Provencal style with a pale salmon color, delicate flavors of strawberry, rose petals, and herbs, with bright, refreshing acidity.
Hayes Ranch Sauvignon Blanc (House White)
J Vineyards Pinot Gris
Kim Crawford Sauvignon Blanc
New Zealand: Lifted aromatics of passion fruit and guava, with some citrus notes. Elegant yet full flavored, its crisp acidity is highlighted with a refreshing herbal and citrus finish.
Simi Chardonnay
Sonoma County, CA: Expressive tropical notes of mango delicate pear, and bright stone fruit. Lifted aromatics of citrus, lightly spiced with toasty oak and hints of buttery cream add a savory character. It all comes together on the palate with well defined flavors of nectarine and peach
Sparkling
LaMarca Prosecco
Veneto, Italy: La Marca Prosecco is a fresh sparkling wine with a vibrant bouquet of apple, white peach and honeysuckle. The soft, harmonious fruity notes highlighted by pleasant acidity make this wine ideal for any occasion.
La Marca Sparkling Rose
Veneto, Italy: La Marca Prosecco Rose is crisp and refreshing with a brilliant coral pink color and lively bubbles. This luxurious Prosecco Rose features aromas of fresh watermelon and subtle citrus. Make every day sparkle with La Marca Prosecco Sparkling Rose.
Wycliff Champagne
