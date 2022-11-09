Restaurant header imageView gallery
Gastropubs
American
Burgers

The Crowded House

788 Reviews

$$

26 West Center Street

Madisonville, KY 42431

Order Again

Popular Items

Boneless Wings
BYOB
Chicken Chopped Salad

Appetizers

Loaded Potato Skins

Loaded Potato Skins

$5.95

Russet potato skins, cheddar cheese, bacon, chives and sour cream.

Pork Rinds

Pork Rinds

$5.95

cooked to order, Cajun seasoning with Bier cheese to dip.

Fried Pickles

$6.95

hand breaded, spicy pickle chips served with house made ranch.

Bart's Fries Shrooms

Bart's Fries Shrooms

$7.95

Blue Moon beer battered mushrooms spicy mustard dipping sauce and horseradish cream.

Sampler

$11.95
Twisted Nachos

Twisted Nachos

$7.95

Pulled pork, kettle chips, Bier cheese, BBQ sauce, slaw, green onions.

Hummus

$6.95

Made from scratch original chickpea hummus served with house made crackers and carrots.

Pimento Cheese Dip

$6.95

White cheddar, roasted red pepper and honey dip with house made kettle chips.

Pulled Pork BBQ Egg Rolls

$8.95

Pulled pork, slaw, sweet chili BBQ Sauce.

Edamame

$4.95

Soy-beans tossed with sea salt.

Giant Pretzel

$11.95

12 inch pretzel served with spicy mustard and Bier cheese

Entrees

10oz New York Strip

$23.95

10oz New York strip served with a baked potato and veggies.

12oz Ribeye

12oz Ribeye

$26.95

Hamptons 12oz ribeye, served with hand cut french fries and veggies.

Grilled Pork Ribeye

$18.95

Rum glazed boneless pork "ribeye" served with hand cut French fries and veggies.

Fettuccine Alfredo

$16.95
Bier Cheese Chicken

Bier Cheese Chicken

$14.95

Grilled chicken breast smothered in house made bier cheese, served with baked potato and veggies.

Grilled Salmon Dinner

Grilled Salmon Dinner

$18.95

Served with sauteed mushrooms and veggies.

Chicken Chopped Salad

$12.95

Grilled or fried chicken chop salad with house made ranch, spring mix, bacon, eggs, tomatoes, cheddar cheese and house made croutons served with Parmesan herb crostini

Asian Glazed Salmon Salad

$18.95

Fish & Chips

$14.95

Blue Moon battered cod served with house cut fries and slaw.

Fish Taco

Fish Taco

$14.95

Corn and flour tortillas, Blue Moon battered cod, slaw, Pico de Gallo, feta, and cilantro lime creme sauce, served with veggies.

Catfish Basket

Catfish Basket

$14.95

Kentucky Lake caught catfish, served with house cut French fries, hush puppies, and our house made kicking sauce.

Roasted Veg. Salad

Roasted Veg. Salad

$11.95

Sweet leafy lettuce mix, glazed mushrooms, crispy brussels sprouts, red onion, roasted walnuts, sun dried tomatoes, feta cheese (optional) and our house mustard vinaigrette. Rum-Glazed chicken (+5) Asian Glazed Salmon (+8) NY Strip (+19)

Rum Glazed Dragon Salad

Rum Glazed Dragon Salad

$13.95

with mustard vinaigtette, sweet leave lettuce mix tossed with walnuts, dried cranberries, tomatoes, onions and sauteed mushrooms.

Traditional Wings

Traditional Wings

Traditional Wings, your choice of 8 or 16.

Boneless Wings

Boneless wings, your choice of 8 or 16

Burgers and Sandwiches

Diablo Chicken Sandwich

Diablo Chicken Sandwich

$12.95

fried chicken breast tossed in buffalo sauce with bleu cheese crumbles, our signature spicy pickles, and red onion, served with chips or house cut fries

Mother Clucker

Mother Clucker

$14.95

Grilled chicken breast, topped with a fried egg, Swiss cheese, avocado, fresh jalapenos, and chipotle aioli served with our house cut chips.

Chicken Club

$12.95
BYOB

BYOB

$11.95

Build your own burger.

Round Here Burger

Round Here Burger

$14.95

"Deer Creek Farms" beef. 1/2 pound burger with apple-wood smoked bacon, lettuce, tomato, pickle, red onion, American cheese, and your choice of condiment served on a brioche bun.

Ultimate Melt

$14.50

Provolone, Swiss, American, and white cheddar on a hand pattied burger topped with sautéed onions on marble rye bread served with chips.

COVID-57

COVID-57

$13.50

Our hand patties burger topped with Heinz 57, our house made Bier cheese, spicy fried pickles, and red onion served with our housecut chips

Smokehouse Bison Burger

$15.95

Thunder run bison 1/2 pound burger topped with BBQ sauce, apple-wood smoked bacon, fried onions, and cheddar cheese served with our house made chips.

Baby Burger

$10.95

Rye Reuben

$13.95
Ultimate Grilled Cheese

Ultimate Grilled Cheese

$11.95

Swiss, provolone, cheddar, american cheese, apple-wood smoked bacon, served with chips.

Salads or Soups

Tomato Basil

$5.95

Granny's Chili

$4.95

Soup & Salad Special

$9.50

House Salad

$4.95

Soup of the Day

$6.00

Kids

Chicken Nuggets

$7.95

Chefs Burger

$8.95

5oz NYS

$11.25

Kids Fettucini Alfredo

$9.95

Buttered Noodles

$5.95

Fish & Chips

$7.95

Desserts

Dessert Giant Pretzel

$12.00
Beignets

Beignets

$4.95

French pastry coated in powdered sugar.

Strawberry Icebox Cake

$5.95Out of stock

Icebox/Beignets

$11.00

CupCake

$6.95

Chocolate Brownie

$5.95

Vanilla Ice Cream

$2.95

Apple Pie

$6.00Out of stock

Slice Strawberry Cake

$5.98

Ala Carte

Sauces/Dressings

Toppers

Garden Options

Cheeses

Bread

House Salad w/entree

$3.00

Fries

$3.95

Loaded

$2.00

Mushrooms Side

$4.95

Brussel Sprouts

$4.95

Baked Pot

$3.00

Mashed Pot

$3.95

Sweet Potato Fries

$4.95

Chips

$3.95

Squash/Zuch

$3.95

Slaw - side

$2.95

Hush Puppies Side

$4.00

Chicken Breast - ala carte

$7.00

Salmon - ala carte

$13.98

Extra Carrots

$1.50

Extra Celery

$1.50

Mac&Cheese AlaCarte

$5.00

Catfish Add On

$3.00

Beef Patty (For Double Only)

$5.00

Local Beef Patty (For Double Only)

$6.00

Bison Patty (For Double Only)

$7.00

Asparagus

$4.00Out of stock

Pesto Pasta

$3.95

Specials

Soup of the Day

$6.00

Crab Legs (X3)

$25.99

CrabLeg AddOn

$10.99

Bottle Red

Btl 1000 Stories

$34.00

Btl 19 Crimes

$28.00

Btl Adesso Romagna

$30.00

Btl Austin Hope Cab

$62.00

Btl Ghost Pines Merlot

$36.00

Btl Meiomi

$35.00

Btl Murphy Goode Blend

$29.00

Btl Purple Toad

$28.00

Btl Diora Pinot Noir

$36.00

Btl Predator Old Vine Zin

$33.00

Btl Imagery Cab

$36.00

Btl Trivento Malbec

$28.00

Cork Fee/ Dessert Fee

$10.00

Bottle White

Btl Babich

$34.00

Btl Bonterra Chard

$28.00

Btl Folonari

$28.00

Btl Geisen

$30.00

Btl Kendall Jackson

$29.00

Btl Mia Dolcea

$28.00

Btl Santa Margherita

$57.00

Cork Fee/ Dessert

$10.00

Btl Canyon Road Chard

$15.00Out of stock

Btl Woodbridge

$28.00

Bottled Beer & Domestic

Beer Bucket

$16.95

Bud Light Bottle

$3.63

Budweiser Bottle

$3.63

Busch Light

$3.63

Coors Light Bottle

$3.63

Corona

$5.00

Declaw Sweet Baby Java

$6.00

Dos Equis

$4.50

Mango White Claw

$5.00

Mich Ultra Draft

$3.63

Michelob Ultra Bottle

$3.63

Miller Light Bottle

$3.63

Stella

$5.00

Topo Chico Exotic Pineapple

$5.50

Topo Chico Lemon Lime

$5.50

Topo Chico Strawberry Guava

$5.50

Topo Chico Tropical Mango

$5.50

Kids Bevs

Kids Lemonade

$1.95

Kids Shirley Temple

$2.95

Kids Tea

$1.95

Kids Milk

$1.95

Kids Fruity Water

$2.95

Kids Soda

$1.95

Non-Alcoholic Beverages

Pepsi

$2.95

Coke

$2.95

Diet Pepsi

$2.95

Mountain Dew

$2.95

Dr Pepper

$2.95

Sierra Mist

$2.95

Lemonade

$2.95

Kids Soda

$1.95

Ginger Ale

$2.95

Refiled Drinks

Shirley Temple/Kiddie Cocktail

$3.00

Ginger Beer

$4.95

Milk

$1.50

Coffee - Regular

$3.95

Coffee - Decaf

$3.95

Hot Tea

$3.95

Tea - Sweet

$2.50

Tea - Unsweet

$2.50

Fruit Water

$2.75

Club Soda

$1.95

Tonic Water

$2.50

San Pelligrino

$3.95

Red Bull

$3.95

Blackberry

$1.49

Sweet N' Sour Gal

$40.00

Specials

Caramel Applepie Martini

$11.00

Cotton Candy Martini

$7.00

Purple People Eater

$7.00

Red Headed Pennywise

$7.00
check markLive Music
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

26 West Center Street, Madisonville, KY 42431

Directions

Gallery
The Crowded House image
The Crowded House image
The Crowded House image

