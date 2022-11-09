- Home
The Crowded House
788 Reviews
$$
26 West Center Street
Madisonville, KY 42431
Popular Items
Appetizers
Loaded Potato Skins
Russet potato skins, cheddar cheese, bacon, chives and sour cream.
Pork Rinds
cooked to order, Cajun seasoning with Bier cheese to dip.
Fried Pickles
hand breaded, spicy pickle chips served with house made ranch.
Bart's Fries Shrooms
Blue Moon beer battered mushrooms spicy mustard dipping sauce and horseradish cream.
Sampler
Twisted Nachos
Pulled pork, kettle chips, Bier cheese, BBQ sauce, slaw, green onions.
Hummus
Made from scratch original chickpea hummus served with house made crackers and carrots.
Pimento Cheese Dip
White cheddar, roasted red pepper and honey dip with house made kettle chips.
Pulled Pork BBQ Egg Rolls
Pulled pork, slaw, sweet chili BBQ Sauce.
Edamame
Soy-beans tossed with sea salt.
Giant Pretzel
12 inch pretzel served with spicy mustard and Bier cheese
Entrees
10oz New York Strip
10oz New York strip served with a baked potato and veggies.
12oz Ribeye
Hamptons 12oz ribeye, served with hand cut french fries and veggies.
Grilled Pork Ribeye
Rum glazed boneless pork "ribeye" served with hand cut French fries and veggies.
Fettuccine Alfredo
Bier Cheese Chicken
Grilled chicken breast smothered in house made bier cheese, served with baked potato and veggies.
Grilled Salmon Dinner
Served with sauteed mushrooms and veggies.
Chicken Chopped Salad
Grilled or fried chicken chop salad with house made ranch, spring mix, bacon, eggs, tomatoes, cheddar cheese and house made croutons served with Parmesan herb crostini
Asian Glazed Salmon Salad
Fish & Chips
Blue Moon battered cod served with house cut fries and slaw.
Fish Taco
Corn and flour tortillas, Blue Moon battered cod, slaw, Pico de Gallo, feta, and cilantro lime creme sauce, served with veggies.
Catfish Basket
Kentucky Lake caught catfish, served with house cut French fries, hush puppies, and our house made kicking sauce.
Roasted Veg. Salad
Sweet leafy lettuce mix, glazed mushrooms, crispy brussels sprouts, red onion, roasted walnuts, sun dried tomatoes, feta cheese (optional) and our house mustard vinaigrette. Rum-Glazed chicken (+5) Asian Glazed Salmon (+8) NY Strip (+19)
Rum Glazed Dragon Salad
with mustard vinaigtette, sweet leave lettuce mix tossed with walnuts, dried cranberries, tomatoes, onions and sauteed mushrooms.
Traditional Wings
Traditional Wings, your choice of 8 or 16.
Boneless Wings
Boneless wings, your choice of 8 or 16
Burgers and Sandwiches
Diablo Chicken Sandwich
fried chicken breast tossed in buffalo sauce with bleu cheese crumbles, our signature spicy pickles, and red onion, served with chips or house cut fries
Mother Clucker
Grilled chicken breast, topped with a fried egg, Swiss cheese, avocado, fresh jalapenos, and chipotle aioli served with our house cut chips.
Chicken Club
BYOB
Build your own burger.
Round Here Burger
"Deer Creek Farms" beef. 1/2 pound burger with apple-wood smoked bacon, lettuce, tomato, pickle, red onion, American cheese, and your choice of condiment served on a brioche bun.
Ultimate Melt
Provolone, Swiss, American, and white cheddar on a hand pattied burger topped with sautéed onions on marble rye bread served with chips.
COVID-57
Our hand patties burger topped with Heinz 57, our house made Bier cheese, spicy fried pickles, and red onion served with our housecut chips
Smokehouse Bison Burger
Thunder run bison 1/2 pound burger topped with BBQ sauce, apple-wood smoked bacon, fried onions, and cheddar cheese served with our house made chips.
Baby Burger
Rye Reuben
Ultimate Grilled Cheese
Swiss, provolone, cheddar, american cheese, apple-wood smoked bacon, served with chips.
Salads or Soups
Kids
Desserts
Ala Carte
Sauces/Dressings
Toppers
Garden Options
Cheeses
Bread
House Salad w/entree
Fries
Loaded
Mushrooms Side
Brussel Sprouts
Baked Pot
Mashed Pot
Sweet Potato Fries
Chips
Squash/Zuch
Slaw - side
Hush Puppies Side
Chicken Breast - ala carte
Salmon - ala carte
Extra Carrots
Extra Celery
Mac&Cheese AlaCarte
Catfish Add On
Beef Patty (For Double Only)
Local Beef Patty (For Double Only)
Bison Patty (For Double Only)
Asparagus
Pesto Pasta
Bottle Red
Btl 1000 Stories
Btl 19 Crimes
Btl Adesso Romagna
Btl Austin Hope Cab
Btl Ghost Pines Merlot
Btl Meiomi
Btl Murphy Goode Blend
Btl Purple Toad
Btl Diora Pinot Noir
Btl Predator Old Vine Zin
Btl Imagery Cab
Btl Trivento Malbec
Cork Fee/ Dessert Fee
Bottle White
Bottled Beer & Domestic
Beer Bucket
Bud Light Bottle
Budweiser Bottle
Busch Light
Coors Light Bottle
Corona
Declaw Sweet Baby Java
Dos Equis
Mango White Claw
Mich Ultra Draft
Michelob Ultra Bottle
Miller Light Bottle
Stella
Topo Chico Exotic Pineapple
Topo Chico Lemon Lime
Topo Chico Strawberry Guava
Topo Chico Tropical Mango
Kids Bevs
Non-Alcoholic Beverages
Pepsi
Coke
Diet Pepsi
Mountain Dew
Dr Pepper
Sierra Mist
Lemonade
Kids Soda
Ginger Ale
Refiled Drinks
Shirley Temple/Kiddie Cocktail
Ginger Beer
Milk
Coffee - Regular
Coffee - Decaf
Hot Tea
Tea - Sweet
Tea - Unsweet
Fruit Water
Club Soda
Tonic Water
San Pelligrino
Red Bull
Blackberry
Sweet N' Sour Gal
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!
26 West Center Street, Madisonville, KY 42431