The Crown The Crown

50 Bowery

NY, NY 10013

Order Again

Fast Bar

Titos

$16.00

Finlandia

$16.00

Bombay

$16.00

Bacardi Silver

$15.00

Casamigos Blanco

$18.00

Old Forester

$15.00

Brooklyn Lager

$10.00

Modelo Especial

$10.00

Brooklyn Pulp Art Hazy IPA

$10.00

Brooklyn Bel Air Sour

$10.00

Corona

$10.00

Corona Light

$10.00

Heineken

$10.00

Heineken Light

$10.00

Corona Seltzer

$9.00

High Noon

$9.00

White Claw Black Cherry

$9.00

Espresso Martini

$18.00

GG Manhattan

$18.00

Casamigos Margarita

$18.00

GG Old Fashioned

$18.00

Citrullus Energy

$18.00

Hibiscus Lemonade

$18.00

LES Spritz

$18.00

Lychee Martini

$18.00

Ranch Water

$18.00

Aperol Spritz

$18.00

Dirty Martini

$18.00

Moscow Mule

$18.00

Seasonal Frozen Marg

$18.00

Negroni

$18.00

Food

Cheese and Charcuterie

$20.00

Chicken Dumplings

$10.00

Chips and Guac

$13.00

Cookies

$12.00

Extra Pita

$3.00

Grilled Cheese

$13.00

Hummus

$14.00

Macaroons

$8.00

Pastrami Buns

$7.00

Platter Cheese & Charcut

$80.00

Platter Chicken Dumplings

$40.00

Platter Chips & Guac

$72.00

Platter Shishito Peppers

$45.00

Platter Spring Rolls

$40.00

Pretzel Bites

$15.00

Shishito Peppers

$12.00

Veggie Spring Rolls

$7.00

Truffle Grilled Cheese

$16.00

N/A Beverages

Acqua Panna 1L

$12.00

Acqua Panna 500ml

$6.00

Coke

$4.00

Cold Brew

$6.00

Cranberry Juice

$4.00

Diet Coke

$4.00

Ginger Ale

$4.00

Ginger Beer

$5.00

Ginger Lemon Kombucha

$14.00

Lemonade

$5.00

Orange Juice

$4.00

Pineapple Juice

$4.00

Pomegrante Kombucha

$14.00

Red Bull

$7.00

Red Bull Sugarfree

$7.00

Red Bull Watermelon

$8.00

Red Bull Yellow

$7.00

San Pelegrino 500ml

$6.00

San Pelgrino 1L

$12.00

Soda Water

$4.00

Sprite

$4.00

Tonic Water

$4.00

Topo Chico

$6.00

Virgin Mojito

$8.00

Virgin Cosmo

$8.00

Virgin Margarita

$8.00

Virgin Mule

$8.00

Virgin Cocktail

$8.00

POSH

POSH Halloween 20

$20.00

POSH Haloween 15

$15.00

Untaxed Ticket

$1,318.02

Taxed Ticket

$3,380.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Perched above Lower Manhattan's most vibrant neighborhoods, The Crown sits at the crossroads of cool; where art and music defy conventional standards.

50 Bowery, NY, NY 10013

