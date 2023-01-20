Restaurant header imageView gallery

The Crust Pizza - Naples, FL

review star

No reviews yet

8004 Trail Blvd

Naples, FL 34108

16" Build Your Own
13" Build Your Own
10" Build Your Own

Palermo

10” Palermo

$14.95

Olive oil, fresh garlic, provolone, grated parmesan, gorgonzola, and caramelized onion.

13” Palermo

$19.95

Olive Oil, Fresh Garlic, Provolone, Parmesan, Gorgonzola, Caramelized Onions

16” Palermo

$27.25

Olive Oil, Fresh Garlic, Provolone, Parmesan, Gorgonzola, Caramelized Onions

12” GF Palermo

$22.95

Olive Oil, Fresh Garlic, Provolone, Parmesan, Gorgonzola, Caramelized Onions

BBQ

10” BBQ

$15.95

BBQ Sauce, Provolone, Smoked Gouda, Chicken, Red Onions, Fresh Cilantro

13” BBQ

$22.95

BBQ Sauce, Provolone, Smoked Gouda, Chicken, Red Onions, Fresh Cilantro

16” BBQ

$29.25

BBQ Sauce, Provolone, Smoked Gouda, Chicken, Red Onions, Fresh Cilantro

12” GF BBQ

$24.95

BBQ Sauce, Provolone, Smoked Gouda, Chicken, Red Onions, Fresh Cilantro

Meat Lovers

10” Meat Lovers

$16.95

Marinara, Provolone, Pepperoni, Sausage, Meatball, Bacon, Ham

13” Meat Lovers

$24.95

Marinara, Provolone, Pepperoni, Sausage, Meatball, Bacon, Ham

16” Meat Lovers

$32.25

Marinara, Provolone, Pepperoni, Sausage, Meatball, Bacon, Ham

12" GF Meat Lovers

$26.95

Marinara, Provolone, Pepperoni, Sausage, Meatball, Bacon, Ham

Grilled Chicken Pesto

10” Grilled Chicken Pesto

$16.95

Pesto, Provolone, Tomatoes, Grilled Chicken, Artichokes, Kalamata Olives, Red Onions

13” Grilled Chicken Pesto

$24.95

Pesto, Provolone, Tomatoes, Grilled Chicken, Artichokes, Kalamata Olives, Red Onions

16” Grilled Chicken Pesto

$32.25

Pesto, Provolone, Tomatoes, Grilled Chicken, Artichokes, Kalamata Olives, Red Onions

12" GF Grilled Chicken Pesto

$26.95

Pesto, Provolone, Tomatoes, Grilled Chicken, Artichokes, Kalamata Olives, Red Onions

Bacon Pesto

10” Bacon Pesto

$15.95

Pesto, Provolone, Gorgonzola, Tomatoes, Bacon, Red Onions

13” Bacon Pesto

$22.95

Pesto, Provolone, Gorgonzola, Tomatoes, Bacon, Red Onions

16” Bacon Pesto

$29.25

Pesto, Provolone, Gorgonzola, Tomatoes, Bacon, Red Onions

12" GF Bacon Pesto

$24.95

Pesto, Provolone, Gorgonzola, Tomatoes, Bacon, Red Onions

Buffalo Chicken

10” Buffalo Chicken

$15.95

Olive Oil, Fresh Garlic, Provolone, Gorgonzola, Buffalo Chicken, Fresh Celery

13” Buffalo Chicken

$22.95

Olive Oil, Fresh Garlic, Provolone, Gorgonzola, Buffalo Chicken, Fresh Celery

16” Buffalo Chicken

$29.25

Olive Oil, Fresh Garlic, Provolone, Gorgonzola, Buffalo Chicken, Fresh Celery

12" GF Buffalo Chicken

$24.95

Olive Oil, Fresh Garlic, Provolone, Gorgonzola, Buffalo Chicken, Fresh Celery

Family Favorite

10'' Family Favorite

$15.95

Marinara, Provolone, Tomatoes, Red Onions, Mushrooms, Banana Peppers

13'' Family Favorite

$22.95

Marinara, Provolone, Tomatoes, Red Onions, Mushrooms, Banana Peppers

16'' Family Favorite

$29.25

Marinara, Provolone, Tomatoes, Red Onions, Mushrooms, Banana Peppers

12'' GF Family Favorite

$24.95

Marinara, Provolone, Tomatoes, Red Onions, Mushrooms, Banana Peppers

Margherita

10" Margherita

$14.95

13" Margherita

$19.95

16" Margherita

$27.25

12" GF Margherita

$22.95

Build Your Own

10" Build Your Own

$12.95

Comes with a base of marinara and provolone.

13" Build Your Own

$16.95

Comes with a base of marinara and provolone.

16" Build Your Own

$21.75

Comes with a base of marinara and provolone.

12" GF Build Your Own

$17.95

Comes with a base of marinara and provolone.

Subs

Baked to a Golden Brown – Served with Kettle Chips Gluten Free Sub Buns Available Upon Request

Italian Sub

$10.65

Ham, Salami, Pepperoni, Provolone, Tomatoes, Red Onions, Banana Peppers, Lettuce, Champagne Vinaigrette

Meatball Sub

$10.65

Our Family Recipe Meatballs, Marinara, Provolone, Parmesan

Veggie Sub

$10.65

Mushrooms, Green Peppers, Provolone, Tomatoes, Red Onions, Banana Peppers, Lettuce, Champagne Vinaigrette

Ham Sub

$10.65

Ham, Provolone, Tomatoes, Red Onions, Banana Peppers, Lettuce, Champagne Vinaigrette

Baked Chicken Sub

$11.65

Baked Chicken, Provolone, Tomatoes, Red Onions, Banana Peppers, Lettuce, Champagne Vinaigrette

Salads

Prepared with FRESH Vegetables and HOUSE-MADE DRESSINGS May be served as a Side or an Entree

House Salad

$8.95+

Romaine, Grape Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Red Onions, Kalamata Olives, Provolone, Champagne Vinaigrette

Caesar

$7.95+

Romaine, Shaved Parmesan, Caesar Dressing, Mini-Crisps

Spinach

$9.95+

Spinach, Red Onions, Dried Cherries, Candied Pecans, Bacon, Gorgonzola, Cherry-Balsamic Vinaigrette

Wedge

$8.95+

Iceberg Wedge, Grape Tomatoes, Bacon, Gorgonzola, Creamy Parmesan Dressing

Traditional Greek

$9.95+

NO LETTUCE, Grape Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Red Onions, Green Peppers, Kalamata Olives, Feta, Oregano, Olive Oil

Sides

Single Meatball with Sauce

$2.00

Chip Bag

$1.00

Side of Hot Red Sauce

Side of Cold Red Sauce

Side of Creamy Parmesan Dressing

$0.50

Side of Caesar Dressing

Side of Cherry Balsamic Vinaigrette

Side of Champagne Vinaigrette

Side of Chicken

$3.95

Side of Crips

$1.00

Soda

We offer COCA COLA products and JUICE as well as an excellent variety of BEER and WINE.

Water

Coke

$2.95

Diet Coke

$2.95

Coke Zero

$2.95

Sprite

$2.95

Root Beer

$2.95

Ginger Ale

$2.95

Lemonade

$2.95

Iced Tea

$2.95

Pellegrino

$2.95

Apple Juice

$2.45

Kid's Milk

$2.45

Chocolate Milk

$2.45

Dasani Water Bottle

$1.95

Coke de Mexico

$2.95

Cream Soda Boylan's

$2.95

Black Cherry Soda Boylan's

$2.95
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

The Crust Pizza is your premier location for thin-crust, midwest-style pizza, oven-baked subs, and fresh salads. With history in Ohio, we at The Crust strive to offer our guests a thin-crust pizzeria that holds itself to pizza service standards like we found in the heart of the midwest.

Location

8004 Trail Blvd, Naples, FL 34108

Directions

