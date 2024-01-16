Restaurant info

The Crust Pizza is your premier location for Midwest-style pizza, fresh salads, and oven-baked subs. The items on our simple menu are made to order using only fresh ingredients prepared daily. PIZZA Using our unique house-made dough, our square-cut pizza is crispy and flaky on the bottom, soft and airy on top, and coated edge to edge with your choice of fresh, plentiful toppings. SALADS Crisp, fresh greens and other vegetables are prepared daily for our salads, and only ever combined with our exceptional house-made dressings. SUBS We prepare each sub with quality bread and hand-sliced meats and cheese before baking to perfection. Each is then filled with fresh veggies and our house-made vinaigrette. We look forward to serving you!

