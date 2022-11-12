Restaurant header imageView gallery

The Cruzin Cafe 504 Main St

review star

No reviews yet

504 Main St

Sharpsburg, IA 50862

Breakfast

Hwy 2

$7.00

2 eggs 2 bacon or sausage or ham and toast or biscuit

Hwy 148

$7.00+

2 hand breaded chicken breast strips topped with 2 eggs and cheese sandwiched between 2 biscuits covered in sausage gravy with fresh grated hashbrowns

Hwy 71

$10.00

3 egg omelet with sausage onion green pepper mushroom tomato and cheese with a side of golden hashbrowns made fresh in house and toast or biscuit

The Long Hauler

$11.00

3 eggs 4 bacon 2 sausage golden hashbrowns with cheese toast or biscuit

The Farmer

$7.00+

2 eggs 2 sausage patties with cheese sandwiched between 2 biscuits covered in sausage gravy and a side of golden hashbrowns

Biscuits and Sausage Gravy

$4.00+

2 large homemade biscuits and sausage gravy

Single Meat Cheese 3 Egg Omelet

$8.00

3 egg omelet with choice of bacon, sausage, or ham with cheese served with fresh grated hashbrowns and toast

Denver Omelet

$9.00

3 egg omelet with ham, onion, peppers, tomatoes, and cheese served with fresh grated hashbrowns and toast

Pasture Grazer Omele

$8.00

3 egg omelet with tomato peppers onion mushrooms olives and cheese served with fresh grated hashbrowns and toast

Single Meat Breakfast Sandwich

$5.00

one egg with cheese and choice of bacon ham or sausage on a biscuit or toast

The Double Down Breakfast Sandwich

$7.00

2 eggs 2 slices of cheese choice of 2 meats on biscuit or toast

Pasture Grazer Breakfast Sandwich

$5.00

2eggs with tomato onion green pepper mushrooms and olive with cheese on a biscuit toast or wrapped in a lettuce leaf

French Toast Breakfast Sandwich

$8.00

2 slices of sourdough French toast with egg cheese and choice of bacon ham or sausage

3 Piece of French Toast

$7.00

3 slices of sourdough French toast

Side of decided breakfast potatoes

$3.00

Hashbrowns made from real potatoes in house

4 slices of bacon

$3.00

4 slices of bacon

Sausage patty

$1.50

1 sausage patty

Grilled ham

$3.00

grilled ham

extra cheese

$1.00

extra cheese

extra veggies

$1.00

extra veggies

Hwy169

$6.00+

Golden hashbrowns smothered with sausage ham bacon green pepper onion mushroom jalapenos and cheese with toast or a biscuit

The Driver

The Driver

$9.00

2eggs 2 bacon sausage patty ham swiss and American cheese on a bakery fresh hogie

2 biscuit 2egg special

$8.00

Lunch

Hamburger

$8.00

fresh well-seasoned 8 oz hamburger patty served with ff

Cheeseburger

$9.00

Fresh well-seasoned hamburger with choice of cheese served with ff

Tenderloin

$10.00

Hand breaded to order 8 oz loin served with ff

Chicken Sandwich

$10.00

Hand breaded to order chicken breast served with ff

Grilled Loin

$10.00

8 oz grilled tenderized loin served with ff

Grilled Chicken

$10.00

grilled chicken breast served with ff

Club Sandwich

$11.00

3 slices of toast with mayo lettuce tomato sliced turkey cheese and bacon served w/ff

3 Hand Breaded Chicken Strips

$11.00

3 hand breaded chicken strips served with ff and a biscuit

Rollin Coal

$15.00

8 oz cheeseburger on top of an 8 oz hand breaded loin with pepper jack cheese served with ff

Pasture Grazer

$10.00

bed of lettuce topped with all the veggies in house and cheese

Grilled Peanut Butter and Jelly

$7.00

Grilled Sourdough Bread with PeanutButter and Jelly served with FF

The Carnivore

$18.00

8 oz cheeseburger 8 oz breaded loin and 2 hand breaded chicken strips with Swiss American and Pepper Jack cheese served with ff

Adult Grilled Cheese

$9.00

Grilled Sourdough bread with Swiss and American cheese with sliced tomato and two slices of bacon with ff

Chef Salad

$11.00

bed of salad mix with ham turkey tomato cheese celery and carrot sticks hardboiled egg and shredded cheese served with a biscuit

Cobb Salad

$11.00

bed of salad mix with turkey, bacon, cheese and tomato and hard boiled egg serverd with a biscuit

Breaded or grilled Chicken Salad

$12.00

bed of lettuce with shredded cheese tomato and grilled chicken served with a biscuit

BBQ Chicken Bacon Ranch Salad

$13.00

bed of lettuce with shredded cheese tomato 2 hand breaded chicken strips bbq sauce and ranch dressing served with a biscuit

add bacon

$1.50

french fries

$3.00

side salad

$3.00

breaded mushrooms

$7.00

hand breaded mushrooms

onion rings

$6.00+

hand breaded to order

add cheese

$1.00

Daily Special

$10.00

Pie

$3.00

Big hunk of pie

2 Hot Dog Meal

$7.00

2 hot dogs and frys

Open $1

$1.00

Open $2

$2.00

Open $5

$5.00

Open $10

$10.00

Hand-breaded Fried pickles chips

$7.00

Hand-breaded pickle chips

Hand-breaded Fried jalapeno chips

$6.00

Steak or chop

$16.00

Turnover

$3.00

Apple or cherry

Open .$50

$0.50

Lion sandwich breaded or grilled

$12.00

Started out as a typo now is a permanent sandwich on the menu breaded or grill loin with chees and bacon

Hot dog

$2.00

Open 3

$3.00

Grilled mac burger

$12.00

2 loaded hot dogs

$9.00

Loaded with grilled veggies and cheese

Crilled mac and cheese burger

$12.00

2 grilled cheese sandwiches as buns for a half pound hamburger topped with a huge pile of homemade mac&cheese

1/4 pound mac dawg

$10.00

1/4 pound hot dog topped with homemade mac and cheese served with ff

Walking taco

$6.00

Smoked sandwich

$14.00

Kids

Kid Hamburger

$5.00

4oz hamburger with ff drink and toy

Kid Cheeseburger

$5.00

4oz cheeseburger with ff drink and a toy

Kid Chicken Strip

$5.00

2 hand breaded chicken strips with ff drink and a toy

Kid Grilled Peanut Butter & Jelly

$5.00

Grilled PeanutButter and jelly with ff drink and a toy

Kid Grilled Cheese

$5.00

Grilled cheese ff drink and toy

Kids hot dog

$5.00

Kids hot dog meal

Drinks

Can Soda

$1.50

Bottle Water

$1.00

Lemonade

$1.00+

Iced Tea

$1.00+

Milk

$1.50+

Chocolate Milk

$2.00+

Hot Tea

$1.00+

Gatorade

$2.00

Hot Chocolate

$1.50+
All hours
Sunday6:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday6:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 8:00 pm
Come by ang pick up home cooked food Check on Facebook for location

504 Main St, Sharpsburg, IA 50862

