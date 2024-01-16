TCE & Fry Bar Cafe 5411 Beaumont Center Blvd Suite 705
No reviews yet
5411 Beaumont Center Blvd Suite #705
Tampa, FL 33634
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Meal Deals & Boxes
- Small Empanada Meal$9.50
One (1) regular sized empanada with your choice of a side and a drink.
- Medium Empanada Meal$13.00
Two (2) regular sized empanadas with your choice of a side and a drink.
- Large Empanada Meal$16.50
Three (3) regular sized empanadas with your choice of a side and a drink.
- Mami's Cuban Sandwich Meal$12.00+
Half or Whole order of Mami's Cuban Sandwich, cold or pressed, with your choice of one side and a drink.
- Mami's Vegan Cuban Sandwich Meal$15.00+
Half or Whole order of Mami's Vegan Cuban Sandwich, cold or pressed, with your choice of one side and a drink.
- Small Kid's Meal$8.00
Choice of two (2) mini empanadas, a kid's side and a drink.
- Large Kid's Meal$9.00
Choice of three (3) mini empanadas, a kid's side and a drink.
- Family Pack$52.00
Family pack includes 8 empanadas, 2 large sides and 4 drinks of your choice. Our family size salads are built with 4 servings so they are an upcharge, but well worth it! The family size Caesar comes with Caesar dressing, and the Garden salad comes with our Housemade Ranch! **For dressing substitutions please ask :)
- Dozen Empanada Box$48.00
12 Empanadas with up to 4 fillings of your choice.
- 20 Empanada Box$82.00
20 Empanadas with up to 5 fillings of your choice.
- Fiesta Box (50 Empanadas)$200.00
Our boxes of 50 Empanadas are only made in batches of 10 of each flavor that you choose. Choose your 5 flavors here and the box will contain 10 of each of your 5 flavors. If you choose Cubans 2 times you will get 20 Cubans in your box. :) Let us know if you have any questions.
Breakfast
- Small Breakfast Meal$8.50
Your Choice of 1 breakfast empanada, a side of tostada Cubana or tots, and a drink.
- Large Breakfast Meal$11.50
Your Choice of 2 breakfast empanadas, or one breakfast sandwich, a side of tostada Cubana, a hashbrown or tots, and a drink.
- Breakfast Sandwich$6.50
Our Cuban Breakfast Sandwich consists of Fresh Cuban Bread with your choices of buttery (dairy free) Egg or Egg White and cheese. Add meat or alternative meat and cheez, sauces, spreads or additions to build your own, personalized, perfect breakfast sandwich.
- Café$2.25+
Choose your coffee type and size, as well as your milk & sugar amount.
- Cortadito$2.00
4 oz. strong Cuban espresso shot, served black, add milk or sugar if you desire.
- Tostada$2.50
Your choice of bread toast with butter, or sub vegan butter.
- Baked Goods/Pastries:
Your choice of any of our Baked Goods or Pastries. You can also choose to have your pastry toasted with or without butter :)
- Egg & Cheese Empanada$5.00
- Ham, Egg & Cheese Empanada$5.50
- Turkey Sausage, Egg & Cheese Empanada$5.50
- Spinach, Egg White & Feta Empanada$5.50
- Breakfast Special Empanada$6.00
Keep an eye out for whatever creative cuisine Mami comes up with next week by following us on Instagram or TikTok @thecubanempanada or subscribing to our newsletter on the website for weekly updates! 😊
Classic Empanadas
- Mami's Famous Cuban$5.50
This item is what we are known for, Mami's original Cuban Sandwich Empanada!
- Beef (No Cheese)$5.50
Mami’s famously flavorful Picadillo (ground beef) is made with green olives and lots of love.
- Beef & Cheese$5.50
Mami’s famously flavorful Picadillo (ground beef) made with green olives and lots of love with creamy american cheese.
- Mojo Chicken (No Cheese)$5.50
Juicy chicken chunks in Mami's creamy mojo sauce.
- Buffalo Chicken (No Cheese)$5.50
Juicy mojo chicken with spicy buff sauce.
- Mojo Chicken & Cheese$5.50
Mami’s original mojo chicken with creamy american cheese.
- Buffalo Chicken & Cheese$5.50
Juicy mojo chicken, spicy buff sauce & creamy american cheese.
- Mac & Cheese$5.50
Our creamy, homemade Mac & Cheese is perfect by itself, but can also be made hot with buffalo sauce!
- Buffalo Mac & Cheese$5.50
Spicy buff sauce & Mami's creamy housemade mac & cheese.
- Pork & Greens$5.50
Mami’s famous juicy pork and savory greens are another top seller.
- Potato & Cheese$5.50
Chunks of perfectly tender seasoned potatoes and creamy american cheese.
- Queso (Cheese)$5.50
Say cheeeese, for our perfectly fried fresh queso empanada.
- Spinach & Feta$5.50
- Special$6.00
Keep an eye out for whatever creative cuisine Mami comes up with next week by following us on Instagram or TikTok @thecubanempanada or subscribing to our newsletter on the website for weekly updates! 😊
Vegan Empanadas
- Vegan Cuban$7.50
Mami's mojo pulled jackfruit, smoky vegan ham pieces, creamy Chao slices, vegan MayoMustard sauce & pickles.
- Vegan Beeph (No Cheez)$7.50
Savory vegan picadillo using beefless grounds.
- Vegan Beeph & Cheez$7.50
Vegan picadillo using beefless grounds & creamy vegan cheez.
- Vegan Chikn & Cheez$7.50
Juicy mojo vegan chikn & creamy vegan cheez.
- Vegan Buffalo Chikn & Cheez$7.50
Juicy mojo vegan chikn with spicy buff sauce & creamy vegan cheez.
- Vegan Chikn (No Cheez)$7.50
Juicy mojo vegan chikn.
- Vegan Buffalo Chikn (No Cheez)$7.50
Juicy mojo vegan chikn & spicy buff sauce.
- Vegan Porq & Greens$7.50
Mami’s famous mojo vegan pork and savory greens.
- Vegan Potatoes & Cheez$7.50
Chunks of perfectly tender seasoned potatoes and creamy vegan cheez.
- Vegan Special$8.00
Keep an eye out for whatever creative cuisine Mami comes up with next week by following us on Instagram or TikTok @thecubanempanada or subscribing to our newsletter on the website for weekly updates! 😊
Soups
- Soup of The Day$5.00+
Ask your friends at the counter what today's SOTD is or if you're ordering online give us a call to ask; OR just order for a delicious surprise! :D
- Black Bean Soup (V)$3.50+
Mami's famous black bean recipe was passed down to her by her father and by her to her children, trust me, you've never had black beans like these. V= Vegan.
- White Rice & Black Bean Soup (V)$5.00+
Mami's famous black beans with a hearty scoop of fluffy white rice on top.
- Yellow Rice & Black Bean Soup$5.00+
Mami's famous black beans with a hearty scoop of savory yellow rice on top.
- Garbanzo Bean Soup (V)$4.00+
This hearty chickpea soup is perfect for any lover of flavorful stews. (Vegan & gluten free!)
- White Rice & Garbanzo Bean Soup (V)$5.50+
Hearty garbanzo bean soup with a scoop of fluffy white rice on top.
- Yellow Rice & Garbanzo Bean Soup$5.50+
Hearty garbanzo bean soup with a scoop of savory yellow rice on top.
Salads
- Garden Salad$7.50
The TCE Garden Salad comes with your choice of lettuce, tomato, cucumber, shredded carrots, red onion and your choice of dressing. Add any extras to your liking!
- Very Veggie Salad$8.50
Comes with your choice of Lettuce and dressing; The Very Veggie Salad is topped with Tomato, Carrots, Onion, Banana Peppers, Green Olives, and Green Peppers. Add extras to your liking! :)
- Caesar Salad$8.50
Comes with your choice of Lettuce and dressing; The Caesar Salad is topped with shredded parmesan and our house made croutons. Add extras to your liking! :)
- Chicken Caesar Salad$10.50
Comes with your choice of Lettuce and dressing; The Chicken Caesar Salad is topped with Mami's mojo grilled chicken, shredded parmesan and our house made croutons. Add extras to your liking! :)
- Vegan Chick’n Cutlet Salad$12.50
Comes with your choice of Lettuce and dressing; The Vegan Chick'n Cutlet Salad is topped with a grilled or crispy vegan cutlet, vegan cheez shreds and our house made croutons. Add extras to your liking! :)
- Burger Salad$10.50
Comes with your choice of lettuce and dressing; The Burger Salad is topped with a burger patty tomato, red onion and your choice of cheese. Add extras to your liking! :)
- Vegan Burger Salad$12.50
Comes with your choice of lettuce and dressing; The Burger Salad is topped with a Beyond Beef vegan burger patty, tomato, red onion and vegan cheese. Add extras to your liking! :)
- BYO Salad$6.50
Choose your lettuce, dressing and each of your add-ons!
Sandwiches
- Mami's Cuban Sandwich$6.50+
Half or Whole Mami's Cuban Sandwich, order cold or pressed. Comes "All The Way" with Swiss Cheese, Pickles, & MayoMustard Sauce.
- Mami's Vegan Cuban Sandwich$9.50+
Mami's mojo jackfruit "pork", vegan smoked ham, creamy vegan cheez, pickles, and vegan MayoMustard sauce make up the perfect Vegan Cuban Sandwich. Order it pressed or cold :)
- Traditional Grilled Cheese$5.00
- Gimmie Gimmie Grilled Cheese$6.50
Garlicky, parmesan crusted grilled cheese made with TCE's famous Gimmie Gimmie sauce. Perfect for lovers of garlic bread and grilled cheese!
- Turkey & Cheese$6.50
Comes with sliced turkey and your choice of cheese on your choice of bread, topped with lettuce, tomato and mayo.
- Ham & Cheese$6.50
Comes with sliced ham and your choice of cheese on your choice of bread, topped with lettuce, tomato and mayo.
- Vegan Ham & Cheez$6.50
Comes with vegan ham slices and creamy vegan cheese on your choice of bread, topped with lettuce, tomato and vegan mayo.
- BLT (Bacon, Lettuce & Tomato)$6.50
Crispy, smoky bacon topped with lettuce, tomato and mayo on your choice of bread.
- Chicken Salad Sandwich$6.50
Housemade chicken salad on your choice of bread.
- Tuna Salad Sandwich$6.50
Housemade tuna salad on your choice of bread.
- BYO Sandwich$5.00
Build your own perfect sandwich!
Sides
- Fry Bar (V)$4.50+
Your choice of fries, made fresh, hot and crispy to order AND your choice of two of our signature sauces from the sauce bar!
- Black Bean Soup (V)$3.50+
Mami's famous black bean recipe was passed down to her by her father and by her to her children, trust me, you've never had black beans like these. V= Vegan.
- Garbanzo Bean Soup (V)$4.00+
This hearty chickpea soup is perfect for any lover of flavorful stews. (Vegan & gluten free!)
- Mac & Cheese$4.00+
Side of Mami's creamy, housemade mac & cheese.
- Island Rum & Brown Sugar Maduros (Sweet Plantains) (V)$5.00+
These platanos maduros (sweet plantains) serve up a little taste of the island through spiced coconut rum, butter & brown sugar to enhance the maduro's natural richness. (Vegetarian)
- White Rice (V)$3.50+
Fluffy white rice.
- Yellow Rice$3.50+
Savory yellow rice.
- White Rice & Black Bean Soup (V)$5.00+
Mami's famous black beans with a hearty scoop of fluffy white rice on top.
- Yellow Rice & Black Bean Soup$5.00+
Mami's famous black beans with a hearty scoop of savory yellow rice on top.
- White Rice & Garbanzo Bean Soup (V)$5.50+
Hearty garbanzo bean soup with a scoop of fluffy white rice on top.
- Yellow Rice & Garbanzo Bean Soup$5.50+
Hearty garbanzo bean soup with a scoop of savory yellow rice on top.
- Tostada$2.50
Your choice of bread toast with butter, or sub vegan butter.
Dessert Empanadas
- Flanada (Flan Empanada)$5.50
A fan favorite. Our flan filled empanadas!
- Guava & Cream Cheese$5.50
This classic is packed with sweet guava & savory cream cheese and of course made with love is another crowd favorite!
- Lemon Blueberry$5.50
Mami's homemade sweet & tangy lemon custard with fresh blueberries create the perfect filling for this dessert empanada.
- Apple Pie$5.50
Optionally Cinnamon Sugar coated empanada filled with sautéed diced apples in buttery cinnamon sugar sauce.
- Reese’s$5.50
Everything you love about Reese's peanut butter cups, in an empanada.
- Snicker's$5.50
Everything you love about chocolatey, peanuty, nougaty, Snickers bars, in an empanada.
- Lemon Blueberry Cheesecake$5.50
Mami's homemade lemon custard with fresh blueberries and creamy cheesecake filling.
- Blueberry Cheesecake$5.50
Fresh blueberries and creamy cheesecake filling.
- Mango Cheesecake$5.50
Sweet mango chunks and creamy cheesecake filling.
- Brownie Cheesecake$5.50
- Cookie Dough Cheesecake$5.50
Soft, warm cookie dough bites and creamy cheesecake filling.
- Funnel Fries$4.00
Strips of fried or air fried funnel cake dusted with sugar or cinnamon sugar. Add a side of chocolate sauce or Mami's Island Rum Caramel sauce for dipping.
- Flancita (Individual Flan)$4.00
Drinks
- Café$2.25+
Choose your coffee type and size, as well as your milk & sugar amount.
- Cortadito$2.00
4 oz. strong Cuban espresso shot, served black, add milk or sugar if you desire.
- Hot Tea$2.25+
Your choice of flavored hot tea, add milk and/or honey to your taste.
- Cold Drinks$2.00
- Hot Lattés$3.00+
- Spritzer Frescas (Fruit Refreshers)$6.00
Your choice of fruit pieces, sparkling water flavor, and syrup flavor. Add extra fruit or syrups for an additional fee.
- Jugos Naturales (Smoothies)$5.00
Choose your base & your fruit for the perfect blended fresh juice smoothie.
- Batidos (Milkshakes)$5.00
16oz Milkshakes with plenty of options to make the shake your way :) *Please note: All milkshakes are made with a milk-based ice cream, which can be omitted upon request, just choose the "Make it Dairy Free" option at no additional cost! :)
- Hot Chocolate$5.00
- Frozen Hot Chocolate$5.00
Catering
- Mini Cubans Party Tray$38.00+
Mami's cuban sandwich cut into your choice of 20, 50 or 75 minis. Perfect for catered events and parties.
- Mini Empanada Party Tray$30.00+
Up to 5 different empanada flavors split evenly between your choice of 20, 50 or 75 minis. If you only want 3 or 4 flavors add the remainder to the flavor(s) you want the most of! :)
- Black Beans Tray (V)$38.00+
Mami's famous savory black beans. Half Tray feeds 10-12 people Full Tray feeds 20-24 people
- White Rice Tray$22.00+
Perfectly fluffy white rice. (Our white rice is vegan/vegetarian friendly). Half Tray feeds 12-15 people; Full Tray feed 25-30 people.
- Yellow Rice Tray$22.00+
Savory saffron yellow rice. (Please note that the yellow rice is NOT vegan/vegetarian friendly). Half Tray feeds 12-15 people; Full Tray feed 25-30 people.
- Cuban Bread Tray$14.00+
Soft, warm, sliced Cuban bread, add a side of pats of butter for $4. Half tray serves 10-12 people Full tray serves 20-22 people
- Garden Salad Tray$28.00+
Crisp lettuce, tomatoes, red onion, cucumber and shredded cheese, with your choice of up to two (2) sides of dressing. Half tray serves 15-18 people; Full tray serves 30-35 people.
- Caesar Salad Tray$28.00+
Crisp hearts of romaine topped with shaved parmesan cheese and crunchy croutons. Comes with one side of Creamy Caesar dressing and one side of Caesar Vinaigrette. Half Tray serves 15-18 people; Full tray serves 30-35 people.
- Picadillo Tray$58.00+
Ground beef in a savory tomato sauce with green olives (can be removed upon request). Half Tray feeds 15-18 people; Full Tray feeds 30-35 people.
- Cuban Mojo Baked Chicken Tray$40.00+
Mami’s juicy, bone-in, baked mojo chicken, choose your preferred cuts (thigh, leg & breast options). Half tray feeds 10-12 people, Full tray feeds 22-24 people.
- Cuban Mojo Chopped Chicken Tray$50.00+
Mami’s juicy, chopped, mojo chicken, choose your preferred cuts (thigh, leg & breast options). Half tray feeds 12-15 people, Full tray feeds 25-28 people.
- Mojo Chicken & Yellow Rice Tray$40.00+
Our savory yellow rice topped with Mami’s mojo chicken. Choose your tray size and cuts. Half Tray feeds 8-10 people, Full Tray feed 16-18 people.
- Cuban Mojo Roast Pork Tray$55.00+
Mami’s famous juicy and flavorful mojo pernil (pulled pork). Half tray feeds 10-12 people; Full tray feeds 22-25 people.
- Island Rum & Brown Sugar Maduros Tray$30.00+
These platanos maduros (Sweet Plantains) serve up a little taste of the island through spiced coconut rum & brown sugar to enhance the maduro's natural richness. Quarter (1/4) tray will serve 10-12 people; Half (1/2) tray will serve 20-24 people.
- Mac & Cheese Tray$38.00+
Creamy macaroni & cheese made in house from scratch. Half Tray feeds 10-12 people; Full Tray feeds 20-24 people.
- Whole Tia's Flan$28.00
Tia's full size flan will feed 12-14 people.
Quick Market
- Candy$2.00
- Bag of Chips$1.50
- Bag of Mini Cookies$1.50
- Biscotti$1.25
- RipVan Wafers$1.25
Choose your drink and come back with your sustainable, reusable bottle for unlimited free water refills :)
- Vegan Jerky$2.50
- ZipFizz Drink Powder$1.25
- 12oz Signature Sauce Bottle$6.50
- 16oz Signature Sauce Bottle$8.00
- Baked Goods/Pastries:
Your choice of any of our Baked Goods or Pastries. You can also choose to have your pastry toasted with or without butter :)
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
5411 Beaumont Center Blvd Suite #705, Tampa, FL 33634
Photos coming soon!