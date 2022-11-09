Restaurant header imageView gallery
Sushi & Japanese

The Cultured Pearl

1,641 Reviews

$$

301 Rehoboth Ave

Rehoboth Beach, DE 19971

Order Again

Popular Items

Firecracker
Mexican
Dynamite

Sushi Rolls

Alaskan

$9.50

salmon/avocado/sesame seeds ***Gluten Free

Asparagus

Asparagus

$5.00

asparagus ***Gluten Free

Avocado

Avocado

$5.00

avocado ***Gluten Free

California

$9.00

crab stick/avocado/cucumber/sesame seeds

Crispy Calamari Roll

$11.00

panko fried calamari/asparagus/spicy mayo

Crunchy Eel

$11.00

eel/avocado/tempura crunch/spicy sesame seeds/eel sauce

Cultured Pearl

Cultured Pearl

$13.00Out of stock

tuna/scallop/avocado/cream cheese/ tempura fried/cucumber/spicy mayo

D.C. Temaki

D.C. Temaki

$7.00

crispy salmon skin/cucumber/scallion/ sesame seeds/handroll *** Gluten Free

Dancing Eel

$11.00

eel/cucumber/sesame seeds/eel sauce

Delaware

Delaware

$7.00

avocado/asparagus/cucumber/kanpyo/sesame seeds *** Vegan

Dragon

$20.00

California/eel drape/natural tobiko/eel sauce/sesame seeds

Dynamite

$8.00

tuna/salmon/spicy mayo/baked *** Gluten Free

Dynamite Lump

Dynamite Lump

$16.00

tuna/salmon/spicy mayo/baked/topped with jumbo lump crab *** Gluten Free

East of Maui

East of Maui

$14.00

coconut tempura shrimp/pineapple/ avocado/lettuce/wasabi mayo

El Zorro

El Zorro

$12.50

tempura shrimp/seaweed salad/fresh chilies/Japanese mayo/sriracha

Fancy Fish

$9.00

yellowtail/scallion *** Gluten Free

Firecracker

Firecracker

$21.00

tuna/salmon/tempura fried/spicy mayo/ jalapeno/jumbo lump crab/sriracha

Godzilla

$20.00

two tempura shrimp/avocado/eel drape/cream cheese/eel sauce/togarashi/sesame seeds

Hawaiian

Hawaiian

$12.00

spicy tuna/pineapple/cucumber/sesame seeds *** Gluten Free

Japan Bagel

$11.00

smoked salmon/cream cheese/scallion/sesame seeds *** Gluten Free

Jersey

Jersey

$12.00

yellowtail/avocado/spicy mayo/ wasabi tobiko/sesame seeds *** Gluten Free

Kagoshima

$14.00

yellowtail/tuna/avocado/wasabi tobiko/ scallion/sesame seeds *** Gluten Free

Kanpyo

$5.00

pickled squash ***Vegan

Kappa

Kappa

$5.00

cucumber/sesame seeds *** Gluten Free/Vegan

Kazan

Kazan

$12.00

tuna/avocado/tempura crunch/spicy mayo/ habanero sauce/sesame seeds

Lump California

Lump California

$15.00

lump crab/avocado/cucumber/sesame seeds *** Gluten Free

Maryland

$16.00

lump crab/cucumber/scallion/sesame seeds *** Gluten Free

Mexican

Mexican

$11.00

tuna/tempura crunch/spicy mayo/sesame seeds

O.C.

O.C.

$11.50

tempura shrimp/avocado/lettuce/spicy mayo

Oshinko

$5.00

takuan *** Gluten Free/Vegan

Philly

Philly

$10.00

crab stick/shrimp/cream cheese/ scallion/sesame seeds

Pi Natsu

$7.00

avocado/peanut/nuta dressing/scallion *** Gluten Free/Vegan

Pinacolada

$9.00

pineapple, avocado, hoisin and toasted coconut

Rainbow

Rainbow

$20.00

avocado/tuna/salmon/yellowtail/ shrimp/whitefish/drape *** Gluten Free

Red Dragon

Red Dragon

$20.00

spicy tuna/avocado/tuna drape/ nuta dressing/sesame seeds *** Gluten Free

Rehoboth

Rehoboth

$22.00

tuna/salmon/yellowtail/avocado drape/natural tobiko *** Gluten Free

Sake Maki

$7.00

Sea Monster

$18.00

tempura shrimp/avocado/spicy mayo/ seaweed salad drape/eel sauce/tempura crunch/sesame seeds/wakame bonito flake nest

Shaggy

Shaggy

$17.00

avocado/spicy mayo/crab stick drape/eel sauce/tempura crunch/wasabi mayo/ sesame seeds

Spicy California

Spicy California

$17.00

california maki/spicy tuna drape/spicy mayo/tempura crunch/sesame seeds

Spicy Panko Shrimp Roll

$12.00

Crispy panko fried shrimp rolled with spicy mayo, asparagus, jalapeno and Thai chili.

Spicy Tuna

Spicy Tuna

$11.50

spicy tuna/cucumber/scallion/sesame seeds *** Gluten Free

Spider

Spider

$12.00

tempura softshell crab/avocado/cucumber/ lettuce/natural tobiko/sesame seeds

T-Shrimp

T-Shrimp

$7.00

tempura shrimp

Tekka

$7.50

tuna *** Gluten Free

Tempura Sweet Potato Roll

Tempura Sweet Potato Roll

$6.00

tempura fried sweet potato

Thai Heat

Thai Heat

$20.00

whitefish/cilantro/jalapeno/seared tuna drape/fish sauce/lime/Japanese mayo/sriracha/sesame seeds

Sushi and Sashimi

Sushi

Two pieces per order

Sashimi

Three pieces per order

Poke Bowls

Salmon Poke

$17.00

salmon/sushi rice/cucumber/seaweed salad/daikon/wakame/yellow onion/poke sauce

Tofu Poke

$14.00

tofu/sushi rice/cucumber/seaweed salad/daikon/wakame/yellow onion/poke sauce

Tuna Poke

Tuna Poke

$20.00

tuna/sushi rice/cucumber/seaweed salad/daikon/wakame/yellow onion/poke sauce

Soup and Salad

Cream of Crab

Cream of Crab

$15.00

lump crab, Old Bay and thyme

House Salad

House Salad

$10.00

greens, tomato, carrot and cucumber with wonton crisps

Kim Chee

Kim Chee

$7.00

spicy marinated vegetables

Miso Soup

$5.00

wakame, scallion and tofu *** Gluten Free

Seaweed Salad

Seaweed Salad

$8.00

assorted marinated seaweeds *** Vegan

Squid Salad

Squid Salad

$8.00

marinated squid and vegetables with seaweed salad

Tuna Avocado Salad

$20.00

#1 tuna and avocado over greens with carrot, scallion and ginger dressing *** Gluten Free

Wasabi Crunch Salad

$13.00

NEW MENU ITEM! Fresh greens, herbs, chilies, yellow onion, cucumber and tomato with wasabi soy dressing. Finished with chopped peanut and fried shallot.

Oshinko Mori

$6.00

Japanese pickled vegetables/togarashi

Small Plates

Asian Street Noodles

Asian Street Noodles

$10.00

chilled ramen with Vietnamese vinaigrette, onion, herbs, chilies, peanut and sesame seeds

Gyoza

Gyoza

$11.00

five hand made, steamed pork dumplings with scallion and sesame seeds served with a spicy soy dipping sauce

Korean Fried Cauliflower

Korean Fried Cauliflower

$15.00

lightly battered with Korean sauce, scallion, sesame seeds and lemon

Oshinko Mori

$6.00

assorted Japanese pickled vegetables dusted with togarashi

Vegetable Tempura

Vegetable Tempura

$11.00

assorted, lightly fried vegetables with sweet tempura dipping sauce

Edamame Bar

Regular Edamame

Regular Edamame

$7.50

served chilled and salted

Eastern Shore Edamame

$14.00

Old Bay, garlic, butter and lemon

Karai Edamame

$14.00

chili oil, garlic, salt and butter

Simple Edamame

$13.00

salt and butter

Smokey Edamame

$14.00

apple wood smoked sea salt, garlic, butter and miso aioli

Thai Edamame

$14.00

Thai spices, ginger, garlic, chilies, butter and lime. Finished with toasted coconut.

Teriyaki Donburi Bowls

Beef Teriyaki Donburi

$33.00

Asian vegetable medley, steamed rice, takuan and sesame seeds with house made teriyaki sauce

Chicken Teriyaki Donburi

Chicken Teriyaki Donburi

$24.00

Chicken with house made teriyaki sauce served with Asian vegetable medley, steamed rice and takuan.

Salmon Teriyaki

Salmon Teriyaki

$27.00

Asian vegetable medley, steamed rice, takuan and sesame seeds with house made teriyaki sauce

Shrimp Teriyaki Donburi

$27.00

Asian vegetable medley, steamed rice, takuan and sesame seeds with house made teriyaki sauce

Tempura Shrimp Teriyaki Donburi

$27.00

three pieces colossal tempura shrimp, Asian vegetable medley, steamed rice, takuan and sesame seeds with house made teriyaki sauce

Tofu Teriyaki Donburi

Tofu Teriyaki Donburi

$22.00

Asian vegetable medley, steamed rice, takuan and sesame seeds with house made teriyaki sauce

Vegetable Teriyaki Donburi

$17.00

Asian vegetable medley, steamed rice, takuan and sesame seeds with house made teriyaki sauce

Noodle Bar

Ramen

house made dashi, shiitake, bok choy, scallion and sesame seeds

Udon

house made dashi, shiitake, bok choy, scallion and sesame seeds

Entrees

Cashew Chicken

$25.00

sweet & spicy chicken with cashew, red bell, scallion and orange. Finished with cilantro and served with jasmine rice.

Green Curry Chicken

$25.00

spicy Thai coconut curry with red onion and asparagus. Finished with peanut and lime and served with jasmine rice.

Korean BBQ Beef

$39.00

marinated, grilled beef tenderloin topped with shiso shallot butter, peanut, scallion and cilantro. Served with fried rice, kim chee and lime.

Seafood Pasta

Seafood Pasta

$30.00

penne pasta with sea scallops and shrimp in a 3 cheese, garlic cream sauce with roasted tomato and asparagus. Served with garlic cheese bread.

Shrimp Tempura Entree

Shrimp Tempura Entree

$32.00

five jumbo shrimp, tempura vegetables, steamed rice and sweet tempura dipping sauce

The Grill

Grilled, tare brushed NY Strip or Salmon with roasted baby potato and grilled asparagus.

Kid's Menu

Kid's Tenders Bento

$12.00

Crispy chicken tenders and fries...served with fresh orange and apple sauce.

Kid's Sushi Bento

$12.00

California roll, crabstick sushi and edamame...served with fresh orange and apple sauce.

Kid's Teriyaki Chicken Bento

$13.00

teriyaki chicken, edamame and steamed rice...served with fresh orange and apple sauce.

French Fries

$5.00

Mac & Cheese

$9.00

Udon Noodle Only (Copy)

$9.00

Plain udon noodles cooked in a little dashi broth

Sides

7oz Grilled Beef

$23.00

Sauteed Shrimp (5)

$8.00

Grilled Salmon Filet

$15.00

1 Block Tofu

$5.00

Asian Vegetable Medley

$8.00

Assorted vegetables sautéed in an Asian soy reduction

Baguette

$5.00

Garlic Cheese Bread

$6.00

Jasmine Rice

$3.50

steamed jasmine rice

Steamed Rice

$3.50

steamed rice with sesame seeds

Sushi Rice

$3.50

a side of seasoned sushi rice with sesame seeds

Shrimp Tempura by Piece

$5.00+

lightly battered, jumbo shrimp by the piece with sweet soy dipping sauce

Additional Sauces

Chili Flakes

Chili Garlic Sauce

$1.00

Dumpling Sauce

$0.50

Eel Sauce

$0.75

Extra Soy

Fish Sauce

$0.50

Ginger

Ginger Dressing

$1.50

Habanero Sauce

$1.00

Japanese Mayo

$0.50

Miso Aioli

$0.50

Nuta Dressing

$1.00

Ponzu

$1.00

Prik Nam Pla

$1.00

Spicy Mayo

$0.50

Sriracha

$0.50

Tamari

Tempura Bits

Tempura Sauce

$0.50

Teriyaki Sauce

$1.50

Vietnamese Vinaigrette

$1.00

Wasabi

Wasabi Mayo

$0.50

Dessert

Flourless Chocolate Torte

$8.00

rich, dark chocolate torte with raspberry sauce and powdered sugar *** Gluten Free

Peanut Butter Pie

$8.00

chocolate sauce and peanuts

Mochi Ice Cream 5 Pieces

$10.00

5 pieces Japanese ice cream wraps

Chopsticks?

I would like chopsticks

I would like cutlery kits

Beer

*Big Oyster Pumpkin

$7.00

*Tap Space Otter Pale Ale

$7.00

Asahi Dry

$5.75

Beck's NA

$4.50

Blue Moon

$5.75

Bud Light

$5.00

Coors Light

$5.00

Dogfish 60

$7.00

Heineken

$5.75

Kirin Light

$5.75

Michelob Ultra

$4.75

Miller Lite

$5.00

Redd's Apple

$5.00

Sapporo

$5.75

Sapporo 22oz

$11.00

Tsingtao

$5.75

Yuengling

$5.00

White Wine

Cakebread Chardonnay

$75.00

Chateau Ste Michelle Chardonny

$12.00+

Cielo Pinot Grigio

$11.00+

Duckhorn Decoy Sauvignon Blanc

$14.00+

Iris Pinot Gris

$10.00+

Kim Crawford Blanc

$14.00+

Kung Fu Girl Riesling

$10.00+Out of stock

Louis Latour Ardeche

$12.00+

Matua Sauvignon Blanc

$12.00+

Nik Weis Riesling

$38.00

Parolvini Pinot Grigio

$35.00

Sonoma Cutrer Chardonnay Russian River

$14.00+

Rombauer Chardonnay

$65.00

Red Wine

7 Moons Blend

$10.00+

Aresti Cabernet

$11.00+

Cline Zinfandel

$12.00+

Conundrum Blend

$42.00Out of stock

Franciscan Estate Cabernet Sauvignon

$52.00

Frog's Leap Merlot

$70.00

Hendry Malbec

$60.00

Jordan Cabernet Sauvignon

$95.00

La Crema Pinot Noir

$14.00+

Layer Cake Shiraz

$11.00+

Love Noir Pinot Noir

$9.00+

Mollydooker Shiraz

$55.00

Noble Vines Merlot

$10.00+

Prisoner Unshackled Cabernet

$15.00+Out of stock

Villa San Juliette Cabernet Sauvignon

$12.00+Out of stock

Vive Malbec

$10.00+

Sake

Dassai 45 Otter Fest

Dassai 45 Otter Fest

$75.00

A refreshing, engaging, round flavor are what make the full-bodied Dassai 45 such a popular, well-known, and delicious sake to experts and consumers in Japan. Semi dry and aromatic.

Dassai Nigori 300ml

$30.00Out of stock

*Suigei Drunken Whale

$35.00+
Gekkeikan Black and Gold

Gekkeikan Black and Gold

$38.00

A unique blend of two sakes. Full bodied with hints of honeydew, papaya, anise and roasted nuts

Gekkeikan Haiku

$30.00
Gekkeikan Horin

Gekkeikan Horin

$65.00+

Mild fruity aroma with delicate notes of over-ripe cantaloupe, honeydew and honeysuckle. Round and smooth on the palate, with a medium, creamy body. Finishes long and smooth, with a hint of pear.

Hakkaisan 8 Peaks

$39.00+

Kiku-Masamune 300ml

$18.00

Kikusui Chrysanthemum Mist

$75.00+

Kikusui Karakuchi Dry

$45.00

Kirinzan Classic

$45.00

Momokawa Pearl

$30.00

Moonstone Asian Pear

$18.00+

Moonstone Coconut Lemongrass

$18.00+

Moonstone Plum

$18.00+

Gekkeikan Nigori

$18.00
Sake Kibo 180ml Can

Sake Kibo 180ml Can

$10.00
Sake Kikusui Perfect 180ml Can

Sake Kikusui Perfect 180ml Can

$10.00

Nigori Sake

Shirakabe Gura

Shirakabe Gura

$28.00+

The nose on this Junmai is all steamed rice and earthy. Clean, Ricey, Light, & Drinkable.

Snow Angel Nigori 180ml

$15.00

Suzaku 300ml

$28.00Out of stock

Tensei "Endless Summer"

$58.00

Lively and bright with hints of tropical fruits, medium-bodied with a refreshingly light finish.

*Tozai Snow Maiden

$25.00

Wandering Poet

$30.00+

Yuki Otoko Yeti

$45.00

Other Wine

Fu-Ki Plum

$10.00+

Gekkeikan Plum

$9.00+Out of stock

J Cuvee Sparkling

$55.00

Korbel Brut Sparkling

$26.00+

La Vie en Rose Rose

$9.00+

Lunetta Prosecco

$9.00+

Poquito Moscato Sparkling

$16.00

Jacob's Creek Moscato

$9.00+

Veuve Cliquot Champagne

$85.00

Woodbridge White Zinfandel

$9.00+

House Cocktails

Kappa Tini

$14.00

Koi Shisou Lemonade

$12.00Out of stock

Strawberry vodka, Koi Shisou liqueur, Effen Yuzu Citrus and splash of cranberry over ice.

Lychee Martini

$13.00

Pom Queen

$14.00

Sake Sangria

$13.00

Saketini

$14.00

Spiced Pear

$14.00

After Dinner

Chocolate Martini

$14.00

Espresso Martini

$15.00

Key Lime Pie Martini

$14.00

Mocha Martini

$14.00

Salted Chocolate Caramel Martini

$14.00

Tiramisu Martini

$14.00

White Chocolate Martini

$14.00

Sandeman Port Ruby

$8.00

Sandeman Port Tawny

$8.00

Fonseca 10 Year Tawny Port

$10.00

Grahams 30 Year Tawny Port

$18.00
All hours
Sunday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Please call 302-227-8493 to place Carryout Orders. For 29 years we have been recognized as the Best of Delaware! Award winning sushi paired with a full Asian and American influenced kitchen menu.

Website

Location

301 Rehoboth Ave, Rehoboth Beach, DE 19971

Directions

The Cultured Pearl image
The Cultured Pearl image

