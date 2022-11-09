- Home
The Cultured Pearl
1,641 Reviews
$$
301 Rehoboth Ave
Rehoboth Beach, DE 19971
Popular Items
Sushi Rolls
Alaskan
salmon/avocado/sesame seeds ***Gluten Free
Asparagus
asparagus ***Gluten Free
Avocado
avocado ***Gluten Free
California
crab stick/avocado/cucumber/sesame seeds
Crispy Calamari Roll
panko fried calamari/asparagus/spicy mayo
Crunchy Eel
eel/avocado/tempura crunch/spicy sesame seeds/eel sauce
Cultured Pearl
tuna/scallop/avocado/cream cheese/ tempura fried/cucumber/spicy mayo
D.C. Temaki
crispy salmon skin/cucumber/scallion/ sesame seeds/handroll *** Gluten Free
Dancing Eel
eel/cucumber/sesame seeds/eel sauce
Delaware
avocado/asparagus/cucumber/kanpyo/sesame seeds *** Vegan
Dragon
California/eel drape/natural tobiko/eel sauce/sesame seeds
Dynamite
tuna/salmon/spicy mayo/baked *** Gluten Free
Dynamite Lump
tuna/salmon/spicy mayo/baked/topped with jumbo lump crab *** Gluten Free
East of Maui
coconut tempura shrimp/pineapple/ avocado/lettuce/wasabi mayo
El Zorro
tempura shrimp/seaweed salad/fresh chilies/Japanese mayo/sriracha
Fancy Fish
yellowtail/scallion *** Gluten Free
Firecracker
tuna/salmon/tempura fried/spicy mayo/ jalapeno/jumbo lump crab/sriracha
Godzilla
two tempura shrimp/avocado/eel drape/cream cheese/eel sauce/togarashi/sesame seeds
Hawaiian
spicy tuna/pineapple/cucumber/sesame seeds *** Gluten Free
Japan Bagel
smoked salmon/cream cheese/scallion/sesame seeds *** Gluten Free
Jersey
yellowtail/avocado/spicy mayo/ wasabi tobiko/sesame seeds *** Gluten Free
Kagoshima
yellowtail/tuna/avocado/wasabi tobiko/ scallion/sesame seeds *** Gluten Free
Kanpyo
pickled squash ***Vegan
Kappa
cucumber/sesame seeds *** Gluten Free/Vegan
Kazan
tuna/avocado/tempura crunch/spicy mayo/ habanero sauce/sesame seeds
Lump California
lump crab/avocado/cucumber/sesame seeds *** Gluten Free
Maryland
lump crab/cucumber/scallion/sesame seeds *** Gluten Free
Mexican
tuna/tempura crunch/spicy mayo/sesame seeds
O.C.
tempura shrimp/avocado/lettuce/spicy mayo
Oshinko
takuan *** Gluten Free/Vegan
Philly
crab stick/shrimp/cream cheese/ scallion/sesame seeds
Pi Natsu
avocado/peanut/nuta dressing/scallion *** Gluten Free/Vegan
Pinacolada
pineapple, avocado, hoisin and toasted coconut
Rainbow
avocado/tuna/salmon/yellowtail/ shrimp/whitefish/drape *** Gluten Free
Red Dragon
spicy tuna/avocado/tuna drape/ nuta dressing/sesame seeds *** Gluten Free
Rehoboth
tuna/salmon/yellowtail/avocado drape/natural tobiko *** Gluten Free
Sea Monster
tempura shrimp/avocado/spicy mayo/ seaweed salad drape/eel sauce/tempura crunch/sesame seeds/wakame bonito flake nest
Shaggy
avocado/spicy mayo/crab stick drape/eel sauce/tempura crunch/wasabi mayo/ sesame seeds
Spicy California
california maki/spicy tuna drape/spicy mayo/tempura crunch/sesame seeds
Spicy Panko Shrimp Roll
Crispy panko fried shrimp rolled with spicy mayo, asparagus, jalapeno and Thai chili.
Spicy Tuna
spicy tuna/cucumber/scallion/sesame seeds *** Gluten Free
Spider
tempura softshell crab/avocado/cucumber/ lettuce/natural tobiko/sesame seeds
T-Shrimp
tempura shrimp
Tekka
tuna *** Gluten Free
Tempura Sweet Potato Roll
tempura fried sweet potato
Thai Heat
whitefish/cilantro/jalapeno/seared tuna drape/fish sauce/lime/Japanese mayo/sriracha/sesame seeds
Sushi and Sashimi
Poke Bowls
Soup and Salad
Cream of Crab
lump crab, Old Bay and thyme
House Salad
greens, tomato, carrot and cucumber with wonton crisps
Kim Chee
spicy marinated vegetables
Miso Soup
wakame, scallion and tofu *** Gluten Free
Seaweed Salad
assorted marinated seaweeds *** Vegan
Squid Salad
marinated squid and vegetables with seaweed salad
Tuna Avocado Salad
#1 tuna and avocado over greens with carrot, scallion and ginger dressing *** Gluten Free
Wasabi Crunch Salad
NEW MENU ITEM! Fresh greens, herbs, chilies, yellow onion, cucumber and tomato with wasabi soy dressing. Finished with chopped peanut and fried shallot.
Oshinko Mori
Japanese pickled vegetables/togarashi
Small Plates
Asian Street Noodles
chilled ramen with Vietnamese vinaigrette, onion, herbs, chilies, peanut and sesame seeds
Gyoza
five hand made, steamed pork dumplings with scallion and sesame seeds served with a spicy soy dipping sauce
Korean Fried Cauliflower
lightly battered with Korean sauce, scallion, sesame seeds and lemon
assorted Japanese pickled vegetables dusted with togarashi
Vegetable Tempura
assorted, lightly fried vegetables with sweet tempura dipping sauce
Edamame Bar
Regular Edamame
served chilled and salted
Eastern Shore Edamame
Old Bay, garlic, butter and lemon
Karai Edamame
chili oil, garlic, salt and butter
Simple Edamame
salt and butter
Smokey Edamame
apple wood smoked sea salt, garlic, butter and miso aioli
Thai Edamame
Thai spices, ginger, garlic, chilies, butter and lime. Finished with toasted coconut.
Teriyaki Donburi Bowls
Beef Teriyaki Donburi
Asian vegetable medley, steamed rice, takuan and sesame seeds with house made teriyaki sauce
Chicken Teriyaki Donburi
Chicken with house made teriyaki sauce served with Asian vegetable medley, steamed rice and takuan.
Salmon Teriyaki
Asian vegetable medley, steamed rice, takuan and sesame seeds with house made teriyaki sauce
Shrimp Teriyaki Donburi
Asian vegetable medley, steamed rice, takuan and sesame seeds with house made teriyaki sauce
Tempura Shrimp Teriyaki Donburi
three pieces colossal tempura shrimp, Asian vegetable medley, steamed rice, takuan and sesame seeds with house made teriyaki sauce
Tofu Teriyaki Donburi
Asian vegetable medley, steamed rice, takuan and sesame seeds with house made teriyaki sauce
Vegetable Teriyaki Donburi
Asian vegetable medley, steamed rice, takuan and sesame seeds with house made teriyaki sauce
Noodle Bar
Entrees
Cashew Chicken
sweet & spicy chicken with cashew, red bell, scallion and orange. Finished with cilantro and served with jasmine rice.
Green Curry Chicken
spicy Thai coconut curry with red onion and asparagus. Finished with peanut and lime and served with jasmine rice.
Korean BBQ Beef
marinated, grilled beef tenderloin topped with shiso shallot butter, peanut, scallion and cilantro. Served with fried rice, kim chee and lime.
Seafood Pasta
penne pasta with sea scallops and shrimp in a 3 cheese, garlic cream sauce with roasted tomato and asparagus. Served with garlic cheese bread.
Shrimp Tempura Entree
five jumbo shrimp, tempura vegetables, steamed rice and sweet tempura dipping sauce
The Grill
Grilled, tare brushed NY Strip or Salmon with roasted baby potato and grilled asparagus.
Kid's Menu
Kid's Tenders Bento
Crispy chicken tenders and fries...served with fresh orange and apple sauce.
Kid's Sushi Bento
California roll, crabstick sushi and edamame...served with fresh orange and apple sauce.
Kid's Teriyaki Chicken Bento
teriyaki chicken, edamame and steamed rice...served with fresh orange and apple sauce.
French Fries
Mac & Cheese
Udon Noodle Only (Copy)
Plain udon noodles cooked in a little dashi broth
Sides
7oz Grilled Beef
Sauteed Shrimp (5)
Grilled Salmon Filet
1 Block Tofu
Asian Vegetable Medley
Assorted vegetables sautéed in an Asian soy reduction
Baguette
Garlic Cheese Bread
Jasmine Rice
steamed jasmine rice
Steamed Rice
steamed rice with sesame seeds
Sushi Rice
a side of seasoned sushi rice with sesame seeds
Shrimp Tempura by Piece
lightly battered, jumbo shrimp by the piece with sweet soy dipping sauce
Additional Sauces
Chili Flakes
Chili Garlic Sauce
Dumpling Sauce
Eel Sauce
Extra Soy
Fish Sauce
Ginger
Ginger Dressing
Habanero Sauce
Japanese Mayo
Miso Aioli
Nuta Dressing
Ponzu
Prik Nam Pla
Spicy Mayo
Sriracha
Tamari
Tempura Bits
Tempura Sauce
Teriyaki Sauce
Vietnamese Vinaigrette
Wasabi
Wasabi Mayo
Dessert
Beer
White Wine
Cakebread Chardonnay
Chateau Ste Michelle Chardonny
Cielo Pinot Grigio
Duckhorn Decoy Sauvignon Blanc
Iris Pinot Gris
Kim Crawford Blanc
Kung Fu Girl Riesling
Louis Latour Ardeche
Matua Sauvignon Blanc
Nik Weis Riesling
Parolvini Pinot Grigio
Sonoma Cutrer Chardonnay Russian River
Rombauer Chardonnay
Red Wine
7 Moons Blend
Aresti Cabernet
Cline Zinfandel
Conundrum Blend
Franciscan Estate Cabernet Sauvignon
Frog's Leap Merlot
Hendry Malbec
Jordan Cabernet Sauvignon
La Crema Pinot Noir
Layer Cake Shiraz
Love Noir Pinot Noir
Mollydooker Shiraz
Noble Vines Merlot
Prisoner Unshackled Cabernet
Villa San Juliette Cabernet Sauvignon
Vive Malbec
Sake
Dassai 45 Otter Fest
A refreshing, engaging, round flavor are what make the full-bodied Dassai 45 such a popular, well-known, and delicious sake to experts and consumers in Japan. Semi dry and aromatic.
Dassai Nigori 300ml
*Suigei Drunken Whale
Gekkeikan Black and Gold
A unique blend of two sakes. Full bodied with hints of honeydew, papaya, anise and roasted nuts
Gekkeikan Haiku
Gekkeikan Horin
Mild fruity aroma with delicate notes of over-ripe cantaloupe, honeydew and honeysuckle. Round and smooth on the palate, with a medium, creamy body. Finishes long and smooth, with a hint of pear.
Hakkaisan 8 Peaks
Kiku-Masamune 300ml
Kikusui Chrysanthemum Mist
Kikusui Karakuchi Dry
Kirinzan Classic
Momokawa Pearl
Moonstone Asian Pear
Moonstone Coconut Lemongrass
Moonstone Plum
Gekkeikan Nigori
Sake Kibo 180ml Can
Sake Kikusui Perfect 180ml Can
Nigori Sake
Shirakabe Gura
The nose on this Junmai is all steamed rice and earthy. Clean, Ricey, Light, & Drinkable.
Snow Angel Nigori 180ml
Suzaku 300ml
Tensei "Endless Summer"
Lively and bright with hints of tropical fruits, medium-bodied with a refreshingly light finish.
*Tozai Snow Maiden
Wandering Poet
Yuki Otoko Yeti
Other Wine
House Cocktails
After Dinner
|Sunday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Please call 302-227-8493 to place Carryout Orders. For 29 years we have been recognized as the Best of Delaware! Award winning sushi paired with a full Asian and American influenced kitchen menu.
301 Rehoboth Ave, Rehoboth Beach, DE 19971