The Cupcake Bar

Cupcakes

Cupcake Kit

Cupcake Kit

$30.00

Standard Kit includes 6 naked cupcakes (2 Chocolate, 2 Vanilla, and 2 Red Velvet), 3 icings, 3 toppings, a spatula, and a step-by-step guide. Gluten-Sensitive options available. $1 from the sale of each kit will be donated to our Cause of the Quarter.

Iced Cupcakes - 6 Pack

Iced Cupcakes - 6 Pack

$22.00

6-Pack of our classic iced cupcakes. Choose up to three flavors; assorted icings and toppings. Flavors available while supplies last. Vegan and Gluten-Sensitive options available.

Iced Cupcakes - 12 pack

Iced Cupcakes - 12 pack

$42.00

One dozen (12) of our regular sized cupcakes. Cupcake flavors include 4 each: Chocolate with chocolate buttercream, Vanilla with vanilla buttercream, and Red Velvet with cream cheese icing. Assorted toppings. Vegan and Gluten-Sensitive options available.

Iced Cupcakes - 2 pack

Iced Cupcakes - 2 pack

$8.00

2 Iced Cupcakes, Vanilla with vanilla buttercream and Chocolate with chocolate buttercream. Topped with sprinkles. Vegan and Gluten-Sensitive options available.

Glitter Bomb Cupcakes

Glitter Bomb Cupcakes

$28.00

1/2 dozen (6) of our classic iced cupcakes. Cupcake flavors include 3 each: Chocolate with chocolate buttercream and Vanilla with vanilla buttercream. Topped with all the glitter! Vegan and Gluten-Sensitive options available.

Cookie Decorating Kit

Cookie Decorating Kit

$30.00

Learn how to ice like a pro with an interactive QR code showing you how to make royal icing and decorate your sweet treats! Serves 4-6.

Small Batch Gift Sets $50 and Under

Austin Gift

Austin Gift

$50.00

16oz jar of La Casita Texas-Style hot sauce ("Abuela's Mild"); 8oz jar of Boerne Texas Style Hot Sauce; 2.3oz pack of Stroopwafels, 3.88 oz bag of Longhorn Popcorn Mix; "Open. Drink. Repeat." bottle opener; Orange bandana; El Arroyo's Book of Signs Vol. 1. Packaged in a brown box and ready for gifting.

Bring on the Bubbly Gift

Bring on the Bubbly Gift

$50.00

12oz Stainless Steel Champagne Tumbler, "Pop That Top" bottle opener, 1.8oz Vinoos Rose Wine Gummies, 1 packet of "The Hangover Secret" dietary supplement, "Pretty in Pink" facial mask (single use), and "Clean Slate" facial mask (single use). Packaged in a white box and ready for gifting.

Artisan Cheese Gift

Artisan Cheese Gift

$38.00Out of stock

5oz container of Sevillano Green Olives with Herbes De Provence; 2.4oz box of Apricot Jam Petites; .9 oz box of Olive Oil & Sea Salt Crackers; 8oz bar of Monterey Jack & Jalapeño Cheese; 8oz bar of Cheddar Cheese Bar; Mini cheese spreader. Packaged in a white box and ready for gifting. Contents may vary.

Hygge Box

Hygge Box

$35.00

Includes 1 50”x60” fleece blanket, 1 “Purify” Exfoliating Vegan Facial Cleanser (single use), 1 “Pink Beach” All-Natural Bath Soak, 1 lavender thyme 4oz soy candle, 1 “Cheers” box of matches!

Cheers Gift Pack

Cheers Gift Pack

$30.00

1 pack of 8 stir sticks; 1 2oz Raspberry Simple Syrup Mixer 1 9"x4" Gold Confetti Cocktail Shaker; 1 Cheers Pink Straw. Packaged and ready for gifting. Contents may vary.

"Ambition" Mini Gift Pack

"Ambition" Mini Gift Pack

$49.00

Includes 5”x8” Notepad with Gold Foil Printed "Mom Brain" Header; Set of 5 colorful motivational ball-point pens; “Super Mom” lightning bolt paper clip card (FREE personalization available!); “Cup of Ambition” coffee mug

"Best Mom" Mini Gift Pack

"Best Mom" Mini Gift Pack

$31.00

Includes 6”x9” “Best Mom Ever” cork cosmetic zip pouch; “Super Mom” lightning bolt paper clip card (FREE personalization available!); “Best Mom Ever” inspirational 100% cotton tea towel.

Best Teacher Pack

Best Teacher Pack

$22.00

Includes set of 2 notebooks with lined pages, 50 pages each; “Best Teacher” pack of 5 colored pens. Gift wrapped.

Mini "Camping" Gift

Mini "Camping" Gift

$49.00

1 8oz bottle Boerne Texas Style Hot Sauce, 1 “Sportsman’s Box” Spice/Seasoning Gift Set with 3 spice blends; Outdoor Survival kit, “Super Dad” lightning bolt paper clip card (FREE personalization available!) Fully gift wrapped.

Mini "Punny" Gift

Mini "Punny" Gift

$10.00

1 Pack of 100 Dad Jokes and “Super Dad” lightning bolt paper clip card (FREE personalization available!) Fully gift wrapped.

Curated Gift Collections

Margarita Kit

Margarita Kit

$65.00

INCLUDES: -Recipe & ingredients to make a zesty and refreshing margarita: -Topo Chico -Citrus Agave Mixer -Chili Salt -Lime -Rose Gold Cocktail Shaker -Colorful bandana Wrapped and ready for gifting! **Alcohol not included

Charcuterie Gift Collection

Charcuterie Gift Collection

$75.00

Acacia wood cheese board with stainless steel tools; an assortment of charcuterie ingredients, which may include: Beef Summer Sausage, Olive Oil & Sea Salt Crackers, Cheeses & Cheese Spreads. Contents may vary.

Birthday Celebration Collection

Birthday Celebration Collection

$65.00

Pack of Champagne-colored confetti, “Birthday Bubbles” Slim Flask Bottle, Glitter champagne cubes, Gold stainless steel cocktail straws, Pack of 12 hand-dipped beeswax candles, Party horn. Gift wrapped.

S'mores Kit

S'mores Kit

$32.00

Includes 8 graham crackers, 2 chocolate bars, 8 marshmallows, toppings, and a s'mores roasting set. (Roasting set includes 4 telescoping skewers. 32”. Stainless Steel, Rubber, Wooden handle.)

Whiskey Box Collection

Whiskey Box Collection

$80.00

Includes 8 oz bottle of Charred Oak and Maple Syrup, approximately 8 bitters Infused Cocktail Cubes, 1 Hacking Whiskey book , 1 Sphere Ice tray mold (makes 4 - 2 1/2 " ice spheres), 1 package of dried oranges

Rejuvenate Gift Collection

Rejuvenate Gift Collection

$80.00

Includes 8 oz “Woodberry” soy candle, one air plant, terrycloth spa headband, pink satin eye mask, pack of four hair tie coils, soft touch cover notebook, 48 pages, rose gold pen.

Mother’s Day Super Gift Pack

Mother’s Day Super Gift Pack

$75.00

Includes 6”x9” “Best Mom Ever” cork cosmetic zip pouch; 5”x8” Notepad with Gold Foil Printed "Mom Brain" Header; Set of 5 colorful motivational ball-point pens; “Super Mom” lightning bolt paper clip card (FREE personalization available!); “Cup of Ambition” coffee mug; “Best Mom Ever” inspirational 100% cotton tea towel

Coffee Lover's Box

Coffee Lover's Box

$55.00

Includes 7oz bag of Creature Coffee whole beans, ceramic mug, pack of 2 Stroop Club Stroopwaffels , & portable coffee hand grinder. Gift wrapped.

Mini "Smoky" Gift

Mini "Smoky" Gift

$65.00

1 Sphere Ice Mold(makes 2.5" ice sphere), 2 pc whiskey glass set (10 oz), 1 drink smoker, 1 container of wood chips

Super Dad Cooler Gift

Super Dad Cooler Gift

$75.00

Portable collapsible cooler + seat! Fully insulated with added cushion-top lid, shoulder strap, and removable water-resistant liner. Holds 12+ cans of bevs, 1 Outdoor Survival Kit, 1 Pack of 100 Dad Jokes, 1“Sportsman’s Box” Spice/Seasoning Gift Set, including 3 spice blends, 1“Super Dad” lightning bolt paper clip card (FREE personalization available!), 1 8 oz bottle of Boerne Hot Sauce. Fully gift wrapped.

Celebration Add Ons

12 pure beeswax candles, 3" tall, Burn time of 10-15 minutes, Hand-dipped in Canada and assembled with love in Brooklyn.
Single Serve Confetti Packs

Single Serve Confetti Packs

$4.00

Packaged in a 3" x 3½" cello bag, Made in the USA by Knot & Bow.

Birthday in a Bag

Birthday in a Bag

$20.00

Includes a "Happy Birthday!" card, 12 beeswax party candles (3" tall), 6 party balloons, a single-serving size confetti pack, and a fringed party horn. Packaged in a drawstring silk-screened muslin bag.

Hand-Dipped Beeswax Candles

Hand-Dipped Beeswax Candles

$8.00

12 pure beeswax candles, 3" tall. Burn time of 10-15 minutes. Assorted colors, by Knot and Bow.

Birthday Party Kit

Birthday Party Kit

$54.00

Includes 12 beeswax candles, 9 balloons (blush, confetti, + foil; helium not included), 8 rose gold 9" paper plates, 20 blush napkins, 1 bag of blush & gold confetti, 1 DIY blush & gold tassel garland kit (some assembly required).

Sparklers

Sparklers

$2.00

Mini stick sparklers, 6.5" tall. $2 per sparkler. Clean burning. (Adult supervision always.)

“Cheers” Box of Matches Add-On

“Cheers” Box of Matches Add-On

$1.50

Light your favorite candle with some pretty matches! Classic 2 " Box - Approx. 20 white-tipped safety strike matches per box.

Individual Gold Glitter 0-9 Number Candle

Individual Gold Glitter 0-9 Number Candle

$4.00

Approximately 3" tall.

"Happy Birthday" Rainbow Brights Badge

"Happy Birthday" Rainbow Brights Badge

$6.25

Approximately 4.7" diameter.

"Happy Birthday" Rainbow Candles

"Happy Birthday" Rainbow Candles

$8.75

Contains 13 multicolor letter candles spelling "Happy Birthday." Letters are approximately .75" tall.

"Cheers" Cake Topper

"Cheers" Cake Topper

$9.00

Made of gold acrylic. Measures approx 8.5" x 2.5".

"Happy Birthday" Balloon Banner

"Happy Birthday" Balloon Banner

$12.00

Includes a straw for easy inflating and a string for hanging. Each balloon measures approx 15" tall.

"Happy Birthday" Cake Topper

"Happy Birthday" Cake Topper

$9.00

Made of gold acrylic. Measures approx 6.75" x 6.5".

"Hooray" Balloon Banner

"Hooray" Balloon Banner

$11.00

Includes a straw for easy inflating and a ribbon for hanging. Each balloon measures approx 15" tall.

"Super Mom" Card

"Super Mom" Card

$5.00

"Super Mom" Lightning bolt paper clip card. Letter pressed. (Please include desired messaging in box below; message will be handwritten in interior.)

"Super Dad" Card

"Super Dad" Card

$5.00

"Super Dad" Lightning bolt paper clip card. Letter pressed. (Please include desired messaging in box below; message will be handwritten in interior.)

Bachelorette

Bachelorette Party Pack!

Bachelorette Party Pack!

$265.00

7 Hangover Secrets, 6 asst. color bandanas + 1 white bandana, 7 "Austin, TX" Vinyl Stickers, 6 "Squad" Straws + 1 "Bride" Straw, 7 Heart Sunglasses, 7 Drink Glitter Packets, 2 4.4oz Bags of Cornucopia Popcorn, 2 8oz Raspberry Cocktail Mixer. All packaged in a cute glitter bag from Packed Party!

12-Pack Bachelorette Cupcakes with Ring Toppers

12-Pack Bachelorette Cupcakes with Ring Toppers

$48.00

One dozen (12) of our regular-sized cupcakes with paper diamond ring toppers. Cupcake flavors include 4 each: Chocolate with chocolate buttercream, Vanilla with vanilla buttercream, and Red Velvet with cream cheese icing. Assorted toppings. Vegan and Gluten-Sensitive options available.

12-Pack Bachelorette Cupcakes with Wooden Toppers

12-Pack Bachelorette Cupcakes with Wooden Toppers

$58.50

One dozen (12) of our regular-sized cupcakes with wooden toppers. Cupcake flavors include 4 each: Chocolate with chocolate buttercream, Vanilla with vanilla buttercream, and Red Velvet with cream cheese icing. Assorted toppings. Vegan and Gluten-Sensitive options available.

Additional Party Set

Additional Party Set

$30.00

1 Hangover Secret 1 Color bandana 1 "Austin, TX" Vinyl Sticker 1 "Squad" Straw 1 Heart Sunglasses 1 Drink Glitter Packets

Popcorn Add On

Popcorn Add On

$6.00

1 - 4.4oz Bag of Cornucopia Popcorn. Flavors may vary.

Cocktail Mixer Add On

Cocktail Mixer Add On

$14.00

1 -8oz Raspberry Cocktail Mixer

Party Bag Add On

Party Bag Add On

$45.00

Cute glitter tote from Austin-based Packed Party.

All hours
SundayClosed
Monday7:00 am - 4:30 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 4:30 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 4:30 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 4:30 pm
Friday7:00 am - 4:30 pm
SaturdayClosed
Restaurant info

Need to make someone's day extra sweet or treat yourself — we've got you! With delicious options to satisfy that sweet tooth, our treats are available for contactless delivery and contactless pick up!

Website

Location

7801 N. Lamar Blvd Ste. F30, Austin, TX 78752

Directions

