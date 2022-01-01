- Home
Dessert & Ice Cream
The Cupcake Queen LLC 201 W South Main Street Suite A
No reviews yet
201 W South Main Street Suite A
Waxhaw, NC 28173
Cupcakes
Mini Cupcake Dozen
$19.50Out of stock
assorted
Out of stock
Plain Jane
$3.50
Chocolate/Vanilla
$3.50
Vanilla/choc
$3.50
Red Velvet
$3.50
Caramel Apple
$3.50
Chocolate Overload
$3.50
Chocolate Reeces
$3.75
Banana Pudding
$3.50
Cinnamon Roll
$3.50
Strawberry Baileys
$3.25
Cookies & Cream
$3.50Out of stock
Smores
$3.50Out of stock
Carrot Cake
$3.50Out of stock
Strawberry Shortcake
$3.50Out of stock
Choc Mint Cookie
$3.25Out of stock
Fruity Pebble
$3.25Out of stock
Vanilla Cake Batter
$3.25Out of stock
Banana Strawberry
$3.25Out of stock
Mini 1\2 Dzn
$9.75Out of stock
Marble
$3.25Out of stock
Cookie Dough
$3.50Out of stock
Vanilla Pb Crumble
$3.25Out of stock
Snickerdoodle
$3.25Out of stock
Oreo
$3.25Out of stock
White Chocolate Chip
$3.25Out of stock
Mint Chocolate
$3.25Out of stock
Salted Caramel
$3.25Out of stock
Midnight Snack
$3.25Out of stock
Chocolate Chip Cookie
$3.25Out of stock
Smores
$3.25Out of stock
Classic Lemon
$3.25Out of stock
Confetti Cheesecake
$3.25Out of stock
Banana Pudding
$3.25Out of stock
Confetti
$3.25Out of stock
Cinnamon Apple Rum
$3.25Out of stock
Peanut Butter And Jelly
$3.25Out of stock
Peach Cobbler
$3.25Out of stock
Pink Champagne
$3.25Out of stock
Pina Colada
$3.25Out of stock
Half Baked
$3.25Out of stock
Gluten Free Deluxe Cupcakes Half Dozen
$38.40
Custom Deluxe Cupcakes 12
$65.00
Custom 5 Cupcakes
$18.75
Custom Deluxe Half Dozen
$32.50Out of stock
Halloween Confetti
$3.25Out of stock
Custom Deluxe Half Dozen
$32.50
Custom 1/2 Dozen
$25.00
Custom Dozen
$45.00
Pineapple Rum
$3.25Out of stock
Pineapple Upside Down
$3.25Out of stock
Pink Champagne
$3.25Out of stock
Mint Chocolate Oreo
$3.25Out of stock
Key Lime Pie
$3.25Out of stock
Strawberry Cream
$3.25Out of stock
Chunky Monkey
$3.25Out of stock
Thin Mint
$3.25Out of stock
Lemon Strawberry
$3.25Out of stock
Chocolate Milkshake
$3.25Out of stock
Boston Cream
$3.25Out of stock
Coconut Rum
$3.25Out of stock
Banana Split
$3.25Out of stock
Snickerdoodle
$3.25Out of stock
Reeses Peanut Butter
$3.25Out of stock
Pink Lemonade
$3.25Out of stock
Fudge Brownie
$3.25Out of stock
Bahama Mama
$3.25Out of stock
Reese's Peanut Butter
$3.25Out of stock
Tuxedo Chocolate Chip
$3.25Out of stock
Nutella Delight
$3.25Out of stock
Boozy Cupcake
$3.75
Boozy Dozen
$45.00Out of stock
Cupcake 2 count
$6.50
Cupcake 4 count
$13.00
Cupcake 6 count
$19.50
Cupcake 12 Count
$39.00
Custom 1/2 Dozen
$25.00
Custom Full Dozen
$45.00
Custom Deluxe Dozen
$65.00
Custom Deluxe 1/2 Dozen
$32.50
1 count container
$0.45
2 count container
$0.50
4 count container
$0.65
12 count container
$0.75
Mini 1\2 Dzn
$9.75
Vanilla Mix Berry
$4.25Out of stock
GF Chocolate
$4.25Out of stock
GF Vanilla Strawberry
$4.25
GF Vanilla Oreo
$4.25Out of stock
GF Chocolate Raspberry
$4.25Out of stock
GF Vanilla Cannoli
$4.25Out of stock
GF Chocolate Smores
$4.25Out of stock
GF Vanilla Raspberry
$4.25Out of stock
GF Chocolate Smores
$4.25Out of stock
GF Red Velvet
$4.25Out of stock
Gluten Free Dozen
$51.00Out of stock
Gluten Free 1/2 Dozen
$25.50Out of stock
GF Mini Cupcake Half Dozen
$22.50Out of stock
GF Mini Cupcake Dozen
$45.00Out of stock
GF Lemon
Out of stock
GF Half Dozen
$24.00
GF Dozen
$43.00Out of stock
Vegan Chocolate
$4.25Out of stock
Vegan Vanilla
$4.25Out of stock
Vegan Half Dozen
$25.50Out of stock
Vegan Dozen
$51.00Out of stock
Vegan Carrot Cake
$4.25Out of stock
Vegan Key Lime
$4.25Out of stock
Vegan Mixed Berry
$4.25Out of stock
Vegan Lemon
$4.25Out of stock
Sugar Free Vanilla
$4.25Out of stock
Vegan Marble
$4.25Out of stock
Vegan Strawberry
$4.25Out of stock
Vegan Coconut
Out of stock
Vegan Chocolate
$4.25Out of stock
Vegan Banana
$4.25Out of stock
Stawberry Bailey's
$3.75
Pastries
Turnover
$4.00Out of stock
Cream Puff
$3.00Out of stock
Cannoli
$4.00Out of stock
Swiss Rolls
$3.75Out of stock
Bread Rolls
$4.00Out of stock
Fruit Danish
$4.75
Cheese Danish
$4.75Out of stock
Blueberry Poptart
$5.00Out of stock
Strawberry Poptart
$5.00Out of stock
Nutella Banana Poptart
$5.00Out of stock
Apple Brown Sugar Poptart
$5.00Out of stock
Cherry Poptart
$5.00Out of stock
Oreo Cinnamon Roll
$4.75Out of stock
Pecan Cinnamon Roll
$5.25Out of stock
Classic Cinnamon Roll
$4.75Out of stock
Small Classic Cinnamon Roll
$3.50Out of stock
Small Strawberry Cinnamon Roll
$3.50Out of stock
Lemon filled
$3.75Out of stock
Strawberry filled
$2.95
Caramel illed
$2.95
Strawberry Cream Cheese Croissants
$3.75Out of stock
Cherry
$3.00Out of stock
Apple
$3.00Out of stock
Apple
$4.00Out of stock
Cherry
$4.00Out of stock
Peach
$4.00Out of stock
Strawberry
$3.75Out of stock
Brownies
Fudge Brownie
$4.75
Cream Cheese
$5.50Out of stock
Slutty Brownie
$5.00
Reeces Brownie
$4.75Out of stock
Chocolate BC Brownie
$4.75Out of stock
Vanilla BC Brownie
$4.75Out of stock
Chocolate Chip
$4.75Out of stock
Loaded Brownie
$5.50Out of stock
Better Than Anything brownie
$5.50Out of stock
Turtle Brownie
$4.75Out of stock
M&M Brownie
$4.75Out of stock
Loaded Blondie
$4.75Out of stock
Brownie 1/2 Pan
$16.00Out of stock
Full pan fudge brownie
$32.00Out of stock
Full pan brookie
$35.00Out of stock
Brownie Sandwich
$7.00Out of stock
Brownie Cake
$35.00Out of stock
Brownie Bites
$2.00Out of stock
Walnut Brownie Bites
$2.25Out of stock
Brookie
Beverages
Cheesecake
Plain Cheesecake
$5.50
Apple Pie Cheesecake
$6.50
Strawberry Cream Cheesecake
$6.50Out of stock
Turtle
$6.00Out of stock
Oreo
$6.50Out of stock
Red Velvet
$6.50Out of stock
Reeces
$6.50Out of stock
Chocolate Overload
$6.50Out of stock
Cherry Cheesecake
$6.00Out of stock
Ultimate chocolate
$6.50Out of stock
Pumpkin Cheesecake
$6.50Out of stock
Strawberry Lemon Cheesecake
$6.00Out of stock
Blueberry Cheesecake
$6.50Out of stock
Banana pudding Cheesecake
$6.50Out of stock
Cookie Butter Cheesecake
$6.50Out of stock
Birthday Cake Confetti
$6.00Out of stock
Lemon Curd
$6.50Out of stock
Pineapple Upside Down
$6.50Out of stock
Cinnamon Roll
$6.50Out of stock
German Chocolate Cheesecake
$6.50Out of stock
PB Choc. Chip
$6.50Out of stock
Oreo Brownie
$6.50Out of stock
Strawberry Cheesecake
$6.50Out of stock
Cannoli
$5.50Out of stock
Chocolate Chip Cookie Cheesecake
$6.50Out of stock
Half Baked Cheesecake
$6.00Out of stock
Reeses Mini Cheesecake
$6.50Out of stock
Cookies
GF Chocolate Chip
$3.00Out of stock
Dog treats
$2.25Out of stock
Cookie Slices
$3.00Out of stock
M&M
$3.00Out of stock
Snicker Doodle
$2.85Out of stock
Oatmeal Choclate Chip
$2.75Out of stock
Confetti Sugar
$2.75Out of stock
Royal Iced
$5.00Out of stock
Chocolate chip
$3.00
Sugar Thickem
$4.00Out of stock
Ruby Red ( Red Velvet)
$2.75Out of stock
Peanut Butter
$2.75Out of stock
Fudge Galore
$2.75
Butter Pecan
$2.75Out of stock
Cookies & Cream
$2.75Out of stock
Maple brown sugar
$2.75Out of stock
Pb Cookie Pack
$2.00Out of stock
Mini Sugar Cookie Dozen
$12.00Out of stock
Mini Sugar Cookie 1/2 Dozen
$6.00Out of stock
Cookie Cake
$35.00Out of stock
Cookie Pack
$2.00Out of stock
Turtle Chocolate Chip Cookies
$2.95Out of stock
Caramel Drizzle
$3.25Out of stock
Cookie Sammie Vanilla Buttercream
$5.00
Cookie Sammie Chocolate
$5.00Out of stock
GF Cookie Sammie
$5.00Out of stock
Red Velvet Cookie Sammie
$5.00Out of stock
Cookie Cake - Choc Chip
$25.00Out of stock
Cookie Cake - Sugar Cookie
$25.00Out of stock
Single Macaron
$2.75Out of stock
4 count Macaron
$10.50Out of stock
6 count Macaron
$16.00Out of stock
12 count Macaron
$33.00Out of stock
3 count macaroons
$3.25Out of stock
Ice Cream
Kiddy Cup
$2.50
Kiddy Cone
$2.75
Single Scoop Cake Cone
$3.50
Single Scoop Waffle Cone
$4.00
Double Scoop Cake Cone
$4.25
Double Scoop Waffle Cone
$4.50
Small 8oz Cup
$4.25
Large 12oz Cup
$5.25
Ice Cream Sammie
$5.55
Milkshakes
$6.00
Ice Cream Sundae
$5.00
Kiddie Cup With Cone
$3.00
Ice Cream Pint
$7.00
Single Scoop Cup
$3.75
Double Scoop Cup
$4.75
Truffles
Bars
Brown Butter Pecan Bars
$3.00Out of stock
Lemon Bars
$3.00Out of stock
Banana Pudding Bars
$3.50Out of stock
Blondie Brownie
$4.00Out of stock
Creamcheese Blondie
$3.00Out of stock
Twix Bar
$4.50Out of stock
Reese's Peanut Butter Bar
$3.00Out of stock
Rice Krispy Treat
$1.50Out of stock
GF Lemon Bars
$3.25Out of stock
Confetti Pride Cheesecake Bar
$3.00Out of stock
Blondie Tins
$15.00Out of stock
Dream Bar
$3.00Out of stock
Snickerdoodle Blondie
$3.00Out of stock
Joy in a Jar
Confetti
$6.00Out of stock
Chocolate Trio
$6.00Out of stock
Strawberry Shortcake
$6.00Out of stock
Banana Pudding
$6.00Out of stock
Choc Peanut Butter
$6.00Out of stock
Pineapple Upside Down
$6.00Out of stock
Chocolate PB
$6.00Out of stock
Toffee Crunch
$6.00Out of stock
4 Jar Deal
$22.00Out of stock
Strawberry Crunch
$6.00Out of stock
Vanilla
$6.00Out of stock
Red Velvet
$6.00Out of stock
Turtle
Out of stock
Chocolate
$6.00Out of stock
Strawberry Shooter
$6.00Out of stock
Cake Pops
Pound Cake
Pound Cake Slice
$7.00Out of stock
Vanilla Strawberry Pound Cake
$7.00Out of stock
Vanilla Pound Cake
$7.00Out of stock
Pineapple Upside Down
$7.00Out of stock
Red Velvet cream cheese pound Cake
$7.00Out of stock
Mini Bundt Cake
$5.25
Lemon Pound Cake
$7.00Out of stock
Chocolate Lava Cake
$5.00Out of stock
Pineapple Upside Down Pound Cake
$7.00Out of stock
Lemon Blueberry Pound Cake
$7.00Out of stock
Strawberry pound Cake
$7.00Out of stock
Bourbon Vanilla Pound cake
$7.00Out of stock
Chocolate Fudge Pound Cake
$7.00Out of stock
Vegan Pound Cake
$7.75Out of stock
Nutella Banana Pound Cake
$7.00Out of stock
Peach Pound Cake
$7.00Out of stock
Peach Cobbler Pound Cake
$7.00Out of stock
Whole Salted Caramel Pound Cake
$40.00Out of stock
All hours
Call for Open Hours
Restaurant info
~~~OPEN~~~TASTE ~~~LOVE
Location
201 W South Main Street Suite A, Waxhaw, NC 28173
Gallery
