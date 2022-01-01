The Cupcake Queen LLC imageView gallery
Dessert & Ice Cream

The Cupcake Queen LLC 201 W South Main Street Suite A

review star

No reviews yet

201 W South Main Street Suite A

Waxhaw, NC 28173

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Cupcakes

Mini Cupcake Dozen

$19.50Out of stock

assorted

Out of stock

Plain Jane

$3.50

Chocolate/Vanilla

$3.50

Vanilla/choc

$3.50

Red Velvet

$3.50

Caramel Apple

$3.50

Chocolate Overload

$3.50

Chocolate Reeces

$3.75

Banana Pudding

$3.50

Cinnamon Roll

$3.50

Strawberry Baileys

$3.25

Cookies & Cream

$3.50Out of stock

Smores

$3.50Out of stock

Carrot Cake

$3.50Out of stock

Strawberry Shortcake

$3.50Out of stock

Choc Mint Cookie

$3.25Out of stock

Fruity Pebble

$3.25Out of stock

Vanilla Cake Batter

$3.25Out of stock

Banana Strawberry

$3.25Out of stock

Mini 1\2 Dzn

$9.75Out of stock

Marble

$3.25Out of stock

Cookie Dough

$3.50Out of stock

Vanilla Pb Crumble

$3.25Out of stock

Snickerdoodle

$3.25Out of stock

Oreo

$3.25Out of stock

White Chocolate Chip

$3.25Out of stock

Mint Chocolate

$3.25Out of stock

Salted Caramel

$3.25Out of stock

Midnight Snack

$3.25Out of stock

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$3.25Out of stock

Smores

$3.25Out of stock

Classic Lemon

$3.25Out of stock

Confetti Cheesecake

$3.25Out of stock

Banana Pudding

$3.25Out of stock

Confetti

$3.25Out of stock

Cinnamon Apple Rum

$3.25Out of stock

Peanut Butter And Jelly

$3.25Out of stock

Peach Cobbler

$3.25Out of stock

Pink Champagne

$3.25Out of stock

Pina Colada

$3.25Out of stock

Half Baked

$3.25Out of stock

Gluten Free Deluxe Cupcakes Half Dozen

$38.40

Custom Deluxe Cupcakes 12

$65.00

Custom 5 Cupcakes

$18.75

Custom Deluxe Half Dozen

$32.50Out of stock

Halloween Confetti

$3.25Out of stock

Custom Deluxe Half Dozen

$32.50

Custom 1/2 Dozen

$25.00

Custom Dozen

$45.00

Pineapple Rum

$3.25Out of stock

Pineapple Upside Down

$3.25Out of stock

Pink Champagne

$3.25Out of stock

Mint Chocolate Oreo

$3.25Out of stock

Key Lime Pie

$3.25Out of stock

Strawberry Cream

$3.25Out of stock

Chunky Monkey

$3.25Out of stock

Thin Mint

$3.25Out of stock

Lemon Strawberry

$3.25Out of stock

Chocolate Milkshake

$3.25Out of stock

Boston Cream

$3.25Out of stock

Coconut Rum

$3.25Out of stock

Banana Split

$3.25Out of stock

Snickerdoodle

$3.25Out of stock

Reeses Peanut Butter

$3.25Out of stock

Pink Lemonade

$3.25Out of stock

Fudge Brownie

$3.25Out of stock

Bahama Mama

$3.25Out of stock

Reese's Peanut Butter

$3.25Out of stock

Tuxedo Chocolate Chip

$3.25Out of stock

Nutella Delight

$3.25Out of stock

Boozy Cupcake

$3.75

Boozy Dozen

$45.00Out of stock

Cupcake 2 count

$6.50

Cupcake 4 count

$13.00

Cupcake 6 count

$19.50

Cupcake 12 Count

$39.00

Custom 1/2 Dozen

$25.00

Custom Full Dozen

$45.00

Custom Deluxe Dozen

$65.00

Custom Deluxe 1/2 Dozen

$32.50

1 count container

$0.45

2 count container

$0.50

4 count container

$0.65

12 count container

$0.75

Mini 1\2 Dzn

$9.75

Vanilla Mix Berry

$4.25Out of stock

GF Chocolate

$4.25Out of stock

GF Vanilla Strawberry

$4.25

GF Vanilla Oreo

$4.25Out of stock

GF Chocolate Raspberry

$4.25Out of stock

GF Vanilla Cannoli

$4.25Out of stock

GF Chocolate Smores

$4.25Out of stock

GF Vanilla Raspberry

$4.25Out of stock

GF Chocolate Smores

$4.25Out of stock

GF Red Velvet

$4.25Out of stock

Gluten Free Dozen

$51.00Out of stock

Gluten Free 1/2 Dozen

$25.50Out of stock

GF Mini Cupcake Half Dozen

$22.50Out of stock

GF Mini Cupcake Dozen

$45.00Out of stock

GF Lemon

Out of stock

GF Half Dozen

$24.00

GF Dozen

$43.00Out of stock

Vegan Chocolate

$4.25Out of stock

Vegan Vanilla

$4.25Out of stock

Vegan Half Dozen

$25.50Out of stock

Vegan Dozen

$51.00Out of stock

Vegan Carrot Cake

$4.25Out of stock

Vegan Key Lime

$4.25Out of stock

Vegan Mixed Berry

$4.25Out of stock

Vegan Lemon

$4.25Out of stock

Sugar Free Vanilla

$4.25Out of stock

Vegan Marble

$4.25Out of stock

Vegan Strawberry

$4.25Out of stock

Vegan Coconut

Out of stock

Vegan Chocolate

$4.25Out of stock

Vegan Banana

$4.25Out of stock

Stawberry Bailey's

$3.75

Pastries

Turnover

$4.00Out of stock

Cream Puff

$3.00Out of stock

Cannoli

$4.00Out of stock

Swiss Rolls

$3.75Out of stock

Bread Rolls

$4.00Out of stock

Fruit Danish

$4.75

Cheese Danish

$4.75Out of stock

Blueberry Poptart

$5.00Out of stock

Strawberry Poptart

$5.00Out of stock

Nutella Banana Poptart

$5.00Out of stock

Apple Brown Sugar Poptart

$5.00Out of stock

Cherry Poptart

$5.00Out of stock

Oreo Cinnamon Roll

$4.75Out of stock

Pecan Cinnamon Roll

$5.25Out of stock

Classic Cinnamon Roll

$4.75Out of stock

Small Classic Cinnamon Roll

$3.50Out of stock

Small Strawberry Cinnamon Roll

$3.50Out of stock

Lemon filled

$3.75Out of stock

Strawberry filled

$2.95

Caramel illed

$2.95

Strawberry Cream Cheese Croissants

$3.75Out of stock

Cherry

$3.00Out of stock

Apple

$3.00Out of stock

Apple

$4.00Out of stock

Cherry

$4.00Out of stock

Peach

$4.00Out of stock

Strawberry

$3.75Out of stock

Brownies

Fudge Brownie

$4.75

Cream Cheese

$5.50Out of stock

Slutty Brownie

$5.00

Reeces Brownie

$4.75Out of stock

Chocolate BC Brownie

$4.75Out of stock

Vanilla BC Brownie

$4.75Out of stock

Chocolate Chip

$4.75Out of stock

Loaded Brownie

$5.50Out of stock

Better Than Anything brownie

$5.50Out of stock

Turtle Brownie

$4.75Out of stock

M&M Brownie

$4.75Out of stock

Loaded Blondie

$4.75Out of stock

Brownie 1/2 Pan

$16.00Out of stock

Full pan fudge brownie

$32.00Out of stock

Full pan brookie

$35.00Out of stock

Brownie Sandwich

$7.00Out of stock

Brownie Cake

$35.00Out of stock

Brownie Bites

$2.00Out of stock

Walnut Brownie Bites

$2.25Out of stock

Brookie

Beverages

Coke

$2.00

Lemonade

$2.00

Sprite

$2.00

Diet Coke

$2.00

Fanta Orange

$2.00

Dasani

$2.25

12oz Coffee

$2.50

Ice Coffee 20oz

$3.00

Powerade

$2.25

Strawberry Milk

$1.95

Chocolate Milk

$1.95

Cheesecake

Plain Cheesecake

$5.50

Apple Pie Cheesecake

$6.50

Strawberry Cream Cheesecake

$6.50Out of stock

Turtle

$6.00Out of stock

Oreo

$6.50Out of stock

Red Velvet

$6.50Out of stock

Reeces

$6.50Out of stock

Chocolate Overload

$6.50Out of stock

Cherry Cheesecake

$6.00Out of stock

Ultimate chocolate

$6.50Out of stock

Pumpkin Cheesecake

$6.50Out of stock

Strawberry Lemon Cheesecake

$6.00Out of stock

Blueberry Cheesecake

$6.50Out of stock

Banana pudding Cheesecake

$6.50Out of stock

Cookie Butter Cheesecake

$6.50Out of stock

Birthday Cake Confetti

$6.00Out of stock

Lemon Curd

$6.50Out of stock

Pineapple Upside Down

$6.50Out of stock

Cinnamon Roll

$6.50Out of stock

German Chocolate Cheesecake

$6.50Out of stock

PB Choc. Chip

$6.50Out of stock

Oreo Brownie

$6.50Out of stock

Strawberry Cheesecake

$6.50Out of stock

Cannoli

$5.50Out of stock

Chocolate Chip Cookie Cheesecake

$6.50Out of stock

Half Baked Cheesecake

$6.00Out of stock

Reeses Mini Cheesecake

$6.50Out of stock

Cookies

GF Chocolate Chip

$3.00Out of stock

Dog treats

$2.25Out of stock

Cookie Slices

$3.00Out of stock

M&M

$3.00Out of stock

Snicker Doodle

$2.85Out of stock

Oatmeal Choclate Chip

$2.75Out of stock

Confetti Sugar

$2.75Out of stock

Royal Iced

$5.00Out of stock

Chocolate chip

$3.00

Sugar Thickem

$4.00Out of stock

Ruby Red ( Red Velvet)

$2.75Out of stock

Peanut Butter

$2.75Out of stock

Fudge Galore

$2.75

Butter Pecan

$2.75Out of stock

Cookies & Cream

$2.75Out of stock

Maple brown sugar

$2.75Out of stock

Pb Cookie Pack

$2.00Out of stock

Mini Sugar Cookie Dozen

$12.00Out of stock

Mini Sugar Cookie 1/2 Dozen

$6.00Out of stock

Cookie Cake

$35.00Out of stock

Cookie Pack

$2.00Out of stock

Turtle Chocolate Chip Cookies

$2.95Out of stock

Caramel Drizzle

$3.25Out of stock

Cookie Sammie Vanilla Buttercream

$5.00

Cookie Sammie Chocolate

$5.00Out of stock

GF Cookie Sammie

$5.00Out of stock

Red Velvet Cookie Sammie

$5.00Out of stock

Cookie Cake - Choc Chip

$25.00Out of stock

Cookie Cake - Sugar Cookie

$25.00Out of stock

Single Macaron

$2.75Out of stock

4 count Macaron

$10.50Out of stock

6 count Macaron

$16.00Out of stock

12 count Macaron

$33.00Out of stock

3 count macaroons

$3.25Out of stock

Ice Cream

Kiddy Cup

$2.50

Kiddy Cone

$2.75

Single Scoop Cake Cone

$3.50

Single Scoop Waffle Cone

$4.00

Double Scoop Cake Cone

$4.25

Double Scoop Waffle Cone

$4.50

Small 8oz Cup

$4.25

Large 12oz Cup

$5.25

Ice Cream Sammie

$5.55

Milkshakes

$6.00

Ice Cream Sundae

$5.00

Kiddie Cup With Cone

$3.00

Ice Cream Pint

$7.00

Single Scoop Cup

$3.75

Double Scoop Cup

$4.75

Truffles

Confetti Creamcheese Truffle

$2.50Out of stock

Oreo Creamcheese Truffle

$2.50Out of stock

Truffle 2 Pack

$5.00Out of stock

Truffle 4 Pack

$10.00Out of stock

Dozen

Out of stock

Dozen Truffle

$30.00Out of stock

Bars

Brown Butter Pecan Bars

$3.00Out of stock

Lemon Bars

$3.00Out of stock

Banana Pudding Bars

$3.50Out of stock

Blondie Brownie

$4.00Out of stock

Creamcheese Blondie

$3.00Out of stock

Twix Bar

$4.50Out of stock

Reese's Peanut Butter Bar

$3.00Out of stock

Rice Krispy Treat

$1.50Out of stock

GF Lemon Bars

$3.25Out of stock

Confetti Pride Cheesecake Bar

$3.00Out of stock

Blondie Tins

$15.00Out of stock

Dream Bar

$3.00Out of stock

Snickerdoodle Blondie

$3.00Out of stock

Joy in a Jar

Confetti

$6.00Out of stock

Chocolate Trio

$6.00Out of stock

Strawberry Shortcake

$6.00Out of stock

Banana Pudding

$6.00Out of stock

Choc Peanut Butter

$6.00Out of stock

Pineapple Upside Down

$6.00Out of stock

Chocolate PB

$6.00Out of stock

Toffee Crunch

$6.00Out of stock

4 Jar Deal

$22.00Out of stock

Strawberry Crunch

$6.00Out of stock

Vanilla

$6.00Out of stock

Red Velvet

$6.00Out of stock

Turtle

Out of stock

Chocolate

$6.00Out of stock

Strawberry Shooter

$6.00Out of stock

Cake Pops

Regular Cake Pop

$2.75

Vegan Cake Pops

$2.75Out of stock

Brownie Pops

$2.75Out of stock

Cake Sickles

$6.50Out of stock

Cake Pops Dozen

$32.00Out of stock

Custom cake pops

$3.75Out of stock

Testing

$0.01

Pound Cake

Pound Cake Slice

$7.00Out of stock

Vanilla Strawberry Pound Cake

$7.00Out of stock

Vanilla Pound Cake

$7.00Out of stock

Pineapple Upside Down

$7.00Out of stock

Red Velvet cream cheese pound Cake

$7.00Out of stock

Mini Bundt Cake

$5.25

Lemon Pound Cake

$7.00Out of stock

Chocolate Lava Cake

$5.00Out of stock

Pineapple Upside Down Pound Cake

$7.00Out of stock

Lemon Blueberry Pound Cake

$7.00Out of stock

Strawberry pound Cake

$7.00Out of stock

Bourbon Vanilla Pound cake

$7.00Out of stock

Chocolate Fudge Pound Cake

$7.00Out of stock

Vegan Pound Cake

$7.75Out of stock

Nutella Banana Pound Cake

$7.00Out of stock

Peach Pound Cake

$7.00Out of stock

Peach Cobbler Pound Cake

$7.00Out of stock

Whole Salted Caramel Pound Cake

$40.00Out of stock

Misc

Greeting card

$3.00

Candles

$2.50Out of stock

Extra Icing

$0.50

Individually Wrapped

$10.00
All hours

Call for Open Hours

Restaurant info

~~~OPEN~~~TASTE ~~~LOVE

Location

201 W South Main Street Suite A, Waxhaw, NC 28173

Directions

Gallery
The Cupcake Queen LLC image

Similar restaurants in your area

Mahana Fresh - Charlotte, NC
orange star4.6 • 810
14815 Ballantyne Village Way Charlotte, NC 28277
View restaurantnext
Main Street Bistro Inc. - 109 South Main Street
orange starNo Reviews
109 South Main Street Monroe, NC 28112
View restaurantnext
Salmeri's Italian Kitchen - 526 Mercantile Pl. Suite 101
orange starNo Reviews
526 Mercantile Pl. Suite 101 Tega Cay, SC 29715
View restaurantnext
Wolfman Pizza - Cotswold
orange star4.4 • 348
106-B S Sharon Amity Charlotte, NC 28211
View restaurantnext
Jeni's Splendid Ice Creams - Park Road
orange star4.8 • 882
4203 Park Rd. Charlotte, NC 28209
View restaurantnext
Island Fin Poke
orange starNo Reviews
4833 Berewick Town center dr Charlotte, NC 28278
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Waxhaw

Bistro D'Antonio
orange star4.6 • 1,345
3909 Providence Rd. S. Waxhaw, NC 28173
View restaurantnext
Capricci's True Italian - Waxhaw NC
orange star4.3 • 664
109 W South Main Street Waxhaw, NC 28173
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Waxhaw
Indian Trail
review star
Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)
Fort Mill
review star
Avg 4.6 (30 restaurants)
Monroe
review star
Avg 4.7 (7 restaurants)
Matthews
review star
Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)
Rock Hill
review star
Avg 4.4 (29 restaurants)
Charlotte
review star
Avg 4.4 (396 restaurants)
Belmont
review star
Avg 5 (8 restaurants)
Clover
review star
Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
Gastonia
review star
Avg 4.8 (10 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston