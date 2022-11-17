Restaurant header imageView gallery
American
Burgers
Bars & Lounges

The Curb Bar and Grill

No reviews yet

1760 S Meridian Rd

Ste 100

Meridian, ID 83642

Popular Items

Curb Burger
Filthy Fries
Smoked Huckleberry Burger

Appetizers

Curb Basket

$6.29

Your choice of fries, tots, curly fries or sweet potato fries

Chips & Salsa

$5.29

House–cut tortilla chips fried to perfection and served with house made salsa

Filthy Fries

$9.29

Sautéed onion, brown sugar bacon, roasted jalapeno, melted cheese, doused in queso cheese, drizzled with sriracha and a garnish of green onion. Our legendary appetizer you have to try.

Bone-In Wings

$14.29

Jalapeno Poppers

$13.29

Jalapeno halves stuffed with sambal cream cheese and wrapped in crispy bacon. Served 6 to an order with sweet chili sauce.

Quesadilla

$12.29

Melted cheddar-jack cheese, pico de gallo and SW Ranch with choice of chicken, ground beef or chorizo. Topped with brown sugar bacon and lime crema

Smoked Brisket Quesadilla

$16.99

Melted cheddar-jack cheese, pico de gallo and southwest ranch. Topped with jalapeno lime crema, cilantro, house BBQ and brown sugar bacon

Fried Pickles

$9.29Out of stock

Breaded pickle spears deep fried to golden brown and served with a side of ranch dressing.

Bavarian Pretzels

$10.99Out of stock

Fresh, hot, salty Bavarian pretzel bites served with your choice of cheese and stone ground mustard

Burgers

All burgers are 1/2 lbs patties and served with Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Pickle, and your choice of side

Curb Burger

$13.79

Curb sauce and choice of cheese

Black and Bleu Burger

$14.99

House-made bleu cheese blend with bleu cheese, cream cheese, bacon and green onion

Southwest Burger

$14.99

Roasted jalapenos, black bean cruda, honey chipotle sauce, pepper jack cheese

Mushroom Swiss Burger

$14.79

Sautéed mushrooms, swiss cheese and mayo.

Filthy Burger

$15.99

Grilled onions, diced brown sugar bacon, roasted jalapeno, queso cheese and a drizzle of sriracha. Just like our famous filthy fries, but on a burger!

BBQ Burger

$14.59

BBQ sauce, cheddar cheese, bacon, crispy fried jalapeno coins.

Smoked Huckleberry Burger

$15.99

Smoked huckleberry-goat cheese, candied bacon, arugula and sriracha mayo. Served with your choice of side.

Sandwiches

C.B.G. Sandwich

$14.59

Grilled chicken breast topped with melted swiss, crispy brown sugar bacon, and house made guacamole. Includes tomato, onion, lettuce and pickle.

Chipotle Chicken Wrap

$12.99

Adobo style chicken, mixed greens, black bean and corn pico mix, queso fresco cheese, and southwest ranch dressing rolled in a chipotle tortilla.

Southwest Turkey Club

$15.79

Roasted turkey, brown sugar bacon, cheddar and pepperjack cheese, roasted jalapeno, lettuce, tomato, onion, chipotle mayo on sourdough bread

Brisket Sandwich

$15.99

Smoked brisket, Carolina slaw and BBQ sauce on a toasted brioche bun

Filthy Chicken Sandwich

$15.99

Grilled or crispy chicken, grilled onions, diced brown sugar bacon, roasted jalapeno, queso cheese and a drizzle of sriracha. Just like our famous filthy fries, but on a sandwich!

CBLT

$13.79

Our twist on a classic - brown sugar bacon, lettuce, tomato and a fried egg on rustic sourdough with chipotle mayo and pepperjack cheese. Served with your choice of side

Lobster Roll

$15.49

New England style lobster dressed with dill, fresh cracked pepper, shallots and chives. Served on a warm ciabatta roll with lemon paprika aioli, arugula and thinly sliced jalapeno.

Philly-Philly

$15.99

Tender bistro steak sliced paper thin on a steamed bolillo bun, smothered with grilled onions and bell peppers, queso blanco, topped with a drizzle of sriracha and green onion. Served with your choice of side.

Tri-Tip MKII

$13.79

Roasted garlic & honey smoked tri-tip, stone ground honey mustard and apple coleslaw on a toasted rosette bun. Served with your choice of side.

Tacos

Avocado Taco

$4.59

Tempura fried avocado on corn tortilla, pickled onion, queso fresco cheese, black bean and corn cruda, cilantro, jalapeno-lime ranch

Chicken Taco

$4.59

Adobo seasoned chicken served on flour tortilla, cheddar/monterey jack cheese, shredded lettuce, pico de gallo, cilantro, jalapeno-lime crema

Carne Taco

$5.29

Marinated steak strips served on flour tortilla, pico de gallo, queso fresco cheese, cilantro, jalapeno-lime crema

Baja Taco

$5.99

Battered fried cod served on flour tortilla, coleslaw, pico de gallo, queso fresco, cilantro, jalalpeno-lime crema

Mahi Taco

$5.99

Blackened seasoned mahi on flour tortilla, coleslaw, pico de gallo, queso fresco cheese, cilantro, jalapeno-lime crema

Shrimp Taco

$5.99

Sautéed shrimp in diablo sauce served on flour tortilla, curb slaw, pico de gallo, queso fresco cheese, cilantro, jalapeno-lime crema

Brisket Taco

$5.99

Hardwood smoked brisket, house-made curtido, chipotle aioli, bbq sauce and cotija cheese. Served on a corn tortilla topped with fresh radish

Crispy Chicken Taco

$4.59

Crispy chicken tender, coleslaw, pico de gallo and cotija cheese. Served on a flour tortilla and topped with cilantro-lime ranch

Street Corn Taco

$4.59

Elote style charred corn served on a corn tortilla with cotija cheese, cucumber-avocado aioli, hot cheeto dust and cilantro.

Salads

Chipotle Chicken Salad

$13.29

Mixed greens topped with a black bean and corn pico mix, queso fresco cheese, tortilla strips and a grilled chicken breast dressed in our house honey-chipotle dressing, served with a southwest ranch dressing.

Curb Salad

$12.99

Mixed greens topped with tomatoes, bacon, hard boiled eggs, black olives, red onion, shredded cheese and croutons. Your choice of dressing.

Cobb Salad

$13.99

Mixed greens, pico de gallo, bacon, roasted turkey breast, queso fresco cheese, black olive, avocado, hard boiled egg

Classic Caesar Salad

$10.59

Romaine tossed in caesar dressing with crouton and parmesan cheese

Side Garden Salad

$4.99

Mixed greens, fresh tomato, olive, red onion, crouton and shredded cheese

Side Caesar Salad

$4.99

Entrees

Fish and Chips

$14.79

House battered cod served with house made tartar sauce, includes your choice of side.

Chicken Strips

$13.29

Breaded and fried chicken served with choice of side and choice of dipping sauce

Adult Mac & Cheese

$12.99

Cavatappi noodles tossed in our rich and creamy curb cheese blend and brown sugar bacon, topped with parmesan cheese and bread crumbs. Served with bread

Brisket Mac & Cheese

$17.49

Our adult mac topped with hardwood smoked angus brisket and a drizzle of house BBQ sauce

Kids

Kids Scoobie Snacks

$7.00

Fried mini corn dogs

Kids Mac & Cheese

$7.00

Kids Grilled Chicken

$7.00

Kids Grilled Cheese

$7.00

Kids Chicken Fries

$7.00

Kids Quesadilla

$7.00

Drinks

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Coke Zero

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Sprite Zero

$3.00

Root Beer

$3.00

Dr. Pepper

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Blueberry Lemonade

$3.50

Mango Lemonade

$3.50

Passionfruit Lemonade

$3.50

Peach Lemonade

$3.50

Raspberry Lemonade

$3.50

Strawberry Lemonade

$3.50

Iced Tea

$3.00

Blueberry Tea

$3.50

Mango Tea

$3.50

Passionfruit Tea

$3.50

Peach Tea

$3.50

Raspberry Tea

$3.50

Strawberry Tea

$3.50

Bottled Water

$2.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 6:00 pm, 6:01 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 6:00 pm, 6:01 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 6:00 pm, 6:01 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 6:00 pm, 6:01 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 6:00 pm, 6:01 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

We are proud to have 20 beers on tap to hit every flavor profile. The Curb carries local brews and popular beers from the Northwest and abroad. Our Bar and Grill features talented local musicians that give our place tons of energy. The Curb is open to all ages. We love to throw all types of special events for our guests throughout the year.

Website

Location

1760 S Meridian Rd, Ste 100, Meridian, ID 83642

Directions

Gallery
The Curb Bar and Grill image
The Curb Bar and Grill image

