Seafood
Bars & Lounges

The Curious Oyster 8161 Honeygo Blvd CO

374 Reviews

$$

8161 Honeygo Blvd

Nottingham, MD 21236

Order Again

Small

78603_Charred Octopus

$16.00

Fingerling potatoes, chorizo, paprika, roasted red pepper, chimichurri.

78611_Crab Dip

$16.00

Carrots, celery, baguette.

78624_Fried Oysters

$14.00

Cornmeal fried, jalapeno tartar sauce.

78602_Maryland Street Corn

$14.00

Corn on the cob, lump crab, old bay mayo, cotija cheese, pico de gallo.

78605_Mussels

$16.00

Garlic, herbs, white wine, baguette.

78625_Oysters Rockefeller

$14.00

78606_Steamed Shrimp Full Pound

$28.00

Potatoes, onion, cocktail sauce.

78604_Spicy Shrimp Tempura

$15.00

Shrimp, tempura batter, diablo glaze, sticky rice, seaweed salad, avocado.

78608_Supreme Oyster Casino

$16.00

78613_Ultimate Seafood Egg Rolls

$24.00

Crab dip, crab cake, shrimp, yum yum sauce, ranch.

78607_Steamed Shrimp Half Pound

$16.00

Potatoes, onion, cocktail sauce.

78643_Tuna Tartare

$15.00

Salad

78586_Poke Bowl

$17.00

Fresh cubed tuna, sticky rice, sweet pickled cucumber, wonton strips, sesame seeds, seaweed salad, avocado, spicy mayo.

78590_Seared Tuna Salad

$18.00

Seared tuna, edamame, avocado, carrot, wonton strips, mixed greens, sesame ginger dressing.

78579_Seafood Cobb (Salmon)

$20.00

Egg, blue cheese, bacon, avocado, cherry tomatoes, red onion, ranch.

78580_Seafood Cobb (Shrimp)

$18.00

Egg, blue cheese, bacon, avocado, cherry tomatoes, red onion, ranch.

Soup

78609_Maryland Crab Soup

$8.00

78610_Cream of Crab Soup

$10.00

78644_Crab Soup Blend

$8.00

Sandwiches

78595_Crab Grilled Cheese

$22.00

Crab, gouda, cheddar cheese,

78594_Crab Cake Sandwich

$34.00

6 oz. crab cake, potato roll, lettuce, tomato, onion, Old Bay tartar.

78597_Fried Chicken Chesapeake

$18.00

Fried chicken breast, crap dip, cheddar, mixed greens, tomato, banana pepper aioli.

78592_King Club

$45.00

78596_Oyster Po Boy Roll

$17.00

78601_Shrimp Salad Roll

$18.00

78600_Salmon BLT

$18.00

Pan seared salmon, bacon, lettuce, tomato, dill mayo.

78598_Shrimp and Scallop Roll

$21.00

Grilles split top roll, brown butter.

78599_Boom Boom Shrimp Tacos

$16.00

78591_Warm Lobster Roll

$35.00

Grilled split top roll, brown butter.

78514_Wayward Burger

$15.00

Cheese, bacon, Wayward sauce, lettuce, tomato, onion,

78626_Shrimp Po Boy Roll

$17.00

Entrees

78582_Single Crab Cake

$34.00

6 oz. crab cake, fries, coleslaw, tartar.

78583_Double Crab Cake

$66.00

(2) 6 oz. crab cakes, fries, coleslaw, tartar.

78589_Creamy Shrimp and Scallop Pasta

$26.00

Scallops, shrimp, spaghetti, creamy sauce, garlic, shallot.

78587_Fish and Chips

$18.00

Beer battered cod, hand cut Old Bay fries, malt vinegar tartar.

78584_Salmon

$22.00

Cauliflower "risotto", English peas, arugula oil.

78585_Scallops

$32.00

Polenta, prosciutto wrapped asparagus, garlic butter.

78578_Shrimp and Grits CO

$23.00

Grilled shrimp, cheesy grits, bacon, poblano herb puree.

78588_Shrimp Stir Fry

$23.00Out of stock

Shrimp, rice noodles, veggies, egg, spicy teriyaki.

78577_Smoked Prime Rib

$34.00Out of stock

Fingerling potatoes, grilled asparagus, smoky jus, horseradish.

78576_Quesadilla Marina CO

$22.00

Old bay fried shrimp, crab, sri-rancha, sweet chili sauce.

Sides

78642_Coleslaw

$5.00

78689_Brussles with Balsamic Brown Butter

$5.00

78690_Shrimp

$5.00

78693_Bread, Baguette

$1.00

78691_Fried Shrimp

$5.00

78692_Crab Cake

$30.00

78708_Grits

$5.00

78651_Old Bayonaise

$1.00

78652_Bang Bang Sauce

$1.00

78654_Ranch Dressing

$0.50

78655_Salsa Verde

$0.50

78657_Sri-Rancha

$1.00

78666_House BBQ

$0.50

78672_Banana Pepper Aioli

$0.50

78673_Diablo Glaze

$1.00

78674_Dill Mayo

$0.50

78675_Jalapeno Tartar

$1.00

78676_Malt Vinegar Tartar

$0.50

78677_Old Bay Tartar

$1.00

78678_Remoulade

$1.00

78679_Spicy Mayo

$1.00

78680_Blue Cheese Dressing

$1.00

78681_Smoked Tomato Vinaigrette

$1.00

78682_Wayward Sauce

$0.50

78646_Buffalo Sauce

$0.50

78627_Cocktail Sauce

$0.50

78628_Horseradish

$0.50

78629_Mignonette

$0.50

Dessert

78637_Bananas Foster Cake

$8.00

78638_Cheese Cake

$8.00

78639_White Chocolate Bread Pudding

$8.00

78640_Single Scoop Ice Cream

$4.00

78641_Double Scoop Ice Cream

$7.00

Kids Menu

78635_Kids Fish Sticks

$8.00

78631_Kids Chicken Nuggets

$8.00

78632_Kids Grilled Cheese

$8.00

78636_Kids Hamburger

$8.00

78633_Kids Mac and Cheese with Hot Dogs

$8.00

78634_Kids Ice Cream

$2.49

70252_Apple Juice

$1.74

NA Bev

77001_Coke

$3.00

77002_Diet Coke

$3.00

77003_Lemon Up

$3.00

77004_Ginger Ale

$3.00

77005_Tonic

$3.00

77006_Cranberry Juice

$3.00

77008_Pineapple Juice

$3.00

77009_Lemonade

$3.00

77010_Ginger Beer

$3.00

77014_Red Bull

$5.00

77024_Sugar Free Red Bull

$5.00

77031_Fresh Brewed Tea

$3.00

77032_Coffee

$3.00

Winter Wine Social Dinner

$75.00Out of stock
check markGift Cards
check markOnline Ordering
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markCatering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 2:00 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 2:00 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 2:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 2:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!!

Location

8161 Honeygo Blvd, Nottingham, MD 21236

Directions

