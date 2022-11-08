Restaurant header imageView gallery
American
Burgers
Gastropubs

The Curious Palate

No reviews yet

395 Santa Monica Place

321

Santa Monica, CA 90401

Popular Items

Chopped Salad
Hot Popcorn Shrimp
Baja Tacos

Handhelds

All handhelds come with your choice of fries, side salad, caeser salad, side kale salad OR miso slaw.

Chipotle Chicken Wrap

$19.00

Havarti cheese, roasted red bell peppers, cilantro, scallions, mixed greens and chipotle aioli in a flour tortilla.

Chicken Club Sandwich

$19.00

Grilled chicken breast, butter lettuce, tomato, pickled red onions, hickory smoked bacon and mustard aioli.

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$19.00

Black bean marinated chicken thigh, butter lettuce, tomato, scallions, pickled radish, harissa and aioli on a brioche bun.

Miso Short Rib Wrap

$26.00

Short rib simmered in soy miso broth. W/ miso slaw, harissa, red onions and pickles in a flour tortilla.

Thai Satay Chicken Sandwich

$19.00

Thai-marinated steak or chicken thighs, spicy house roasted peanut sauce, japanese pickles, avocado and scallions.

Bánh Mi

$19.00

Vietnamese street sandwich, choice of grilled pork belly, chicken breast, Thai-marinated chicken thighs or steak, pickled veggies, cilantro and chipotle aioli on a baguette

Tonkatsu Wrap

$19.00

Panko fried pork belly or chicken breast tossed in our House Tonkatsu sauce with miso slaw and Japanese pickles in a flour tortilla.

The Florentine

$19.00

Goat cheese, grilled zucchini, spinach, tomato, avocado, Moroccan olives and balsamic vinaigrette.

Veggie Panini

$19.00

Havarti cheese, grilled zucchini, tomatoes, spinach, Moroccan olives and balsamic vinaigrette pressed in country white bread.

Veggie Wrap

$19.00

Seasonal fruit, cranberries, roasted almonds, red bell peppers, golden beets, mixed greens, aged white cheddar and cilantro yogurt in a flour tortilla.

Stuffed Squash Blossom Hero

$19.00

goat cheese stuffed & fried blossoms, lettuce, tomato, onions, pickled peppers, aioli and sherry wine vinaigrette served on a baguette.

BLT Sandwich

$19.00

hickory-smoked bacon, pickled red onion, butter lettuce, feta, pickles, cilantro yogurt, chimichurri aioli

Angler Wrap

$20.00

Battered cod, remoulade, lettuce, tomato, pickled red onions and avocado in a flour tortilla.

Grilled Swordfish Sandwich

$23.00

House chili spice seasoned swordfish, butter lettuce, pickled peppers, pickled radish, grilled onions, salsa roja and remoulade in a brioche bun.

Po’ Boy

$24.00

Spicy popcorn shrimp, butter lettuce, tomato, pickles, pickled red onions and remoulade on a baguette.

Spicy Italiano

$19.00

Sopressata salami, lettuce, tomato, onions, pickled peppers, aioli and sherry wine vinaigrette served on a baguette.

Wasabi Shrimp Wrap

$23.00

Wild Mexican Blue Shrimp, butter lettuce, pickled radish, avocado, nori, wasabi aioli and miso dressing in a flour tortilla.

PB&J

$15.00

House-made peanut butter and choice of house-made jam. -Strawberry -Blackberry -Raspberry

Salads

Misto Garden Salad

$15.00+

Seasonal fruit, cucumbers, red onions, cherry tomatoes, avocado and mixed greens with sherry wine vinaigrette.

Thai Chicken Satay Salad

$19.00

Avocado, red bell peppers, pickled carrots, Japanese pickles, scallions and mixed greens with miso dressing and spicy peanut sauce for the skewers. Choice of Thai-marinated chicken thighs or steak skewers.

Big Curious Salad

$15.00+

Garbanzo beans, feta cheese, Moroccan olives, red bell peppers, golden beets, grilled zucchini and mixed greens with balsamic vinaigrette.

Chopped Salad

$15.00+

Garbanzo beans, cherry tomatoes, green olives, red onions, cucumbers, spicy pickled peppers, croutons, feta cheese and butter lettuce with sherry wine vinaigrette. Choice of spicy sopressata salami or grilled chicken breast.

Spicy Kale Caesar Salad

$15.00+

Kale, cherry tomatoes, croutons and Monterrey Jack cheese with jalapeno caeser dressing. Choice of chicken or shrimp.

Kale Maple Pecan

$16.00+

w/avocado, golden beets, quinoa, blue cheese and a sherry wine vinaigrette

Chinese Chicken Salad

$19.00

black bean marinated chicken thigh, spinach, cabbage, carrots, water chestnuts, scallions, cilantro, pickled peppers, tortilla strips, cucucumber, chili oil, miso-ginger dressing

Persimmon & Burrata Salad

$18.00

Farmers' market persimmon, fresh basil and mixed greens tossed in olive oil, toasted almonds and drizzled w/a raspberry shrub reduction.

Asparagus Salad

$20.00

Grilled farmers’ market jumbo asparagus, cherry tomato, peas, burrata, hickory smoked bacon crumble, pickled onions, pickled radish and butter lettuce with a sherry wine vinaigrette.

Side Green Salad

$8.00

Mixed greens, red onions, red bell peppers, marinated beets and cucumbers with a balsamic vinaigrette.

Side Kale Caeser

$8.00

kale, cherry tomatoes, croutons and vella jack cheese with a spicy jalapeño Caeser dressing.

Side Almond Kale Salad

$8.00

Kale, butternut squash, farro tossed in a sherry vinaigrette topped with almonds and vella jack cheese

Miso Slaw

$8.00

Mixed cabbage, pickled onions, pickled radish and scallions tossed in miso aioli.

Fruit Salad

$9.00

Seasonal selection

Stephanie Kale Salad

$15.00

Julia Chopped Salad

$13.00

Small Chopped Salad, w/well done grilled chicken breast

Burgers & Fries

All burgers are served on a brioche bun and come with your choice of fries, side salad, caeser salad, side kale salad OR miso slaw.

The Curious Palate Burger

$21.00

Havarti cheese, lettuce, tomato, red onions, pickles, aioli and house made ketchup

Bacon Blue Burger

$21.00

Hickory-smoked bacon, lettuce, tomato, caramelized onions, gorgonzola cheese, aioli and guacamole.

California Burger

$21.00

Aged white cheddar, mixed greens, tomato, red onions, mustard aioli and guacamole.

The Acropolis Burger

$21.00

Hickory-smoked bacon, feta cheese, pickled peppers, pickled red onions, lettuce, tomato, chimichurri aioli and cilantro yogurt.

Tonkatsu Burger

$21.00

Miso slaw, havarti cheese and tonkatsu sauce.

Plain Cheeseburger

$20.00

Havarti cheese, lettuce, tomato, red onions, pickles and ranch dressing.

Chili Cheese Fries

$13.00

House fries with melted havarti cheese, chili and scallions.

House Fries

$7.00

Onion Rings

$9.00

4-Cheese Fries

$10.00

House fries covered in our 4-cheese sauce(bleu, havarti, cheddar and goat) and garnished with chives. Sauce is pre-made and cannot be modified.

Large Plates

Steak Frites

$29.00

Spinach, pickled onion, farro, cucumber, cherry tomato, cilantro yogurt

Fish ‘n’ Chips

$26.00

Cod, hand cut fries, cole slaw and side of tartar sauce and ketchup.

Chili Rubbed Grilled Shrimp

$28.00

Mango salsa, curry roasted cauliflower and brocolini.

Chili Rubbed Grilled Swordfish

$28.00

Mango salsa, curry roasted cauliflower and brocolini.

Roasted Salmon

$28.00

romesco sauce & vegetable medley

“Kung Pao” Chinese Style Fried Chicken

$26.00

Black bean marinated half chicken tossed with chiles, peanuts, cilantro and scallions. Served with choice of side.

Tacos

All tacos are served on corn tortillas.

Spicy Swordfish Tacos

$17.00+

Pickled radish, mango salsa, salsa roja and scallions.

Spicy Shrimp Tacos

$17.00+

Pickled radish, mango salsa, salsa roja and scallions.

Baja Tacos

$17.00+

Battered-fry cod, shredded cabbage, cilantro yogurt, pickled red onion topped with monterrrey jack cheese.

Chicken Satay Tacos

$16.00+

Cucumbers, Japanese pickles, harissa, pickled peppers and fried leeks & carrots. Choice of Thai-marinated chicken OR steak.

Squash Blossom Tacos

$16.00+

Goat cheese stuffed and fried squash blossoms, melted havarti cheese, red bell peppers, caramelized onions, zucchini, sour cream, guacamole and monterrey jack cheese.

Veggie Tacos

$16.00+

cauliflower, broccolini, zucchini, onion, red bell pepper, feta cheese, pico de gallo, salsa roja, avocado and crispy leaks

Chips and Guac/Salsa

$9.00

Soups

Double Pork Chili

$13.00+

Roasted pork-shoulder and hickory-smoked bacon w/ ale, pinquito beans, apricot and an assortment of dried chiles topped with diced cheddar and scallions.

Chicken Tortilla Soup

$12.00+

Topped with tortilla strips, avocado, Monterrey Jack cheese and scallions.

Butternut Squash

$12.00+

Made with our house chicken stock and garnished with peanuts, dried cranberries, annatto oil and scallions.

Gazpacho

$12.00+

Garnished with croutons, feta cheese pickled peppers and cherry tomatoes.

Handmade Pastas

Drunken Noodles

$21.00

Stir-fried mushrooms, carrots, water chestnuts, onions, basil and Thai chili.

Spicy Seafood Red Coconut Curry

$28.00

Shrimp, swordfish and salmon served over tagliatelle, cherry tomatoes, pickled peppers, water chestnuts, onion, carrots, basil and peas.

Spicy Short Rib Ragu Tagliatelle

$26.00

Brasied Niman Ranch beef, harissa, and mushrooms. Topped with crispy onions/pickled peppers and cilantro.

Spinach & Pea Pesto Pasta

$21.00

Torchio pasta, grilled chicken breast, spinach, cherry tomatoes and pesto topped with aged Monterrey Jack cheese.

Insalata Mediterranea

$20.00

Pasta salad of cucumbers, garbanzo beans, peas, olives, spinach, carrots, grilled zucchini, pickled peppers, feta cheese, peas, tossed in torchio pasta w/sherry vinaigrette and pesto

Cherry Tomato Tagliatelle

$21.00

Cherry tomatoes sauteed with olive oil, garlic and basil. garnished with Monterrrey jack cheese.

Small Plates

Hot Popcorn Shrimp

$16.00

Tossed in Cajun seasoning served with ranch dressing and lime wedge.

Peel & Eat Shrimp

$18.00

Allagash Curieux ale, harissa, bay leaf and honey lemon butter. Served with crostinis.

Thai Chicken Satay Skewers

$14.00

Thai-marinated steak OR chicken thighs served with a spicy cucumber salad and spicy peanut sauce.

Curry Roasted Cauliflower

$13.00

w/crispy shallots, chili flakes, Monterrey jack cheese and cilantro yogurt sauce

Hummus

$15.00

Olive oil, cucumber, cherry tomatoes, paprika and feta cheese, served w/grilled pita.

Spicy Broccolini

$14.00

Water chestnuts, candied kumquats and Thai chili anchovy sauce.

Brussel Sprouts

$16.00

golden beet purée, burrata, balsamic reduction

Asparagus Appetizer

$15.00

Grilled farmers’ market jumbo asparagus seasoned with our house chili rub mix.

Hot Popcorn Chicken

$13.00

Tossed in Cajun seasoning served with ranch dressing and lime wedge.

Mac n' Cheese

$14.00

Havarti, cheddar, goat & blue cheeses topped with breadcrumbs.

Mexican Style Corn

$7.00

Corn on the cob with aioli, monterrey jack cheese, concha spice and cilantro.

Sautéed Market Vegetables

$14.00

Medley of sauteed vegetables from farmers market

Kids

Grilled Cheese - Kids

$10.00

Served with fries.

Pasta - Kids

$8.00+

Mac 'n' Cheese - Kids

$10.00

Cheese Quesadillas - Kids

$10.00

Served with fries.

PB&J - Kids

$10.00

Choice of strawberry, blueberry, raspberry, blackberry and apricot jam. Served with fries.

Chicken Fingers - Kids

$10.00

Served with fries.

Cheeseburger - Kids

$10.00

Served with fries.

Fish & Chips - Kids

$11.00

Served with fries, house tartar sauce and a lime wedge.

Fruit Salad - Kids

$6.00

Seasonal mix.

Beverages - Kids

$2.00+

Kid Veggies

$4.00+

Beer Growlers Take Out

310 Blonde - 1qt growler

$16.00

Santa Monica Brew Works SM, CA 32oz growler of American blonde ale 4.8% ABV

Seafarer KSA - 1qt growler

$16.00

Three Weavers Brewing Inglewood, CA 32oz growler of Kolsch style lager/ale 4.8% ABV

Danish Style Red Lager - 1qt growler

$16.00

Figueroa Mountain Brewing Westlake Village, CA 32oz growler of caramel malt flavor amber lager 5.5% ABV

Ingénue - 1qt growler

$18.00

Boomtown Brewery Los Angeles, CA 32oz growler of Belgian style Witbier 4.6% ABV

Bavarian Style Hefeweizen - 1qt growler

$16.00

Two Coast Brewing - Gardena, CA 32oz growler of a classic style Hefeweizen 5.1% ABV

Shhhwheat - 1qt growler

$16.00

Brewery X Anaheim, CA 32oz growler of Tangerine Wheat Ale 5.2% ABV

Mic Czech - 1qt growler

$16.00

Boomtown Brewery LA, CA 32oz growler of a classic Czech style Pilzner 5.6% ABV

Raspberry Gose - 1qt growler

$16.00

Claremont Craft Ales Claremont, CA 32oz growler of a tart wheat Leipzig style Gose 5.5% ABV

Pale Chocolate Heaven - 1qt growler

$18.00

Santa Monica Brew Works SM, CA 32oz growler of PCH, golden milk porter 6% ABV

Subtle Smurk Hazy IPA - 1qt growler

$18.00

Lincoln Beer Co. - Burbank, CA 32oz growler of a hazy New England style IPA 7.5% ABV

Davy Brown Ale - 1qt growler

$16.00

Figueroa Mountain Brewing Buellton, CA 32oz growler of caramel malt brown ale 6.7% ABV

Inclined IPA - 1qt growler

$18.00

Santa Monica Brew Works SM, CA 32oz growler of a West coast style beach brewed, dry hopped IPA 7% ABV

Mayberry IPA - 1qt growler

$18.00

El Segundo Brewing CA 32oz growler of a West coast style wet hopped IPA 7.1%

Coffee Porter - 1qt growler

$18.00

Smog City Brewing Torrance, CA 32oz growler of a robust coffee aged porter 6.0% ABV

Curieux - 1qt growler

$26.00

Allagash Brewing Portland, ME 32oz growler of a bourbon barrel aged Belgian style Tripel 11% ABV

Rail Splitter Hard Cider - 1qt growler

$18.00

Honest Abe Cidery Gardena, CA 32oz growler of Farmhouse hard cider 6.9% ABV

Local Roots Kombucha - 1qt growler

$20.00

Local Roots Vista, CA 32oz growler of Organic Strawberry Mint Mojito 6%

Wild Blueberry Kombucha - 1qt growler

$18.00

Kombucha Dog LA, CA 32oz growler of Organic, raw fermented mint tea

Wine Bottles Take Out

Bennett Valley Cellars Bin 6410 Pinot Noir 750ml bottle

$26.00

2019 Pinot Noir, Sonoma CA

Gouleyant Malbec 750ml bottle

$22.00

2019 Malbec, Cahors, France

Ground Effect Cabernet Sauvignon 750ml bottle

$26.00

2019 Cabernet Sauvignon, Santa Barbara CA

Obvious Bold Red Blend 750ml bottle

$22.00

2017 Cabernet Sauvignon/Merlot Blend, Paso Robles, CA

La Villaudière Sauvignon Blanc 750ml bottle

$24.00

2020 Sauvignon Blanc, Val de Loire, France

Pedroncelli Sauvignon Blanc 750ml bottle

$24.00

2021 Sauvignon Blanc, Sonoma, CA

Lagaria Pinot Grigio 750ml bottle

$22.00

2021 Pinot Grigio, Delle Venezie, Italy

Domaine Dupre Macon Villages Chardonnay 750ml bottle

$26.00

2018 Chardonnay, Bourgogne, France

Obvious Chardonnay 750ml bottle

$24.00

2020 Chardonnay, Central Coast, CA

Vina Robles Rose 750ml bottle

$24.00

2021 Syrah/Grenache/Viognier Blend, Paso Robles, CA

Petites Diables Rose 750ml bottle

$24.00

2020 Cotes de Provence, Puyloubier, France

Blanc de Blanc Sparkling 187ml bottle

$6.00

Pol Clement Brut France

Canella Rose Sparkling 187ml bottle

$6.50

San Dona, Veneto, Italy

Canella Prosecco 187ml bottle

$6.50

San Dona, Veneto, Italy

Conquista Malbec 750ml bottle

$20.00

Dessert

Chocolate CHUNK Cookie

$3.00

House-made chocolate chip cookie.

Strawberry Cream Cake

$9.00

pound cake, whipped cream, farmers’ market strawberries

Cold Drinks

Iced Tea

$4.00

Lemonade

$4.00

Arnold Palmer

$4.00

Orange Juice

$4.50

Mexi Cola

$4.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Sprite

$4.00

Authentic Kombucha

$7.00+

Spritzers

$5.00

Iced Coffee

$3.50

Milk

$3.00

Apple Juice

$3.50

Perrier

$3.00

S.Pellegrino

$2.50

Mount Valley Spring

$4.00+

Mount Valley Sparkling

$4.00+

Adders

Grilled Chicken Breast

$5.00

Hanger Steak

$7.00

Chicken Skewers

$5.00

Steak Skewers

$7.00

Beef Patty

$7.00

Bacon

$2.00

Prosciutto

$4.00

Avocado

$1.50

Shrimp

$8.00

Salmon

$8.00

Swordfish

$8.00

Side Bread

$0.00+

Salami

$4.00

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Location

395 Santa Monica Place, 321, Santa Monica, CA 90401

