The Curious Palate
No reviews yet
395 Santa Monica Place
321
Santa Monica, CA 90401
Order Again
Popular Items
Handhelds
Chipotle Chicken Wrap
Havarti cheese, roasted red bell peppers, cilantro, scallions, mixed greens and chipotle aioli in a flour tortilla.
Chicken Club Sandwich
Grilled chicken breast, butter lettuce, tomato, pickled red onions, hickory smoked bacon and mustard aioli.
Fried Chicken Sandwich
Black bean marinated chicken thigh, butter lettuce, tomato, scallions, pickled radish, harissa and aioli on a brioche bun.
Miso Short Rib Wrap
Short rib simmered in soy miso broth. W/ miso slaw, harissa, red onions and pickles in a flour tortilla.
Thai Satay Chicken Sandwich
Thai-marinated steak or chicken thighs, spicy house roasted peanut sauce, japanese pickles, avocado and scallions.
Bánh Mi
Vietnamese street sandwich, choice of grilled pork belly, chicken breast, Thai-marinated chicken thighs or steak, pickled veggies, cilantro and chipotle aioli on a baguette
Tonkatsu Wrap
Panko fried pork belly or chicken breast tossed in our House Tonkatsu sauce with miso slaw and Japanese pickles in a flour tortilla.
The Florentine
Goat cheese, grilled zucchini, spinach, tomato, avocado, Moroccan olives and balsamic vinaigrette.
Veggie Panini
Havarti cheese, grilled zucchini, tomatoes, spinach, Moroccan olives and balsamic vinaigrette pressed in country white bread.
Veggie Wrap
Seasonal fruit, cranberries, roasted almonds, red bell peppers, golden beets, mixed greens, aged white cheddar and cilantro yogurt in a flour tortilla.
Stuffed Squash Blossom Hero
goat cheese stuffed & fried blossoms, lettuce, tomato, onions, pickled peppers, aioli and sherry wine vinaigrette served on a baguette.
BLT Sandwich
hickory-smoked bacon, pickled red onion, butter lettuce, feta, pickles, cilantro yogurt, chimichurri aioli
Angler Wrap
Battered cod, remoulade, lettuce, tomato, pickled red onions and avocado in a flour tortilla.
Grilled Swordfish Sandwich
House chili spice seasoned swordfish, butter lettuce, pickled peppers, pickled radish, grilled onions, salsa roja and remoulade in a brioche bun.
Po’ Boy
Spicy popcorn shrimp, butter lettuce, tomato, pickles, pickled red onions and remoulade on a baguette.
Spicy Italiano
Sopressata salami, lettuce, tomato, onions, pickled peppers, aioli and sherry wine vinaigrette served on a baguette.
Wasabi Shrimp Wrap
Wild Mexican Blue Shrimp, butter lettuce, pickled radish, avocado, nori, wasabi aioli and miso dressing in a flour tortilla.
PB&J
House-made peanut butter and choice of house-made jam. -Strawberry -Blackberry -Raspberry
Salads
Misto Garden Salad
Seasonal fruit, cucumbers, red onions, cherry tomatoes, avocado and mixed greens with sherry wine vinaigrette.
Thai Chicken Satay Salad
Avocado, red bell peppers, pickled carrots, Japanese pickles, scallions and mixed greens with miso dressing and spicy peanut sauce for the skewers. Choice of Thai-marinated chicken thighs or steak skewers.
Big Curious Salad
Garbanzo beans, feta cheese, Moroccan olives, red bell peppers, golden beets, grilled zucchini and mixed greens with balsamic vinaigrette.
Chopped Salad
Garbanzo beans, cherry tomatoes, green olives, red onions, cucumbers, spicy pickled peppers, croutons, feta cheese and butter lettuce with sherry wine vinaigrette. Choice of spicy sopressata salami or grilled chicken breast.
Spicy Kale Caesar Salad
Kale, cherry tomatoes, croutons and Monterrey Jack cheese with jalapeno caeser dressing. Choice of chicken or shrimp.
Kale Maple Pecan
w/avocado, golden beets, quinoa, blue cheese and a sherry wine vinaigrette
Chinese Chicken Salad
black bean marinated chicken thigh, spinach, cabbage, carrots, water chestnuts, scallions, cilantro, pickled peppers, tortilla strips, cucucumber, chili oil, miso-ginger dressing
Persimmon & Burrata Salad
Farmers' market persimmon, fresh basil and mixed greens tossed in olive oil, toasted almonds and drizzled w/a raspberry shrub reduction.
Asparagus Salad
Grilled farmers’ market jumbo asparagus, cherry tomato, peas, burrata, hickory smoked bacon crumble, pickled onions, pickled radish and butter lettuce with a sherry wine vinaigrette.
Side Green Salad
Mixed greens, red onions, red bell peppers, marinated beets and cucumbers with a balsamic vinaigrette.
Side Kale Caeser
kale, cherry tomatoes, croutons and vella jack cheese with a spicy jalapeño Caeser dressing.
Side Almond Kale Salad
Kale, butternut squash, farro tossed in a sherry vinaigrette topped with almonds and vella jack cheese
Miso Slaw
Mixed cabbage, pickled onions, pickled radish and scallions tossed in miso aioli.
Fruit Salad
Seasonal selection
Stephanie Kale Salad
Julia Chopped Salad
Small Chopped Salad, w/well done grilled chicken breast
Burgers & Fries
The Curious Palate Burger
Havarti cheese, lettuce, tomato, red onions, pickles, aioli and house made ketchup
Bacon Blue Burger
Hickory-smoked bacon, lettuce, tomato, caramelized onions, gorgonzola cheese, aioli and guacamole.
California Burger
Aged white cheddar, mixed greens, tomato, red onions, mustard aioli and guacamole.
The Acropolis Burger
Hickory-smoked bacon, feta cheese, pickled peppers, pickled red onions, lettuce, tomato, chimichurri aioli and cilantro yogurt.
Tonkatsu Burger
Miso slaw, havarti cheese and tonkatsu sauce.
Plain Cheeseburger
Havarti cheese, lettuce, tomato, red onions, pickles and ranch dressing.
Chili Cheese Fries
House fries with melted havarti cheese, chili and scallions.
House Fries
Onion Rings
4-Cheese Fries
House fries covered in our 4-cheese sauce(bleu, havarti, cheddar and goat) and garnished with chives. Sauce is pre-made and cannot be modified.
Large Plates
Steak Frites
Spinach, pickled onion, farro, cucumber, cherry tomato, cilantro yogurt
Fish ‘n’ Chips
Cod, hand cut fries, cole slaw and side of tartar sauce and ketchup.
Chili Rubbed Grilled Shrimp
Mango salsa, curry roasted cauliflower and brocolini.
Chili Rubbed Grilled Swordfish
Mango salsa, curry roasted cauliflower and brocolini.
Roasted Salmon
romesco sauce & vegetable medley
“Kung Pao” Chinese Style Fried Chicken
Black bean marinated half chicken tossed with chiles, peanuts, cilantro and scallions. Served with choice of side.
Tacos
Spicy Swordfish Tacos
Pickled radish, mango salsa, salsa roja and scallions.
Spicy Shrimp Tacos
Pickled radish, mango salsa, salsa roja and scallions.
Baja Tacos
Battered-fry cod, shredded cabbage, cilantro yogurt, pickled red onion topped with monterrrey jack cheese.
Chicken Satay Tacos
Cucumbers, Japanese pickles, harissa, pickled peppers and fried leeks & carrots. Choice of Thai-marinated chicken OR steak.
Squash Blossom Tacos
Goat cheese stuffed and fried squash blossoms, melted havarti cheese, red bell peppers, caramelized onions, zucchini, sour cream, guacamole and monterrey jack cheese.
Veggie Tacos
cauliflower, broccolini, zucchini, onion, red bell pepper, feta cheese, pico de gallo, salsa roja, avocado and crispy leaks
Chips and Guac/Salsa
Soups
Double Pork Chili
Roasted pork-shoulder and hickory-smoked bacon w/ ale, pinquito beans, apricot and an assortment of dried chiles topped with diced cheddar and scallions.
Chicken Tortilla Soup
Topped with tortilla strips, avocado, Monterrey Jack cheese and scallions.
Butternut Squash
Made with our house chicken stock and garnished with peanuts, dried cranberries, annatto oil and scallions.
Gazpacho
Garnished with croutons, feta cheese pickled peppers and cherry tomatoes.
Handmade Pastas
Drunken Noodles
Stir-fried mushrooms, carrots, water chestnuts, onions, basil and Thai chili.
Spicy Seafood Red Coconut Curry
Shrimp, swordfish and salmon served over tagliatelle, cherry tomatoes, pickled peppers, water chestnuts, onion, carrots, basil and peas.
Spicy Short Rib Ragu Tagliatelle
Brasied Niman Ranch beef, harissa, and mushrooms. Topped with crispy onions/pickled peppers and cilantro.
Spinach & Pea Pesto Pasta
Torchio pasta, grilled chicken breast, spinach, cherry tomatoes and pesto topped with aged Monterrey Jack cheese.
Insalata Mediterranea
Pasta salad of cucumbers, garbanzo beans, peas, olives, spinach, carrots, grilled zucchini, pickled peppers, feta cheese, peas, tossed in torchio pasta w/sherry vinaigrette and pesto
Cherry Tomato Tagliatelle
Cherry tomatoes sauteed with olive oil, garlic and basil. garnished with Monterrrey jack cheese.
Small Plates
Hot Popcorn Shrimp
Tossed in Cajun seasoning served with ranch dressing and lime wedge.
Peel & Eat Shrimp
Allagash Curieux ale, harissa, bay leaf and honey lemon butter. Served with crostinis.
Thai Chicken Satay Skewers
Thai-marinated steak OR chicken thighs served with a spicy cucumber salad and spicy peanut sauce.
Curry Roasted Cauliflower
w/crispy shallots, chili flakes, Monterrey jack cheese and cilantro yogurt sauce
Hummus
Olive oil, cucumber, cherry tomatoes, paprika and feta cheese, served w/grilled pita.
Spicy Broccolini
Water chestnuts, candied kumquats and Thai chili anchovy sauce.
Brussel Sprouts
golden beet purée, burrata, balsamic reduction
Asparagus Appetizer
Grilled farmers’ market jumbo asparagus seasoned with our house chili rub mix.
Hot Popcorn Chicken
Tossed in Cajun seasoning served with ranch dressing and lime wedge.
Mac n' Cheese
Havarti, cheddar, goat & blue cheeses topped with breadcrumbs.
Mexican Style Corn
Corn on the cob with aioli, monterrey jack cheese, concha spice and cilantro.
Sautéed Market Vegetables
Medley of sauteed vegetables from farmers market
Kids
Grilled Cheese - Kids
Served with fries.
Pasta - Kids
Mac 'n' Cheese - Kids
Cheese Quesadillas - Kids
Served with fries.
PB&J - Kids
Choice of strawberry, blueberry, raspberry, blackberry and apricot jam. Served with fries.
Chicken Fingers - Kids
Served with fries.
Cheeseburger - Kids
Served with fries.
Fish & Chips - Kids
Served with fries, house tartar sauce and a lime wedge.
Fruit Salad - Kids
Seasonal mix.
Beverages - Kids
Kid Veggies
Beer Growlers Take Out
310 Blonde - 1qt growler
Santa Monica Brew Works SM, CA 32oz growler of American blonde ale 4.8% ABV
Seafarer KSA - 1qt growler
Three Weavers Brewing Inglewood, CA 32oz growler of Kolsch style lager/ale 4.8% ABV
Danish Style Red Lager - 1qt growler
Figueroa Mountain Brewing Westlake Village, CA 32oz growler of caramel malt flavor amber lager 5.5% ABV
Ingénue - 1qt growler
Boomtown Brewery Los Angeles, CA 32oz growler of Belgian style Witbier 4.6% ABV
Bavarian Style Hefeweizen - 1qt growler
Two Coast Brewing - Gardena, CA 32oz growler of a classic style Hefeweizen 5.1% ABV
Shhhwheat - 1qt growler
Brewery X Anaheim, CA 32oz growler of Tangerine Wheat Ale 5.2% ABV
Mic Czech - 1qt growler
Boomtown Brewery LA, CA 32oz growler of a classic Czech style Pilzner 5.6% ABV
Raspberry Gose - 1qt growler
Claremont Craft Ales Claremont, CA 32oz growler of a tart wheat Leipzig style Gose 5.5% ABV
Pale Chocolate Heaven - 1qt growler
Santa Monica Brew Works SM, CA 32oz growler of PCH, golden milk porter 6% ABV
Subtle Smurk Hazy IPA - 1qt growler
Lincoln Beer Co. - Burbank, CA 32oz growler of a hazy New England style IPA 7.5% ABV
Davy Brown Ale - 1qt growler
Figueroa Mountain Brewing Buellton, CA 32oz growler of caramel malt brown ale 6.7% ABV
Inclined IPA - 1qt growler
Santa Monica Brew Works SM, CA 32oz growler of a West coast style beach brewed, dry hopped IPA 7% ABV
Mayberry IPA - 1qt growler
El Segundo Brewing CA 32oz growler of a West coast style wet hopped IPA 7.1%
Coffee Porter - 1qt growler
Smog City Brewing Torrance, CA 32oz growler of a robust coffee aged porter 6.0% ABV
Curieux - 1qt growler
Allagash Brewing Portland, ME 32oz growler of a bourbon barrel aged Belgian style Tripel 11% ABV
Rail Splitter Hard Cider - 1qt growler
Honest Abe Cidery Gardena, CA 32oz growler of Farmhouse hard cider 6.9% ABV
Local Roots Kombucha - 1qt growler
Local Roots Vista, CA 32oz growler of Organic Strawberry Mint Mojito 6%
Wild Blueberry Kombucha - 1qt growler
Kombucha Dog LA, CA 32oz growler of Organic, raw fermented mint tea
Wine Bottles Take Out
Bennett Valley Cellars Bin 6410 Pinot Noir 750ml bottle
2019 Pinot Noir, Sonoma CA
Gouleyant Malbec 750ml bottle
2019 Malbec, Cahors, France
Ground Effect Cabernet Sauvignon 750ml bottle
2019 Cabernet Sauvignon, Santa Barbara CA
Obvious Bold Red Blend 750ml bottle
2017 Cabernet Sauvignon/Merlot Blend, Paso Robles, CA
La Villaudière Sauvignon Blanc 750ml bottle
2020 Sauvignon Blanc, Val de Loire, France
Pedroncelli Sauvignon Blanc 750ml bottle
2021 Sauvignon Blanc, Sonoma, CA
Lagaria Pinot Grigio 750ml bottle
2021 Pinot Grigio, Delle Venezie, Italy
Domaine Dupre Macon Villages Chardonnay 750ml bottle
2018 Chardonnay, Bourgogne, France
Obvious Chardonnay 750ml bottle
2020 Chardonnay, Central Coast, CA
Vina Robles Rose 750ml bottle
2021 Syrah/Grenache/Viognier Blend, Paso Robles, CA
Petites Diables Rose 750ml bottle
2020 Cotes de Provence, Puyloubier, France
Blanc de Blanc Sparkling 187ml bottle
Pol Clement Brut France
Canella Rose Sparkling 187ml bottle
San Dona, Veneto, Italy
Canella Prosecco 187ml bottle
San Dona, Veneto, Italy
Conquista Malbec 750ml bottle
Dessert
Cold Drinks
Adders
395 Santa Monica Place, 321, Santa Monica, CA 90401