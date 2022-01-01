Restaurant header imageView gallery
Indian
Pizza
Chicken

The Curry Pizza Company #6 Walnut

506 Reviews

$$

376 S Lemon Ave

Walnut, CA 91789

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Lg Butter Chicken
Traditional Wings
Breadsticks

DISCOUNTS!!!!

10% OFF Online Orders

Code: "Online10"

Small Pizza

Sm Cheese Pizza

$12.99
Sm Chicken Tikka

Sm Chicken Tikka

$15.99

White Sauce, Cheese, Red Onions, Diced Tomatoes, Chicken Tikka, Fresh Cilantro

Sm Butter Chicken

Sm Butter Chicken

$15.99

Butter Sauce, Cheese, Red Onions, Diced Tomatoes, Butter Chicken , Fresh Cilantro

Sm Tandoori Chicken

Sm Tandoori Chicken

$15.99

White Sauce, Cheese, Red Onions, Diced Tomatoes, Bell Peppers, Tandoori Chicken, Fresh Cilantro

Sm Curry Masala Chicken

Sm Curry Masala Chicken

$15.99

Curry Sauce, Cheese, Red Onions, Diced Tomatoes,, Bell Peppers, Masala Chicken, Fresh Cilantro

Sm The Savage

Sm The Savage

$15.99

Red Sauce, Cheese, Red Onions, Bell Peppers, Mushrooms, Pepperoni, Bacon, Sausage

Sm Hungry Bulldog

Sm Hungry Bulldog

$15.99

Red Sauce, Cheese, Pepperoni, Candian Bacon, Sausage, Bacon

Sm The Hawaiian Hurricane

Sm The Hawaiian Hurricane

$15.99

White Sauce, Cheese, Jalapenos, Ham, Bacon, Pineappple

Sm Garlic Chicken

Sm Garlic Chicken

$15.99

Garlic Sauce, Cheese, Red Onions, Olives, Mushrooms, Garlic, Chicken

Sm BBQ Chicken

Sm BBQ Chicken

$15.99
Sm Valley Veggie Delight

Sm Valley Veggie Delight

$15.99

Red Sauce, Cheese, Red Onions, Diced Tomatoes, Bell Peppers, Olives, Mushrooms, Fresh Cilantro

Sm Curry Veggie

Sm Curry Veggie

$15.99

Curry Sauce, Cheese, Red Onions, Diced Tomatoes, Bell Peppers, Olives, Mushrooms, Jalapenos, Ginger, Fresh Cilantro

Sm Paneer Tikka

Sm Paneer Tikka

$15.99

White Sauce, Cheese, Red Onions, Diced Tomatoes, Paneer Tikka, Fresh Cilantro

Sm Butter Paneer

Sm Butter Paneer

$15.99

Butter Sauce, Cheese, Red Onions, Diced Tomatoes, Bell Peppers, Olives, Masala Paneer, Fresh Cilantro

Sm Curry Masala Paneer

Sm Curry Masala Paneer

$15.99

Curry Sauce, Cheese, Red Onions, Bell Peppers, Mushrooms, Masala Paneer, Fresh Cilantro

Sm Valley Vegan Goddess

Sm Valley Vegan Goddess

$15.99

Red Sauce, Vegan Cheese, Red Onions, Diced Tomatoes, Bell Peppers, Olives, Mushrooms, Fresh Cilantro

Sm Curry Vegan Veggie

Sm Curry Vegan Veggie

$15.99

Curry Sauce, Vegan Cheese, Red Onions, Diced Tomatoes, Bell Peppers, Olives, Mushrooms, Jalapenos, Fresh Cilantro

Sm Vegan Combination

Sm Vegan Combination

$15.99

Red Sauce, Vegan Cheese, Red Onions, Bell Peppers, Olives, Mushrooms, Vegan Meatless Sausage

Sm Desi Beggie Peeja

$15.99

Sm Pepperoni

$14.49

Medium Pizza

Med Cheese Pizza

$16.99
Med Chicken Tikka

Med Chicken Tikka

$19.99

White Sauce, Cheese, Red Onions, Diced Tomatoes, Chicken Tikka, Fresh Cilantro

Med Butter Chicken

Med Butter Chicken

$19.99

Butter Sauce, Cheese, Red Onions, Diced Tomatoes, Butter Chicken , Fresh Cilantro

Med Tandoori Chicken

Med Tandoori Chicken

$19.99

White Sauce, Cheese, Red Onions, Diced Tomatoes, Bell Peppers, Tandoori Chicken, Fresh Cilantro

Med Curry Masala Chicken

Med Curry Masala Chicken

$19.99

Curry Sauce, Cheese, Red Onions, Diced Tomatoes,, Bell Peppers, Masala Chicken, Fresh Cilantro

Med The Savage

Med The Savage

$19.99

Red Sauce, Cheese, Red Onions, Bell Peppers, Mushrooms, Pepperoni, Bacon, Sausage

Med Hungry Bulldog

Med Hungry Bulldog

$19.99

Red Sauce, Cheese, Pepperoni, Candian Bacon, Sausage, Bacon

Med The Hawaiian Hurricane

Med The Hawaiian Hurricane

$19.99

White Sauce, Cheese, Jalapenos, Ham, Bacon, Pineappple

Med Garlic Chicken

Med Garlic Chicken

$19.99

Garlic Sauce, Cheese, Red Onions, Olives, Mushrooms, Garlic, Chicken

Med BBQ Chicken

Med BBQ Chicken

$19.99
Med Valley Veggie Delight

Med Valley Veggie Delight

$19.99

Red Sauce, Cheese, Red Onions, Diced Tomatoes, Bell Peppers, Olives, Mushrooms, Fresh Cilantro

Med Curry Veggie

Med Curry Veggie

$19.99

Curry Sauce, Cheese, Red Onions, Diced Tomatoes, Bell Peppers, Olives, Mushrooms, Jalapenos, Ginger, Fresh Cilantro

Med Paneer Tikka

Med Paneer Tikka

$19.99

White Sauce, Cheese, Red Onions, Diced Tomatoes, Paneer Tikka, Fresh Cilantro

Med Butter Paneer

Med Butter Paneer

$19.99

Butter Sauce, Cheese, Red Onions, Diced Tomatoes, Bell Peppers, Olives, Masala Paneer, Fresh Cilantro

Med Curry Masala Paneer

Med Curry Masala Paneer

$19.99

Curry Sauce, Cheese, Red Onions, Bell Peppers, Mushrooms, Masala Paneer, Fresh Cilantro

Med Valley Vegan Goddess

Med Valley Vegan Goddess

$19.99

Red Sauce, Vegan Cheese, Red Onions, Diced Tomatoes, Bell Peppers, Olives, Mushrooms, Fresh Cilantro

Med Curry Vegan Veggie

Med Curry Vegan Veggie

$19.99

Curry Sauce, Vegan Cheese, Red Onions, Diced Tomatoes, Bell Peppers, Olives, Mushrooms, Jalapenos, Fresh Cilantro

Med Vegan Combination

Med Vegan Combination

$19.99

Red Sauce, Vegan Cheese, Red Onions, Bell Peppers, Olives, Mushrooms, Vegan Meatless Sausage

Med Desi Beggie Peeja

$19.99

Med Pepperoni

$18.49

Large Pizza

Lg Cheese Pizza

$21.99
Lg Chicken Tikka

Lg Chicken Tikka

$24.99

White Sauce, Cheese, Red Onions, Diced Tomatoes, Chicken Tikka, Fresh Cilantro

Lg Butter Chicken

Lg Butter Chicken

$24.99

Butter Sauce, Cheese, Red Onions, Diced Tomatoes, Butter Chicken , Fresh Cilantro

Lg Tandoori Chicken

Lg Tandoori Chicken

$24.99

White Sauce, Cheese, Red Onions, Diced Tomatoes, Bell Peppers, Tandoori Chicken, Fresh Cilantro

Lg Curry Masala Chicken

Lg Curry Masala Chicken

$24.99

Curry Sauce, Cheese, Red Onions, Diced Tomatoes,, Bell Peppers, Masala Chicken, Fresh Cilantro

Lg The Savage

Lg The Savage

$24.99

Red Sauce, Cheese, Red Onions, Bell Peppers, Mushrooms, Pepperoni, Bacon, Sausage

Lg Hungry Bulldog

Lg Hungry Bulldog

$24.99

Red Sauce, Cheese, Pepperoni, Candian Bacon, Sausage, Bacon

Lg The Hawaiian Hurricane

Lg The Hawaiian Hurricane

$24.99

White Sauce, Cheese, Jalapenos, Ham, Bacon, Pineappple

Lg Garlic Chicken

Lg Garlic Chicken

$24.99

Garlic Sauce, Cheese, Red Onions, Olives, Mushrooms, Garlic, Chicken

Lg Valley Veggie Delight

Lg Valley Veggie Delight

$24.99

Red Sauce, Cheese, Red Onions, Diced Tomatoes, Bell Peppers, Olives, Mushrooms, Fresh Cilantro

Lg Curry Veggie

Lg Curry Veggie

$24.99

Curry Sauce, Cheese, Red Onions, Diced Tomatoes, Bell Peppers, Olives, Mushrooms, Jalapenos, Ginger, Fresh Cilantro

Lg Paneer Tikka

Lg Paneer Tikka

$24.99

White Sauce, Cheese, Red Onions, Diced Tomatoes, Paneer Tikka, Fresh Cilantro

Lg Butter Paneer

Lg Butter Paneer

$24.99

Butter Sauce, Cheese, Red Onions, Diced Tomatoes, Bell Peppers, Olives, Masala Paneer, Fresh Cilantro

Lg Curry Masala Paneer

Lg Curry Masala Paneer

$24.99

Curry Sauce, Cheese, Red Onions, Bell Peppers, Mushrooms, Masala Paneer, Fresh Cilantro

Lg Valley Vegan Goddess

Lg Valley Vegan Goddess

$24.99

Red Sauce, Vegan Cheese, Red Onions, Diced Tomatoes, Bell Peppers, Olives, Mushrooms, Fresh Cilantro

Lg Curry Vegan Veggie

Lg Curry Vegan Veggie

$24.99

Curry Sauce, Vegan Cheese, Red Onions, Diced Tomatoes, Bell Peppers, Olives, Mushrooms, Jalapenos, Fresh Cilantro

Lg Vegan Combination

Lg Vegan Combination

$24.99

Red Sauce, Vegan Cheese, Red Onions, Bell Peppers, Olives, Mushrooms, Vegan Meatless Sausage

Lg BBQ Chicken

Lg BBQ Chicken

$24.99

Lg Desi Beggie Peeja

$24.99

Lg Pepperoni

$23.49

Family Size Pizza

Fam Cheese Pizza

$32.99
Fam Chicken Tikka

Fam Chicken Tikka

$34.99

White Sauce, Cheese, Red Onions, Diced Tomatoes, Chicken Tikka, Fresh Cilantro

Fam Butter Chicken

Fam Butter Chicken

$34.99

Butter Sauce, Cheese, Red Onions, Diced Tomatoes, Butter Chicken , Fresh Cilantro

Fam Tandoori Chicken

Fam Tandoori Chicken

$34.99

White Sauce, Cheese, Red Onions, Diced Tomatoes, Bell Peppers, Tandoori Chicken, Fresh Cilantro

Fam Curry Masala Chicken

Fam Curry Masala Chicken

$34.99

Curry Sauce, Cheese, Red Onions, Diced Tomatoes,, Bell Peppers, Masala Chicken, Fresh Cilantro

Fam The Savage

Fam The Savage

$34.99

Red Sauce, Cheese, Red Onions, Bell Peppers, Mushrooms, Pepperoni, Bacon, Sausage

Fam Hungry Bulldog

Fam Hungry Bulldog

$34.99

Red Sauce, Cheese, Pepperoni, Candian Bacon, Sausage, Bacon

Fam The Hawaiian Hurricane

Fam The Hawaiian Hurricane

$34.99

White Sauce, Cheese, Jalapenos, Ham, Bacon, Pineappple

Fam Garlic Chicken

Fam Garlic Chicken

$34.99

Garlic Sauce, Cheese, Red Onions, Olives, Mushrooms, Garlic, Chicken

Fam Valley Veggie Delight

Fam Valley Veggie Delight

$34.99

Red Sauce, Cheese, Red Onions, Diced Tomatoes, Bell Peppers, Olives, Mushrooms, Fresh Cilantro

Fam Curry Veggie

Fam Curry Veggie

$34.99

Curry Sauce, Cheese, Red Onions, Diced Tomatoes, Bell Peppers, Olives, Mushrooms, Jalapenos, Ginger, Fresh Cilantro

Fam Paneer Tikka

Fam Paneer Tikka

$34.99

White Sauce, Cheese, Red Onions, Diced Tomatoes, Paneer Tikka, Fresh Cilantro

Fam Butter Paneer

Fam Butter Paneer

$34.99

Butter Sauce, Cheese, Red Onions, Diced Tomatoes, Bell Peppers, Olives, Masala Paneer, Fresh Cilantro

Fam Curry Masala Paneer

Fam Curry Masala Paneer

$34.99

Curry Sauce, Cheese, Red Onions, Bell Peppers, Mushrooms, Masala Paneer, Fresh Cilantro

Fam Valley Vegan Goddess

Fam Valley Vegan Goddess

$34.99

Red Sauce, Vegan Cheese, Red Onions, Diced Tomatoes, Bell Peppers, Olives, Mushrooms, Fresh Cilantro

Fam Curry Vegan Veggie

Fam Curry Vegan Veggie

$34.99

Curry Sauce, Vegan Cheese, Red Onions, Diced Tomatoes, Bell Peppers, Olives, Mushrooms, Jalapenos, Fresh Cilantro

Fam Vegan Combination

Fam Vegan Combination

$34.99

Red Sauce, Vegan Cheese, Red Onions, Bell Peppers, Olives, Mushrooms, Vegan Meatless Sausage

Fam BBQ Chicken

Fam BBQ Chicken

$34.99

Fam Desi Beggie Peeja

$34.99

Fam Pepperoni

$33.49

Wings

Traditional Wings

Traditional Wings

Boneless Wings

House Special Wings (10)

House Special Wings (10)

$17.99

Overnight Marinated Wings

Vegan Nuggets

Appetizers

Breadsticks

Breadsticks

$6.99
Vegan Breadsticks

Vegan Breadsticks

$7.99

Waffle Fries

$5.99
Curry Waffle Fries

Curry Waffle Fries

$8.99

Waffle Fries Topped with Curry Sauce, Red Onions, Diced Tomatoes, Jalapenos

Vegan Nuggets

Butter Chicken Waffle Fries

$11.99

Curry Waffle Fri Tray

$10.00Out of stock

Salad

Garden Salad

$5.99Out of stock

Lettuce, Red Onions, Diced Tomatoes, Bell Peppers, Olives, Jalapenos

Tandoori Chicken Salad

$6.99Out of stock

Lettuce, Red Onions, Diced Tomatoes, Bell Peppers, Olives, Tandoori Chicken

Chicken Salad

$6.99Out of stock

Comes with ..

Tray Chicken Salad

$11.99Out of stock

Dessert

Pizza Cookie

$5.99

Pizza Brownie

$5.99

Beverages

Water Bottle

$1.99

Can Pepsi

$1.99

Can Diet Pepsi

$1.99

Can Dr. Pepper

$1.99

Can Orange Crush

$1.99Out of stock

Can Sierra Mist

$1.99Out of stock

Can Mountain Dew

$1.99

2 Liter Pepsi

$3.99

Diet Pepsi 2L

$3.99

Orange Crush 2L

$3.99

Mist Sierra 2L

$3.99

Mountain Dew 2l

$3.99

Ice Tea

$1.99Out of stock

Pizzas

Small Chicken Tikka

$15.99

White Sauce, Cheese, Red Onions, Tomatoes, Chicken Tikka, Fresh Cilantro

Small Butter Chicken

$15.99

Butter Sauce, Cheese, Red Onions, Tomatoes, Butter Chicken, Fresh Cilantro

Small Tandoori Chicken

$15.99

White Sauce, Cheese, Red Onions, Tomatoes, Bell Peppers, Tandoori Chicken, Fresh Cilantro

Small Curry Masala Chicken

$15.99

Curry Sauce, Cheese, Red Onions, Tomatoes, Bell Peppers, Masala Chicken, Fresh Cilantro

Small Savage

$15.99

Red Sauce, Cheese, Onions, Bell Peppers, Mushrooms, Pepperoni, Bacon, Sausage

Small Hungry Bulldog

$15.99

Red Sauce, Cheese, Pepperoni, Bacon, Sausage, Canadian Bacon

Small Hawaiian Hurricane

$15.99

White Sauce, Cheese, Jalapenos, Canadian Bacon, Bacon, Pineapple

Small Garlic Chicken

$15.99

Garlic Sauce, Cheese, Onions, Olives, Mushrooms, Chicken, Garlic

Small Valley Veggie Delight

$15.99

Red Sauce, Cheese, Onions, Tomatoes, Bell Peppers, Olives, Mushrooms, Fresh Cilantro

Small Paneer Tikka

$15.99

White Sauce, Cheese, Onions, Tomatoes, Paneer Tikka, Fresh Cilantro

Small Curry Masala Paneer

$15.99

Curry Sauce, Cheese, Onions, Bell Peppers, Mushrooms, Masala Paneer, Fresh Cilantro

Small Butter Paneer

$15.99

Butter Sauce, Cheese, Onions, Bell Peppers, Tomatoes, Olives, Masala Paneer, Fresh Cilantro

Small Curry Veggie

$15.99

Curry Sauce, Cheese, Onions, Tomatoes, Bell Peppers, Olives, Mushrooms, Jalapenos, Fresh Cilantro

Small Valley Vegan Goddess

$15.99

Red Sauce, Vegan Cheese, Onions, Tomatoes, Bell Peppers, Olives, Mushroom, Fresh Cilantro

Small Vegan Curry Veggie

$15.99

Curry Sauce, Vegan Cheese, Onions, Tomatoes, Bell Peppers, Olives, Mushrooms, Jalapenos, Fresh Cilantro

Small Vegan Combination

$15.99

Red Sauce, Vegan Cheese, Onions, Bell Peppers, Olives, Mushroom, Vegan Sausage

Small BBQ Chicken

$15.99

BBQ Sauce, Cheese, Seasoned Chicken w/ BBQ Drizzle

Medium Chicken Tikka

$19.99

White Sauce, Cheese, Red Onions, Tomatoes, Chicken Tikka, Fresh Cilantro

Medium Butter Chicken

$19.99

Butter Sauce, Cheese, Red Onions, Tomatoes, Butter Chicken, Fresh Cilantro

Medium Tandoori Chicken

$19.99

White Sauce, Cheese, Red Onions, Tomatoes, Bell Peppers, Tandoori Chicken, Fresh Cilantro

Medium Curry Masala Chicken

$19.99

Curry Sauce, Cheese, Red Onions, Tomatoes, Bell Peppers, Masala Chicken, Fresh Cilantro

Medium Savage

$19.99

Red Sauce, Cheese, Onions, Bell Peppers, Mushrooms, Pepperoni, Bacon, Sausage

Medium Hungry Bulldog

$19.99

Red Sauce, Cheese, Pepperoni, Bacon, Sausage, Canadian Bacon

Medium Hawaiian Hurricane

$19.99

White Sauce, Cheese, Jalapenos, Canadian Bacon, Bacon, Pineapple

Medium Garlic Chicken

$19.99

Garlic Sauce, Cheese, Onions, Olives, Mushrooms, Chicken, Garlic

Medium Valley Veggie Delight

$19.99

Red Sauce, Cheese, Onions, Tomatoes, Bell Peppers, Olives, Mushrooms, Fresh Cilantro

Medium Paneer Tikka

$19.99

White Sauce, Cheese, Onions, Tomatoes, Paneer Tikka, Fresh Cilantro

Medium Curry Masala Paneer

$19.99

Curry Sauce, Cheese, Onions, Bell Peppers, Mushrooms, Masala Paneer, Fresh Cilantro

Medium Butter Paneer

$19.99

Butter Sauce, Cheese, Onions, Bell Peppers, Tomatoes, Olives, Masala Paneer, Fresh Cilantro

Medium Curry Veggie

$19.99

Curry Sauce, Cheese, Onions, Tomatoes, Bell Peppers, Olives, Mushrooms, Jalapenos, Fresh Cilantro

Medium Valley Vegan Goddess

$19.99

Red Sauce, Vegan Cheese, Onions, Tomatoes, Bell Peppers, Olives, Mushroom, Fresh Cilantro

Medium Vegan Curry Veggie

$19.99

Curry Sauce, Vegan Cheese, Onions, Tomatoes, Bell Peppers, Olives, Mushrooms, Jalapenos, Fresh Cilantro

Medium Vegan Combination

$19.99

Red Sauce, Vegan Cheese, Onions, Bell Peppers, Olives, Mushroom, Vegan Sausage

Medium BBQ Chicken

$19.99

BBQ Sauce, Cheese, Seasoned Chicken w/ BBQ Drizzle

Large Chicken Tikka

$24.99

White Sauce, Cheese, Red Onions, Tomatoes, Chicken Tikka, Fresh Cilantro

Large Butter Chicken

$24.99

Butter Sauce, Cheese, Red Onions, Tomatoes, Butter Chicken, Fresh Cilantro

Large Tandoori Chicken

$24.99

White Sauce, Cheese, Red Onions, Tomatoes, Bell Peppers, Tandoori Chicken, Fresh Cilantro

Large Curry Masala Chicken

$24.99

Curry Sauce, Cheese, Red Onions, Tomatoes, Bell Peppers, Masala Chicken, Fresh Cilantro

Large Savage

$24.99

Red Sauce, Cheese, Onions, Bell Peppers, Mushrooms, Pepperoni, Bacon, Sausage

Large Hungry Bulldog

$24.99

Red Sauce, Cheese, Pepperoni, Bacon, Sausage, Canadian Bacon

Large Hawaiian Hurricane

$24.99

White Sauce, Cheese, Jalapenos, Canadian Bacon, Bacon, Pineapple

Large Garlic Chicken

$24.99

Garlic Sauce, Cheese, Onions, Olives, Mushrooms, Chicken, Garlic

Large Valley Veggie Delight

$24.99

Red Sauce, Cheese, Onions, Tomatoes, Bell Peppers, Olives, Mushrooms, Fresh Cilantro

Large Paneer TIkka

$24.99

White Sauce, Cheese, Onions, Tomatoes, Paneer Tikka, Fresh Cilantro

Large Butter Paneer

$24.99

Butter Sauce, Cheese, Onions, Bell Peppers, Tomatoes, Olives, Masala Paneer, Fresh Cilantro

Large Curry Masala Paneer

$24.99

Curry Sauce, Cheese, Onions, Bell Peppers, Mushrooms, Masala Paneer, Fresh Cilantro

Large Curry Veggie

$24.99

Curry Sauce, Cheese, Onions, Tomatoes, Bell Peppers, Olives, Mushrooms, Jalapenos, Fresh Cilantro

Large Valley Vegan Goddess

$24.99

Red Sauce, Vegan Cheese, Onions, Tomatoes, Bell Peppers, Olives, Mushroom, Fresh Cilantro

Large Vegan Curry Veggie

$24.99

Curry Sauce, Vegan Cheese, Onions, Tomatoes, Bell Peppers, Olives, Mushrooms, Jalapenos, Fresh Cilantro

Large Vegan Combination

$24.99

Red Sauce, Vegan Cheese, Onions, Bell Peppers, Olives, Mushroom, Vegan Sausage

Large BBQ Chicken

$24.99

BBQ Sauce, Cheese, Seasoned Chicken w/ BBQ Drizzle

Family Chicken Tikka

$34.99

White Sauce, Cheese, Red Onions, Tomatoes, Chicken Tikka, Fresh Cilantro

Family Butter Chicken

$34.99

Butter Sauce, Cheese, Red Onions, Tomatoes, Butter Chicken, Fresh Cilantro

Family Tandoori Chicken

$34.99

White Sauce, Cheese, Red Onions, Tomatoes, Bell Peppers, Tandoori Chicken, Fresh Cilantro

Family Curry Masala Chicken

$34.99

Curry Sauce, Cheese, Red Onions, Tomatoes, Bell Peppers, Masala Chicken, Fresh Cilantro

Family Savage

$34.99

Red Sauce, Cheese, Onions, Bell Peppers, Mushrooms, Pepperoni, Bacon, Sausage

Family Hungry Bulldog

$34.99

Red Sauce, Cheese, Pepperoni, Bacon, Sausage, Canadian Bacon

Family Hawaiian Hurricane

$34.99

White Sauce, Cheese, Jalapenos, Canadian Bacon, Bacon, Pineapple

Family Garlic Chicken

$34.99

Garlic Sauce, Cheese, Onions, Olives, Mushrooms, Chicken, Garlic

Family Valley Veggie Delight

$34.99

Red Sauce, Cheese, Onions, Tomatoes, Bell Peppers, Olives, Mushrooms, Fresh Cilantro

Family Paneer Tikka

$34.99

White Sauce, Cheese, Onions, Tomatoes, Paneer Tikka, Fresh Cilantro

Family Butter Paneer

$34.99

Butter Sauce, Cheese, Onions, Bell Peppers, Tomatoes, Olives, Masala Paneer, Fresh Cilantro

Family Curry Masala Paneer

$34.99

Curry Sauce, Cheese, Onions, Bell Peppers, Mushrooms, Masala Paneer, Fresh Cilantro

Family Curry Veggie

$34.99

Curry Sauce, Cheese, Onions, Tomatoes, Bell Peppers, Olives, Mushrooms, Jalapenos, Fresh Cilantro

Family Valley Vegan Goddess

$34.99

Red Sauce, Vegan Cheese, Onions, Tomatoes, Bell Peppers, Olives, Mushroom, Fresh Cilantro

Family Vegan Curry Veggie

$34.99

Curry Sauce, Vegan Cheese, Onions, Tomatoes, Bell Peppers, Olives, Mushrooms, Jalapenos, Fresh Cilantro

Family Vegan Combination

$34.99

Red Sauce, Vegan Cheese, Onions, Bell Peppers, Olives, Mushroom, Vegan Sausage

Family BBQ Chicken

$34.99

BBQ Sauce, Cheese, Seasoned Chicken w/ BBQ Drizzle

Small Cheese Pizza

$12.99

Medium Cheese Pizza

$17.99

Large Cheese Pizza

$21.99

Family Cheese Pizza

$31.99

Small Pepperoni

$14.50

Medium Pepperoni

$18.50

Large Pepperoni

$23.50

Family Pepperoni

$33.50

Wings

Traditional 6 Pcs

$9.99

Traditional 12 Pcs

$17.99

Traditional 20 Pcs

$28.99

Traditional 50 Pcs

$55.99Out of stock

Boneless 6 Pcs

$9.99

Boneless 12 Pcs

$17.99

Boneless 20 Pcs

$28.99

Boneless 50 Pcs

$55.99Out of stock

House Special Tandoori 10 Pcs

$17.99

House Special Achari 10 Pcs

$17.99

Vegan Nuggets 10 Pcs

$9.99Out of stock

Vegan Nuggets 20 Pcs

$16.99Out of stock

Appetizers

Plain Cheese Breadsticks

$6.99

Garlic Cheese Breadsticks

$7.99

Jalapeno Cheese Breadsticks

$7.99

Pineapple Cheese Breadsticks

$7.99

Desi Garlic Cheese Breadsticks

$8.99

Plain Vegan Cheese Breadsticks

$8.99

Garlic Vegan Cheese Breadsticks

$8.99

Jalapeno Vegan Cheese Breadsticks

$8.99

Pineapple Vegan Cheese Breadsticks

$8.99

Desi Garlic Vegan Cheese Breadsticks

$9.99

Waffle Fries

$5.99

Curry Waffle Fries

$8.99

Butter Chicken Waffle Fries

$11.99
Attributes and Amenities
check markDelivery
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

376 S Lemon Ave, Walnut, CA 91789

Directions

Gallery
The Curry Pizza Company #6 Walnut image
The Curry Pizza Company #6 Walnut image
The Curry Pizza Company #6 Walnut image

Similar restaurants in your area

Burger Box - 1015 South Nogales Street
orange starNo Reviews
1015 South Nogales Street Rowland Heights, CA 91748
View restaurantnext
Anna's Pizza
orange star4.7 • 1,386
1240 Lakes Dr West Covina, CA 91790
View restaurantnext
Fire Wings
orange starNo Reviews
985 E. Birch St Brea, CA 92821
View restaurantnext
The Pizza Press - Brea, CA
orange star4.6 • 1,183
375 W Birch St. Brea, CA 92821
View restaurantnext
Bruxie - Brea
orange star4.3 • 3,977
215 W Birch St Brea, CA 92821
View restaurantnext
Smoke and Fire Social Eatery
orange starNo Reviews
1327 W Whittier Blvd La Habra, CA 90631
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Walnut

XLB Dumpling Bar
orange star4.5 • 3,268
18732 Amar Rd Walnut, CA 91789
View restaurantnext
Taco Nazo - Walnut
orange star4.3 • 1,231
1267 N Grand Ave Walnut, CA 91789
View restaurantnext
Paris Baguette - 2518-Diamond Bar
orange star4.4 • 920
21050 Golden Springs Dr Diamond Bar, CA 91789
View restaurantnext
WaBa Grill - WG0024 - Walnut
orange star4.8 • 314
385 S. Lemon Ave. # A Walnut, CA 91789
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Walnut
Rowland Heights
review star
Avg 4 (36 restaurants)
West Covina
review star
Avg 4.4 (27 restaurants)
Pomona
review star
Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)
Covina
review star
Avg 4.2 (13 restaurants)
La Puente
review star
Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)
Brea
review star
Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)
San Dimas
review star
Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)
Hacienda Heights
review star
Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)
La Habra
review star
Avg 4.3 (21 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston