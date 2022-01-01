The Curry Pizza Company #6 Walnut
506 Reviews
$$
376 S Lemon Ave
Walnut, CA 91789
Small Pizza
Sm Cheese Pizza
Sm Chicken Tikka
White Sauce, Cheese, Red Onions, Diced Tomatoes, Chicken Tikka, Fresh Cilantro
Sm Butter Chicken
Butter Sauce, Cheese, Red Onions, Diced Tomatoes, Butter Chicken , Fresh Cilantro
Sm Tandoori Chicken
White Sauce, Cheese, Red Onions, Diced Tomatoes, Bell Peppers, Tandoori Chicken, Fresh Cilantro
Sm Curry Masala Chicken
Curry Sauce, Cheese, Red Onions, Diced Tomatoes,, Bell Peppers, Masala Chicken, Fresh Cilantro
Sm The Savage
Red Sauce, Cheese, Red Onions, Bell Peppers, Mushrooms, Pepperoni, Bacon, Sausage
Sm Hungry Bulldog
Red Sauce, Cheese, Pepperoni, Candian Bacon, Sausage, Bacon
Sm The Hawaiian Hurricane
White Sauce, Cheese, Jalapenos, Ham, Bacon, Pineappple
Sm Garlic Chicken
Garlic Sauce, Cheese, Red Onions, Olives, Mushrooms, Garlic, Chicken
Sm BBQ Chicken
Sm Valley Veggie Delight
Red Sauce, Cheese, Red Onions, Diced Tomatoes, Bell Peppers, Olives, Mushrooms, Fresh Cilantro
Sm Curry Veggie
Curry Sauce, Cheese, Red Onions, Diced Tomatoes, Bell Peppers, Olives, Mushrooms, Jalapenos, Ginger, Fresh Cilantro
Sm Paneer Tikka
White Sauce, Cheese, Red Onions, Diced Tomatoes, Paneer Tikka, Fresh Cilantro
Sm Butter Paneer
Butter Sauce, Cheese, Red Onions, Diced Tomatoes, Bell Peppers, Olives, Masala Paneer, Fresh Cilantro
Sm Curry Masala Paneer
Curry Sauce, Cheese, Red Onions, Bell Peppers, Mushrooms, Masala Paneer, Fresh Cilantro
Sm Valley Vegan Goddess
Red Sauce, Vegan Cheese, Red Onions, Diced Tomatoes, Bell Peppers, Olives, Mushrooms, Fresh Cilantro
Sm Curry Vegan Veggie
Curry Sauce, Vegan Cheese, Red Onions, Diced Tomatoes, Bell Peppers, Olives, Mushrooms, Jalapenos, Fresh Cilantro
Sm Vegan Combination
Red Sauce, Vegan Cheese, Red Onions, Bell Peppers, Olives, Mushrooms, Vegan Meatless Sausage
Sm Desi Beggie Peeja
Sm Pepperoni
Wings
Appetizers
Salad
Beverages
Traditional 6 Pcs
Traditional 12 Pcs
Traditional 20 Pcs
Traditional 50 Pcs
Boneless 6 Pcs
Boneless 12 Pcs
Boneless 20 Pcs
Boneless 50 Pcs
House Special Tandoori 10 Pcs
House Special Achari 10 Pcs
Vegan Nuggets 10 Pcs
Vegan Nuggets 20 Pcs
Plain Cheese Breadsticks
Garlic Cheese Breadsticks
Jalapeno Cheese Breadsticks
Pineapple Cheese Breadsticks
Desi Garlic Cheese Breadsticks
Plain Vegan Cheese Breadsticks
Garlic Vegan Cheese Breadsticks
Jalapeno Vegan Cheese Breadsticks
Pineapple Vegan Cheese Breadsticks
Desi Garlic Vegan Cheese Breadsticks
Waffle Fries
Curry Waffle Fries
Butter Chicken Waffle Fries
Sunday
10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Monday
10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday
10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday
10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday
10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Friday
10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday
10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!
376 S Lemon Ave, Walnut, CA 91789