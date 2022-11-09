The Curry Pot
206 Beall Ave
Wooster, OH 44691
Entrees
Butter Chicken (GF)
Chicken cooked in a tomato based sauce with house made spices, herbs, cream and butter to give it a rich flavorful texture. Gluten free.
Chicken Tikka Masala (GF)
Chicken cooked with bell peppers in an onion and tomato based sauce with house made spices and herbs. Gluten free.
Chicken Korma (GF)
Chicken cooked in a rich sauce made with coconut milk, yogurt, cream, mint, cilantro and house made spices. Gluten Free.
Navarathan Korma (Veg, GF)
Paneer (Indian Cottage Cheese), cauliflower, carrots, potatoes, green beans and green peas cooked in a lentil curry along with house made spices.
Paneer Butter Masala(Veg, GF)
Indian cottage cheese cooked in a tomato based sauce with house made spices, herbs, cream and butter. Gluten free.
Paneer Tikka Masala (Veg, GF)
Indian cottage cheese cooked with bell peppers in an onion and tomato based sauce with house made spices, cream and herbs. Gluten free.
Lamb Tikka Masala (GF)
Lamb cooked with bell peppers in an onion and tomato based sauce with house made spices, cream and herbs.
Lamb Korma (GF)
Lamb cooked in onion, tomato based sauce with ginger, garlic and home made spices in a rich cream sauce.
Chicken Saag (GF)
Boneless chicken cooked in a creamy spinach sauce with onion, tomato, ginger, garlic and house made spices. Gluten-free
Aloo Palak (V,GF)
Potatoes cooked with a spinach puree, onion, tomato, ginger, garlic and house made spices. Gluten-free, Vegan
Chana Saag (V, GF)
Chickpeas cooked with spinach puree, onion, tomato, ginger, garlic and house made spices. Gluten-free, Vegan.
Aloo Gobi (V, GF)
Potato and cauliflower cooked in an onion and tomato based curry along with house made spices.
Paneer Saag(Veg, GF)
Indian cottage cheese cooked in a creamy spinach sauce with onion, tomato, ginger, garlic and house made spices. Gluten-free, Vegetarian.
Chana Masala (V,GF)
Chickpeas cooked with onion, tomatoes, ginger, garlic, house made spices and herbs.
Shrimp Tikka Masala (GF)
Jumbo shrimp cooked with bell peppers in an onion and tomato based sauce with house made spices, cream and herbs. Gluten free.
Mushroom Chettinadu ( V, GF)
A dish made with mushrooms, onion, tomato, ginger, garlic, house made spices and coconut milk.
Mattar Paneer ( Veg, GF)
A vegetarian dish prepared with green peas and Indian cottage cheese in a tangy sauce.
Daal Tadka (V, GF)
Lentil curry made with mung daal and masoor daal served with white basmati rice.
Mushroom Tikka Masala (Veg, GF)
Mushroom cooked with bell peppers in an onion and tomato based sauce with house made spices, cream and herbs. Gluten free.
Vegetarian Tikka Masala (Veg, GF)
Vegetables cooked with bell peppers in an onion and tomato based sauce with house made spices, cream and herbs. Gluten free.
Chicken Jalfrezi (DF, GF)
Boneless chicken breast cooked in a tomato-based curry made with bell peppers, onion, herbs and spices
Lamb Jalfrezi (DF, GF)
Lamb cooked in a tomato-based curry made with bell peppers, onion, herbs and spices
Shrimp Jalfrezi (DF, GF)
Shrimp cooked in a tomato-based curry made with bell peppers, onion, herbs and spices
Vegetable Jalfrezi (V, GF)
Potato, carrot, green peas, beans, cauliflower cooked in a tomato-based curry made with bell peppers, onion, herbs and spices
Shrimp Korma (GF)
Shrimp cooked in an onion based sauce made with yogurt, coconut milk, mint, cilantro, and spices.
Chicken Mango Curry (GF)
Boneless chicken Breast cooked in a sweet and tangy curry prepared with mangoes, spices and herbs
Lamb Mango Curry (GF)
Lamb cooked in a sweet and tangy curry prepared with mangoes, spices and herbs
Shrimp Mango Curry (GF)
Shrimp cooked in a sweet and tangy curry prepared with mangoes, spices and herbs
Chicken Vindaloo (GF)
A delicious, spicy, tangy & flavorful Portuguese Influenced Indian dish made by cooking chicken in house made vindaloo spices
Lamb Vindaloo (GF)
A delicious, spicy, tangy & flavorful Portuguese Influenced Indian dish made by cooking lamb meat in house made vindaloo spices
Chicken Kadai (GF)
Boneless chicken breast cooked with bell peppers in a kadai sauce made with onion, tomato, herbs and spices.
Lamb Kadai (GF)
Lamb meat cooked with bell peppers in a kadai sauce made with onion, tomato, herbs and spices.
Shrimp Kadai (GF)
Shrimp cooked with bell peppers in a kadai sauce made with onion, tomato, herbs and spices.
Lamb Saag ( GF)
Lamb meat cooked in a creamy spinach sauce with onion, tomato, ginger, garlic and house made spices. Gluten-free
Appetizers
Samosa (V) (2nos)
Crunchy, savory snack stuffed with potatoes and vegetables. Vegan. Served with Green Chutney and Tamarind Chutney (V)
Spinach Pakora (V, GF)
Crunchy bites made with green leaf spinach, chickpeas and rice flour, spices and herbs. Vegan, Gluten-Free. Served with tamarind(V) and green chutneys (dipping sauces).
Onion Pakora (V, GF)
Crunchy bites made with sliced onion, chickpeas and rice flour, spices and herbs. Vegan, Gluten-Free. Served with tamarind(V) and green chutneys (dipping sauces).
Samosa Chaat (Veg)
A popular Indian street food made with samosas, cooked chickpeas, onion, tomato, chutneys, spiced up yogurt and topped with sev (crunchy chickpea noodles)
Chicken Tikka Chaat
Indian street food inspired chicken appetizer made with boneless chicken thighs, freshly diced onion, tomato, cilantro, spices and herbs.
Gobi 65 (V)
Chicken 65 (DF)
Crispy Chicken bites made with boneless , skinless thighs coated with rice flour, egg, all purpose flour, spices and herbs topped with sliced onion, curry leaves, cilantro and lemon.
Dessert
Gulab Jamun (3nos) (Veg)
Indian dessert made with wheat flour and milk
Rice Kheer
Rice pudding made with basmati rice and whole milk. Vegetarian, Gluten-Free.
Mango Rice Kheer
Rice pudding made with sweet mangoes, basmati rice and whole milk. Vegetarian, Gluten-Free.
Rasamalai
A dessert made of Indian cottage cheese and milk topped with pistachio
Drinks
Mango Lassi (Veg, GF)
Refreshing drink made with mango pulp, yogurt and green cardamom.
Salt Lassi (Veg, GF)
Refreshing drink made with salted yogurt and spices.
Sweet Lassi (Veg, GF)
Refreshing drink made with sweetened plain yogurt and spices.
Lemon Juice ( V, GF)
Mango Juice ( V, GF)
Sides
Cucumber Raita (Veg, GF) 8oz
Side made with cucumbers ,onion, herbs and spices in yogurt (8oz).
Rice
Long grain basmati rice ( Imported from India) cooked to perfection, flavored with saffron, cumin and whole spices
Green Chutney
Tamarind Chutney
Pappadam (V,GF)
Crispy crackers made with lentil and rice flour, goes well with all our dishes.
Salan ( V, GF) 8oz
A dipping sauce made made with cashew, peanut, sesame, coconut and spices
Salads/Wraps
Biriyani
Ambur Chicken Biriyani (GF)
A dish made with chicken drumsticks (3 pieces), long grain basmati rice cooked with herbs, spices, ghee, served with raita, salan, lemon and onions. The side- Salan contains cashew, peanut and sesame seeds
Classic Chicken Biriyani (GF)
A dish made with long grain basmati rice cooked with boneless chicken breast, herbs, spices, ghee, served with two sides (raita & salan), lemon and onions. The side- Salan contains cashew, peanut and sesame seeds
Lamb Biriyani (GF)
A dish made with lamb leg meat, long grain basmati rice cooked with herbs, spices, ghee, served with two sides (raita & salan), lemon and onions. The side- Salan contains cashew, peanut and sesame seeds
Shrimp Biriyani (GF)
A dish made with shrimp, long grain basmati rice cooked with herbs, spices, ghee, served with two sides (raita & salan), lemon and onions. The side- Salan contains cashew, peanut and sesame seeds
Vegetarian Biriyani (Veg, GF)
A dish made with vegetables, long grain basmati rice cooked with herbs, spices, ghee, served with two sides (raita & salan), lemon and onions. The side- Salan contains cashew, peanut and sesame seeds
Soups
Mulligatawny (V, GF) 16oz
A comforting soup made with three types of lentils, onion, tomato, house made spices
Spinach Mulligatawny Soup (V, GF) 16oz
A comforting soup made with green leaf spinach, lentils, onion, tomato, house made spices
Chicken Mulligatawny Soup (GF) 16oz
A comforting soup made with chicken breast meat, lentils, onion, tomato, house made spices
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
First Indian Restaurant in and around Wayne County.
