Main picView gallery

The Curry Pot

review star

No reviews yet

206 Beall Ave

Wooster, OH 44691

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Butter Chicken (GF)
Samosa (V) (2nos)
Chicken Tikka Masala (GF)

Entrees

Butter Chicken (GF)

$15.99

Chicken cooked in a tomato based sauce with house made spices, herbs, cream and butter to give it a rich flavorful texture. Gluten free.

Chicken Tikka Masala (GF)

$15.99

Chicken cooked with bell peppers in an onion and tomato based sauce with house made spices and herbs. Gluten free.

Chicken Korma (GF)

$15.99

Chicken cooked in a rich sauce made with coconut milk, yogurt, cream, mint, cilantro and house made spices. Gluten Free.

Navarathan Korma (Veg, GF)

$13.99

Paneer (Indian Cottage Cheese), cauliflower, carrots, potatoes, green beans and green peas cooked in a lentil curry along with house made spices.

Paneer Butter Masala(Veg, GF)

$14.99

Indian cottage cheese cooked in a tomato based sauce with house made spices, herbs, cream and butter. Gluten free.

Paneer Tikka Masala (Veg, GF)

$14.99

Indian cottage cheese cooked with bell peppers in an onion and tomato based sauce with house made spices, cream and herbs. Gluten free.

Lamb Tikka Masala (GF)

$17.99

Lamb cooked with bell peppers in an onion and tomato based sauce with house made spices, cream and herbs.

Lamb Korma (GF)

$17.99

Lamb cooked in onion, tomato based sauce with ginger, garlic and home made spices in a rich cream sauce.

Chicken Saag (GF)

$15.99

Boneless chicken cooked in a creamy spinach sauce with onion, tomato, ginger, garlic and house made spices. Gluten-free

Aloo Palak (V,GF)

$12.99

Potatoes cooked with a spinach puree, onion, tomato, ginger, garlic and house made spices. Gluten-free, Vegan

Chana Saag (V, GF)

$11.99

Chickpeas cooked with spinach puree, onion, tomato, ginger, garlic and house made spices. Gluten-free, Vegan.

Aloo Gobi (V, GF)

$12.99

Potato and cauliflower cooked in an onion and tomato based curry along with house made spices.

Paneer Saag(Veg, GF)

$14.99

Indian cottage cheese cooked in a creamy spinach sauce with onion, tomato, ginger, garlic and house made spices. Gluten-free, Vegetarian.

Chana Masala (V,GF)

$11.99

Chickpeas cooked with onion, tomatoes, ginger, garlic, house made spices and herbs.

Shrimp Tikka Masala (GF)

$17.99

Jumbo shrimp cooked with bell peppers in an onion and tomato based sauce with house made spices, cream and herbs. Gluten free.

Mushroom Chettinadu ( V, GF)

$13.99

A dish made with mushrooms, onion, tomato, ginger, garlic, house made spices and coconut milk.

Mattar Paneer ( Veg, GF)

$14.99

A vegetarian dish prepared with green peas and Indian cottage cheese in a tangy sauce.

Daal Tadka (V, GF)

$11.99

Lentil curry made with mung daal and masoor daal served with white basmati rice.

Mushroom Tikka Masala (Veg, GF)

$13.99

Mushroom cooked with bell peppers in an onion and tomato based sauce with house made spices, cream and herbs. Gluten free.

Vegetarian Tikka Masala (Veg, GF)

$13.99

Vegetables cooked with bell peppers in an onion and tomato based sauce with house made spices, cream and herbs. Gluten free.

Chicken Jalfrezi (DF, GF)

$15.99

Boneless chicken breast cooked in a tomato-based curry made with bell peppers, onion, herbs and spices

Lamb Jalfrezi (DF, GF)

$17.99

Lamb cooked in a tomato-based curry made with bell peppers, onion, herbs and spices

Shrimp Jalfrezi (DF, GF)

$17.99

Shrimp cooked in a tomato-based curry made with bell peppers, onion, herbs and spices

Vegetable Jalfrezi (V, GF)

$12.99

Potato, carrot, green peas, beans, cauliflower cooked in a tomato-based curry made with bell peppers, onion, herbs and spices

Shrimp Korma (GF)

$17.99

Shrimp cooked in an onion based sauce made with yogurt, coconut milk, mint, cilantro, and spices.

Chicken Mango Curry (GF)

$15.99

Boneless chicken Breast cooked in a sweet and tangy curry prepared with mangoes, spices and herbs

Lamb Mango Curry (GF)

$17.99

Lamb cooked in a sweet and tangy curry prepared with mangoes, spices and herbs

Shrimp Mango Curry (GF)

$17.99

Shrimp cooked in a sweet and tangy curry prepared with mangoes, spices and herbs

Chicken Vindaloo (GF)

$15.99

A delicious, spicy, tangy & flavorful Portuguese Influenced Indian dish made by cooking chicken in house made vindaloo spices

Lamb Vindaloo (GF)

$17.99

A delicious, spicy, tangy & flavorful Portuguese Influenced Indian dish made by cooking lamb meat in house made vindaloo spices

Chicken Kadai (GF)

$15.99

Boneless chicken breast cooked with bell peppers in a kadai sauce made with onion, tomato, herbs and spices.

Lamb Kadai (GF)

$17.99

Lamb meat cooked with bell peppers in a kadai sauce made with onion, tomato, herbs and spices.

Shrimp Kadai (GF)

$17.99

Shrimp cooked with bell peppers in a kadai sauce made with onion, tomato, herbs and spices.

Lamb Saag ( GF)

$17.99

Lamb meat cooked in a creamy spinach sauce with onion, tomato, ginger, garlic and house made spices. Gluten-free

Appetizers

Samosa (V) (2nos)

$5.99

Crunchy, savory snack stuffed with potatoes and vegetables. Vegan. Served with Green Chutney and Tamarind Chutney (V)

Spinach Pakora (V, GF)

$8.99

Crunchy bites made with green leaf spinach, chickpeas and rice flour, spices and herbs. Vegan, Gluten-Free. Served with tamarind(V) and green chutneys (dipping sauces).

Onion Pakora (V, GF)

$7.99

Crunchy bites made with sliced onion, chickpeas and rice flour, spices and herbs. Vegan, Gluten-Free. Served with tamarind(V) and green chutneys (dipping sauces).

Samosa Chaat (Veg)

Samosa Chaat (Veg)

$8.99

A popular Indian street food made with samosas, cooked chickpeas, onion, tomato, chutneys, spiced up yogurt and topped with sev (crunchy chickpea noodles)

Chicken Tikka Chaat

$11.99

Indian street food inspired chicken appetizer made with boneless chicken thighs, freshly diced onion, tomato, cilantro, spices and herbs.

Gobi 65 (V)

$8.99

Crispy cauliflower bites made with rice and all purpose flour, spices and herbs topped with sliced onion, curry leaves, cilantro and lemon juice.

Gobi 65 (V)

$8.99

Crispy cauliflower bites made with rice and all purpose flour, spices and herbs topped with sliced onion, curry leaves, cilantro and lemon juice.

Chicken 65 (DF)

$11.99

Crispy Chicken bites made with boneless , skinless thighs coated with rice flour, egg, all purpose flour, spices and herbs topped with sliced onion, curry leaves, cilantro and lemon.

Dessert

Gulab Jamun (3nos) (Veg)

$5.99

Indian dessert made with wheat flour and milk

Rice Kheer

$5.99

Rice pudding made with basmati rice and whole milk. Vegetarian, Gluten-Free.

Mango Rice Kheer

$6.99

Rice pudding made with sweet mangoes, basmati rice and whole milk. Vegetarian, Gluten-Free.

Rasamalai

$5.99

A dessert made of Indian cottage cheese and milk topped with pistachio

Breads

Plain Naan (V)

$1.50

Flatbread. Vegan.

Garlic Naan (Veg)

$2.50

Flatbread with Garlic and Cilantro.

Drinks

Mango Lassi (Veg, GF)

$5.99

Refreshing drink made with mango pulp, yogurt and green cardamom.

Salt Lassi (Veg, GF)

$3.99

Refreshing drink made with salted yogurt and spices.

Sweet Lassi (Veg, GF)

$4.99

Refreshing drink made with sweetened plain yogurt and spices.

Lemon Juice ( V, GF)

$3.99

Mango Juice ( V, GF)

$4.99

Sides

Cucumber Raita (Veg, GF) 8oz

$2.50

Side made with cucumbers ,onion, herbs and spices in yogurt (8oz).

Rice

$2.49

Long grain basmati rice ( Imported from India) cooked to perfection, flavored with saffron, cumin and whole spices

Green Chutney

$0.50

Tamarind Chutney

$0.50

Pappadam (V,GF)

$1.49

Crispy crackers made with lentil and rice flour, goes well with all our dishes.

Salan ( V, GF) 8oz

$3.49

A dipping sauce made made with cashew, peanut, sesame, coconut and spices

Salads/Wraps

Tandoori Chicken Salad

$10.00Out of stock

Tandoori Chicken Wrap

$8.00Out of stock

A healthy and delicious fusion wrap made with Tandoori Chicken, spring mix, lettuce ,red onion, bell peppers, house made garlic sauce, herbs and spices.

Biriyani

Ambur Chicken Biriyani (GF)

$15.99

A dish made with chicken drumsticks (3 pieces), long grain basmati rice cooked with herbs, spices, ghee, served with raita, salan, lemon and onions. The side- Salan contains cashew, peanut and sesame seeds

Classic Chicken Biriyani (GF)

$15.99

A dish made with long grain basmati rice cooked with boneless chicken breast, herbs, spices, ghee, served with two sides (raita & salan), lemon and onions. The side- Salan contains cashew, peanut and sesame seeds

Lamb Biriyani (GF)

$17.99

A dish made with lamb leg meat, long grain basmati rice cooked with herbs, spices, ghee, served with two sides (raita & salan), lemon and onions. The side- Salan contains cashew, peanut and sesame seeds

Shrimp Biriyani (GF)

$17.99

A dish made with shrimp, long grain basmati rice cooked with herbs, spices, ghee, served with two sides (raita & salan), lemon and onions. The side- Salan contains cashew, peanut and sesame seeds

Vegetarian Biriyani (Veg, GF)

$12.99

A dish made with vegetables, long grain basmati rice cooked with herbs, spices, ghee, served with two sides (raita & salan), lemon and onions. The side- Salan contains cashew, peanut and sesame seeds

Soups

Mulligatawny (V, GF) 16oz

$5.99

A comforting soup made with three types of lentils, onion, tomato, house made spices

Spinach Mulligatawny Soup (V, GF) 16oz

$6.99

A comforting soup made with green leaf spinach, lentils, onion, tomato, house made spices

Chicken Mulligatawny Soup (GF) 16oz

$7.99

A comforting soup made with chicken breast meat, lentils, onion, tomato, house made spices

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

First Indian Restaurant in and around Wayne County.

Website

Location

206 Beall Ave, Wooster, OH 44691

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Beef 'O' Brady's - Wooster OH #622
orange starNo Reviews
244 S. Market St Wooster, OH 44691
View restaurantnext
Omahoma Bob’s BBQ - 128 S Market St
orange starNo Reviews
128 S Market St Wooster, OH 44691
View restaurantnext
Hartzler Family Dairy
orange starNo Reviews
5454 Cleveland Road Wooster, OH 44691
View restaurantnext
Que Pasa - Orrville
orange star4.4 • 859
525 N Main St Orrville, OH 44667
View restaurantnext
Orr Valley Creamery - 1402 N. Main St
orange starNo Reviews
1402 North Main Street Orrville, OH 44667
View restaurantnext
BG's Main Event
orange starNo Reviews
124 S Main St Rittman, OH 44270
View restaurantnext
Map
More near Wooster
Wadsworth
review star
Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)
Ashland
review star
Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)
Massillon
review star
Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)
Barberton
review star
No reviews yet
Medina
review star
Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)
Akron
review star
Avg 4.4 (63 restaurants)
North Canton
review star
Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)
Canton
review star
Avg 4.5 (19 restaurants)
Uniontown
review star
Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston