The Custom Shop

1601 Elizabeth Ave

Charlotte, NC 28204

Order Again

Small Plates

Beets

$14.00

Bread

Burrata

$16.00

peach butter, fennel, pistachios, grilled bread.

Carpaccio

$17.00

horseradish, parmesan, lemon aioli, celery, lavash.

Croquettes

$12.00

spring vegetables, spiced broth.

Hamachi

$16.00

lemon-parmesan cream, coriander, jalapeño.

Lettuce

$10.00

cucumber, radish, pistachio, buttermilk dressing.

Salmon Tartare

$16.00

Shishitos

$10.00

garlic aioli, Marcona almond crumble.

Pasta

Bucatini

$28.00

pancetta cream, truffle butter, poached egg, gremolata.

Ravioli

$28.00

mascarpone, pink eye peas, corn, ricotta salata, gremolata.

Squid Ink

$28.00

NC shrimp, chorizo, jalapeño, spicy tomato.

Stroganoff

$28.00

braised brisket, pearl onions, UGF mushrooms

Veg Rigatoni

$28.00

Grill

Chef's Garden

$24.00

Deckle

$38.00

buttermilk blue cheese, candied cipollini onion.

Duck

$36.00

sweet potato purée, cipollini onion, cherry demi.

Halibut

$36.00

creamed summer corn, salsa verde.

Pork

$34.00

Guilford grits, UGF mushrooms, peppers, mustard seed.

Scallops

$36.00

summer squash, smoked tomato buerre blanc

Sides

Broccolini

$10.00

Fingerlings

$10.00

garlic aioli.

Dessert

Bread Pudding

$12.00

Pot de Creme

$8.00

Sundae

$10.00

Flan

$12.00Out of stock

Beverages

Bottled Water

$7.00

Coffee

$4.00

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

French Press

$10.00

Ginger Ale

$3.00

Ginger Beer

$4.00

Mocktail

$8.00

Soda Water

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Tea

$3.00

Tonic Water

$3.50

Food

Angels Envy Dinner

$80.00

Tartare

Pasta

Steak

Flan

Collab Tip

Collab Tip

$0.01

Liquor

Angels Envy Pairing

$70.00
All hours
Sunday 8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday 8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday 8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday 8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday 8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday 8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday 8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

1601 Elizabeth Ave, Charlotte, NC 28204

Directions

