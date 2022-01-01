A map showing the location of The Daily BeanView gallery
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Sandwiches
Breakfast & Brunch

The Daily Bean

No reviews yet

$

514 rt 515

Vernon, NJ 07462

Popular Items

chai latte large
grilled cheese
bacon egg cheese

Breakfast

muffin

$2.50

gluten free muffin

$3.50

scone

$2.50

coffee roll

$3.00

cinnamon roll

$3.00

coffee cake

$2.50

croissant

$2.75

donut

$1.50

brownie

$2.50

lemon loaf

$2.50

pound cake

$2.50

cake pop

$1.95

macaron

$2.00

black & white cookie

$2.50

protien bite cheddar

$2.50

pup cake

$2.00

quiche tom\bazil

$5.49

oatmeal

$3.50

waffle

$6.95

Turnover apple

$2.50

Cupcake

$2.50

Biscotti

$1.50

bagel

$2.25

Quiche spin\feta

$5.49

Quiche bacon\cheddar

$5.49

crepe / omlete

$10.00

Side bacon

$3.00

Side sausage

$3.00

Rice crispy giant

$5.00

Pecan bar

$4.00

Sandwiches

Spinach artichoke

$8.95

BBQ chicken, pineapple, cheddar

$8.95

Turkey, cranberry, brie

$8.50

Turkey, bacon, avocado

$8.95

Chicken bacon ranch

$8.95

pesto chicken

$8.95

mile high veggie

$8.95

ham, hummus, roasted red peper

$8.95

Turkey club with hummus and avo

$9.99

chicken feta spinach red pepper

$8.95

smore

$5.00

grilled cheese

$5.00

black bean wrap

$7.95

apple fig brie

$8.95

sausage, egg cheese

$4.95

bacon egg cheese

$4.95

taylor ham egg & cheese

$4.95

avocado bruchetta toast

$6.50

Pasta ravioli cup

$3.99Out of stock

soup bowl

$4.99

,

$6.50

Tomato Basil Mozz

$6.50

Buffalo Chicken

$8.95

Grilled Chz

$4.95

Egg and Cheese

$4.95

build your own

$4.95

Special

$7.95

1\2 sandwich and cup soup

$7.00

BLT

$7.95

Soup cup

$3.99

soup and sandwich

$8.95

Smoothie Bowls

trail blazer

$8.50

the appalacian

$8.50

the boardwalk

$8.50

pinwheel vista

$8.50

stairway to heaven

$9.50

cloud 9

$8.50

kamakazi

$8.50

jamacan me happy

$9.50

wacky way

$9.50

jumping jack

$9.50

eragon

$8.50

tiamat

$9.50

mushu

$9.50

kalameet

$9.50

falcor

$9.50

smaug

$9.50

toothless

$10.50

Vegan Bean bowl

Greens

$6.50

Tea

hot tea small

$1.75

hot tea medium

$2.00

hot tea large

$2.25

iced tea small

$2.00

iced tea medium

$2.25

iced tea large

$2.25

Latte

flat white small

$3.75

flat white medium

$3.75

flat white large

$4.00

cappuccino small

$3.25

cappuccino medium

$3.50

cappuccino large

$3.75

cafe latte small

$3.00

cafe latte medium

$3.25

cafe latte large

$3.75

latte macchiato small

$3.25

latte macchiato medium

$3.50

latte macchiato large

$3.75

caramel macchiato small

$3.50

caramel macchiato medium

$3.75

caramel macchiato large

$4.00

chai latte small

$3.25

chai latte medium

$3.50

chai latte large

$3.75

Green tea latte small

$3.25

green tea latte medium

$3.50

green tea latte large

$3.75

hot cocoa small

$2.25

hot cocoa medium

$2.50

hot cocoa large

$3.00

Coffee

espresso

$1.75

espresso doppio

$2.25

americano small

$2.50

americano medium

$2.75

americano large

$3.00

cold brew small

$2.25

cold brew medium

$2.50

cold brew large

$3.00

Bullet proof

$3.25

iced coffee small

$2.25

iced coffee medium

$2.50

iced coffee large

$3.00

coffee small

$1.75

coffee medium

$2.00

coffee large

$2.25

Bullet proof

$4.25

nitro cold brew med

$3.50

nitro cold brew

$3.95

Cold Drinks

smoothie

$4.00

frappe

$4.00

italian cream soda

$2.50

invigorator

$3.25

Specials

Sapsucker

$4.00

Honey & Lavender Latte

Apple of my chai

$4.00

Turmeric latte

Jack o lantern

$4.00

matcha with peppermint and white mocha

Something wicked

$4.50

Buttered rum & root beer latte

Harvest moon cold brew

$4.00

Blackberry & white mocha latte

Spider cider

$4.00

Irish cream & salted caramel latte

christmas cookie

$4.00

snickerdoodle

$4.00

frostea

$3.00

retail

Bean mug gray

$6.00

bean mug white

$9.99

Bean water bottle

$14.99

Beef stick

$1.99

big spoon bar

$2.99

Car air freshener

$8.00

card

$5.00

cheese n cracker

$0.75

chips

$0.75

Dog bus

$2.99

dog busquits

$7.00

Exclusively dog

$6.99

gf brownie

$2.00

gf cookie

$2.00

glass diffuser

$12.00

grinds

$4.99

Ground n hound 2.5 oz

$2.00

grounds and hounds

$14.99

Grounds and hounds cold brew

$12.99

gummie bears

$0.75

Honey bunchies

$2.50

Honey straws

$14.99

hot syrup

$9.00

inner love kiefer

$5.00

jar candle

$12.00+

kates bars

$3.00

local honey

$9.99

Monster

$4.00

nutella sticks

$0.75

Plant lady jar tea

$15.99

Plant lady sample bag

$3.00

rice crispie treat

$2.00Out of stock

righteous felon jerky

$6.50

room spray

$6.00

simply gum

$2.99

simply mint

$2.99

siracha & wing

$9.99

sm dough bowl candles

$30.00+

smart sweets

$4.99

spicy shark honey

$9.99

spicy shark hot sauce

$8.99

Sticker

$2.00

Swoffle

$1.98

Talty bar

$3.00

Trail mix

$3.00

Cup cozie

$10.00

Market bag

$16.00

OMG pretzels

$7.00

Salmon mango bone

$3.49

Food truck dog treats

$3.99

Best buddy treats

$5.99

Coffee syrup

$8.99

Hioney stick single

$0.15

hippeas

$2.99

corn crunch

$2.49

jerky dog treats

$11.99

pocket latte

$2.49

clothing

ty dy hoodie

$34.00

hoodie

$30.00

kids hoodie

$22.00

long sleeve t

$25.00

t- shirt

$20.00

beanie

$19.99

hat

$15.00

sweatpants

$29.99

seasonal

bubble bath large

$17.00

bubble bath small

$10.00

chocolate espresso beans

$14.99

Christmas country candle

$20.00

coconut soak

$13.00

coctail mixer

$10.00

Ground n hound cocoa

$5.00

honey spread

$10.00

hot cocoa can

$10.00

hot cocoa stick

$5.00

kitchen soap

$20.00

marshmallow bag

$10.00

marshmallow topper

$7.00

smores kit

$10.00

drunkin cherry

drunkin cherry single cookie

$3.50

drunkin cherry box

$8.00

drunkin cherry bag

$20.00

drunkin cherry basket

$35.00

cooler

iced tea

$2.00

juice

$1.80

water

$1.00

inner love keifer

$5.00

monster

$4.00

soda

$1.50

parfait

$3.00

Charcuterie box

$12.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markTourists
check markCasual
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markSolo Dining
check markCurbside Pickup
check markFast Service
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markDelivery
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

514 rt 515, Vernon, NJ 07462

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

