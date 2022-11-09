Daily Clean Food & Drink

- Home
205 Reviews
$$
6215 South Western Ave
Sioux Falls, SD 57108
Popular Items
Espresso Drinks
Americano
Shots of Organic Cowboy Coffee espresso topped with hot water.
Latte
Organic Cowboy Coffee espresso with choice of steamed milk and a thin layer of foam.
Cappuccino
Organic Cowboy Coffee espresso topped with your choice of steamed milk and a thick layer of foam.
Drip Coffee
Our signature house brew - Organic Cowboy Blend fresh roasted by Cowboy Coffee in Jackson Hole Wyoming. This rich and full-bodied brew coffee has a wonderful balance and smooth finish – a coffee connoisseur favorite!
Cold Brew Coffee
Single Shot Espresso
Organic Cowboy Coffee Espresso
Double Shot Espresso
Organic Cowboy Coffee Espresso
Specialty Drinks
Matcha Lemonade
Immunity Apple Cider
This organic, plant based, immune system supporting cider super hero helps your body put its dukes up. With 50 superfoods plus Vitamin C, D, Zinc and probiotics, its a good, clean cider on a mission to keep you feeling great!
Golden Mylk Latte
Golden Milk Super Blend Ingredients: Turmeric, Maca, Goji Berry, Cinnamon, Stevia, Ginger, Boswellia, Guar Gum, Cardamom, Black Pepper
Matcha Latte
Cinnamon Honey Latte
Cacao & Mushroom Latte
Chai Latte
Bullet Proof
Pumpkin Spice Latte
Tea
Iced Tea
Choose from a variety of our signature organic iced teas!
Tickled Pink
A pink drink made from Tart Berry Herbal tea blended with coconut milk and agave.
Alpine Berry
This bright berry tea brews up a jewel-toned shade of red thanks to hibiscus – popular worldwide for its tart, cranberry-like flavor. The taste of this herbal blend reminds us of a hike in the mountains of Colorado, where we live. We love it iced in the summer, or while snowing, hot with honey. 1% of sales of Alpine Berry sachets are donated to support a scholarship for the National Outdoor Leadership School (NOLS).
Detox
This purpose-driven tea is packed with 14 powerhouse ingredients you can use after a big workout…or a big night, for that matter. The rooibos, ginger, spirulina, hibiscus and other herbs and spices in this organic blend are known to restore electrolytes, reduce inflammation, support good digestion and provide an antioxidant boost. Down the hatch! 1% of sales of this Purpose-Filled Tea is donated to Protect Our Winters (POW). Caffeine Free
Energize Green
For work or play, we've gathered ingredients to help boost your energy while keeping stamina in mind. Green tea provides the right amount of caffeine (not too much) for get-up-and-go; ginseng helps with focus and lowers stress; and ginger is an anti-inflammatory that reduces weakness and fatigue. Go get 'em! 1% of sales of our Purpose-Filled Tea is donated to Protect Our Winters (POW). Caffeinated
Hydrate
Hibiscus slays your thirst, spearmint has cooling properties and helps relieve fatigue, licorice root increases energy, while black currant and rosehip help with aches and strains. Deeply drinkable. Powerfully restorative. 1% of sales of our Purpose-Filled Tea is donated to Protect Our Winters (POW).
Chamomile
Take a whiff and you’ll smell a rich apple scent with soft honey notes and a lemon edge. Chamomile has been used for centuries to calm the mind and combat insomnia, aid in digestion, boost the immune system, and more. Caffeine Free
English Breakfast/Assam
Our English Breakfast is so much more than just a blend of black teas designed to be strong and dark. It’s Organic full-leaf Indian tea, which gives it more layered, rich flavors than a typical English Breakfast teabag. Caffeinated
Earl Grey
The best Earl Grey teas begin with high quality full black tea leaves, which get their legendary flavor from natural bergamot oil - oil from a citrus fruit grown in Bergamo, Italy. This is an elegant cuppa' tea with tried and true flavor that ranges from a light citrus zip to a deep, smooth black tea. Caffeinated
Peppermint
We source our organic peppermint from a US farm outside of Lake Moses in Eastern Washington State where the climate is hot and dry and the farm is irrigated by water from the Grand Coulee Dam. The fresh, pure aroma of this 100% pure peppermint will lift your spirits and quiet your mind. Caffeine Free
Turmeric Antioxidant
All good stuff here – this tea is made with ingredients grown outside in the sunshine, not in a science lab. Turmeric is an anti-inflammatory and antioxidant because it contains curcumin. Not only is it healthy, this tea is delicious! It has all the flavors of an herbal Chai – warm, earthy spices that comfort without the caffeine. Pairs well with fuzzy socks and firelight. 1% of sales of our Purpose-Filled Tea is donated to Protect Our Winters (POW). Caffeine Free
Jasmine Petal Green
Our green tea is dried with petals of jasmine flowers to absorb the flavor. Because jasmine flowers are so much more fragrant at night, they lay them over our green tea for three evenings in a row, so that the green tea will absorb the most powerful floral flavor and aroma. Caffeinated
Bai Mu Dan
Harvested only during a brief period in early spring, white tea is the unopened bud of the tea plant. Classic white tea is smooth and savory. Caffeinated
Invigorate
A zesty citrus aroma followed by an enlivening blanace of lemongrass and peppermint for a bright, clean fnish.
African Sunset
(CF) A Rooibos Red Tea, grown in South Africa, where it is cherished for its woody-sweet, earthy flavor, with a touch of lemongrass.
Smoothies
Daily Detox
A refreshing blend of celery, cucumber, pineapple, lemon, parsley, ginger, and coconut water.
Happy Healing
Our silky sweet, sunshine yellow blend of banana, mango, coconut milk, and a superfood blend of turmeric, maca, goji, cinnamon, ginger, boswellia, cardamom, and black pepper, topped with chia seeds.
Energizer Monkey
Put an extra hop in your step with our cold brew coffee based smoothie blended with banana, our famous peanut-coconut butter blend, and a dash of coconut milk.
Workout Warrior
Refuel after your sweat sesh with our plant based protein powered smoothie blended with almond milk, a dash of coconut milk, and our peanut-coconut butter blend. Choice of vanilla or chocolate protein. Add a banana to make it extra thick and extra yummy!
Bliss Booster
Boost your mood with berry bliss! Our Amazonian acai and maqui berry powder mixed with a triple berry blend, date, banana, and coconut water.
Pink Prana
A light, refreshing blend of pitaya/dragon fruit and coconut water.
Sun Salutation
Mango, pineapple, mandarin orange, carrot, ginger, and turmeric.
Pumpkin Apple Pie
It’s back! Our special blend of pure pumpkin, apple, pie spice, and maple will make you feel like you’re sipping down a cup of fall!
Smoothie Bowls
Amaze-bowl
Our Daily acai blend topped with banana, kiwi, strawberry and coconut.
Nut'n Better
Our Daily acai blend topped with almond butter, blueberry hemp granola, hemp seeds and a cinnamon dusting.
Pina-cool-ada
Our Daily acai blend topped with banana, coconut, and pineapple.
Strawberry Blonde
Our Daily acai blend topped with strawberry, banana, and blueberry hemp granola.
Royal Blue
Blueberry, hemp seed, cacao nib and sliced almond.
Mango Mermaid
Mango, blackberry, banana and granola.
Build Your Bowl
Ambrosia Bowl
Cucumbers, black olives, artichokes, tomatoes, red peppers, and our popular house made turmeric hummus. * Suggested sauce: Daily Vinaigrette * * Sauce ingredients: garlic, parsley, maple syrup, black pepper, roasted red peppers, apple cider vinegar, olive oil, water. *
Butternut Buddha Bowl
Roasted chickpeas, butternut squash, broccoli, and red onion. * Suggested sauce: Citrus Tahini * * Sauce ingredients: tahini, orange juice, lime juice, apple cider vinegar, salt, water. *
Ciao Chow Bowl
Steamed broccoli, sliced tomatoes, saute'd mushrooms, roasted garlic, roasted pepitas, pinch of oregano. * Suggested sauce: Avocado Pesto * * Sauce ingredients: avocado, chopped basil, garlic, lemon juice, sea salt, sunflower seeds, water. *
El Diario Bowl
Black beans, tomatoes, roasted garlic, bell peppers, pickled jalapenos, and fresh cut avocado. * Suggested sauce: Chimichurri * * Sauce ingredients: cilantro ,garlic, oregano, parsley, lemon juice, avocado oil, red pepper flakes, salt. *
Tongue Thai'd Bowl
Shredded carrots and cabbage, baby corn, spinach, and peanuts, topped with lime wedge and cilantro micro greens. * Suggested sauce: Creamy Peanut * * Sauce ingredients: minced garlic and ginger, olive oil, coconut oil, peanut butter, liquid aminos, lime juice, sriracha, rice vinegar, sesame oil, water, lime juice. *
The Blue Bowl
Roasted bell pepper, red onion, jalapenos, guacamole, broccoli and a lime wedge. Suggested with a bed of mixed greens or riced vegetables, ranch and grilled chicken for 11.5g carbs. Suggested Sauce: Daily Ranch
Half Baked Harvest
butternut squash, brussels sprouts, apple, pecan, craisins. suggested sauce: pumpkin goddess sauce ingredients: pumpkin puree, vegan mayo, apple cider vinegar, olive oil, maple syrup, minced garlic, salt, thyme, cinnamon
Build Your Own!
Pick 5 toppings to build your own salad or bowl! Base and sauce are included and option to add a protein or cheese. Additional toppings subject to upcharge.
Entrees
Jeb's No Bull Burger
Our popular vegan burger made of flax eggs, mushrooms, green olives, artichoke hearts, red onion, bell pepper, jalapeno, garlic, black beans, garbanzo beans, GF rolled oats, vegan worcestershire sauce, oregano, olive and canola oil. Served on a toasted ciabatta roll with greens, sliced tomatoes and onions, pickles and our homemade vegan sriracha aioli with a side of sweet potato fries. Option to add a soup or one of our daily special side salads.
Banh Mi
Pickled veggies, sliced cucumbers, choice of chicken or Beyond Meat sausage, vegan sriracha aioli, served in an open faced, toasted batard, topped with jalapenos and cilantro micro greens.
Bison Burger
A lean and clean burger, made with grass fed, local bison, seasoned to perfection. Served with a side of baked sweet potato fries. Option to add a soup or one of our daily special side salads.
Mighty Mac
Baked, grain free, chickpea penne in a house-made butternut squash and cheddar cheese sauce.
Devicado
Half an avocado filled with house-made hummus, sprinkled with fleur de sel salt, and smoked paprika, topped with roasted pumpkin seeds.
Moroccan Chicken Salad
A Daily top seller! Dairy free mayo, dijon mustard, lime juice, curry powder, salt, lime zest, chopped cilantro, diced celery, cranberries, chopped green onions, honey. Served on a bed of greens, topped with cashews and radish micro greens.
Mightiest Mac
Daily's famous bison meatballs and homemade chimichurri served on our Mighty Mac - baked, grain free, chickpea penne in a house-made butternut squash and cheddar cheese sauce. Cant take the heat? Ask for the chimi on the side or swap it for ranch!
Z'paghetti & Meatballs
zucchini noodles topped with buffalo meatballs, Italian spiced marinara and sprinkled with parmesan cheese
Power Bowls & Toasts
Soul Bowl
A creamy, gluten free oat and chia pudding made with golden mylk, sweetened with maple and topped with cacao nibs, peanut butter, banana, and walnuts.
Nourish Bowl
A warm breakfast bowl with your choice of quinoa or mixed greens as the base, topped with roasted sweet potato, red pepper and onion, radish micro greens and our homemade guacamole. Top it with your choice of black beans or eggs.
Vitality Bowl
Our gluten free blueberry hemp granola topped with blueberries, banana, strawberry and a drizzle of agave and your choice of milk.
Loaded PB&J
Creamy peanut butter smeared across multigrain toast. Topped with blueberries, strawberries or raspberries, (whichever available) house made granola, and an agave drizzle.
Holy Guacamole
Multigrain Toast, guacamole ( made in house daily ) cherry tomatoes, feta cheese crumble, topped with locally sourced micro greens, a pinch of salt and pepper then finished with an olive oil drizzle.
Surf & Turf
Organic cream cheese on multigrain toast. Layered with smoked wild salmon and cucumbers, then topped with fresh dill.
Soups and Salads (Copy Dinner)
Family Style Soup
No-Bean Turkey Chili
Ground turkey, yellow onion, red pepper, olive oil, veggie broth, diced tomatoes, jalepenos, tomato paste, chili powder, oregano, onion powder, paprika, cumin, salt, pepper. Topped with green onions.
Over the Rainbow Salad
Shredded red cabbage, tomatoes, green onions, beets, shredded carrots, and red peppers. Topped with blueberries, cashews, sliced avocado, and homemade turmeric dressing (olive oil, apple cider vinegar, agave, turmeric, ground ginger, salt & pepper).
Tom Kha Kai
Olive oil, onions, minced garlic, mushrooms, liquid aminos, minced ginger, shredded carrots, cayenne, salt & pepper, lemon zest, veggie broth, and coconut milk. Topped with cilantro microgreens, green onion, and a lime wedge.
Pizza
605 Supreme
tomato sauce, mozzarella cheese, cherry tomato, buffalo, black olives, mushroom and onions
SoDak Spice
chimichuri, mozzarella cheese, red pepper. buffalo, banana pepper
Sunny Slices
hummus, kalamata olives, cherry tomato, sliced onion, spinach, drizzle of garlic infused olive oil
Thai Pie
peanut sauce, mozzarella cheese, peppers, pineapple, carrot, peanuts
Say Cheese
all the cheese, all the time
Bahn Mi Pizza
pickled veggie slaw, grilled free range chicken,cucumber, jalapeno, house made vegan siracha aioli
Sufu Cowboy
grilled free range chicken, bacon, house made vegan ranch, onion, mozzarella
The Basic P
Red sauce, mozzarella and pepperoni.
Garlic Cheese Stix
A garlicy, cheesy blend on top of Breadico sourdough with a side homemade marinara.
Green Goddess
pesto, cherry tomato, spinach, artichoke, walnuts
Midwest Veg
Daily ranch, artichoke, spinach, onion, tomato, bell pepper, mozzarella cheese
Wraps
Thai Peanut Wrap
A spinach and herb wrap stuffed with homemade peanut sauce, cabbage, carrot, cilantro micro greens, spinach, and crushed peanut. Wraps are pre-made. No additions or substitutions unless called in.
Avocado Turkey BLT Wrap
BLT, but kick it up a notch! Our famous avocado spread, crispy bacon, romaine, smoked turkey breast, and tomato on a spinach and herb tortilla. Wraps are pre-made. No additions or substitutions.
Moroccan Chicken Salad Wrap
A Daily staple in wrap form! Our popular chicken salad made up of our dairy free mayo, dijon mustard, lime juice, curry powder, salt, lime zest, chopped cilantro, diced celery, dried cranberries, green onions, honey, romaine and cashews on a green spinach and herb tortilla. Wraps are pre-made. No additions or substitutions.
Chimi Chimi Bang Bang
Wild Rice, tomatoes, red pepper, red onion, broccoli, black beans, avocado, chimichurri
Salads
Baked Goods
Banana Bread Protein Bars
GF oat flour, coconut flour, plant based protein powder, swerve, cinnamon, almond butter, maple syrup, bananas, walnuts, hemp milk, lily's chocolate chips
Keto Maple Scones
almond flour, swerve, baking powder, salt, pecans, egg, butter, heavy cream, maple
Hemp Seed Bars
Almonds, hemp seeds, almond butter, coconut oil, maple syrup, vanilla extract, sea salt, Lily's chocolate chips
"Oatmeal" Choc Chip Cookies
flaked coconut, sliced almonds, almond flour, coconut flour, baking powder, cinnamon, salt, butter, swerve, egg, vanilla, Lily's chocolate
Peanut Butter Kookies
Your traditional peanut butter cookie, but better! Made from flax, flour, coconut oil, swerve brown sugar, coconut peanut butter and vanilla.
Oatmeal Apple Cranberry Cookies
Step aside oatmeal raisin! This cleaned up classic boasts bold holiday flavors including cinnamon, apple, and cranberry and tastes like December! Vegan/Gluten Free/Nut free Ingredients: gf oat flour, gf oats, baking powder, cinnamon, nutmeg, cardamom, salt, coconut oil, brown swerve, flax, vanilla, maple, cranberry, apple sauce.
Pumpkin Bars
oat flour, baking soda, baking powder, salt, cinnamon, nutmeg, ginger, cloves, allspice, swerve brown sugar, pumpkin puree, coconut oil, almond butter, vanilla extract, lilys chocolate chips
Pumpkin Seed Power Muffins
banana, maple syrup, vanilla extract, gf oats, cinnamon, baking soda, salt, zucchini, Lily’s chocolate chips, coconut flakes, pumpkin seeds, flax egg
Packaged Snacks
Daily Hummus
Daily's special thick blend of chickpeas, tahini, garlic, turmeric, salt, pepper, lemon, and olive oil make a truly unique and flavorful hummus to eat with your favorite veggies..... or with a spoon! We won't judge!
Daily Guacamole
No more waiting for the perfectly ripe avocado! Made famous by our Holy Guacamole toast - now you can take our homemade guac to go!
Fit Fuel Balls
peanut/coconut butter, dried cherries, chopped cashews, agave, flax, hemp seeds, GF oats, sunflower seeds, chia seeds, coconut
Cheese Cake Fat Bombs
Organic cream cheese, peanut butter, swerve granular, coated in diced Lily's chocolate chips.
Cinnamon Vanilla Protein Balls
cinnamon, vanilla plant based protein powder, maple syrup. almond meal, nut butter, gf oats, vanilla
Smart Sweets
Kettle Chips Sea Salt
Hippeas
Pumpkin Balls
Almond butter, agave, coconut flour, pumpkin pie spice, pumpkin, lily's chocolate chips
Cold Drinks
Coffee
Granola
Stickers
|Sunday
|9:45 am - 2:15 pm
|Monday
|7:30 am - 8:30 pm
|Tuesday
|7:30 am - 8:30 pm
|Wednesday
|7:30 am - 8:30 pm
|Thursday
|7:30 am - 8:30 pm
|Friday
|7:30 am - 8:30 pm
|Saturday
|7:30 am - 8:30 pm
Local, organic and clean eats.
6215 South Western Ave, Sioux Falls, SD 57108