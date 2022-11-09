Daily Clean Food & Drink

Turmeric Antioxidant

$3.50

All good stuff here – this tea is made with ingredients grown outside in the sunshine, not in a science lab. Turmeric is an anti-inflammatory and antioxidant because it contains curcumin. Not only is it healthy, this tea is delicious! It has all the flavors of an herbal Chai – warm, earthy spices that comfort without the caffeine. Pairs well with fuzzy socks and firelight. 1% of sales of our Purpose-Filled Tea is donated to Protect Our Winters (POW). Caffeine Free