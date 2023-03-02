Restaurant header imageView gallery

The Daily Diner

240 West Seneca Street

Manlius, NY 13104

BREAKFAST

Pancakes

Short Stack

$5.99

2 pancakes served with maple butter

Full Stack

$7.99

4 pancakes served with maple butter

BAM BAM

$8.99

fruity pebbles, cream cheese icing, whipped cream

Blueberry

$8.49

wild Maine blueberry compote, powdered sugar

Chocolate Chip

$8.99

powedered sugar, whipped cream

Cookies & Cream

$8.99

oreo’s, cream cheese icing, chocolate sauce whipped cream

French Toast

French Toast

$6.99

served with Maple Butter, powdered sugar

Elvis

$10.99

bacon, peanut butter chips, banana, peanut butter sauce

S'mores

$9.99

marshmallow fluff, chocolate sauce, graham cracker, toasted marshmallow

Peanut Butter Bomb

$9.99

reese’s cups and pieces, peanut butter chips, chocolate and peanut butter sauces

All American

$11.99

nutella, strawberries, blueberries, crushed pistachio

Monte Christo

$14.99

ham, turkey, swiss cheese

Special French Toast

$11.99

Omelets

served with choice of toast

Denver

$9.99

ham, peppers, onion, american cheese

Veggie

$9.99

broccoli, peppers, onion, mushrooms, spinach, mozzarella cheese

3 Meat

$10.49

bacon, sausage, pepperoni, provolone

Florentine

$9.99

spinach, diced tomato, feta cheese

Mexicali

$9.99

chorizo, peppers, onion, pico, avocado, cheddar jack cheese

The Lox

$14.99

blistered tomato, crème fraiche, fried capers, chives

Build Your Own Omelet

$9.99

Pick 3 items. Each additional $1.00

Scrambles

served with choice of toast

Denver

$9.99

ham, peppers, onion, american cheese

Veggie

$9.99

broccoli, peppers, onion, mushrooms, spinach, mozzarella cheese

3 Meat

$10.49

bacon, sausage, pepperoni, provolone

Florentine

$9.99

spinach, diced tomato, feta cheese

Mexicali

$9.99

chorizo, peppers, onion, pico, avocado, cheddar jack cheese

Build Your Own Scramble

$9.99

Pick 3 items. Each additonal $1.00

The Lox

$14.99

blistered tomato, crème fraiche, fried capers, chives

Eggs/Combos

2 eggs & Toast

$5.49

The Double

$8.99

2 eggs, meat, home fries & toast

The Triple

$10.49

2 eggs, meat, home fries & pancakes

Fretta

$13.99

scrambled eggs, onions, peppers, broccoli, pepperoni, sausage, home fries with toast

1/2 Fretta

$11.99

scrambled eggs, onions, peppers, broccoli, pepperoni, sausage, home fries with toast

The Daily Sandwich

$7.99

egg, choice of meat and cheese on a hard roll

The French Sandwich

$8.99

egg, ham, Swiss cheese, hollandaise & DAILY sauce on a croissant

The Jersey Sandwich

$8.49

egg, taylor ham, American cheese on a hard roll

The Back Country Burger

$13.99

egg, cheddar jack, sausage gravy on hard roll

Corn Beef Hash, Eggs &Toast

$11.99

with 2 eggs & toast

Bennys

served with home fries

Original

$7.99

canadian bacon, hollandaise, english muffin

The Southern

$10.49

taylor pork roll, sausage gravy, hollandaise, house made biscuit

Salmon Lox

$12.99

tomato, red onion, fried capers, hollandaise, latkes

The California

$9.99

canadian bacon, tomato, avocado, hollandaise, english muffin

BBQ

$9.99

pulled pork, bbq sauce, hollandaise, caramelized cornbread

Specialties

Chicken and Waffles

$11.99

Bagel & Lox

$12.99

tomato, red onion, capers, cream cheese schmear, everything bagel

Steak & Eggs

$20.99

12oz NY strip steak, 2 eggs, home fries, toast

Shrimp & Grits

$16.99

Crème Brulee Oatmeal

$7.99

strawberries, blueberries, apple

Country Fried Steak

$12.99

2 eggs, home fries, sausage gravy and toast

Breakfast Sharables

Breakfast Poutine

$11.99

waffle fries, scrambled eggs, bacon, sausage gravy, cheddar jack

Loaded BBQ Home Fries

$14.99

pulled pork, bacon, sour cream, cheddar jack

Breakfast Idaho Nachos

$12.49

waffle fries, scrambled eggs, pico, cheddar jack, YO! Street sauce

Biscuits and Gravy

$7.99

Latkes

$9.99

potato pancakes, sour cream & applesauce on the side

Tacos & Burritos

Egg Tacos

$9.49

pico, avocado, pickled onion, cheddar jack, YO! Street sauce

Short Rib Taco

$12.99

eggs, pico, pickled onion, cheddar jack, and YO! Street sauce

Egg Burrito

$9.99

home fries, pico, avocado, sour cream, cheddar jack, YO! Street sauce

Short Rib Burrito

$13.99

eggs, home fries, pico, pickled onion, sour cream, cheddar jack, YO! Street sauce

Lighter Fare

Vegan Egg White Scramble

$10.99

silken tofu, broccoli, pepper, onion, mushrooms, spinach

Egg White Scramble

$9.99

broccoli, pepper, onion, mushrooms, spinach

Breakfast Budda

$14.99

poached eggs, mixed greens, ancient grains, maple roasted sweet potato, avocado, blistered tomato, cucumber, pistachio, ginger-miso vinaigrette

Avocado Toast

$10.99

grape tomato, pickled red onion, feta, everything bagel seasoning on sourdough

Yogurt and Fruit Bowl

$7.99

greek yogurt, fresh blueberry, strawberry, apple

Classic Oatmeal

$4.79

brown sugar, raisins

Sides

Home Fries

$4.79

1 Pancake

$3.79

1 French Toast

$3.79

1 Egg

$1.49

Bacon

$4.99

Turkey Bacon

$4.99

Ham

$4.99

Taylor pork roll

$4.49

Sausage Links

$4.99

Italian Sausage

$4.99

Sausage Patty

$4.99

Grits

$4.29

Fruit Salad

$3.99

Apple Sauce

$2.99

Toast

$2.29

Everything Bagel

$2.79

Plain Bagel

$2.79

House Made Biscuit

$2.99

Cornbread

$2.99

Corned Beef Hash

$4.99

Side of Sausage Gravy

$1.00

1 Biscuit and Gravy

$3.99

2 Eggs

$2.98

1 Waffle

$3.79

Side Hollandaise

$1.00

Scone of the Day

$2.99

LUNCH

Burgers

served with fries

Smash Burger

$10.99

1/4lb, American cheese, pickles

Double Smash

$12.99

1/2lb, American cheese, pickles

THE QUAD

$16.99

1 POUND, American cheese, pickles

Blue Burger

$13.99

bleu cheese, bacon

Mushroom Swiss Burger

$13.99

swiss, sauteed mushrooms

The Back Country

$13.99

egg, cheddar jack, sausage gravy on hard roll

Sandwiches

BLT

$7.99

The classic on white toast

Grilled 3 Cheese

$6.99

american, mozzarella & cheddar jack cheeses

Tuna Melt

$10.49

american on thick white bread

Reuben

$13.99

open faced, sauerkraut, swiss, russian dressing

Fried Fish

$14.99

tartar sauce

Traditional Pastrami

$13.99

pastrami on rye with mustard

Hot Turkey

$10.99

open faced, turkey gravy on thick white bread

Fried Chicken

$10.99

DAILY sauce, pickles

Buffalo Chicken

$10.49

fried chicken, buffalo sauce, bleu cheese

Grilled Chicken

$10.49

lettuce, tomato, DAILY sauce

Short Rib Grilled Cheese

$11.99

american, mozzarella and cheddar jack cheeses, caramelized onion, au jus for dipping

BBQ Pulled Pork

$10.99

pickes

Meatloaf Sandwich

$11.29Out of stock

house creamy ketchup on a hard roll

Chicken Salad Sandwich

$11.99

apple & grape on a croissant

From The Deli

Deli Sandwich with Chips

$9.49

Choice of Meat, Cheese & Bread

Soup

Tomato Florentine-CUP

$4.99Out of stock

Chicken Pastino-CUP

$4.99

Soup of The Day-CUP

$4.99

Tomato Florentine-BOWL

$6.99Out of stock

Chicken Pastino-BOWL

$6.99

Soup of The Day-BOWL

$6.99

Deli Combos

Half Sandwich and Salad

$13.99

Half Sandwich and Soup

$13.99

Soup and Salad

$13.99

Salads

Garden Salad

$8.99

tomato, cucumber, red onion, croutons, cheddar jack, balsamic vinaigrette

Cobb Salad

$14.99

tomato, cucumber, avocado, egg, bacon, fried chicken, bleu cheese crumbles, bleu cheese dressing

Classsic Caesar

$12.99

romaine, croutons, asiago, and caesar dressing

Buffalo Chicken Caesar

$13.99

romaine, fried chicken, croutons, parmesan, buffalo sauce and caesar dressing

Burger Bowl

$14.99

pickle, tomato, pickled red onion, american, thousand island dressing

Chicken Salad

$14.49

mixed greens, apple, cucumber, grapes, tomato, pistachio, balsamic vinaigrette

Buddha Bowl

$13.99

mixed greens, ancient grains, maple roasted sweet potato, avocado, blistered tom, cucumber, pistachio, ginger-miso vinaigrette

Berry Summer Salad

$13.49

strawberries, blueberries, feta, pistachio, strawberry-lime vinaigrette

Falafel

$13.99

tomato, cucumber, pickled red onion, banana peppers, feta, tzatziki

Baskets

Fried Shrimp

$13.99

fries, coleslaw and cocktail sauce

Fish and Chips

$15.99

fries, coleslaw and tartar sauce

Chicken Tenders

$11.99

fries, coleslaw and DAILY sauce

Wraps

Turkey Club Wrap

$11.99

bacon, lettuce, tomato, mayonnaise

Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap

$11.49

lettuce, tomato, cheddar jack, ranch dressing

Greek Wrap

$10.49

falafel, lettuce, tomato, pickled red onion, banana peppers, feta, tzatziki

Southwest Chicken Wrap

$10.99

avocado, lettuce, pico, cheddar jack, YO! street sauce

Appetizers

Onion Rings

$8.99

with DAILY

Mozzeralla Sticks

$9.99

with marinara

Meatballs al Forno

$12.99

after 4pm red sauce, melted provolone

Quesadilla

$7.99

sour cream and pico

Idaho Nachos

$11.99

waffle fries, pico, cheddar jack, YO! Street sauce

Cheese Fries

$11.49

waffle fries, cheddar jack, bacon, ranch, chives

Latkes

$9.99

potato pancakes, sour cream & applesauce on the side

Sides

Seasoned Waffle Fries

$2.99

Onion Rings

$4.49

Mashed Potatoes (After 4:00)

$2.99Out of stock

Side Garden Salad

$2.99

Maple Roasted Sweet Potatoes

$3.49

Broccoli

$3.99

Ancient Grains

$3.49

Cup of Soup

$4.99

Bowl of Soup

$6.99

Sauteed Spinach

$3.49

Chips

$2.99

KIDS

Kids Menu

Fruity Pebble Pancake Pops

$6.99

3 each, whipped cream, cream cheese icing

Green Eggs and Ham

$6.99

Slice of Toast

French Toast Sticks

$6.99

maple butter

Waffle

$6.99

maple butter

PB&J

$6.99

choice of side

Fluffernutter

$6.99

choice of side

Grilled Cheese

$6.99

choice of side

Kids Burger

$6.99

choice of side

Chicken Tenders

$6.99

choice of side

Spaghetti

$6.99Out of stock

Buttered Spaghetti

$6.99Out of stock

KIDS DRINKS

SHAKES & DESSERTS

Shakes

Shake of The Month

$12.99

Cookie Monster

$12.99

cookies & cream milkshake, crushed cookie rim, chocolate sauce, whipped cream, cookie monster cupcake

The New Yorker

$12.99

strawberry milkshake, graham cracker rim, strawberry topping, whipped cream, cheesecake

Campfire Treat

$12.99

graham cracker milkshake, chocolate chip rim, chocolate sauce, whipped cream, toasted marshmallows

Peanut Butter Dream

$12.99

peanut butter milkshake, reese's pieces rim, reese's cups, chocolate sauce, whipped cream, peanut butter cupcake

Death By Chocolate

$12.99

chocolate milkshake, chocolate chip rim, chocolate sauce, whipped cream, brownie and chocolate cupcake

The Bam Bam

$12.99

fruity pebble milkshake, fruity pebble rim, whipped cream

Blueberry

$7.99

Chocolate

$7.99

Strawberry

$7.99

Peanut Butter

$7.99

Cookies & Cream

$7.99

Vanilla

$7.99

Dessert

Carrot Cake

$7.99

Chocolate Cake

$7.99

Cheesecake

$8.99

Cup Cake

$3.99

Cup Cake 4 pack

$12.00

Cannoli

$2.99

Cannoli 5 pack

$12.00

Scoop of Ice Cream

$1.29

Cup of Ice Cream

$3.99

Bowl of Ice Cream

$5.99

Cinnamon Roll

$5.00

DRINKS

NA Beverages

Water

Coffee

$2.79

Decaf Coffee

$2.79

Hot Chocolate

$3.99

Soda

$2.99

Apple Juice

$1.99

Cranberry Juice

$1.99

Orange Juice

$1.99

Tomato Juice

$1.99

Iced Tea

$2.79

Hot Tea

$2.99

Milk

$2.79

Chocolate Milk

$2.99

Club Soda

Beer

Labatt Blue Light

$5.25

Created in 1983, this premium, light Canadian Pilsener is a delicately balanced beer brewed with Cascade hops and a blend of malt. With a slight sweetness and citrus-like hop character, it’s fresh, crisp and brewed to the highest quality standards.

Corona

$5.50

With a refreshing, smooth taste balanced between heavier European imports and lighter domestic beer, Corona Extra is an even-keeled cerveza made for the beach, the backyard, or whatever you’re feeling.

Meir's Creek Rotating

$8.00

Velvet Fog 6.5% ABV New England IPA made with orange peel.

White Claw

$5.00

Black Cherry seamlessly balances the tartness and sweetness of a ripe summer cherry.

Heritage Hill Rotating

$7.50

Raz Me Up Sour - Fruited 4.7% ABV 5 IBU This Jammy Sour is Packed with Hundreds of pounds of Raspberries. The acidity and fresh tart raspberries play perfectly in unison to create a refreshing fruited beer.

Wine

Featuring Josh Cellars

Pinot Grigio Glass

$8.00

Our California Pinot Grigio is fresh and crisp, brightening any occasion with flavors of melon and citrus and a hint of juicy pear.

Chardonnay Glass

$8.00

Our Chardonnay is a great balance of bright citrus and honey with a touch of oak character and hints of juicy peach. Crafted with care so that no single flavor overpowers another, this wine is simply delicious.

Red Blend Glass

$9.00

A rich, velvety red blend bursting with flavors of ripe plum, black cherry and toasted cedar with scents of dark fruit and pepper. This is a delicious, well-balanced blend made to exacting standards.

Rose Glass

$8.00

Crisp, refreshing and bright: our Rosé is perfect for sunsets and warm summer days. This wine has flavors of white peach and strawberry complemented by hints of nectarine.

Prosecco Glass

$8.00

Our sparkling Prosecco was crafted for everyday celebrations. Refreshing effervescence is complemented by flavors of green apple, pear and citrus with a touch of sweetness.

Pinot Grigio Bottle

$24.00

Our California Pinot Grigio is fresh and crisp, brightening any occasion with flavors of melon and citrus and a hint of juicy pear.

Chardonnay Bottle

$24.00

Our Chardonnay is a great balance of bright citrus and honey with a touch of oak character and hints of juicy peach. Crafted with care so that no single flavor overpowers another, this wine is simply delicious.

Red Blend Bottle

$27.00

A rich, velvety red blend bursting with flavors of ripe plum, black cherry and toasted cedar with scents of dark fruit and pepper. This is a delicious, well-balanced blend made to exacting standards.

Rose Bottle

$24.00

Crisp, refreshing and bright: our Rosé is perfect for sunsets and warm summer days. This wine has flavors of white peach and strawberry complemented by hints of nectarine.

Prosecco Bottle

$24.00

Our sparkling Prosecco was crafted for everyday celebrations. Refreshing effervescence is complemented by flavors of green apple, pear and citrus with a touch of sweetness.

All hours
Sunday6:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday6:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

A combination of comfort, tradition, and fresh thinking. The Daily Diner is a classic American restaurant. We begin with comfortable American diner fare and elevate it to a new level.

Website

Location

240 West Seneca Street, Manlius, NY 13104

Directions

