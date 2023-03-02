The Daily Diner
240 West Seneca Street
Manlius, NY 13104
BREAKFAST
Pancakes
Short Stack
2 pancakes served with maple butter
Full Stack
4 pancakes served with maple butter
BAM BAM
fruity pebbles, cream cheese icing, whipped cream
Blueberry
wild Maine blueberry compote, powdered sugar
Chocolate Chip
powedered sugar, whipped cream
Cookies & Cream
oreo’s, cream cheese icing, chocolate sauce whipped cream
French Toast
French Toast
served with Maple Butter, powdered sugar
Elvis
bacon, peanut butter chips, banana, peanut butter sauce
S'mores
marshmallow fluff, chocolate sauce, graham cracker, toasted marshmallow
Peanut Butter Bomb
reese’s cups and pieces, peanut butter chips, chocolate and peanut butter sauces
All American
nutella, strawberries, blueberries, crushed pistachio
Monte Christo
ham, turkey, swiss cheese
Special French Toast
Omelets
Denver
ham, peppers, onion, american cheese
Veggie
broccoli, peppers, onion, mushrooms, spinach, mozzarella cheese
3 Meat
bacon, sausage, pepperoni, provolone
Florentine
spinach, diced tomato, feta cheese
Mexicali
chorizo, peppers, onion, pico, avocado, cheddar jack cheese
The Lox
blistered tomato, crème fraiche, fried capers, chives
Build Your Own Omelet
Pick 3 items. Each additional $1.00
Scrambles
Denver
ham, peppers, onion, american cheese
Veggie
broccoli, peppers, onion, mushrooms, spinach, mozzarella cheese
3 Meat
bacon, sausage, pepperoni, provolone
Florentine
spinach, diced tomato, feta cheese
Mexicali
chorizo, peppers, onion, pico, avocado, cheddar jack cheese
Build Your Own Scramble
Pick 3 items. Each additonal $1.00
The Lox
blistered tomato, crème fraiche, fried capers, chives
Eggs/Combos
2 eggs & Toast
The Double
2 eggs, meat, home fries & toast
The Triple
2 eggs, meat, home fries & pancakes
Fretta
scrambled eggs, onions, peppers, broccoli, pepperoni, sausage, home fries with toast
1/2 Fretta
scrambled eggs, onions, peppers, broccoli, pepperoni, sausage, home fries with toast
The Daily Sandwich
egg, choice of meat and cheese on a hard roll
The French Sandwich
egg, ham, Swiss cheese, hollandaise & DAILY sauce on a croissant
The Jersey Sandwich
egg, taylor ham, American cheese on a hard roll
The Back Country Burger
egg, cheddar jack, sausage gravy on hard roll
Corn Beef Hash, Eggs &Toast
with 2 eggs & toast
Bennys
Original
canadian bacon, hollandaise, english muffin
The Southern
taylor pork roll, sausage gravy, hollandaise, house made biscuit
Salmon Lox
tomato, red onion, fried capers, hollandaise, latkes
The California
canadian bacon, tomato, avocado, hollandaise, english muffin
BBQ
pulled pork, bbq sauce, hollandaise, caramelized cornbread
Specialties
Chicken and Waffles
Bagel & Lox
tomato, red onion, capers, cream cheese schmear, everything bagel
Steak & Eggs
12oz NY strip steak, 2 eggs, home fries, toast
Shrimp & Grits
Crème Brulee Oatmeal
strawberries, blueberries, apple
Country Fried Steak
2 eggs, home fries, sausage gravy and toast
Breakfast Sharables
Breakfast Poutine
waffle fries, scrambled eggs, bacon, sausage gravy, cheddar jack
Loaded BBQ Home Fries
pulled pork, bacon, sour cream, cheddar jack
Breakfast Idaho Nachos
waffle fries, scrambled eggs, pico, cheddar jack, YO! Street sauce
Biscuits and Gravy
Latkes
potato pancakes, sour cream & applesauce on the side
Tacos & Burritos
Egg Tacos
pico, avocado, pickled onion, cheddar jack, YO! Street sauce
Short Rib Taco
eggs, pico, pickled onion, cheddar jack, and YO! Street sauce
Egg Burrito
home fries, pico, avocado, sour cream, cheddar jack, YO! Street sauce
Short Rib Burrito
eggs, home fries, pico, pickled onion, sour cream, cheddar jack, YO! Street sauce
Lighter Fare
Vegan Egg White Scramble
silken tofu, broccoli, pepper, onion, mushrooms, spinach
Egg White Scramble
broccoli, pepper, onion, mushrooms, spinach
Breakfast Budda
poached eggs, mixed greens, ancient grains, maple roasted sweet potato, avocado, blistered tomato, cucumber, pistachio, ginger-miso vinaigrette
Avocado Toast
grape tomato, pickled red onion, feta, everything bagel seasoning on sourdough
Yogurt and Fruit Bowl
greek yogurt, fresh blueberry, strawberry, apple
Classic Oatmeal
brown sugar, raisins
Sides
Home Fries
1 Pancake
1 French Toast
1 Egg
Bacon
Turkey Bacon
Ham
Taylor pork roll
Sausage Links
Italian Sausage
Sausage Patty
Grits
Fruit Salad
Apple Sauce
Toast
Everything Bagel
Plain Bagel
House Made Biscuit
Cornbread
Corned Beef Hash
Side of Sausage Gravy
1 Biscuit and Gravy
2 Eggs
1 Waffle
Side Hollandaise
Scone of the Day
LUNCH
Burgers
Sandwiches
BLT
The classic on white toast
Grilled 3 Cheese
american, mozzarella & cheddar jack cheeses
Tuna Melt
american on thick white bread
Reuben
open faced, sauerkraut, swiss, russian dressing
Fried Fish
tartar sauce
Traditional Pastrami
pastrami on rye with mustard
Hot Turkey
open faced, turkey gravy on thick white bread
Fried Chicken
DAILY sauce, pickles
Buffalo Chicken
fried chicken, buffalo sauce, bleu cheese
Grilled Chicken
lettuce, tomato, DAILY sauce
Short Rib Grilled Cheese
american, mozzarella and cheddar jack cheeses, caramelized onion, au jus for dipping
BBQ Pulled Pork
pickes
Meatloaf Sandwich
house creamy ketchup on a hard roll
Chicken Salad Sandwich
apple & grape on a croissant
Soup
Salads
Garden Salad
tomato, cucumber, red onion, croutons, cheddar jack, balsamic vinaigrette
Cobb Salad
tomato, cucumber, avocado, egg, bacon, fried chicken, bleu cheese crumbles, bleu cheese dressing
Classsic Caesar
romaine, croutons, asiago, and caesar dressing
Buffalo Chicken Caesar
romaine, fried chicken, croutons, parmesan, buffalo sauce and caesar dressing
Burger Bowl
pickle, tomato, pickled red onion, american, thousand island dressing
Chicken Salad
mixed greens, apple, cucumber, grapes, tomato, pistachio, balsamic vinaigrette
Buddha Bowl
mixed greens, ancient grains, maple roasted sweet potato, avocado, blistered tom, cucumber, pistachio, ginger-miso vinaigrette
Berry Summer Salad
strawberries, blueberries, feta, pistachio, strawberry-lime vinaigrette
Falafel
tomato, cucumber, pickled red onion, banana peppers, feta, tzatziki
Baskets
Wraps
Turkey Club Wrap
bacon, lettuce, tomato, mayonnaise
Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap
lettuce, tomato, cheddar jack, ranch dressing
Greek Wrap
falafel, lettuce, tomato, pickled red onion, banana peppers, feta, tzatziki
Southwest Chicken Wrap
avocado, lettuce, pico, cheddar jack, YO! street sauce
Appetizers
Onion Rings
with DAILY
Mozzeralla Sticks
with marinara
Meatballs al Forno
after 4pm red sauce, melted provolone
Quesadilla
sour cream and pico
Idaho Nachos
waffle fries, pico, cheddar jack, YO! Street sauce
Cheese Fries
waffle fries, cheddar jack, bacon, ranch, chives
Latkes
potato pancakes, sour cream & applesauce on the side
Sides
KIDS
Kids Menu
Fruity Pebble Pancake Pops
3 each, whipped cream, cream cheese icing
Green Eggs and Ham
Slice of Toast
French Toast Sticks
maple butter
Waffle
maple butter
PB&J
choice of side
Fluffernutter
choice of side
Grilled Cheese
choice of side
Kids Burger
choice of side
Chicken Tenders
choice of side
Spaghetti
Buttered Spaghetti
KIDS DRINKS
SHAKES & DESSERTS
Shakes
Shake of The Month
Cookie Monster
cookies & cream milkshake, crushed cookie rim, chocolate sauce, whipped cream, cookie monster cupcake
The New Yorker
strawberry milkshake, graham cracker rim, strawberry topping, whipped cream, cheesecake
Campfire Treat
graham cracker milkshake, chocolate chip rim, chocolate sauce, whipped cream, toasted marshmallows
Peanut Butter Dream
peanut butter milkshake, reese's pieces rim, reese's cups, chocolate sauce, whipped cream, peanut butter cupcake
Death By Chocolate
chocolate milkshake, chocolate chip rim, chocolate sauce, whipped cream, brownie and chocolate cupcake
The Bam Bam
fruity pebble milkshake, fruity pebble rim, whipped cream
Blueberry
Chocolate
Strawberry
Peanut Butter
Cookies & Cream
Vanilla
Dessert
DRINKS
NA Beverages
Beer
Labatt Blue Light
Created in 1983, this premium, light Canadian Pilsener is a delicately balanced beer brewed with Cascade hops and a blend of malt. With a slight sweetness and citrus-like hop character, it’s fresh, crisp and brewed to the highest quality standards.
Corona
With a refreshing, smooth taste balanced between heavier European imports and lighter domestic beer, Corona Extra is an even-keeled cerveza made for the beach, the backyard, or whatever you’re feeling.
Meir's Creek Rotating
Velvet Fog 6.5% ABV New England IPA made with orange peel.
White Claw
Black Cherry seamlessly balances the tartness and sweetness of a ripe summer cherry.
Heritage Hill Rotating
Raz Me Up Sour - Fruited 4.7% ABV 5 IBU This Jammy Sour is Packed with Hundreds of pounds of Raspberries. The acidity and fresh tart raspberries play perfectly in unison to create a refreshing fruited beer.
Wine
Pinot Grigio Glass
Our California Pinot Grigio is fresh and crisp, brightening any occasion with flavors of melon and citrus and a hint of juicy pear.
Chardonnay Glass
Our Chardonnay is a great balance of bright citrus and honey with a touch of oak character and hints of juicy peach. Crafted with care so that no single flavor overpowers another, this wine is simply delicious.
Red Blend Glass
A rich, velvety red blend bursting with flavors of ripe plum, black cherry and toasted cedar with scents of dark fruit and pepper. This is a delicious, well-balanced blend made to exacting standards.
Rose Glass
Crisp, refreshing and bright: our Rosé is perfect for sunsets and warm summer days. This wine has flavors of white peach and strawberry complemented by hints of nectarine.
Prosecco Glass
Our sparkling Prosecco was crafted for everyday celebrations. Refreshing effervescence is complemented by flavors of green apple, pear and citrus with a touch of sweetness.
Pinot Grigio Bottle
Our California Pinot Grigio is fresh and crisp, brightening any occasion with flavors of melon and citrus and a hint of juicy pear.
Chardonnay Bottle
Our Chardonnay is a great balance of bright citrus and honey with a touch of oak character and hints of juicy peach. Crafted with care so that no single flavor overpowers another, this wine is simply delicious.
Red Blend Bottle
A rich, velvety red blend bursting with flavors of ripe plum, black cherry and toasted cedar with scents of dark fruit and pepper. This is a delicious, well-balanced blend made to exacting standards.
Rose Bottle
Crisp, refreshing and bright: our Rosé is perfect for sunsets and warm summer days. This wine has flavors of white peach and strawberry complemented by hints of nectarine.
Prosecco Bottle
Our sparkling Prosecco was crafted for everyday celebrations. Refreshing effervescence is complemented by flavors of green apple, pear and citrus with a touch of sweetness.
|Sunday
|6:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|6:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|6:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|6:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|6:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|6:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|6:00 am - 11:00 pm
A combination of comfort, tradition, and fresh thinking. The Daily Diner is a classic American restaurant. We begin with comfortable American diner fare and elevate it to a new level.
240 West Seneca Street, Manlius, NY 13104