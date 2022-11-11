- Home
The Daily Grind Restaurant and Coffee Bar 1266 E Sumner Ave
1266 E Sumner Ave
Fort Sumner, NM 88119
Popular Items
Breakfast
Breakfast Plate
Two eggs, choice of bacon, ham, or sausage, choice of toast or pancake
Huevos Rancheros
Eggs, corn tortillas, refired beans, choice of red or green sauce
Bacon Burrito
Bacon, eggs, potatoes
Green Chile Bacon Burrito
Bacon, eggs, potatoes, and green chile
Sausage burrito
Sausage, eggs, potatoes
Green chile sausage burrito
Sausage, eggs, potatoes
Ham Burrito
Ham, eggs, potato
Green chile Ham Burrito
Ham, eggs, potato
Sausage, Egg, and Cheese sandwich
Ham, egg, and Cheese Sandwich
Bacon, Egg and Cheese Sandwich
Biscuits and Gravy
Old fashion, made from scratch Sausage and gravy over warm biscuits
Short Stack
3 pancakes
Bubble waffle
Yogurt Parfait
Made in ohouse, Greek honey and vanilla yogurt layers with strawberries and blueberries, topped with crunchy granola
One Egg
Three slices of Bacon
Two Sausage patties
Pancake
Toast
Breakfast Potatoes
Flour Tortilla
Chocolate Chip Cookie
Blueberry Muffin
Double Chocolate Chip Muffin
Banana Nut Muffin
Pumpkin Muffin
Cinnamon Roll
Appetizers
Chips and Salsa
Chips and Queso
Cheese sticks
Fried Pickles
Fried Okra
Fried Mushrooms
Onion Rings
Basket of Waffle Fries
Basket of Fries
Bacon Queso Waffle Fries
Bacon Queso Fries
Bacon Queso Tots
Chile Cheese Waffle Fries
Chile Cheese Fries
Chile Cheese tots
Texas Cheese fries
Fries topped with shredded cheese and chopped bacon
Spinach and Artichoke Dip
Sampler
3 cheese sticks, fried mushrooms, okra, and fried pickles
Burgers
Hamburger
Handmade 8 oz all beef patty served with choice of side
CheeseBurger
Buddha Burger
A full pound of all beef patties, bacon, cheese and green chile
Jalapeno Popper Burger
Our Cheeseburger topped with fresh jalapenos, bacon and cream cheese
Double Cheeseburger
Two handmade all beef patties served with choice of side
Green Chile Cheeseburger
New Mexico Green Chile Cheeseburger
Our green chile cheeseburger served on a warm flour tortilla
Gourmet Sandwiches
Crispy Chicken Sandwich
Crispy Chicken Strips served with choice of sides
Grilled Chicken Sandwich
Chicken Breast grilled to perfection served on a bun with choice of side
Crispy Fish Sandwich
Crispy fish on a bun served with choice of side
Toasted Ham and cheese sandwich
Toasted ham and cheese on a croissant served with choice of side
Toasted Turkey and Cheese Sandwich
Toasted Turkey and cheese on a croissant served with choice of side
Toasted Roast Beef and Cheese Sandwich
Toasted Roast beef and cheese on a croissant served with choice of side
Chicken Salad Sandwich
Our own chicken salad served on a croissant with choice of side
Italian Sandwich
Toasted Pepperoni, salami, and ham topped with maranera and mozzerella
BLT
Club Sandwich
Salads
Grilled Chicken Salad
Grilled chicken served on a bed of lettuce, tomato, cucumbers, shredded cheese and onions served with choice of dressing
Crispy Chicken Salad
Crispy chicken served on a bed of lettuce, tomato, cucumbers, shredded cheese and onions served with choice of dressing
Garden Salad
Lettuce, tomato, cucumbers, topped with shredded cheese and onions
Taco Salad
Taco meat, beans, lettuce, tomato and cheese served in a crispy fried flour tortilla shell
Chicken Fajita Salad
Grilled fajita chicken, onions and bell peppers served on a bed of lettuce topped with tomatoes and shredded cheese
Beef Fajita Salad
Grilled fajita Beef, onions and bell peppers served on a bed of lettuce topped with tomatoes and shredded cheese
Chef Salad
Ham, Turkey, boiled eggs on a bed of lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, onions and shredded cheese served with coice of salad dressing
Burritos
Roast Burrito
A large flour tortilla stuffed with our own slow roasted beef, cheese, and green chile
Roast and Bean Burrito
A large flour tortilla stuffed with our own slow roasted beef, beans, cheese, and green chile
Barbacoa Burrito
Traditional barbacoa served with cheese and green chile in a flour tortilla
Barbacoa and Bean Burrito
Traditional barbacoa and fresh beans served with cheese and green chile in a flour tortilla
Chicken Burritos
Grilled chicken, cheese and green chile served in a warm flour tortilla
Beef Burrito
Seasoned ground Beef, cheese, and green chile wrapped in a warm flour tortilla
Beef and Bean Burrito
Seasoned ground Beef, beans, cheese, and green chile wrapped in a warm flour tortilla
Beef fajita Burrito
Chicken Fajita Burrito
Bean and cheese
Quesadillas
Chicken Quesadilla
Two large tortillas stuffed with grilled chicken, cheese and Green chile
Half Order of chicken Quesadilla
Beef Quesadilla
Two large tortillas stuffed with ground beef, cheese and green chile
Half Order of beef Quesadilla
Barbacoa Quesadilla
Two large tortillas stuffed with traditional barbacoa, cheese and green chile
Half Order Barbacoa Quesadilla
Cheese Quesadilla
Two large tortillas stuffed cheese and green chile
Half order Cheese Quesadilla
Nachos
Loaded Nachos
Fresh chips topped with seasoned beef, beans, cheese, lettuce tomatoes, jalapenos and sour cream
Bean and cheese Nachos
Fresh chips topped with seasoned beans and cheese
Queso Nachos
Fresh chips topped with squeso and fresh jalapenos
Cheese Nachos
Fresh chips topped with shredded cheese and fresh jalapenos
Enchiladas
Tacos
Fajitas
Other New Mexican Flavors
Mexican Pizza
Crispy fried flour tortilla topped with red chile sauce, ground beef, cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, fresh jalapenos, sour crean and guacamole
Gorditas
Gorditas stuffed with red chile and ground beef
Tamale Plate
Three Tamales smothered in your choice of sauce served with rice and beans
Bean tostadas
Three crispy corn tortillas topped with beans, cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, onions and sour cream
Smothered Sopapilla
Beef and Bean Tostadas
Three crispy corn tortillas topped with ground beef, beans, cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, onions and sour cream
Combination Plates
Comfort Classics
Roast beef dinner
Roast beef and brown gravy served with a salad and choice of side
Open faced roast beef sandwich
Slow raosted beef with brown gravy on toast served with choice of side
Chicken strip Dinner
Three breaded chicken strips served with a salad and choice of side
Jalapeno Popper Chicken
Grilled chicken topped with cream cheese, jalapenos, cheese, and bacon served with a salad and choice of side
Fry Pie
Fries topped with Red chile meat, lettuce, tomato, onions and sour cream
Frito Pie
Fritos topped with red chile meat and all the fixings
Loaded Baked Potatoes
Chicken Fried Steak
A large tender hadbreaded beef cuflet fried to a golden brown served with salad and choice of side
Kids Menu
Desserts
A la carte
Hot Drinks
Iced Drinks
Drinks
Speciality Drinks
T shirts
Casa de ultima
Happy Bee Honey
Candles
K heart designs
De Baca County News
|Sunday
|6:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|6:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|6:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|6:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|6:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|6:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|6:00 am - 8:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!
1266 E Sumner Ave, Fort Sumner, NM 88119