  Fort Sumner
  The Daily Grind Restaurant and Coffee Bar - 1266 E Sumner Ave
The Daily Grind Restaurant and Coffee Bar 1266 E Sumner Ave

No reviews yet

1266 E Sumner Ave

Fort Sumner, NM 88119

Order Again

Popular Items

Sausage burrito
Beef enchiladas
Short Stack

Daily Special

Egg salad sandwich

Egg salad sandwich

$8.99

Fresh egg salad made in house with your choice of breads or a lettuce bowl, served with your choice of side and a 32 oz drink

Stacked green chili chicken enchiladas

Stacked green chili chicken enchiladas

$12.60

Green Chile stew

$9.99

Breakfast

Breakfast Plate

$13.18

Two eggs, choice of bacon, ham, or sausage, choice of toast or pancake

Huevos Rancheros

$13.18

Eggs, corn tortillas, refired beans, choice of red or green sauce

Bacon Burrito

$5.40

Bacon, eggs, potatoes

Green Chile Bacon Burrito

$6.40

Bacon, eggs, potatoes, and green chile

Sausage burrito

$5.40

Sausage, eggs, potatoes

Green chile sausage burrito

$6.40

Sausage, eggs, potatoes

Ham Burrito

$5.40

Ham, eggs, potato

Green chile Ham Burrito

$5.40

Ham, eggs, potato

Sausage, Egg, and Cheese sandwich

$8.38

Ham, egg, and Cheese Sandwich

$8.38

Bacon, Egg and Cheese Sandwich

$8.38

Biscuits and Gravy

$8.38

Old fashion, made from scratch Sausage and gravy over warm biscuits

Short Stack

$6.99

3 pancakes

Bubble waffle

$6.99

Yogurt Parfait

$5.40

Made in ohouse, Greek honey and vanilla yogurt layers with strawberries and blueberries, topped with crunchy granola

One Egg

$1.20

Three slices of Bacon

$3.00

Two Sausage patties

$3.00

Pancake

$2.00

Toast

$1.50

Breakfast Potatoes

$2.00

Flour Tortilla

$1.50

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$1.25

Blueberry Muffin

$3.25

Double Chocolate Chip Muffin

$3.25

Banana Nut Muffin

$3.25

Pumpkin Muffin

$3.25

Cinnamon Roll

$3.25

Appetizers

Chips and Salsa

$3.50

Chips and Queso

$7.50

Cheese sticks

$7.50

Fried Pickles

$7.50

Fried Okra

$7.50

Fried Mushrooms

$7.50

Onion Rings

$7.50

Basket of Waffle Fries

$7.00

Basket of Fries

$7.00

Bacon Queso Waffle Fries

$8.50

Bacon Queso Fries

$8.50

Bacon Queso Tots

$8.50

Chile Cheese Waffle Fries

$9.50

Chile Cheese Fries

$9.50

Chile Cheese tots

$9.50

Texas Cheese fries

$9.50

Fries topped with shredded cheese and chopped bacon

Spinach and Artichoke Dip

$8.50

Sampler

$9.99

3 cheese sticks, fried mushrooms, okra, and fried pickles

Burgers

Hamburger

$12.72

Handmade 8 oz all beef patty served with choice of side

CheeseBurger

$13.92

Buddha Burger

$17.92

A full pound of all beef patties, bacon, cheese and green chile

Jalapeno Popper Burger

$15.50

Our Cheeseburger topped with fresh jalapenos, bacon and cream cheese

Double Cheeseburger

$15.92

Two handmade all beef patties served with choice of side

Green Chile Cheeseburger

$14.92

New Mexico Green Chile Cheeseburger

$14.92

Our green chile cheeseburger served on a warm flour tortilla

Gourmet Sandwiches

Crispy Chicken Sandwich

$11.52

Crispy Chicken Strips served with choice of sides

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$11.52

Chicken Breast grilled to perfection served on a bun with choice of side

Crispy Fish Sandwich

$11.52

Crispy fish on a bun served with choice of side

Toasted Ham and cheese sandwich

$10.78

Toasted ham and cheese on a croissant served with choice of side

Toasted Turkey and Cheese Sandwich

$10.78

Toasted Turkey and cheese on a croissant served with choice of side

Toasted Roast Beef and Cheese Sandwich

$11.99

Toasted Roast beef and cheese on a croissant served with choice of side

Chicken Salad Sandwich

$10.78

Our own chicken salad served on a croissant with choice of side

Italian Sandwich

$12.95

Toasted Pepperoni, salami, and ham topped with maranera and mozzerella

BLT

$10.78

Club Sandwich

$12.95

Salads

Grilled Chicken Salad

$12.60

Grilled chicken served on a bed of lettuce, tomato, cucumbers, shredded cheese and onions served with choice of dressing

Crispy Chicken Salad

$12.60

Crispy chicken served on a bed of lettuce, tomato, cucumbers, shredded cheese and onions served with choice of dressing

Garden Salad

$9.60

Lettuce, tomato, cucumbers, topped with shredded cheese and onions

Taco Salad

$10.79

Taco meat, beans, lettuce, tomato and cheese served in a crispy fried flour tortilla shell

Chicken Fajita Salad

$13.80

Grilled fajita chicken, onions and bell peppers served on a bed of lettuce topped with tomatoes and shredded cheese

Beef Fajita Salad

$13.80

Grilled fajita Beef, onions and bell peppers served on a bed of lettuce topped with tomatoes and shredded cheese

Chef Salad

$12.60

Ham, Turkey, boiled eggs on a bed of lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, onions and shredded cheese served with coice of salad dressing

Burritos

Roast Burrito

$13.18

A large flour tortilla stuffed with our own slow roasted beef, cheese, and green chile

Roast and Bean Burrito

$13.18

A large flour tortilla stuffed with our own slow roasted beef, beans, cheese, and green chile

Barbacoa Burrito

$13.18

Traditional barbacoa served with cheese and green chile in a flour tortilla

Barbacoa and Bean Burrito

$13.18

Traditional barbacoa and fresh beans served with cheese and green chile in a flour tortilla

Chicken Burritos

$11.98

Grilled chicken, cheese and green chile served in a warm flour tortilla

Beef Burrito

$13.18

Seasoned ground Beef, cheese, and green chile wrapped in a warm flour tortilla

Beef and Bean Burrito

$13.18

Seasoned ground Beef, beans, cheese, and green chile wrapped in a warm flour tortilla

Beef fajita Burrito

$13.80

Chicken Fajita Burrito

$13.80

Bean and cheese

$9.99

Quesadillas

Chicken Quesadilla

$11.98

Two large tortillas stuffed with grilled chicken, cheese and Green chile

Half Order of chicken Quesadilla

$9.59

Beef Quesadilla

$11.98

Two large tortillas stuffed with ground beef, cheese and green chile

Half Order of beef Quesadilla

$9.59

Barbacoa Quesadilla

$13.18

Two large tortillas stuffed with traditional barbacoa, cheese and green chile

Half Order Barbacoa Quesadilla

$10.78

Cheese Quesadilla

$9.59

Two large tortillas stuffed cheese and green chile

Half order Cheese Quesadilla

$7.19

Nachos

Loaded Nachos

$13.55

Fresh chips topped with seasoned beef, beans, cheese, lettuce tomatoes, jalapenos and sour cream

Bean and cheese Nachos

$10.29

Fresh chips topped with seasoned beans and cheese

Queso Nachos

$9.29

Fresh chips topped with squeso and fresh jalapenos

Cheese Nachos

$9.29

Fresh chips topped with shredded cheese and fresh jalapenos

Enchiladas

Cheese enchiladas

$12.60

Served with rice and bean

Beef enchiladas

$12.60

Served with rice and bean

Chicken Enchiladas

$12.60

Served with rice and bean

Barbacoa Enchiladas

$13.80

Served with rice and bean

Tacos

Tacos

$11.99

Three seasoned ground beef tacos served with beans and rice

Asada Tacos

$12.60

Three asada tacos served with rice and beans

Barbacoa Tacos

$13.20

Three barbacoa tacos

Shrimp tacos

$13.20

Fajitas

Fajitas

$13.99

Other New Mexican Flavors

Mexican Pizza

$11.99

Crispy fried flour tortilla topped with red chile sauce, ground beef, cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, fresh jalapenos, sour crean and guacamole

Gorditas

$12.65

Gorditas stuffed with red chile and ground beef

Tamale Plate

$11.99

Three Tamales smothered in your choice of sauce served with rice and beans

Bean tostadas

$10.80

Three crispy corn tortillas topped with beans, cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, onions and sour cream

Smothered Sopapilla

$11.99

Beef and Bean Tostadas

$11.80

Three crispy corn tortillas topped with ground beef, beans, cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, onions and sour cream

Combination Plates

Combination plate with two items

$12.60

Combination plate with three items

$13.60

Combination plate with four items

$14.60

Comfort Classics

Roast beef dinner

$14.59

Roast beef and brown gravy served with a salad and choice of side

Open faced roast beef sandwich

$11.99

Slow raosted beef with brown gravy on toast served with choice of side

Chicken strip Dinner

$13.59

Three breaded chicken strips served with a salad and choice of side

Jalapeno Popper Chicken

$14.59

Grilled chicken topped with cream cheese, jalapenos, cheese, and bacon served with a salad and choice of side

Fry Pie

$11.29

Fries topped with Red chile meat, lettuce, tomato, onions and sour cream

Frito Pie

$11.29

Fritos topped with red chile meat and all the fixings

Loaded Baked Potatoes

$12.60

Chicken Fried Steak

$13.60

A large tender hadbreaded beef cuflet fried to a golden brown served with salad and choice of side

Kids Menu

Mac and Cheese

$5.40

Chicken Strip Basket

$6.50

Cheese Quesadilla

$6.00

One Taco served with rice and beans

$6.50

Two Tacos served with rice and beans

$7.50

Corn Dogs

$5.75

Grilled Cheese

$5.75

Grilled ham and Cheese

$6.75

Desserts

Tres Leches Cake

$3.25

Six Layer Chocolate cake

$3.25

Chocolate Merangue Pie

$3.25

Coconut Cream Pie

$3.25

Pie of the day

$3.25

Cake of the Day

$3.25

Cheesecake

$3.25

White Chocolate Macademanut

$1.25

Order of Four Sopapillas

$4.99

A la carte

Bag of Ice

$2.99

Single Hamburger Patty

$4.00

Enchilada

$3.00

Tamale

$3.00

Single Taco

$2.50

Rice

$1.50

Beans

$1.50

Side Of Red Sauce

$2.50

Side Of Green Sauce

$2.50

Side Of Queso

$2.50

Hot Drinks

Americano

$2.63

Latte No Flavor

$3.38

Latte with Flavor

$4.26

Caramel Macchiato

$4.26

Mocha

$4.26

White Mocha

$4.26

Hot Chocolate

$3.38

London Fog

$4.26

Chai Latte

$4.26

Dirty Chai Latte

$4.69

Iced Drinks

Americano

$2.63

Latte No Flavor

$3.38

Latte with flavor

$4.26

Caramel Macchiato

$4.26

Mocha

$4.26

Chocolate Milk

$3.38

London Fog

$4.26

Chai Latte

$4.29

Dirty Chai Latte

$4.69

Drinks

Sodas/teas

$1.66

Limeades

$2.09

Infused water

$1.66

House Coffee

$1.89

Hot Tea

$1.89

Orange Juice, 16 oz

$2.99

Apple Juice 16 oz

$2.99

Speciality Drinks

Italian Soda

$3.52

Red bull Italian Sodas

$5.96

The Rose

$2.75

Sprite blackberry coconut

The Rose with cream

$3.75

The Ivy

$2.75

Sprite green apple

The Tyler

$2.75

Sprite Kiwi strawberry

Mangonada

$4.01

Smoothies

$3.75

Tea by the gallon

Gallon of tea

$4.99

Gallon of sweet tea

$5.50

Gallon of flavored tea

$6.99

T shirts

Tshirts

$25.00

Casa de ultima

Beard balm

$12.00

505 vapor rub

$12.00

Lip balm

$5.00

Lotion bar

$12.00

Soap

$5.00

Pillow spray

$12.00

Veggie Jar

$12.00

Happy Bee Honey

Honey pint

$15.00

Honey pint with comb

$20.00

Candles

Candles

$14.00

Creator's gifts

Soap bars

$8.00

Bath bombs

$5.00

Body butter

$15.00

Heart soap bag

$5.00

Lotion bar

$6.00

K heart designs

Clay Christmas ornament

$2.50

De Baca County News

Newspaper

$0.75
All hours
Sunday6:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday6:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

1266 E Sumner Ave, Fort Sumner, NM 88119

Directions

