Restaurant header imageView gallery

The Daily Grind

40 Reviews

$$$

21 Lamar Property Dr

Purvis, MS 39475

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Signature Drinks

THE JUNCTION

THE JUNCTION

$4.29+

Our Mississippi State inspired latte with white chocolate, caramel, and dark chocolate topped with whipped cream

THE ROCK

THE ROCK

$4.29+

A golden eagle latte with espresso, dark chocolate, and caramel in steamed milk with a kiss of foam to the top

THE GROVE

THE GROVE

$4.29+

Our Ole Miss latte with honey and vanilla in steamed milk with a touch of foam on top

THE TORNADO

THE TORNADO

$4.29+

Our Purvis edition of cafe au last with creamy caramel sauce blended with a whirl whine of our sweet whipped cream on top

THE JUNCTION FRAPPE

THE JUNCTION FRAPPE

$4.59+

Our signature Junction latte but frozen with whipped cream!

THE ROCK FRAPPE

THE ROCK FRAPPE

$4.59+

Our signature Rock latte but frozen with whipped cream!

THE GROVE FRAPPE

THE GROVE FRAPPE

$4.59+

Our signature Grove latte but frozen with whipped cream!

THE TORNADO FRAPPE

THE TORNADO FRAPPE

$4.59+

Our signature Tornado cafe au lait but frozen with whipped cream!

DEATH VALLEY

DEATH VALLEY

$4.29+

Our sweet creamy dark chocolate and white chocolate latte, with espresso steamed milk, and a touchdown of sweet creamy whipped cream

Coffee/Espresso

LATTE

LATTE

$2.99+

The perfect drink with espresso shots and steamed milk. Add additional flavor shots to customize your drink.

LACEY'S LATTE

LACEY'S LATTE

$3.19+

Dark chocolate and coconut flavored latte with whipped cream.

CAPPUCCINO

CAPPUCCINO

$2.99+

A light fluffy drink with espresso steamed milk and foam.

MOCHA

MOCHA

$3.49+

A warm chocolate latte with sweet whipped cream on top!

WHITE CHOCOLATE MOCHA

WHITE CHOCOLATE MOCHA

$3.79+

A fan favorite white chocolate latte with espresso and steamed milk.

AMERICANO

AMERICANO

$2.19+

Pick me up espresso and hot water drink.

DRIP COFFEE

DRIP COFFEE

$1.79+

Your everyday favorite, medium or dark roast coffee.

CAFÉ AU LAIT

CAFÉ AU LAIT

$1.99+

Drip coffee with steamed milk and a touch of foam on top.

PUPPUCCINO

PUPPUCCINO

$0.99

Whipped cream for your dog!

HOT CHOCOLATE

HOT CHOCOLATE

$2.59+

World's best hot chocolate!

Iced/Blended Coffee

Iced Coffee

Iced Coffee

$2.79+

Perfect coffee poured over ice.

Frappe

Frappe

$3.99+

Pick your flavor and create the perfect frozen drink.

Seasonal Drinks

The Big Easy

The Big Easy

$4.29+

Mardigras king cake frappe

Berry American

Berry American

$4.29+

Vanilla shake with strawberry topping.

Spiced Irish Cream Cappuccino

Spiced Irish Cream Cappuccino

$4.29+

Spiced Irish cream cappuccino

Pistachio Frappe

Pistachio Frappe

$4.59+

Pistachio frappe

Evergreen Mint

Evergreen Mint

$4.59+

Mint smoothie

Banana Pudding

Banana Pudding

$4.59+

Granny's banana pudding smoothie

Strawberry Shortcake

Strawberry Shortcake

$4.59+

Sweet strawberry shortcake smoothie

Orange Beach

Orange Beach

$4.59+

It looks like the beach and tastes like oranges!

Peppermint Mocha

Peppermint Mocha

$4.29+

A Christmas spin on your mocha latte. Peppermint and whipped cream is added.

Eggnog Coffee

Eggnog Coffee

$4.29+
Cinnamon Vanilla Apple Cider

Cinnamon Vanilla Apple Cider

$4.29+
Burbon Vanilla Caramel Latte

Burbon Vanilla Caramel Latte

$4.29+
Raspberry Cheesecake Latte

Raspberry Cheesecake Latte

$4.29+
Sants's Cookies Latte

Sants's Cookies Latte

$4.29+
Pure love

Pure love

$4.29+

White chocolate latte with a touch of red raspberry and whipped cream on top

Be my Valentine

Be my Valentine

$4.29+

Chocolate covered strawberry flavored frappe

N/A Bev

Creme Soda

Creme Soda

$2.99+

The cream soda you used to have as a kid.

COKE

COKE

$2.89
DIET COKE

DIET COKE

$2.89
DISIANI WATER

DISIANI WATER

$2.89
ROOTBEER

ROOTBEER

$2.89
SPRITE

SPRITE

$2.89
POWERADE

POWERADE

$2.89

Coke Zero

$2.89

Tea

HOT TEA

HOT TEA

$1.79+

Pick a flavor and add sugar or cream.

Iced Tea

Medium Ice Tea

Medium Ice Tea

$3.79
Extra Large Ice Tea

Extra Large Ice Tea

$4.79

Breakfast Items

Chocolate Chip Scone

Chocolate Chip Scone

$2.29
Pecan Scone

Pecan Scone

$2.29Out of stock
Chocolate Chip Cookie

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$1.99Out of stock
Lemon Sugar Cookie

Lemon Sugar Cookie

$1.99Out of stock
Blueberry Lemon Muffin

Blueberry Lemon Muffin

$2.49
Banana Walnut Loaf

Banana Walnut Loaf

$3.99
Pumpkin Choc Chip Scone

Pumpkin Choc Chip Scone

$2.29Out of stock
Pumpkin Muffin

Pumpkin Muffin

$2.49Out of stock
Brownie

Brownie

$3.09Out of stock
Workin Man

Workin Man

$5.99Out of stock

Fried chicken biscuit with cheese, bacon, and a fried egg.

Sausage Toaster

Sausage Toaster

$1.99Out of stock

Sausage on sweet toast.

Chicken Biscuit

Chicken Biscuit

$3.99Out of stock

Fried chicken on a homemade biscuit

TUMBLER

TEAL

TEAL

$25.00Out of stock
ORANGE

ORANGE

$25.00
WHITE

WHITE

$25.00
CAROLINA BLUE

CAROLINA BLUE

$25.00Out of stock
BLACK

BLACK

$25.00
SILVER

SILVER

$25.00
MAROON

MAROON

$25.00
RED

RED

$25.00
PINK

PINK

$25.00
PURPLE

PURPLE

$25.00
Forrest Green

Forrest Green

$25.00
Lime Green

Lime Green

$25.00
Navy Tumbler

Navy Tumbler

$25.00
Royal Blue Tumbler

Royal Blue Tumbler

$25.00

Seasonal Gift Wrapping

$10.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markOnline Ordering
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday6:00 am - 7:00 pm
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday6:00 am - 7:00 pm
ThursdayClosed
Friday6:00 am - 7:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 6:00 pm
Restaurant info

Taste the local!

Website

Location

21 Lamar Property Dr, Purvis, MS 39475

Directions

Gallery
The Daily Grind image
The Daily Grind image
The Daily Grind image
The Daily Grind image

Similar restaurants in your area

Sully's - Hattiesburg
orange starNo Reviews
213 Sullivan Kilrain Hattiesburg, MS 39402
View restaurantnext
Fat Boy's Pizza - Hattiesburg
orange starNo Reviews
6168 Highway 49 Hattiesburg, MS 39401
View restaurantnext
Sweet Peppers Deli - Peppers Lincoln
orange star4.5 • 729
2005 Lincoln Road Hattiesburg, MS 39402
View restaurantnext
Tabella Italian Restaurant - 3720 Hardy St 23A
orange starNo Reviews
3720 Hardy St 23A Hattiesburg, MS 39402
View restaurantnext
Half Shell Oyster House Hattiesburg
orange star4.5 • 1,006
6555 US-98 Hattiesburg, MS 39402
View restaurantnext
Crescent City Grill, Mahogany Bar, El Rayo Tex Mex
orange starNo Reviews
3810 Hardy Street Hattiesburg, MS 39402
View restaurantnext
Map
More near Purvis
Hattiesburg
review star
Avg 4.4 (29 restaurants)
Laurel
review star
Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)
Gulfport
review star
Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)
Diberville
review star
No reviews yet
Bay Saint Louis
review star
Avg 4.1 (6 restaurants)
Pass Christian
review star
Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)
Biloxi
review star
Avg 4.5 (23 restaurants)
Ocean Springs
review star
Avg 4.3 (18 restaurants)
Covington
review star
Avg 4.4 (24 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston