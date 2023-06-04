Juice & Smoothies
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Breakfast & Brunch
The Daily Harvest Cafe & Juicery
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 11:59 am, 12:00 pm - 3:00 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 11:59 am, 12:00 pm - 3:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 11:59 am, 12:00 pm - 3:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 11:59 am, 12:00 pm - 3:00 pm
|Thursday
|Closed
|Friday
|Closed
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 11:59 am, 12:00 pm - 3:00 pm
Restaurant info
We are a cafe & cold pressed juicery in Downtown Newhall. We serve seasonal fresh food, coffee, juices, pastries, breakfast, soups, salads, sandwiches and more! Stop in and say hello!
Location
22722 Lyons Ave. #6, Newhall, CA 91321
Gallery