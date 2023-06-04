Restaurant header imageView gallery
Juice & Smoothies
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Breakfast & Brunch

The Daily Harvest Cafe & Juicery

review star

No reviews yet

22722 Lyons Ave. #6

Newhall, CA 91321

Popular Items

Breakfast Burrito

Breakfast Burrito

$15.00

soft-scrambled eggs, breakfast potatoes, green onions, tomatoes, feta cheese, avocado mash, pico de gallo, and wheat tortilla. optional gluten free tortilla

Chicken & Sweet Potato Bowl

Chicken & Sweet Potato Bowl

$16.50

grilled chicken topped with chimichurri, mashed avocado, arugula, and sweet potato wedges

13 oz Liquid Gold

13 oz Liquid Gold

$11.00

Apple, carrot, turmeric, ginger. Antioxidant, helps reduction of inflammation, immune function, vision, skin, bone formation. Can not alter ingredients

Food

December Specials

Burrata with cherry tomatoes, basil, and balsamic glaze
Chicken Tacos

Chicken Tacos

$12.00

3 corn tortillas with marinated chicken or carne ranchera, with avocado mash and pico de gallo + house salsa verde/roja

Beef Tacos

$13.00

3 carne ranchera corn tortillas, with avocado mash and pico de gallo + house salsa verde/roja

Pumpkin Pie Latte

$6.75

maple, vanilla & pumpkin spice

Roasted Cauliflower

$8.00

pan roasted cauliflower, chimichuri & jalapeno

Spaghetti Squash

$14.00

topped with sautéed zucchini, yellow squash, bell peppers, red onions, cherry tomatoes, garlic, basil & pecorino cheese

Roasted Brussel Sprouts

$10.00

with pancetta & a fried egg

Harvest Salad

$15.00

mixed greens, pomegranate, feta, apples, candied walnuts & cherry tomatoes

Hot Chocolate

$6.50

Peppermint Mocha

$6.50

Breakfast

Breakfast Burrito

Breakfast Burrito

$15.00

soft-scrambled eggs, breakfast potatoes, green onions, tomatoes, feta cheese, avocado mash, pico de gallo, and wheat tortilla. optional gluten free tortilla

Breakfast Pizza

Breakfast Pizza

$14.00

two baked sunny side up eggs, pancetta, breakfast potatoes, pecorino cheese, green onions, and basil on a flatbread. optional gluten free dough

Egg Sandwich

Egg Sandwich

$15.50

soft-scrambled eggs, green onions, tomatoes, feta cheese, avocado mash, jalepeno, and ciabatta bread optional gluten free bread

Pancakes

Pancakes

$13.50

oat flour, topped with bananas, walnuts, and maple syrup on the side

Power Breakfast Bowl

Power Breakfast Bowl

$14.00

two poached eggs, arugula, cabbage slaw, avocado mash, and sweet potato topped with pico de gallo

Acai Bowl

Acai Bowl

$14.00

acai blend topped with banana, strawberries, granola, and hemp seeds

Harvest Omlet

Harvest Omlet

$15.50

sweet potato, zucchini, yellow squash, green onions, green bell peppers, mushroom and garlic aioli. choice of country potatoes or bowl of fruit.

Eggs Benedict Special

Eggs Benedict Special

$16.50

applewood smoked bacon, hollandaise, green onions, two poached eggs on potato pancakes

Peanut Butter Acai bowl

Peanut Butter Acai bowl

$14.00
Arepa Shredded Beef

Arepa Shredded Beef

$16.00
Arepa Shredded Chicken

Arepa Shredded Chicken

$16.00
Potato Pancakes

Potato Pancakes

$16.50Out of stock

smoked salmon, green onions and sour cream

Vegetarian Arepa

Vegetarian Arepa

$16.00
Huevos Rancheros

Huevos Rancheros

$16.50

corn tortilla, eggs sunny side up, red beans, pico de gallo, queso fresco with our homemade salsa verde/roja

Brussel Sprouts Pancetta Fried Eggs

$10.00

Toasts

Avocado Toast

Avocado Toast

$10.50

cherry tomatoes

Kale avocado Toast

Kale avocado Toast

$11.50

sauteed kale, garlic, red cabbage slaw

Salads

Chicken Chopped Salad

Chicken Chopped Salad

$16.00

romaine + arugula, shredded chicken breast, mint leaves, dates, shaved almonds, pecorino romano, red cabbage slaw, maple vinaigrette

Hearty Beet Salad

Hearty Beet Salad

$16.00

mixed greens, roasted sweet potatoes, quinoa, garbanzo beans, red onions, radish, feta cheese, and tossed apple cider vinaigrette

Harvest salad

$15.00

Bowls

Spaghetti Squash

Spaghetti Squash

$14.00

classic tomato sauce, zucchini, summer squash, bell peppers, mushrooms, garlic, basil

Quinoa Veggie Bowl

Quinoa Veggie Bowl

$14.00

house-made hummus, quinoa, avocado mash, red cabbage slaw, cherry tomatoes, shredded carrots, cucumber, red onions, arugula

Chicken Veggie Soup

Chicken Veggie Soup

$13.50

zucchini, carrots, onion, celery, summer squash, garlic, green onions, arugula salad with pecorino cheese and lemon garlic vinaigrette

Protein Veggie Bowl

$16.00

choice of grilled chicken or steak sauteed green bell pepper, red onion, mushroom, zucchini, yellow squash topped with avocado mash, red cabbage slaw

Chicken & Sweet Potato Bowl

Chicken & Sweet Potato Bowl

$16.50

grilled chicken topped with chimichurri, mashed avocado, arugula, and sweet potato wedges

Sandwiches

Chicken Sandwich

Chicken Sandwich

$16.00

rosemary chicken breast, avocado mash, feta cheese, romaine lettuce, tomato, and red onions. Optional gluten free bread.

Steak Sandwich

Steak Sandwich

$16.50

sliced tri-tip, house chimichurri, tomato, and red onions

Avocado sandwich

Avocado sandwich

$16.00

red cabbage slaw, avocado mash, jalepeno, tomato, and vegan garlic aioli. Optional gluten free bread.

Small Bites

Sweet Potato Wedges

Sweet Potato Wedges

$7.00

choice of vegan chipotle cashew dip or vegan garlic aioli

Roasted Cauliflower

$8.00

pan roasted with chimichurri and jalepeno

Yuca Fries

$7.00

Broccoli Rice

$8.00

Pastries

Lemon Ricotta Cake

Lemon Ricotta Cake

$7.00

slivered almonds, powdered sugar

Banana Muffin

Banana Muffin

$5.50

turbinado sugar and crushed pecans

Zucchini Bread

Zucchini Bread

$6.00

chopped walnuts

Chocolate Chip Cookie Bar

$6.00

Morning Glory

$5.50

Espresso Brownie

$5.50

GF Granola Bar

$5.50

Kid's Menu

1 Pancake & 2 scrambled eggs

$10.50

Walnuts, bananas, comes with scrambled eggs. optional choice of blueberry compote topping or churro style.

French Toast w/strawberries & bananas

French Toast w/strawberries & bananas

$9.50

multigrain bread, strawberries, bananas, powdered sugar

Orange Juice

$7.00

9oz fresh squeeze oranges in house. Great for vitamin C.

Lemonade

$3.25

1 Pancake

$3.50

oat flour, topped with bananas, walnuts and maple syrup on the side. Gluten free and vegan.

Grilled Cheese

$9.50

country white bread, mild cheddar, side of fruit

add-ons

chicken

$5.00

rosemary chicken breast

Steak

$6.50

Grilled Salmon

$7.50

Avocado Mash

$2.00

extra salsa verde

$1.00

Breakfast potatoes

$3.00

side toast

$2.00

fruit

$2.50

arugula salad

$3.00

arugula side salad with a lemon garlic vinaigrette topped pecorino cheese

One egg any style

$3.00

two eggs any style

$6.00

extra maple citrus salad dressing

$1.00

Side Of Veggies

$3.00

seasonal vegetables

Bacon

$3.50

side garlic aioli

$0.50

side chipotle cashew dip

$0.50

Gluten Free Toast

$3.50

Gluten Free Pizza

$3.00

32oz Soup jars

Butternut Squash Soup 320z

$16.00

Chicken Veggie soup 32oz

$18.00

Bone Broth

$22.00

Cold-Pressed Juice

Straight Greens

kale, spinach, romaine, parsley, cucumber, celery. Antioxidant, helps energy production, red blood cell formation, immune function. Can not alter ingredients
13 oz Straight Greens

13 oz Straight Greens

$10.50

kale, spinach, romaine, parsley, cucumber, celery. Antioxidant, helps energy production, red blood cell formation, immune function. Can not alter ingredients

Daily Greens

apple, kale, spinach, romaine, parsley, cucumber, celery. Antioxidant, promotes energy production, red blood cell formation, immune function. Can not alter ingredients
13 oz Daily Greens

13 oz Daily Greens

$10.50

apple, kale, spinach, romaine, parsley, cucumber, celery. Antioxidant, promotes energy production, red blood cell formation, immune function. Can not alter ingredients

Rise N Shine

carrot, apple. ginger. Antioxidant, helps reduction of inflammation, digestion, insulin function, vision. Can not alter ingredients
13 oz Rise N Shine

13 oz Rise N Shine

$10.50

carrot, apple. ginger. Antioxidant, helps reduction of inflammation, digestion, insulin function, vision. Can not alter ingredients

Liquid Gold

Apple, carrot, turmeric, ginger. Antioxidant, helps reduction of inflammation, immune function, vision, skin, bone formation. Can not alter ingredients
13 oz Liquid Gold

13 oz Liquid Gold

$11.00

Apple, carrot, turmeric, ginger. Antioxidant, helps reduction of inflammation, immune function, vision, skin, bone formation. Can not alter ingredients

Holy Pineapple

Pineapple, apple, cucumber, bell pepper, cayenne. Antioxidant, promotes skin collagen, immune function, regulates cholesterol rate. Can not alter ingredients
13 oz Holy Pineapple

13 oz Holy Pineapple

$10.50

Pineapple, apple, cucumber, bell pepper, cayenne antioxidant, promotes skin collagen, immune function, regulates cholesterol rate can not alter ingredients

Sweet Mint

Watermelon, mint. Can not alter ingredients
13 oz Sweet Mint

13 oz Sweet Mint

$10.50

Watermelon, mint. Can not alter ingredients

Beverages

Tea.Water

Iced Tea

$3.25

english breakfast black tea

Sparkling Water

$1.75

Detox tea

$5.00

apple cider vinegar, ginger, lemon juice, honey

Breakfast Tea - Black

$3.25

Green Tea - Emerald Spring

$3.25

Blend 333 (rosehips, chamomile, peppermint)

$3.25

Tumeric Tonic

$3.25

Lavender Lemonade Seltzer

$4.50

Coffee

Hot Coffee

$4.00

12 oz

Cold Brew

$5.00

brewed for 24 hours

Add Espresso Shot

$1.50
Latte

Latte

$5.00

Cappuccino

$5.00

Americano

$4.00

Coffee Refill

$1.00

Cortado

$4.00

Mocha

$6.00
Matcha Latte

Matcha Latte

$6.00

Honey Bee

$5.00

chai tea latte

$5.50

Bag of Coffee

$15.50

Strawberry Matcha Latte

$6.50
pumpkin spice latte

pumpkin spice latte

$6.75

Espresso

$3.00

Peppermint Mocha

$6.50

Fruit Juice

Orange Juice

$7.00

9oz fresh squeeze oranges in house. Great for vitamin C.

Apple Juice

$4.00

Lemonade

$3.25

Kombucha

Kombucha Teal O Vision

$6.00

Kombucha Perfection

$6.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 11:59 am, 12:00 pm - 3:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 11:59 am, 12:00 pm - 3:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 11:59 am, 12:00 pm - 3:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 11:59 am, 12:00 pm - 3:00 pm
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
Saturday8:00 am - 11:59 am, 12:00 pm - 3:00 pm
We are a cafe & cold pressed juicery in Downtown Newhall. We serve seasonal fresh food, coffee, juices, pastries, breakfast, soups, salads, sandwiches and more! Stop in and say hello!

22722 Lyons Ave. #6, Newhall, CA 91321

