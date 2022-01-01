Daily Menu Restaurant imageView gallery

Daily Menu Restaurant

1706 e.main street

Richmond, VA 23223

Order Again

5 Wings & Whiskey

wing And Whiskey

$10.00

TURKEY WINGS

2 turkey wings

$18.00

2 turkey wings 1 side

$20.00

2 turkey wings 2 sides

$25.00Out of stock

NA Beverages

Drinks

Pepsi/Gingerale/Sprite/Water

Fresh Non-Alcohol Beverages

$5.00

Lemonade/Limeade/Orangeade

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Come in and enjoy!

1706 e.main street, Richmond, VA 23223

