THE DAILY SCOOP 109 W Peace St
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
109 W Peace St, Canton, MS 39046
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Steamer's Shrimp and Crab #2 - Gluckstadt
No Reviews
1210 Gluckstadt Road Bldg 2 Madison, MS 39110
View restaurant
Jackson Convention Complex - 105 E Pascagoula Street
No Reviews
105 E Pascagoula Street Madison, MS 39110
View restaurant