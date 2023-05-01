Restaurant header imageView gallery

THE DAILY SCOOP 109 W Peace St

review star

No reviews yet

109 W Peace St

Canton, MS 39046

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards


Ice Cream

1 Scoop

$2.95

2 Scoop

$4.95

3 Scoops

$6.95

Pint

$8.95

Quart

$13.95

Ice Cream Sandwich

$5.95

Waffle Cone

$1.00

Toppings

$0.75

Sundae

2 Scoop Sundaes

$5.95

Specialty Sundae

$6.95

Banana Split

$8.95

Toppings

$0.75

Milkshakes/Malts

Small Milkshakes/Malt

$5.95

Large Milkshake/Malt

$6.95

Floats

$6.95

Toppings

$0.75

Coolers

Boston Cooler

$6.95

Orange Cream Cooler

$6.95

Sweet Treats

Brownies (4)

$3.25

Cookies (3)

$2.49

Cupcake

$3.95

Rice Krispy's

$3.95

Lava Cake

$5.95

Sheet Cake

$40.00

9x13

Round Cake

$22.00

7”

Muffins

$3.95

Cinnamon Rolls

$3.95

Danish

$3.95

Drinks

Soda

$2.00

Coffee

$1.95

Iced Tea

$2.49

Water

$1.00

Hot Chocolate

$2.95

Cold Brew Coffee

$4.25

Merch

Mugs 15 oz

$10.00

Tumbler 20 oz

$20.00
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

109 W Peace St, Canton, MS 39046

Directions

Gallery
THE DAILY SCOOP image
THE DAILY SCOOP image
THE DAILY SCOOP image

Similar restaurants in your area

Parkway Perk - 272 Calhoun Parkway
orange starNo Reviews
272 Calhoun Parkway Madison, MS 39110
View restaurantnext
Steamer's Shrimp and Crab #2 - Gluckstadt
orange starNo Reviews
1210 Gluckstadt Road Bldg 2 Madison, MS 39110
View restaurantnext
Angelos
orange starNo Reviews
134 Weisenberger Road Gluckstadt, MS 39110
View restaurantnext
Twisted Turnip - Calhoun Parkway
orange starNo Reviews
Calhoun Parkway Madison, MS 39110
View restaurantnext
Jackson Convention Complex - 105 E Pascagoula Street
orange starNo Reviews
105 E Pascagoula Street Madison, MS 39110
View restaurantnext
Half Shell Oyster House Madison
orange starNo Reviews
100 Merchant St. Madison, MS 39110
View restaurantnext
Map
More near Canton
Madison
review star
Avg 5 (16 restaurants)
Ridgeland
review star
Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)
Jackson
review star
Avg 4.5 (46 restaurants)
Flowood
review star
Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)
Brandon
review star
Avg 3.5 (17 restaurants)
Clinton
review star
Avg 4.9 (6 restaurants)
Meridian
review star
Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)
Laurel
review star
No reviews yet
Starkville
review star
Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston