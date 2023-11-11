Restaurant info

The Daily Special food truck serves high-quality, affordable food that is both approachable and creative. Our menu changes frequently to showcase the best seasonal ingredients and whatever delicious inspiration strikes us that day. With only a few daily menu items and a warm and inviting atmosphere, we strive to create a relaxed and enjoyable experience for our customers regardless of their financial situation. We're proud to give back to our community by preparing meals in partnership with local charities and organizations that fight hunger and food insecurity. Come visit us and enjoy a satisfying meal that not only tastes great but also supports a good cause.