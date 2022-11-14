Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Breakfast & Brunch
Bakeries
The Daily
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|9:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Monday
|7:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Saturday
|9:00 am - 3:00 pm
Restaurant info
We are currently temporarily closed for service. Check out The Copper Onion and Copper Common for dining and takeout options.
Location
222 Main St, Ste 140, Salt Lake City, UT 84101
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Gourmandise - Salt Lake City- Future Orders
4.2 • 1,429
250 S 300th E Salt Lake City, UT 84111
View restaurant
Even Stevens Sandwiches - Downtown SLC
No Reviews
200 South 414 East Salt Lake City, UT 84102
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Salt Lake City
Gourmandise - Salt Lake City- Future Orders
4.2 • 1,429
250 S 300th E Salt Lake City, UT 84111
View restaurant
More near Salt Lake City