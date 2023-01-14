The Daiquiri Factory - Midtown
1587 Howell Mill Road
Atlanta, GA 30318
Appetizers
Crab Cake
pan seared lump meat with spicy remoulade
Crab Fingers
blue crab claws, deep fried or sautéed in garlic butter
Fish Ribs
a FACTORY original! three tender golden fried Tambaqui ribs, tartar
Crab Cheese & Jalapeno Bites
golden fried poppers with tasty crab in every cheesy bite
Loaded Chili Cheese Fries
chili, cheese sauce, onions
Jumbo Shrimp
1/2 lb. seasoned jumbo shrimp, garlic butter, boiled or fried
Southwest Chicken Egg Rolls
crispy fried egg rolls loaded with black beans, shredded cabbage, corn, spiced chicken, melty cheese and more! served with sweet chili sauce
Factory Sampler
crispy fried catfish, jumbo shrimp, and crab fingers
Calamari
traditional marinara or sweet chili sauce
Breaded Zucchini
parmesan cheese, ranch dressing
Onion Rings
hand-cut vodka battered onion rings served with beer honey mustard
Wings
lightly seasoned, medium, hot, inferno, lemon pepper, bbq, southern fried, thai chili, honey mustard.
Tacos
beef, shrimp, or catfish, grilled or fried, coleslaw, tartar
Salads
Sandwiches
Crab Cake Sandwich
lump crab, lettuce, tomato, remoulade, toasted bun
Fillet of Fish Sandwich
catfish, grilled or fried, lettuce, tomato, cajun tartar, toasted bun
Po'Boy
jumbo shrimp, lettuce, tomato, remoulade, hoagie roll
Murder Burger
8 ounce angus beef patty, bacon, fried egg, American cheese, lettuce, tomato, toasted bun
Salmon Burger
thick 8oz filet, lettuce, tomato, onions
Factory Burger
8 ounce angus beef patty, American cheese, lettuce, tomato, toasted bun
Turkey Burger
lettuce, tomato, red onion, toasted bun
Chicken Sandwich
(grilled or fried) lettuce, tomato, red onion, toasted bun
Impossible Burger
cooks, smells and tastes like the real thing! American cheese, lettuce, onions, and tomatoes
Factory Dog
quarter pound sausage, naked
Chili Cheese Dog
grilled red onions, bacon, coleslaw, green peppers
Entrees
Fish & Grits
catfish, grits, garlic bread, tartar sauce
Salmon
blackened or grilled, creamy home-style mashed potatoes, steamed broccoli
Shrimp Platter
crispy shrimp, fries, cocktail sauce
Chicken & Waffles
southern fried whole chicken wings, golden waffle
Shrimp & Grits
sautéed shrimp, stone ground grits, brown gravy, garlic bread
Crab Cakes
2 seared jumbo lump meat cakes, spicy remoulade, mashed potatoes
Low Country Boil
Alaskan Snow crab legs and jumbo shrimp steamed and seasoned, smoked sausage, corn, red potatoes
All U Can Eat Crab Legs
Corn
Crab Leg Refill
Sides
Desserts
Daiquiris
Pineapple
A refreshing tropical blend of pineapple and cherry flavors infused with rum
Strawberry Daiquiri
Made with real strawberries and plenty of rum
Virgin Territory
Delicious Non-Alcoholic hand-made daiquiris available in several juicy flavors.
Pina Colada
Delicious Coconut taste complimented with Bacardi Rum.
Sex on the Beach
Peach, raspberry, cranberry and of course Vodka!
Lemon Drop
Fresh lemon flavor mixed with plenty of vodka.
Sour Apple
Juicy green apple taste with justenough Vodka to make your lips pucker!
Margarita
A favorite for margarita lovers! Made with Cuervo Gold Tequila.
Blue Mutha' Shut Yo' Mouth
This Blue Mutha’ will definitely make you shut yo’ mouth! Made with plenty of 190% Grain Alcohol.
GA Peach
Delicious peach flavor that packs a wallop! Made with 190% Grain Alcohol.
Purple Rain
Fresh grape taste with plenty of 190% Grain Alcohol and a lot of imagination!
DUI
One of Cirque’s strongest! Sweet cherry flavorblended with vodka and 190% grain alcohol.
Orgasm
Delicious mango flavor blended with 190% Grain Alcohol that’ll keep you coming back for multiples.
Pink Panties
Specialty & Premium Daiquiris
Blu Lagoon
Made with Cîroc vodka, purple rain, sour apple, and orgasm
Poinson Ivy
Vodka, melon pucker, pineapple and a splash of Sprite
Henney and the Jets
Mixed with Hennessy, piña colada
Patron Margarita
Patrón, Patrón, Patrón... need we say more
Bad Boy
Cîroc and Blue Mutha Shut Yo’ Mouth
Apple Bottom
Sour Apple, Cîroc Apple
Fire & Ice
DUI, Orgasm, blue Mutha Shut Yo’ Mouth, topped with 190 proof. Sure to set your mouth on fire!
Shark Tank
Vodka, lemonade, and blue curaçao
Hurricane Sandy
Delicious Pineapple Express topped off with our house vodka. Warning, this one packs a WHOLLOP!
Fresh Pineapple
Blended Mixes
Wet Dream
Orgasm and Sex on the Beach
All in One
All of our delicious daiquiris in one cup
Mutha Fxxking Orgasm
Blue Mutha’ Shut yo’ Mouth and Orgasm
Jolly Rancher
Sour Apple and Purple Rain (Thanks Simone!)
Superman
Blue Mutha’ Shut Yo’ Mouth, and DUI
Wonder Woman
Blue Mutha’ Shut Yo’ Mouth, Piña Colada, and Orgasm
Pink Panther
Strawberry Daiquiri and Piña Colada
Miami Vice
Blue Mutha’ shut Yo’ Mouth and Piña Colada
Island Breeze
A refreshing mix of strawberry, banana, and piña colada
Three the Hard Way
orgasm, pineapple, DUI
Bob Marley
sour apple, orgasm, DUI