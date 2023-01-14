Restaurant header imageView gallery

The Daiquiri Factory - Midtown

1587 Howell Mill Road

Atlanta, GA 30318

Appetizers

Crab Cake

$19.00

pan seared lump meat with spicy remoulade

Crab Fingers

$22.00

blue crab claws, deep fried or sautéed in garlic butter

Fish Ribs

$13.00

a FACTORY original! three tender golden fried Tambaqui ribs, tartar

Crab Cheese & Jalapeno Bites

$9.00

golden fried poppers with tasty crab in every cheesy bite

Loaded Chili Cheese Fries

$9.00

chili, cheese sauce, onions

Jumbo Shrimp

$13.00

1/2 lb. seasoned jumbo shrimp, garlic butter, boiled or fried

Southwest Chicken Egg Rolls

$13.00

crispy fried egg rolls loaded with black beans, shredded cabbage, corn, spiced chicken, melty cheese and more! served with sweet chili sauce

Factory Sampler

$32.00

crispy fried catfish, jumbo shrimp, and crab fingers

Calamari

$12.00

traditional marinara or sweet chili sauce

Breaded Zucchini

$8.00

parmesan cheese, ranch dressing

Onion Rings

$10.00

hand-cut vodka battered onion rings served with beer honey mustard

Wings

$12.00+

lightly seasoned, medium, hot, inferno, lemon pepper, bbq, southern fried, thai chili, honey mustard.

Tacos

$15.00

beef, shrimp, or catfish, grilled or fried, coleslaw, tartar

Wings (Copy)

$12.00+

lightly seasoned, medium, hot, inferno, lemon pepper, bbq, southern fried, thai chili, honey mustard.

Salads

Caesar Salad

$10.00

romaine, traditional Caesar dressing, croûtons

House Salad

$9.00

greens, cucumber, tomato, onion, and shredded cheddar

Sandwiches

Crab Cake Sandwich

$23.00

lump crab, lettuce, tomato, remoulade, toasted bun

Fillet of Fish Sandwich

$15.00

catfish, grilled or fried, lettuce, tomato, cajun tartar, toasted bun

Po'Boy

$15.00

jumbo shrimp, lettuce, tomato, remoulade, hoagie roll

Murder Burger

$17.00

8 ounce angus beef patty, bacon, fried egg, American cheese, lettuce, tomato, toasted bun

Salmon Burger

$19.00

thick 8oz filet, lettuce, tomato, onions

Factory Burger

$15.00

8 ounce angus beef patty, American cheese, lettuce, tomato, toasted bun

Turkey Burger

$14.00

lettuce, tomato, red onion, toasted bun

Chicken Sandwich

$13.00

(grilled or fried) lettuce, tomato, red onion, toasted bun

Impossible Burger

$14.00

cooks, smells and tastes like the real thing! American cheese, lettuce, onions, and tomatoes

Factory Dog

$9.00

quarter pound sausage, naked

Chili Cheese Dog

$12.00

grilled red onions, bacon, coleslaw, green peppers

Entrees

Fish & Grits

$17.00

catfish, grits, garlic bread, tartar sauce

Salmon

$22.00

blackened or grilled, creamy home-style mashed potatoes, steamed broccoli

Shrimp Platter

$20.00

crispy shrimp, fries, cocktail sauce

Chicken & Waffles

$15.00

southern fried whole chicken wings, golden waffle

Shrimp & Grits

$21.00

sautéed shrimp, stone ground grits, brown gravy, garlic bread

Crab Cakes

$38.00

2 seared jumbo lump meat cakes, spicy remoulade, mashed potatoes

Low Country Boil

$48.00

Alaskan Snow crab legs and jumbo shrimp steamed and seasoned, smoked sausage, corn, red potatoes

All U Can Eat Crab Legs

$35.00

Corn

$1.00

Crab Leg Refill

Sides

Mashed Red Potatoes

$5.00

Sliced Red Potatoes

$5.00

Steak Fries

$5.00

Broccoli

$5.00

Spinach

$5.00

Garlic Bread

$3.00

Grits

$3.00

Extra Shrimp

$6.00

Bacon

$5.00

Corn Cob

$5.00

Fruit Tray

$5.00

Desserts

New York Cheesecake

$6.00

Strawberry or caramel topping

Red Velvet Cupcake

$8.00Out of stock

infused with Bailey’s Liqueur and topped with Hennessy icing

Strawberry Cheesecake Cake

$5.00

Banana Pudding Cupcake

$5.00

NA BEV

Sprite

$3.00

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Ginger Ale

$3.00

Sweet Tea

$3.00Out of stock

Cranberry Juice

$4.00

Orange Juice

$4.00

Pineapple Juice

$4.00

Bottle Water

$5.00

Ginger Beer

$5.00

Red Bull

$5.00

Sample

Refill

Lemonade

$3.00

Daiquiris

Pineapple

$10.00+

A refreshing tropical blend of pineapple and cherry flavors infused with rum

Strawberry Daiquiri

$10.00+

Made with real strawberries and plenty of rum

Virgin Territory

$10.00+

Delicious Non-Alcoholic hand-made daiquiris available in several juicy flavors.

Pina Colada

$10.00+

Delicious Coconut taste complimented with Bacardi Rum.

Sex on the Beach

$10.00+

Peach, raspberry, cranberry and of course Vodka!

Lemon Drop

$10.00+

Fresh lemon flavor mixed with plenty of vodka.

Sour Apple

$10.00+Out of stock

Juicy green apple taste with justenough Vodka to make your lips pucker!

Margarita

$10.00+

A favorite for margarita lovers! Made with Cuervo Gold Tequila.

Blue Mutha' Shut Yo' Mouth

$10.00+

This Blue Mutha’ will definitely make you shut yo’ mouth! Made with plenty of 190% Grain Alcohol.

GA Peach

$10.00+

Delicious peach flavor that packs a wallop! Made with 190% Grain Alcohol.

Purple Rain

$10.00+

Fresh grape taste with plenty of 190% Grain Alcohol and a lot of imagination!

DUI

$10.00+

One of Cirque’s strongest! Sweet cherry flavorblended with vodka and 190% grain alcohol.

Orgasm

$10.00+

Delicious mango flavor blended with 190% Grain Alcohol that’ll keep you coming back for multiples.

Pink Panties

$10.00+

Specialty & Premium Daiquiris

Blu Lagoon

$18.00

Made with Cîroc vodka, purple rain, sour apple, and orgasm

Poinson Ivy

$18.00

Vodka, melon pucker, pineapple and a splash of Sprite

Henney and the Jets

$18.00

Mixed with Hennessy, piña colada

Patron Margarita

$18.00

Patrón, Patrón, Patrón... need we say more

Bad Boy

$18.00

Cîroc and Blue Mutha Shut Yo’ Mouth

Apple Bottom

$18.00

Sour Apple, Cîroc Apple

Fire & Ice

$15.00

DUI, Orgasm, blue Mutha Shut Yo’ Mouth, topped with 190 proof. Sure to set your mouth on fire!

Shark Tank

$20.00

Vodka, lemonade, and blue curaçao

Hurricane Sandy

$12.00

Delicious Pineapple Express topped off with our house vodka. Warning, this one packs a WHOLLOP!

Fresh Pineapple

$20.00

Blended Mixes

Wet Dream

$10.00+

Orgasm and Sex on the Beach

All in One

$10.00+

All of our delicious daiquiris in one cup

Mutha Fxxking Orgasm

$10.00+

Blue Mutha’ Shut yo’ Mouth and Orgasm

Jolly Rancher

$10.00+Out of stock

Sour Apple and Purple Rain (Thanks Simone!)

Superman

$10.00+

Blue Mutha’ Shut Yo’ Mouth, and DUI

Wonder Woman

$10.00+

Blue Mutha’ Shut Yo’ Mouth, Piña Colada, and Orgasm

Pink Panther

$10.00+

Strawberry Daiquiri and Piña Colada

Miami Vice

$10.00+

Blue Mutha’ shut Yo’ Mouth and Piña Colada

Island Breeze

$10.00+

A refreshing mix of strawberry, banana, and piña colada

Three the Hard Way

$10.00+

orgasm, pineapple, DUI

Bob Marley

$10.00+Out of stock

sour apple, orgasm, DUI

Create Your Own

$10.00+

Cocktails

Bloody Mary

$12.00

Cosmopolitan

$14.00

Dark 'N Stormy

$12.00

Long Island Iced Tea

$12.00

Manhattan

$16.00

Margarita

$12.00

Martini

$14.00

Moscow Mule

$14.00

Old Fashioned

$16.00

Tequila Sunrise

$12.00

Whiskey Sour

$12.00

White Russian

$12.00

Amaretto Sour

$12.00

Long Beach

$12.00

Sex On The Beach

$12.00

Blue Mutha

$12.00

Lemon Drop Martini

$12.00

Side Car

$14.00

Kechia Cocktail

$30.00

Kechia Small

$15.00

Vodka

Well Vodka

$8.00

Tito's

$10.00

Ciroc

$14.00

Grey Goose

$14.00

Grey Goose Citron

$12.00Out of stock

Ketel One

$14.00

Ciroc Peach

$14.00

Ciroc Apple

$14.00

Ciroc Pineapple

$14.00

Ciroc Red Berry

$14.00

Ciroc Mango

$14.00

Gin

Well Gin

$8.00

Beefeater

$10.00Out of stock

Bombay Saphire

$12.00Out of stock

Hendricks

$14.00Out of stock

Tanqueray

$10.00

Rum

Well Rum

$8.00

Malibu

$10.00

Bacardi

$10.00

Tequila

Well Tequila

$8.00

Cuervo Silver

$9.00

Cuervo Gold

$9.00

Don Julio Anejo

$17.00Out of stock

Don Julio Repo

$15.00

1800 Silver

$12.00

Casamigos

$15.00

Casmigos Respasodo

$15.00

Patron Silver

$12.00

Teremana

$14.00

Don Julio

$13.00

Teremana Repo

Out of stock

1800 Gold

$13.00

1942

$35.00

Whiskey

Well Whiskey

$8.00

Bulliet Rye

$14.00Out of stock

Crown Royal

$12.00

Crown Apple

$12.00