The Daiquiri Factory - Stockbridge

review star

No reviews yet

Hwy 138

Stockbridge, GA 30281

Order Again

Popular Items

Loaded Chili Cheese Fries

Appetizers

Crab Cake

$19.00

pan seared lump meat with spicy remoulade

Crab Fingers

$22.00

blue crab claws, deep fried or sautéed in garlic butter

Fish Ribs

$13.00

a FACTORY original! three tender golden fried Tambaqui ribs, tartar

Crab Cheese & Jalapeno Bites

$9.00

golden fried poppers with tasty crab in every cheesy bite

Loaded Chili Cheese Fries

$9.00

chili, cheese sauce, onions

Jumbo Shrimp

$13.00

1/2 lb. seasoned jumbo shrimp, garlic butter, boiled or fried

Southwest Chicken Egg Rolls

$13.00

crispy fried egg rolls loaded with black beans, shredded cabbage, corn, spiced chicken, melty cheese and more! served with sweet chili sauce

Factory Sampler

$32.00

crispy fried catfish, jumbo shrimp, and crab fingers

Calamari

$12.00

traditional marinara or sweet chili sauce

Breaded Zucchini

$8.00

parmesan cheese, ranch dressing

Onion Rings

$10.00

hand-cut vodka battered onion rings served with beer honey mustard

Wings

$12.00+

lightly seasoned, medium, hot, inferno, lemon pepper, bbq, southern fried, thai chili, honey mustard.

Tacos

$15.00

beef, shrimp, or catfish, grilled or fried, coleslaw, tartar

Salads

Caesar Salad

$10.00

romaine, traditional Caesar dressing, croûtons

House Salad

$9.00

greens, cucumber, tomato, onion, and shredded cheddar

Sandwiches

Crab Cake Sandwich

$23.00

lump crab, lettuce, tomato, remoulade, toasted bun

Fillet of Fish Sandwich

$15.00

catfish, grilled or fried, lettuce, tomato, cajun tartar, toasted bun

Po'Boy

$15.00

jumbo shrimp, lettuce, tomato, remoulade, hoagie roll

Murder Burger

$17.00

8 ounce angus beef patty, bacon, fried egg, American cheese, lettuce, tomato, toasted bun

Salmon Burger

$19.00

thick 8oz filet, lettuce, tomato, onions

Factory Burger

$15.00

8 ounce angus beef patty, American cheese, lettuce, tomato, toasted bun

Turkey Burger

$14.00

lettuce, tomato, red onion, toasted bun

Chicken Sandwich

$13.00

(grilled or fried) lettuce, tomato, red onion, toasted bun

Impossible Burger

$14.00

cooks, smells and tastes like the real thing! American cheese, lettuce, onions, and tomatoes

Factory Dog

$9.00

quarter pound sausage, naked

Chili Cheese Dog

$12.00

grilled red onions, bacon, coleslaw, green peppers

Entrees

Fish & Grits

$17.00

catfish, fries, garlic bread, tartar sauce

Salmon

$22.00

blackened or grilled, creamy home-style mashed potatoes, steamed broccoli

Shrimp Platter

$20.00

crispy shrimp, fries, cocktail sauce

Chicken & Waffles

$15.00

southern fried whole chicken wings, golden waffle

Shrimp & Grits

$21.00

sautéed shrimp, stone ground grits, brown gravy, garlic bread

Crab Cakes

$38.00

2 seared jumbo lump meat cakes, spicy remoulade, mashed potatoes

Low Country Boil

$48.00

Alaskan Snow crab legs and jumbo shrimp steamed and seasoned, smoked sausage, corn, red potatoes

Sides

Mashed Red Potatoes

$5.00

Sliced Red Potatoes

$5.00

Steak Fries

$5.00

Broccoli

$5.00

Spinach

$5.00

Garlic Bread

$3.00

Grits

$3.00

Extra Shrimp

$6.00

Bacon

$5.00

Corn Cob

$5.00

Fruit Tray

$5.00

Desserts

New York Cheesecake

$6.00

Strawberry or caramel topping

Red Velvet Cupcake

$8.00

infused with Bailey’s Liqueur and topped with Hennessy icing

Strawberry Cheesecake Cake

$5.00

Banana Pudding Cupcake

$5.00

Condiments

Caesar

$0.50

Blue Cheese

$0.50

Ranch

$0.50

Italian

$0.50

Remoulade

$0.50

American Cheese

$0.50

Cheedar

$0.50

Sheredded Cheese

$0.50

NA BEV

Sprite

$3.00

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Ginger Ale

$3.00

Sweet Tea

$3.00

Cranberry Juice

$4.00

Orange Juice

$4.00

Pineapple Juice

$4.00

Apple Juice

$4.00

Water

Cognac

Hennessy

$12.00

Remy

$12.00

Dusse'

$12.00

Grand Marnier

$10.00

Remy 1738

$15.00

Hennessy VSOP

$15.00

Omelettes

Factory Omelet

$16.00

Chicken Fajita Omelet

$16.00

Vegetable Omelete

$15.00

Sides

Catfish

$8.00

Fish Sticks

$13.00

Whole Wings

$12.00

Fruit Bowl

$5.00

Eggs

$3.00

Grits

$5.00

Bacon

$5.00

French Toast

$5.00

Shrimp

$6.00

Texas Toast

$3.00

Steak Fries

$5.00

Waffle

$7.00

Entress

Chicken N' Waffles

$19.00

Shrimp N' Grits

$17.00

French Toast w/ Eggs & Bacon

$15.00

Pancakes

$18.00

Fish N' Grits

$17.00

Fish Sticks

$21.00

Factory Traditional Brunchfast

$16.00

Catfish Sandwich

$15.00

Mimosa

Bottomless

$20.00

Glass

$5.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
The Ga. original is BACK with the tastiest food, slushiest slushies, and BEST vibes around! Those who know…KNOW!

Location

Hwy 138, Stockbridge, GA 30281

Directions

