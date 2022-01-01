Restaurant header imageView gallery
Bars & Lounges
Pizza

The Dale

25 Reviews

$$

4 Post Hill Road 1A

Mountain Dale, NY 12763

Order Again

Pizza

Mary had a little lamb pizza

$27.00

Pumpkin Pie Pizza

$23.00

Organic roasted Pumpkin, bacon & drizzle of local maple syrup- YUM!

The Red

$13.00

Tomato sauce & extra virgin olive oil Truly taste the sourdough! NOTE: Add vegan cheese!

The Classic

The Classic

$14.00

Mozzarella, tomato sauce, extra virgin olive oil, & shaved pecarino romano

Pepperoni

Pepperoni

$16.00

Mozzarella, tomato sauce, pepperoni

Margherita

Margherita

$17.00

Fresh mozzarella, tomatoes, garden basil, extra virgin olive oil

Sophia Loren

Sophia Loren

$16.00

Hot & spicy tomato blended with 4 itallian hot peppers, mozzarella drizzled with spicy balsamic reduction Pro Tip: Add Sausage or Chicken for a real party in your mouth!

Sausage & Pepper Pie

Sausage & Pepper Pie

$19.00

Tomato, mozz, ESPOSITO NYC SAUSAGE, peppers & onions

THE WHITE BUFFALO

$20.00

Your secret fantasy made right. Our classy spin, on this classic fav. Chicken confit, house made honey hot sauce, famous white sauce, mozzarella, blue cheese, red pepper flakes, drizzled with our magic white sauce Let’s get real, you all want it *OUR NEW fav! warning: addictive Created by Chef Roe

Duck Hunt

Duck Hunt

$24.00

Roasted duck, wild mushrooms, mozzarella, carmalized onion & truffle oil. Decadent- A MUST HAVE! Note: We roast our ducks whole, which creates the magic behind this pie!

Shrimptastic

Shrimptastic

$23.00

PER POPULAR DEMAND, I'M BACK! :) Wild Shrimp, white sauce, mozzarella, fresh garlic, fresh lemon

Super Mario

Super Mario

$20.00

Mozzarella, ricotta, caramelized onions, topped with prosciutto

Wild Mushroom

Wild Mushroom

$19.00

Shitake, cermini, & oyster mushrooms, sautéed onions, mozzarella, tomato sauce, drizzled with white truffle oil

BIG Brocc Energy

$18.00

Roasted broccoli, house pesto, taosted pumpkin seeds mozz & ricotta & magic white sauce PRO TIP * add bacon

Drop the beat

$18.00

White pie with thinly sliced beets, ricotta, goat cheese & gorgonzola cheese, house made white sauce topped with pickled onions

The White

The White

$19.00

Mozzarella, gorganzola, thinly sliced yukon gold potatoes, our magic cream sauce & truffle oil

The Moon Pie

$20.00

Like The White pie but with mushrooms instead of potato! Inspired by our fav Rockstar Mr. Caswyn Moon

Chicken & Bacon Pesto, Off menu pie

Chicken & Bacon Pesto, Off menu pie

$21.00

Spicy Chic PIZZA PIE!!!

$17.00

Spicy chic peas, hot red sauce, mozz, finished with shaved pickled onions, drizzled cream sauce 17 *great w/ chicken!

Salad Pizza

Salad Pizza

$15.00

Red sauce pizza topped with organic mixed greens & fresh herbs, balsamic vinegar, & shaved pecorino romano

Sausage & Radicchio SPECIAL PIE

$20.00Out of stock

Organic Radicchio, sausage, caramelized onions, white sauce, mozzarella & pecorino Romano

Taste of Summer

Taste of Summer

$26.00Out of stock

Local Burratta & heirloom tomatoes

Salad

House Salad

$10.00

Local greens, seasonal garden veggies, extra virgin olive oil, meyer lemon, maldon salt

Beet & Goat Cheese Salad

$16.00

Mixed spring greens, balsamic roasted beets, goat cheese, roasted pumpkin seeds, cucumber, tomato, balsamic w/ our house made sourdough croutons. DO IT!

BLT Salad :)

$18.00

Mixed Spring green, bacon, tomato, cucumber, blue cheese, magic sauce w/ our house made sourdough croutons! YUMMM in the TUMMMM!

Smoked Trout Salad

Smoked Trout Salad

$18.00

Local Samaki Trout, local greens, seasonal garden veggies, citrus horseradish drizzle, lemon, maldon salt

Roast Chicken Salad

$17.00

Roasted chicken confit, local greens, seasonal garden veggies, magic, lemon, maldon salt

Chicken Pesto Salad- secret off menu

$19.00

Plates

Roasted Eggplant special

$14.00

Alex’s Lamb balls

$19.00

Pesto & Ricotta dip

$7.00

Olives w/ Sourdough

$11.00

Olives roasted in a cast iron with house made sourdough bread

Cast Iron Chicken Thigh

Cast Iron Chicken Thigh

$17.00

Roasted chicken confit (local Murrays chicken), cooked in a skillet in duck fat, fresh herbs, garlic smoked sea salt, and a slice of our house made sourdough- seriously AMAZING!

HOT CHIC Peas :)

$8.00

Spicy Chick Peas, slow roasted w/ raw local honey, drizzled w/ our magic white sauce! Fun times!

Roasted Rainbow Carrots

Roasted Rainbow Carrots

$12.00

Organic rainbow carrots, goat cheese, pumpkin seeds, raw local honey, balsamic drizzle

ROASTED BROCCOLI

$9.00

Roasted broccoli, fresh garlic, cold pressed olive oil & fresh squeezed lemon

Smoked Trout Plate

Smoked Trout Plate

$21.00

Local Samaki Trout, pickled onions, capers, citrus horseradish drizzle, fresh greens, & house made sourdough

Anchovies

Anchovies

$14.00

White Spanish anchovies, capers, extra virgin oil, with a slice of our house made sourdough bread

Sausage & Peppers Skillet

Sausage & Peppers Skillet

$15.00

Esposito hand cut NYC Sausages, peppers & onions, slice of house made sourdough

Ratatouille (Mediterranean veggie skillet)

$16.00

Eggplant, tomatoes, onions, bell peppers, zucchini, garlic, and fresh herbs roasted in extra virgin olive oil in a skillet, comes with a slice of our house made sourdough

Sides

Sourdough bread 1x slice

$2.50

Sourdough bread 2x slices

$4.00

Sourdough bread 4x slices

$7.00

White sauce

$1.00

Red sauce

$1.00

Trout sauce

$1.00

Parmasan

$1.00

Honey hot sauce

$2.00

Dessert

Cannolis

Cannolis

$7.00

Two Cannoli’s filled in house with imported Sicilian cream

Tortino Ricotta

$8.00

Cannoli cream cake w/ crushed pistachio

Cream Puffs

$6.00

Pumpkin Cream Puffs

$6.00

Red Velvet cake

$11.00

Sourdough bread pudding

$8.00

Bar Snacks!

Good Forkin' Nuts

$4.00

TRUFFLE NUTS!

$5.00

Fancy mixed nuts w/ truffle oil

Calzone

Meat Calzone

$19.00

Beer

Autumn Blaze, Pumpkin Ale, Captain Lawrence

$8.00

Dale Pale Ale

$6.00

Genesee - Small

$4.00

Peroni

$6.00

Miller LITE

$5.00

Mega Boss IPA, Newburg local

$8.50

Bell's Oberon Ale

$6.00

KEEGAN Mother's Milk

$7.00

Peach Sour, Sloop, Fruited Berliner Weisse

$7.50

Friday Mountain IPA, Catskill

$8.00

MONEY, Barrier- IPA

$9.00

GIGA BOSS, Newburgh, DBL IPA

$9.00

Beverages

Reg Coke

$2.50

Diet Coke

$2.50

Mexican Coke

$3.00

Seltzer

$2.00

SPRITE!

$2.00

Ginger Ale

$2.50

Ginger Beer

$4.00

Root Beer, Jonny Ryan

$3.00

Cold Brew - Bradys

$4.00

Tonic

$3.00

Red Bull

$5.00

Cider

Elder Pomme, Aaron Burr Cider

$12.00+

DOC's Pumpkin Cider

$9.00

Cider Donut Downeast

$8.00

Kings Highway Grapefruit Paradise

$9.00

Kings Highway, Beach Party ROSE

$9.00

Kings Highway Brut

$9.00

Aaron Burr Cider, Appinette

$12.00+

Hard Kombucha

June Shine Hopical

$7.00

Treat your tastebuds to this clever combination of organic Cascade and Simcoe hops and fresh fruit. Citrus forward, but laid back! *Organic

June Shine Midnight Painkiller

$7.00

Bold and flavorful: dark twist on the classic painkiller tiki cocktail with pineapple, coconut, orange, activated charcoal & nutmeg! *Organic

Hard Seltzer

Wild Basin, Hard Seltzer

$7.00

Hard Seltzer, Two Robbers

$6.00

Hard Seltzer, Two Robbers MANGO PUNCH!

$7.00

SAKE

WESAKE

$10.00

Sparkling Wine

Prosecco Del Mar

Prosecco Del Mar

$11.00+
Lambrusco RED

Lambrusco RED

$13.00+

Cava, Jaume

$9.00+

Wine - RED

Chianti

$12.00+

Nero D' Avola Tasca

$9.00+

Barbera D' Asti- Blina

$10.00+

Barolo Albe Bottle

$77.00

SEA SMOKE SOUTHING PINOT NOIR

$145.00

SEA SMOKE TEN PINOT NOIR

$145.00

Wine - WHITE/PNK

Vinho Verde

$8.00+

Soave, Inama

$9.00+

Vermentino, Aia Vecchia

$10.00+

Rosé di Lulù

$11.00+

Chiaretto Bardolino Rosé

$11.00+

ORANGE WINE

orange wine, Armancione

$15.00+

orange wine, Armancione (Copy)

$14.00+

The Dale Hoodie

The Dale Hoodie Pullover

$50.00+

The Dale Zip Hoodie

$50.00+

The Dale T- Shirt

Small T- Shirt

$30.00

Medium T- Shirt

$30.00

Large T- Shirt

$30.00

X Large T- Shirt

$30.00

XXL T- Shirt

$30.00
All hours
Sunday5:00 pm - 2:00 am
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
Thursday5:00 pm - 4:00 am
Friday5:00 pm - 4:00 am
Saturday12:00 pm - 4:00 pm
Just Eat The F***** PIzza

4 Post Hill Road 1A, Mountain Dale, NY 12763

