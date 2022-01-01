- Home
- /
- Mountain Dale
- /
- Bars & Lounges
- /
- The Dale
The Dale
25 Reviews
$$
4 Post Hill Road 1A
Mountain Dale, NY 12763
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Pizza
Mary had a little lamb pizza
Pumpkin Pie Pizza
Organic roasted Pumpkin, bacon & drizzle of local maple syrup- YUM!
The Red
Tomato sauce & extra virgin olive oil Truly taste the sourdough! NOTE: Add vegan cheese!
The Classic
Mozzarella, tomato sauce, extra virgin olive oil, & shaved pecarino romano
Pepperoni
Mozzarella, tomato sauce, pepperoni
Margherita
Fresh mozzarella, tomatoes, garden basil, extra virgin olive oil
Sophia Loren
Hot & spicy tomato blended with 4 itallian hot peppers, mozzarella drizzled with spicy balsamic reduction Pro Tip: Add Sausage or Chicken for a real party in your mouth!
Sausage & Pepper Pie
Tomato, mozz, ESPOSITO NYC SAUSAGE, peppers & onions
THE WHITE BUFFALO
Your secret fantasy made right. Our classy spin, on this classic fav. Chicken confit, house made honey hot sauce, famous white sauce, mozzarella, blue cheese, red pepper flakes, drizzled with our magic white sauce Let’s get real, you all want it *OUR NEW fav! warning: addictive Created by Chef Roe
Duck Hunt
Roasted duck, wild mushrooms, mozzarella, carmalized onion & truffle oil. Decadent- A MUST HAVE! Note: We roast our ducks whole, which creates the magic behind this pie!
Shrimptastic
PER POPULAR DEMAND, I'M BACK! :) Wild Shrimp, white sauce, mozzarella, fresh garlic, fresh lemon
Super Mario
Mozzarella, ricotta, caramelized onions, topped with prosciutto
Wild Mushroom
Shitake, cermini, & oyster mushrooms, sautéed onions, mozzarella, tomato sauce, drizzled with white truffle oil
BIG Brocc Energy
Roasted broccoli, house pesto, taosted pumpkin seeds mozz & ricotta & magic white sauce PRO TIP * add bacon
Drop the beat
White pie with thinly sliced beets, ricotta, goat cheese & gorgonzola cheese, house made white sauce topped with pickled onions
The White
Mozzarella, gorganzola, thinly sliced yukon gold potatoes, our magic cream sauce & truffle oil
The Moon Pie
Like The White pie but with mushrooms instead of potato! Inspired by our fav Rockstar Mr. Caswyn Moon
Chicken & Bacon Pesto, Off menu pie
Spicy Chic PIZZA PIE!!!
Spicy chic peas, hot red sauce, mozz, finished with shaved pickled onions, drizzled cream sauce 17 *great w/ chicken!
Salad Pizza
Red sauce pizza topped with organic mixed greens & fresh herbs, balsamic vinegar, & shaved pecorino romano
Sausage & Radicchio SPECIAL PIE
Organic Radicchio, sausage, caramelized onions, white sauce, mozzarella & pecorino Romano
Taste of Summer
Local Burratta & heirloom tomatoes
Salad
House Salad
Local greens, seasonal garden veggies, extra virgin olive oil, meyer lemon, maldon salt
Beet & Goat Cheese Salad
Mixed spring greens, balsamic roasted beets, goat cheese, roasted pumpkin seeds, cucumber, tomato, balsamic w/ our house made sourdough croutons. DO IT!
BLT Salad :)
Mixed Spring green, bacon, tomato, cucumber, blue cheese, magic sauce w/ our house made sourdough croutons! YUMMM in the TUMMMM!
Smoked Trout Salad
Local Samaki Trout, local greens, seasonal garden veggies, citrus horseradish drizzle, lemon, maldon salt
Roast Chicken Salad
Roasted chicken confit, local greens, seasonal garden veggies, magic, lemon, maldon salt
Chicken Pesto Salad- secret off menu
Plates
Roasted Eggplant special
Alex’s Lamb balls
Pesto & Ricotta dip
Olives w/ Sourdough
Olives roasted in a cast iron with house made sourdough bread
Cast Iron Chicken Thigh
Roasted chicken confit (local Murrays chicken), cooked in a skillet in duck fat, fresh herbs, garlic smoked sea salt, and a slice of our house made sourdough- seriously AMAZING!
HOT CHIC Peas :)
Spicy Chick Peas, slow roasted w/ raw local honey, drizzled w/ our magic white sauce! Fun times!
Roasted Rainbow Carrots
Organic rainbow carrots, goat cheese, pumpkin seeds, raw local honey, balsamic drizzle
ROASTED BROCCOLI
Roasted broccoli, fresh garlic, cold pressed olive oil & fresh squeezed lemon
Smoked Trout Plate
Local Samaki Trout, pickled onions, capers, citrus horseradish drizzle, fresh greens, & house made sourdough
Anchovies
White Spanish anchovies, capers, extra virgin oil, with a slice of our house made sourdough bread
Sausage & Peppers Skillet
Esposito hand cut NYC Sausages, peppers & onions, slice of house made sourdough
Ratatouille (Mediterranean veggie skillet)
Eggplant, tomatoes, onions, bell peppers, zucchini, garlic, and fresh herbs roasted in extra virgin olive oil in a skillet, comes with a slice of our house made sourdough
Sides
Dessert
Calzone
Beer
Autumn Blaze, Pumpkin Ale, Captain Lawrence
Dale Pale Ale
Genesee - Small
Peroni
Miller LITE
Mega Boss IPA, Newburg local
Bell's Oberon Ale
KEEGAN Mother's Milk
Peach Sour, Sloop, Fruited Berliner Weisse
Friday Mountain IPA, Catskill
MONEY, Barrier- IPA
GIGA BOSS, Newburgh, DBL IPA
Beverages
Cider
Hard Kombucha
June Shine Hopical
Treat your tastebuds to this clever combination of organic Cascade and Simcoe hops and fresh fruit. Citrus forward, but laid back! *Organic
June Shine Midnight Painkiller
Bold and flavorful: dark twist on the classic painkiller tiki cocktail with pineapple, coconut, orange, activated charcoal & nutmeg! *Organic
Hard Seltzer
SAKE
Wine - RED
Wine - WHITE/PNK
|Sunday
|5:00 pm - 2:00 am
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|5:00 pm - 4:00 am
|Friday
|5:00 pm - 4:00 am
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 4:00 pm
Just Eat The F***** PIzza
4 Post Hill Road 1A, Mountain Dale, NY 12763