Burgers

The Daley Burger

409 Reviews

$$

1110 Nuuanu Ave

Honolulu, HI 96817

Order Again

Popular Items

FRIES
BURGER
DOUBLE DOWN

FOOD

BURGER

$8.50

Kauai grass-fed beef smash burger, American cheese, "Boss sauce", diced onions, La Tour potato bun

DOUBLE DOWN

$12.50

Kauai grass-fed beef smash burger (2 patties), American cheese, "Boss sauce", diced onions, La Tour potato bun

FRIES

$5.00

crinkle cut

BEYOND

$14.00

Veggie patty

PICKLE

$2.00

Ho Farms pickle

BOSS SAUCE

$1.00

CHOCOLATE CHIP COOKIE

$2.50

SODA

COKE

$2.50

DIET COKE

$2.50

SPRITE

$2.50

SIERRA NEVADA PALE ALE

$5.00

MILLER HIGH LIFE CAN

$4.00

MERCHANDISE

T Shirt 2XL

$35.00Out of stock

T Shirt Medium

$35.00

T Shirt LG

$35.00

T Shirt Small

$35.00

T Shirt XL

$35.00

HAT

$20.00Out of stock
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 6:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

Smashing local grass fed beef burgers on the daily.

Website

Location

1110 Nuuanu Ave, Honolulu, HI 96817

Directions

