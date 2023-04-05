Restaurant header imageView gallery
Bars & Lounges
American

The Dam Bar and Grill

42 Reviews

$$

4665 W MAIN ST

Lowell, IN 46356

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Food

Appetizers

Blue Point Oysters

$11.00

Rockefeller Oysters

$14.00

Baked Shrimp Scampi

$13.00

Wisconsin Cheese Curds

$11.00

Signiture Lobster Dip

$12.00

Grilled Salmon Sliders

$12.00

Buffalo Chicken Dip

$11.00

Frog legs

$12.00

Bavarian Pretzels

$8.00

Irish Nachos

$10.00

Hand Stuffed Jalapenos

$12.00

House Cured Pickle Chips

$9.00

Twice Fired Portabella Caps

$10.00

Buffalo Shrimp

$13.00

Salads

House Salad

$6.00

Cobb Salad

$10.00

Buffalo Chicken Salad

$14.00

Soup

Soup of the Day

$5.00

Baked French Onion Soup

$6.00

Wings

6 Boneless Wings

$9.00

12 Boneless Wings

$17.00

18 Boneless Wings

$24.00

24 Boneless Wings

$30.00

6 Traditional Wings

$9.00

12 Traditional Wings

$17.00

18 Traditional Wings

$24.00

24 Traditional Wings

$30.00

Entrees

Triple Decker BLT

$12.00

Philly Steak Sandwich

$15.00

Bourbon Steak Sandwich

$15.00

Cajun Chicken Pasta

$18.00

Shrimp Carbonara

$19.00

Baked Eggplant Parmesean

$17.00

Lobster Mac N' Cheese

$18.00

Dam

$14.00

BYO Burger

$12.00

BYO Chicken

$12.00

Farmer's Burger

$14.00

Crunch Burger

$14.00

BBQ Bacon Burger

$14.00

Norwegian Salmon

$19.00

Lake Perch

$19.00

Walleye

$20.00

Jumbo Shrimp

$19.00

Dry Aged New York Strip Steak

$29.00

Chicken Wrap

$12.00

Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap

$13.00

BLT Wrap

$11.00

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$13.00

Pizza

7 Pizza

$7.00

14 Pizza

$14.00

16 Pizza

$16.00

Cheese Calzone

$8.00

Sides

Baked French Onion Soup

$6.00

Today's Vegetable

$4.00

House Salad

$6.00

Smashed Potatoes

$3.00

Mashed Potatoes

$4.00

Loaded Mashed

$5.00

Onion Rings

$5.00

Mac N' Cheese

$6.00

Bed of Pasta

$3.00

Kale Pesto Pasta

$6.00

French Fries

$4.00

GP Fries

$5.00

Tater Tots

$4.00

GP Tots

$5.00

Potato Chips

$4.00

GP Chips

$4.00

Lobster Mac Side

$9.00

Grilled Asparagus

$3.00

Baked Potato

$4.00

Loaded Baked Potato

$5.00

Carribean Veg

$3.00

Kids

Kids Chicken Nuggets

$5.99

Kids Grilled Cheese

$5.99

Kids Pizza

$5.99

Kids Mac N' Cheese

$5.99

Kids Spagetti

$5.99

Kids Mini Sliders

$5.99

Kids Butter Noodles

$5.99

Daily Specials

All You Can Eat Wings

$15.00

Wing Reorder

Dam Deal

$20.00

Kids Eat Free

2 for 1 Burger

$10.00

All You Can Eat Shrimp

$25.00

Shrimp Reorder

Thursday Large Pizza

$12.00

Wednesday Oyster

Add Crab Cluster

$10.00

1.5 pound Crab Dinner

$45.00

Monday Specials

All You Can Eat Boneless

$20.00

Boneless Reorder

All You Can Eat Shrimp

$25.00

Shrimp Reorder

1.5 pound Crab Dinner

$45.00

1 pound Crab Dinner

$33.00

Crab Cluster

$15.00

Dam Deal

$20.00

Kids Nuggets

Kids Pizza

Kids Spaghetti

Kids Mini Sliders

Kids Mac

Kids Grilled Cheese

Tuesday Specials

2 FOR $22!

$22.00

Fried Ravioli

$7.99

Fettuccini Alfredo

$16.99

Baked Rigatoni

$16.99

Italian Sausage Linguini

$16.99

Rotating Pasta

$16.99

Rotating Pasta REORDER

Fettuccini REORDER

Baked Rigatoni REORDER

Italian Sausage REORDER

Bruschetta

$7.99

Basket of Breadsticks (6)

$5.99

AYCE Soup, Salad, Breadsticks

$14.99

REORDER salad

REORDER Soup

REORDER Breadsticks

Spumoni Ice Cream

$4.00

Soup Zuppa

$4.00

Wednesday Specials

Rockefeller Oyster

$1.75

Raw Oyster

$1.25

1.5 pound crab dinner

$45.00

1 pound Crab Dinner

$33.00

Add Cluster

$15.00

Thursday Specials

$2 House Salad

$2.00

14 Pizza

$14.00

16 Pizza

$16.00

7 Pizza

$7.00

Pizza Burger

$12.00

Cheese Calzone

$8.00

Breadsticks

$5.00

Saturday Specials

BOGO Burger

$12.00

BOGO Burger Free

Sunday Specials

AYCE Shrimp

$25.00

Sunday Sliders (3)

$7.00

Shrimp Reorder

1 Bloody Slider

Taco Bar

$15.00

Chef's Specials

Chicken and Dumpling

$3.00+

Dam Loaded Bloody Mary

$20.00

Shrimp Flat Bread

$13.99

Smoked Brisket Mac & Cheese

$17.99

Smoked Brisket Dinner

$18.99

Dam Red Snapper

$24.99

pollack

$18.99

reorder pollack

Beer Battered Cod

$16.99

Old Fashioned Lemon Brownie

$6.99

Condiments

Bbq

$0.50

Blue cheese

$0.50

Buffalo

$0.50

Cajun ranch

$0.50

Cocktail

$0.50

Garlic parm

$0.50

Honey Mustard

$0.50

Mayo

$0.50

Ranch

$0.50

Sour Cream

$0.50

Sweet Heat

$0.50

Tartar

$0.50

toss in sauce

Koozies

Black Koozie

$5.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markReservations
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

4665 W MAIN ST, Lowell, IN 46356

Directions

Gallery
The Dam Bar and Grill image
The Dam Bar and Grill image
The Dam Bar and Grill image

Similar restaurants in your area

George's Family Restaurant
orange star4.2 • 1,060
1910 E Commercial Ave Lowell, IN 46356
View restaurantnext
The Mason Jar Restaurant - 241 N. Liberty St. - Lowell, IN - 219-225-5222
orange star4.2 • 490
241 N Liberty St. Lowell, IN 46356
View restaurantnext
Station 21 American Grill
orange star4.1 • 869
201 N. Main St. Crown Point, IN Crown Point, IN 46307
View restaurantnext
Gelsosomo's Pizzeria - Crown Point
orange starNo Reviews
11319 South Broadway Crown Point, IN 46307
View restaurantnext
Red Nar Mediterranean Grill
orange starNo Reviews
8160 Mississippi St Merrillville, IN 46410
View restaurantnext
Round the Clock - Schererville
orange starNo Reviews
909 W. Lincoln Hwy. Schererville, IN 46375
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Lowell

George's Family Restaurant
orange star4.2 • 1,060
1910 E Commercial Ave Lowell, IN 46356
View restaurantnext
McVey's Restaurant & Bar
orange star4.5 • 651
312 E Commercial Ave Lowell, IN 46356
View restaurantnext
The Mason Jar Restaurant - 241 N. Liberty St. - Lowell, IN - 219-225-5222
orange star4.2 • 490
241 N Liberty St. Lowell, IN 46356
View restaurantnext
Lake Dale Ale
orange star4.7 • 365
5512 W Main St Lowell, IN 46356
View restaurantnext
Dicky's Dogs
orange star4.3 • 285
108 W Commercial Ave Lowell, IN 46356
View restaurantnext
Old Dog Coffee House
orange star4.7 • 217
220 E Commercial Ave Lowell, IN 46356
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Lowell
Crown Point
review star
Avg 4.4 (23 restaurants)
Schererville
review star
Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)
Merrillville
review star
Avg 4.7 (9 restaurants)
Dyer
review star
Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)
Highland
review star
Avg 4.2 (7 restaurants)
Munster
review star
Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)
Hobart
review star
Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
Chicago Heights
review star
Avg 4 (6 restaurants)
Glenwood
review star
No reviews yet
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston