Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Breakfast & Brunch
Burgers

The Dancing Bean Madras

196 Reviews

$

225 SE 5th St

Madras, OR 97741

Order Again

Popular Items

Flavored
Blended Green Tea
Strawberry/Banana

Coffee/Espresso

The nectar of the gods in all of its forms.

Coffee

$1.00+

Amazing brewed coffee.

Americano

$2.00+

Espresso Shots in Hot water.

Latte

$3.00+

White Milk w/ Espresso Shots

Flavored

$4.00+

Add flavor to any Latte or Mocha

Double Shot

$1.50

Quad Shot

$2.50

Milkshake

$7.50

Energy

Redbull, Rockstar, or Buzz Bomb infused with your choice of flavors.

Rockstar

$4.00+

Redbull

$4.50+

Rockstar can

$3.00

Redbull can

$4.25

Non-Coffee

All drinks labeled as kids' comes at 120 degrees. If you are ordering a larger one for a small child please let us know to use kids' temp. We don't want to burn our young customers.

Hot Chocolate

$2.50+

Steamer

$2.50+

Water

$1.00

Orange Juice

$2.50+

Apple Juice

$2.50+

Smoothies

Real fruit puree blended with ice for an amazing refreshing drink.

Strawberry

$3.00+

Raspberry

$3.00+

Strawberry/Banana

$3.00+

Mixed Berry

$3.00+

Mango

$3.00+

Peach

$3.00+

Blended Green Tea

$3.00+

Teas

The lighter side of caffeine in all its many forms.

Vanilla Chai

$4.00+

Spiced Chai

$4.00+

Hug in a Cup - Brown sugar cinnamon vanilla chai.

$4.00+

Kimberly's special - Raspberry spiced chai.

$4.00+

Black

$3.00+

Earl Grey

$3.00+

London Fog

$3.00+

Earl Grey Decaf

$3.00+

Green

$3.00+

Blended Green Tea

$3.00+

Passion

$3.00+

Chamomile

$3.00+

English Breakfast

$3.00+

Pomegranate/Raspberry

$3.00+

Plantation Mint

$3.00+

Moroccan Mint

$3.00+

Peppermint

$3.00+

Jasmine Blossom

$3.00+
Attributes and Amenities
check markWi-Fi
check markGift Cards
check markParking
check markDigital Payments
check markSeating
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markPet Friendly
check markDelivery
check markTakeout
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday6:00 am - 2:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 2:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 2:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 2:00 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 12:00 pm
Restaurant info

The Dancing Bean believes that fresh is better and all of our food and beverage choices are produced fresh daily from local ingredients.

Website

Location

225 SE 5th St, Madras, OR 97741

Directions

