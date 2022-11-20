Restaurant header imageView gallery

Modern Times [Los Angeles] - The Dankness Dojo

review star

No reviews yet

832 S Olive Street

Los Angeles, CA 90014

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

FOR THE TABLE

FRENCH FRIES

$4.00+Out of stock

HAND CUT • KENNEBEC POTATO | 100% plant based

APP SPECIAL

APP SPECIAL

$9.00Out of stock

GERMAN PRETZEL SERVED WITH JALAPENO BEER CHEESE SAUCE, YELLOW MUSTARD AND GARNISHED W/ CHIVES

ASADA FRIES

ASADA FRIES

$8.00+Out of stock

HOUSE KENNEBEC FRIES • ASADA BRAISED SEITAN • BORRACHO BEANS • CHAO CHEESE • CHIPOTLE CREMA • CASHEW SOUR CREAM • PICO • CILANTRO | 100% plant-based

ENTREE SPECIAL

ENTREE SPECIAL

$14.00Out of stock

CHILAQUILES HOUSE MADE CORN TORTILLA CHIPS • ANCHO SALSA • SOY CHICKEN • JUST EGG • BORRACHO BEANS CHIPOTLE CREMA • PICO • CILANTRO

KIMCHI CROQUETTES

KIMCHI CROQUETTES

$12.00Out of stock

KENNEBEC POTATO • KIMCHI • SCALLION • PANKO • SERVED W/ GOCHUJANG AIOLI | 100% plant-based

MAC N CHEESE

MAC N CHEESE

$6.00Out of stock

SHELLS • CHAO CHESSE • ADD-ONS AVAILABLE | 100% plant-based

ONION RINGS

ONION RINGS

$8.00Out of stock

LAGER BATTERED • SERVED W/ SMOKY RANCH | 100% plant-based

FOR THE HANDS

BRUNCH SPECIAL

BRUNCH SPECIAL

$10.00Out of stock

ULTRA BREAKFAST SANDO JUST EGG • HOUSE MADE IMPOSSIBLE BREAKFAST SAUSAGE • CHAO CHEESE POTATO CROQUETTE • PEPPER JAM AIOLI • BRIOCHE BUNS

CHORIZO BURRITO

CHORIZO BURRITO

$16.00Out of stock

HOUSE-SEASONED IMPOSSIBLE CHORIZO • JUST EGG • QUESO • PICO • HOUSE FRIES • CHIPOTLE CREMA • ANCHO SALSA • FLOUR TORTILLA | 100% plant-based.

CLASSIC MUNCHWRAP

CLASSIC MUNCHWRAP

$14.00Out of stock

SEASONED IMPOSSIBLE TACO MIX • CHEESE SAUCE • CREAMY CHIPOTLE SAUCE • CRISPY CORN TORTILLA • SHREDDED LETTUCE • PICO • CASHEW SOUR CREAM • WRAPPED & GRILLED IN A FLOUR TORTILLA | 100% plant based.

DOUBLE DELUXE BURGER

DOUBLE DELUXE BURGER

$16.00Out of stock

DOUBLE SMASHED IMPOSSIBLE PATTIES • THOUSAND ISLAND • SHALLOT JAM • SHREDDED LETTUCE • PICKLE • CHAO CHEESE • SMOKY SEITAN • BUTTER STEAMED BUN | 100% plant-based.

KOREAN CHICKEN SANDO

KOREAN CHICKEN SANDO

$16.00Out of stock

GOCHUJANG GLAZED FRIED CHICKEN • KIMCHI AIOLI • SLAW • SESAME SOY DRESSING • BRIOCHE BUN | 100% plant based

MUSHROOM DIP

MUSHROOM DIP

$16.00Out of stock

BRAISED PORTABELLO • HORSERADISH AIOLI • CHAO CHEESE • FRIED ONION • CHIVE • HOAGIE • SERVED W/ MUSHROOM JUS | 100% plant-based

THROWBACK SLIDER

THROWBACK SLIDER

$7.00Out of stock

SMASHED IMPOSSIBLE PATTY • CHAO CHEESE • YELLOW MUSTARD • KETCHUP • PICKLE • MINCED ONION • BUTTER STEAMED BUN | 100% plant based.

VEGETABLES

BRUSSELS SPROUTS - STEAKHOUSE STYLE

BRUSSELS SPROUTS - STEAKHOUSE STYLE

$8.00Out of stock

FRIED BRUSSELS • BIG STEAK FLAVOR • HORSERADISH AIOLI • FRIED ONION | 100% plant-based

SHISHITOS - KOREAN STYLE

SHISHITOS - KOREAN STYLE

$10.00

GOCHUJANG GLAZED FRIED SHISHITOS • KIMCHI AIOLI • SESAME • SCALLION | 100% plant-based

HARVEST GREENS

HARVEST GREENS

$12.00Out of stock

BABY LETTUCE • SLICED SHALLOT • DRIED CRAN • APPLE • HONEYNUT SQUASH • WALNUT PEPITA GRANOLA • PARM • SHALLOT VINAIGRETTE | 100% plant-based

CHILLED SOBA NOODLE SALAD

CHILLED SOBA NOODLE SALAD

$12.00Out of stock

SOBA • CHIMICHURRI • SHAVED BEET • SPINACH • PICKLED ONION • SCALLION • MINT • TOASTED CASHEW | 100% plant-based

SWEET THING

APPLE CRISP CHEESECAKE

$8.00Out of stock

CASHEW CHEESECAKE • HONEYCOMB GRAHAM CRUST • FUJI APPLE • CINNAMON OAT CRUMBLE | 100% plant-based

TO GO

UTENSILS/NAPKINS

SIDE OF HOT SAUCE

Crowlers

3 for $30 - CROWLER SPECIAL

3 for $30 - CROWLER SPECIAL

$30.00

Build your own crowler variety pack! 32oz CROWLER x 3! ABVs vary

All hours
Sunday6:00 pm - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday3:00 pm - 6:00 pm
Thursday3:00 pm - 6:00 pm
Friday3:00 pm - 6:00 pm
SaturdayClosed
Restaurant info

Ready your body and mind for the epicurean odyssey that is our Downtown Los Angeles pilot brewery, restaurant, and mini mart. In addition to hosting our R&D brewing facility and all of the delicious fruits thereof, The Dankness Dojo features a full menu of boundary-pushing plant-based cuisine; over 30 taps of our delicious beer, plus guest beers & wines; merch, coffee, and beer to-go; and a cafe offering the Modern Times Coffee Experience. We're also unleashing the full power of our design team on this incredible historic space, resulting in wall-to-wall art installations of staggering radness. We're pretty psyched for you to spend some quality time here.

Location

832 S Olive Street, Los Angeles, CA 90014

Directions

Gallery
Modern Times [Los Angeles] image
Modern Times [Los Angeles] image
Modern Times [Los Angeles] image

Similar restaurants in your area

Zinqué (zin-kae) - DTLA
orange starNo Reviews
939 S. Broadway Los Angeles, CA 90015
View restaurantnext
Kai's Table
orange starNo Reviews
1091 South Hope Street Los Angeles, CA 90015
View restaurantnext
DTLA Ramen
orange star4.1 • 1,862
952 S Broadway St Los Angeles, CA 90015
View restaurantnext
Good Clean Fun - 868 S Olive St
orange star5.0 • 19
868 South Olive Street Los Angeles, CA 90014
View restaurantnext
El Cholo - Downtown - Near L.A. Live
orange star4.6 • 931
1037 S. Flower Street Los Angeles, CA 90015
View restaurantnext
Pizza Sociale
orange star4.4 • 700
448 W Olympic Blvd Los Angeles, CA 90015
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Los Angeles

Drago Centro - Downtown
orange star4.4 • 5,892
525 South Flower Street Los Angeles, CA 90071
View restaurantnext
Cafe Gratitude Arts District
orange star4.4 • 5,354
300 S Santa Fe Ave Suite A Los Angeles, CA 90013
View restaurantnext
Otium - 222 S Hope Street
orange star4.4 • 5,213
222 S Hope Street Los Angeles, CA 90012
View restaurantnext
Calif Chicken Cafe - Downtown LA
orange star4.8 • 4,028
809 S. Hill St Los Angeles, CA 90014
View restaurantnext
Umami Burger - Broadway
orange star4.0 • 3,339
852 S. Broadway Los Angeles, CA 90014
View restaurantnext
wake and late
orange star4.6 • 3,132
105 E 6th St Los Angeles, CA 90014
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Los Angeles
Eagle Rock
review star
Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)
Harvard Heights
review star
Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)
Boyle Heights
review star
Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)
West Adams
review star
Avg 4.3 (2 restaurants)
Chinatown
review star
Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)
Hollywood Hills West
review star
Avg 4.2 (7 restaurants)
Hancock Park
review star
Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)
Windsor Square
review star
Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)
Pico-Robertson
review star
Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston