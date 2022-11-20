Modern Times [Los Angeles] - The Dankness Dojo
|Sunday
|6:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|3:00 pm - 6:00 pm
|Thursday
|3:00 pm - 6:00 pm
|Friday
|3:00 pm - 6:00 pm
|Saturday
|Closed
Ready your body and mind for the epicurean odyssey that is our Downtown Los Angeles pilot brewery, restaurant, and mini mart. In addition to hosting our R&D brewing facility and all of the delicious fruits thereof, The Dankness Dojo features a full menu of boundary-pushing plant-based cuisine; over 30 taps of our delicious beer, plus guest beers & wines; merch, coffee, and beer to-go; and a cafe offering the Modern Times Coffee Experience. We're also unleashing the full power of our design team on this incredible historic space, resulting in wall-to-wall art installations of staggering radness. We're pretty psyched for you to spend some quality time here.
832 S Olive Street, Los Angeles, CA 90014