American

The Dapper Goose

423 Reviews

$$

491 Amherst Street

Buffalo, NY 14207

Popular Items

Thanksgiving Dinner (Pickup on Thursday November 24th @ 10am - 1pm)
Thanksgiving Dinner (Pickup on Wednesday November 23rd @ 5pm - 8pm)

Pre-Order Thanksgiving Dinner (Choose Between Two Pickup Dates)

Thanksgiving Dinner (Pickup on Wednesday November 23rd @ 5pm - 8pm)

$200.00

Serves 4 people • 1/2 confit turkey • Black garlic gravy • Spiced cranberry sauce • Country stuffing (mushrooms, herbs) • Mashed potatoes • Roasted carrots / green goddess yogurt / mixed seeds • Brussel Sprout salad / truffle caesar / pickled red onions / parmesan • Parker House Rolls / spiced honey butter

Thanksgiving Dinner (Pickup on Thursday November 24th @ 10am - 1pm)

$200.00

Serves 4 people • 1/2 confit turkey • Black garlic gravy • Spiced cranberry sauce • Country stuffing (mushrooms, herbs) • Mashed potatoes • Roasted carrots / green goddess yogurt / mixed seeds • Brussel Sprout salad / truffle caesar / pickled red onions / parmesan • Parker House Rolls / spiced honey butter

check markIntimate
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markContactless Payments
check markOnline Ordering
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
The Dapper Goose Buffalo New York • Black Rock • Cocktails | Wine | Craft Beer | Full-Service New American Bar

491 Amherst Street, Buffalo, NY 14207

