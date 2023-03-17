The Daq Shack 1754 Wells Road

Restaurant info

The Daq Shack was established at the end of 2016 and the original concept was to create a bar with a New Orleans Daiquiri Store vibe in the heart of Orange Park. For three years, Daq Shack was blessed to standout as one of the leading bars in the Orange Park, Oak Leaf and Jacksonville areas. During this time, Daq Shack patrons regularly urged for more space and food to be available at all times; After 3 years of hard work and patience, Daq Shack owners Samantha Van and Genay Mills were able to negotiate an expansion of the business to a new bigger location equipped with a full kitchen less than a mile away from its original location.