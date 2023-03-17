Restaurant header imageView gallery

The Daq Shack 1754 Wells Road

1754 Wells Road

Orange Park, FL 32073

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Food Menu

Appetizers

Crab Lollipops

$15.00

Over a bed of spring mix & a house made sipping sauce

Salmon Bites

$12.00

8 cispy salmon bites served with a house dipping sauce & seasoned fries

Shack Basket

$10.00

5 lightly breaded shrimp with seasoned fries

Loaded Daq Fries

$9.00

Waffle fries topped with monterey jack cheese, crispy bacon, green onions, diced tomatoes, jalapenos, & sour cream

Nachos

$6.00

Topped with monterey jack cheese, diced tomatoes, green onions, jalapenos & a drizzle of sour cream

Chicken Nachos

$9.50

Topped with monterey jack cheese, diced tomatoes, green onions, jalapenos & a drizzle of sour cream

Shrimp Nachos

$12.00

Topped with monterey jack cheese, diced tomatoes, green onions, jalapenos & a drizzle of sour cream

Salmon Nachos

$14.00

Topped with monterey jack cheese, diced tomatoes, green onions, jalapenos & a drizzle of sour cream

6 Wings

$8.50

All wings served with ranch or blue cheese dressing

10 Wings

$13.00

All wings served with ranch or blue cheese dressing

20 Wings

$24.00

All wings served with ranch or blue cheese dressing

Salads & Wraps

Garden Salad

$8.00

Chicken Garden Salad

$12.50

Served with diced tomatoes, shredded carrots, red onions, sliced eggs, sliced cucumbers, crispy bacon & monterey jack cheese

Shrimp Garden Salad

$13.50

Served with diced tomatoes, shredded carrots, red onions, sliced eggs, sliced cucumbers, crispy bacon & monterey jack cheese

Salmon Garden Salad

$15.00

Served with diced tomatoes, shredded carrots, red onions, sliced eggs, sliced cucumbers, crispy bacon & monterey jack cheese

Chicken Caesar Salad

$12.50

Crisp romaine lettuce, garlic croutons & shaved parmesan cheese

Shrimp Caesar Salad

$13.50

Crisp romaine lettuce, garlic croutons & shaved parmesan cheese

Salmon Caesar Salad

$15.00

Crisp romaine lettuce, garlic croutons & shaved parmesan cheese

Chicken Wrap

$12.50

Baby spinach, garlic aioli, diced tomatoes & mozzerlla cheese. Served with seasoned fries

Shrimp Wrap

$13.50

Baby spinach, garlic aioli, diced tomatoes & mozzerlla cheese. Served with seasoned fries

Entrees

Chicken Cajun Pasta

$15.00

Tossed in cajun cream sauce with green onions dusted with fresh parmesan. Served along side garlic toast

Shrimp Cajun Pasta

$16.00

Tossed in cajun cream sauce with green onions dusted with fresh parmesan. Served along side garlic toast

Salmon Cajun Pasta

$17.00

Tossed in cajun cream sauce with green onions dusted with fresh parmesan. Served along side garlic toast

Jerk Chicken & Shrimp Pineapple Bowl

$18.00

Served with yellow rice & green onions

Shrimp & Gouda Grits

$16.00

Sauteed Shrimp over creamy gouda grits

Bacon Cheese Burger

$14.00

Seasoned ground beef with applewood smoked bacon, crispy onions, sliced tomatoes & romaine lettuce. Served with seasoned fries

Fried Pork Chop Sandwich

$10.00

Crispy fried pork chop with lettuce, tomato, crispy onions. Served with a side of seasoned fries

Daq Fil-A

$12.50

Golden fried chicken sandwich topped with lettuce, tomato, pickles, crispy onions & boom boom sauce. Served with seasoned fries

Fish Sandwich Meal

$10.00

Served on toasted bun with mayonnaise, lettuce, tamato & crispy onion

Stuffed Salmon

$17.00

Salmon stuffed with crab meat, onions, peppers, creem cheese & spinach. Served on a bed on jasmine rice

Salmon & Gouda Grits

$16.99

Baked Chicken Breast & Garlic Mash Potatoes

$15.99

Sides

Fries

$3.00

Served with ketchup

Waffle Fries

$3.00

Served with ketchup

Sweet Potato Fries

$3.00

Served with cinnamon marshmallow fluff

5pc Shrimp

$7.00

Chicken Breast

$5.00

Salmon Filet

$8.00

Mash Potatoes

$3.50

Gouda Grits

$3.50

Rice

$3.50

Side Garden Salad

$5.00

Side Caesar

$4.00

Desserts

Cheesecake Eggroll

$7.00

Fried cheesecake eggroll topped with powdered sugar & raspbery chochlate drizzle

Peach Cobbler

$8.00

Cake style cobbler with cinnamon roasted peaches

Bread Pudding

$8.00

Southern style sweet bead pudding glazed with caramel

Ice Cream

$2.00

Condiments

Ranch

$0.65

Blue Cheese

$0.65

BBQ

$0.65

Boom Boom Sauce

$0.65

Cajun Ranch

$0.65

Garlic Parmesan

$0.65

Hot Honey

$0.65

Dry Lemon Pepper

$0.65

Lemon Pepper Sauce

$0.65

Sweet & Tangy

$0.65

Sweet Teriyaki

$0.65

Sweet Potato Fluff

$0.65

N/A Beverages

Beverages

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Ginger Ale

$3.00

Gold Peak Southern Tea

$3.00

Bottled Water

$3.00

Fruit Punch

$3.00

Pineapple Juice

$3.00

Cranberry Juice

$3.00

Tonic Water

$3.00

Shirley Temple

$3.00

Green Tea

$3.00

Red Bull

Regular Red Bull

$4.00

Sugar Free Red Bull

$4.00

Strawberry Apricot Red Bull

$4.00

Fig Apple Red Bull

$4.00

Coconut Red Bull

$4.00

Tropical Red Bull

$4.00

Food Menu (3PD)

Appetizers

Crab Lollipops

$17.00

Over a bed of spring mix & a house made sipping sauce

Salmon Bites

$14.00

8 cispy salmon bites served with a house dipping sauce & seasoned fries

Shack Basket

$12.00

5 lightly breaded shrimp with seasoned fries

Loaded Daq Fries

$11.00

Waffle fries topped with monterey jack cheese, crispy bacon, green onions, diced tomatoes, jalapenos, & sour cream

Chicken Nachos

$11.50

Topped with monterey jack cheese, diced tomatoes, green onions, jalapenos & a drizzle of sour cream

Shrimp Nachos

$14.00

Topped with monterey jack cheese, diced tomatoes, green onions, jalapenos & a drizzle of sour cream

Salmon Nachos

$16.00

Topped with monterey jack cheese, diced tomatoes, green onions, jalapenos & a drizzle of sour cream

6 Wings

$10.50

All wings served with ranch or blue cheese dressing

10 Wings

$15.00

All wings served with ranch or blue cheese dressing

20 Wings

$26.00

All wings served with ranch or blue cheese dressing

Salads & Wraps

Chicken Garden Salad

$14.50

Served with diced tomatoes, shredded carrots, red onions, sliced eggs, sliced cucumbers, crispy bacon & monterey jack cheese

Shrimp Garden Salad

$15.50

Served with diced tomatoes, shredded carrots, red onions, sliced eggs, sliced cucumbers, crispy bacon & monterey jack cheese

Salmon Garden Salad

$17.00

Served with diced tomatoes, shredded carrots, red onions, sliced eggs, sliced cucumbers, crispy bacon & monterey jack cheese

Chicken Caesar Salad

$14.50

Crisp romaine lettuce, garlic croutons & shaved parmesan cheese

Shrimp Caesar Salad

$15.50

Crisp romaine lettuce, garlic croutons & shaved parmesan cheese

Salmon Caesar Salad

$17.00

Crisp romaine lettuce, garlic croutons & shaved parmesan cheese

Chicken Wrap

$14.50

Baby spinach, garlic aioli, diced tomatoes & mozzerlla cheese. Served with seasoned fries

Shrimp Wrap

$15.50

Baby spinach, garlic aioli, diced tomatoes & mozzerlla cheese. Served with seasoned fries

Entrees

Chicken Cajun Pasta

$17.00

Tossed in cajun cream sauce with green onions dusted with fresh parmesan. Served along side garlic toast

Shrimp Cajun Pasta

$18.00

Tossed in cajun cream sauce with green onions dusted with fresh parmesan. Served along side garlic toast

Salmon Cajun Pasta

$19.00

Tossed in cajun cream sauce with green onions dusted with fresh parmesan. Served along side garlic toast

Jerk Chicken & Shrimp Pineapple Bowl

$20.00

Served with yellow rice & green onions

Shrimp & Gouda Grits

$18.00

Sauteed Shrimp over creamy gouda grits

Bacon Cheese Burger

$16.00

Seasoned ground beef with applewood smoked bacon, crispy onions, sliced tomatoes & romaine lettuce. Served with seasoned fries

Fried Pork Chop Sandwich

$12.00

Crispy fried pork chop with lettuce, tomato, crispy onions. Served with a side of seasoned fries

Daq Fil-A

$14.50

Golden fried chicken sandwich topped with lettuce, tomato, pickles, crispy onions & boom boom sauce. Served with seasoned fries

Fish Sandwich Meal

$12.00

Served on toasted bun with mayonnaise, lettuce, tamato & crispy onion

Stuffed Salmon

$19.00

Salmon stuffed with crab meat, onions, peppers, creem cheese & spinach. Served on a bed on jasmine rice

Salmon & Gouda Grits

$18.99

Baked Chicken Breast & Garlic Mash Potatoes

$17.99

Sides

Fries

$5.00

Served with ketchup

Waffle Fries

$5.00

Served with ketchup

Sweet Potato Fries

$5.00

Served with cinnamon marshmallow fluff

5pc Shrimp

$9.00

Chicken Breast

$7.00

Salmon Filet

$10.00

Mash Potatoes

$5.50

Gouda Grits

$5.50

Rice

$5.50

Side Garden Salad

$7.00

Side Caesar

$6.00

Desserts

Cheesecake Eggroll

$9.00

Fried cheesecake eggroll topped with powdered sugar & raspbery chochlate drizzle

Peach Cobbler

$10.00

Cake style cobbler with cinnamon roasted peaches

Bread Pudding

$10.00

Southern style sweet bead pudding glazed with caramel

Condiments

Ranch

$2.65

Blue Cheese

$2.65

BBQ

$2.65

Boom Boom Sauce

$2.65

Cajun Ranch

$2.65

Garlic Parmesan

$2.65

Hot Honey

$2.65

Dry Lemon Pepper

$2.65

Lemon Pepper Sauce

$2.65

Sweet & Tangy

$2.65

Sweet Teriyaki

$2.65

Sweet Potato Fluff

$2.65
All hours
Sunday4:00 pm - 1:59 am
Monday4:00 pm - 1:59 am
Tuesday4:00 pm - 1:59 am
Wednesday4:00 pm - 1:59 am
Thursday4:00 pm - 1:59 am
Friday4:00 pm - 1:59 am
Saturday4:00 pm - 1:59 am
Restaurant info

The Daq Shack was established at the end of 2016 and the original concept was to create a bar with a New Orleans Daiquiri Store vibe in the heart of Orange Park. For three years, Daq Shack was blessed to standout as one of the leading bars in the Orange Park, Oak Leaf and Jacksonville areas. During this time, Daq Shack patrons regularly urged for more space and food to be available at all times; After 3 years of hard work and patience, Daq Shack owners Samantha Van and Genay Mills were able to negotiate an expansion of the business to a new bigger location equipped with a full kitchen less than a mile away from its original location.

Location

1754 Wells Road, Orange Park, FL 32073

Directions

Gallery
