  • The Dark Horse Social Club, LLC - 651 Clinton St
The Dark Horse Social Club, LLC 651 Clinton St

No reviews yet

651 Clinton St

Defiance, OH 43512

Brunch

Breakfast Tart

$7.00

A puff pastry crust baked with layers of bacon, local green onion cheese and two cage free egg.

Bourbon Cherry Oatmeal

$6.00

You will be carded to order this warm bowl of organic maple oatmeal served with crème fraiche and bourbon soaked cherries.

Quiche Take Out

$6.00

Ask for today's flavors!

Danish

$6.00

We use puff pastry layered with crème fraiche and local preserves. Ask for today's flavors.

Muffins

$5.00

We make our muffins & scones from scratch using King Arthur unbleached flour, cane sugar, organic dairy and cage free eggs. Ask for today's flavors!

Scones

$5.00

We make our muffins & scones from scratch using King Arthur unbleached flour, cane sugar, organic dairy and cage free eggs. Ask for today's flavors!

Sandwiches

Sandwiches include a bag of regular Ballreich Potato Chips

Pretzel Cheese Steak Sandwich

$11.00

Locally raised sirloin steak, thinly sliced with green onion cheese, herbed mayo, arugula, red onion and local preserves.

Hot Ham & Cheese

$10.00

Hot Polish ham with horseradish cheese, herbed mayo and local preserves.

Salads

Steak Salad

$15.00

Locally raised sirloin steak on a bed of romaine with red onion, candied walnuts, cherry tomato, Denmark imported blue cheese crumbles and balsamic dressing.

Wedge

$10.00

Romaine lettuce, balsamic glaze, Danish blue cheese crumbles, ranch dressing, bacon & cherry tomatoes.

Boards

Smorgasboard

$22.00

Smorgasbord is a nod to our Scandinavian pioneers, the Andersens, Hansens, Johansens and all of their Americanized variations. Smorgasbord, a buffet of everything, includes an assortment our our artisanal meats, cheeses, fruits, preserves and more.

Cheese & Cracker Plate

$6.00

A small plate of locally made, artisanal cheeses and multi-grain, gluten free crackers.

Flatbreads

White Sauce Flatbread

$14.00

Tasty garlic- white sauce topped with pure, whole milk cheese, mushrooms and Kalamata olives.

Made to Order - Flatbread

$13.00

Traditional red sauce with pepperoni or sausage and whole milk, grass fed Munster Cheese. White sauce and added veggie options available.

Pear & Blue Cheese

$12.00

Snacks

Whipped Feta with Pita

$6.00
Cheese & Cracker Plate

$6.00

A small plate of locally made, artisanal cheeses and multi-grain, gluten free crackers.

Chips

$2.00

Original Ballreich's Potato Chips, historically a local favorite.

Sahale Snack Mix

$3.00

Non-GMO, gluten free glazed nut mixes.

Seasonal

Friends Giving

$65.00

November 18th 6PM - a complete six course meal with six alcohol pairings. Guided by a certified sommelier.

Virgin Texas Cider

$5.00

Spooky Hot Chocolate

$5.00

N/A Beer

Ginger Beer, BundAberg

$3.50

Mocktails

Sodas

Sprecher Root Beer

$2.50

San Pellegrino, Momenti, Sparkling Fruit Beverage

$3.50

This Italian treat is 100% Naturally Flavored | Contains No Artificial Colors, Flavors, Sweeteners or Preservatives

Canned Soda

$2.00

Coca-Cola with real sugar, just like they bottled here in Defiance in the good old days! Enjoy a can, served with a tall glass of ice. Regular or diet - sorry, no free refills.

Club Soda

$3.00

Lemonades & Teas

Lemonade, Lorina, - Munster, France

$3.50

Artisanal Lemonade, handcrafted using organic ingredients. It's like a little trip to Europe as you sit and sip a lemonade made from the Lorraine region of France since 1895.

BAI, Lemonade

$3.00

Sparkling Waters

Liquid Death

$3.50

Club Soda

Juice

Juice

$4.00+

Dark Horse Membership

$25.00

One membership allows the purchaser to buy 2 tickets to private events or make 2 reservations.

Gift Certificates

GC-10

$10.00

GC-20

$15.00

GC-25

$25.00

GC-50

$50.00

GC-100

$100.00

Books

The 1913 Flood

$18.00
The School With A View

$16.00
Maumee River 1835 by Louis Simonis

$48.00

Food Stuffs for Retail

Dark Roast Coffee 12 oz

$13.00
All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
Thursday10:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Please enter using the south door which faces St. Paul's Lutheran. We have a full liquor license and drinks can be taken in DORA cups. Please purchase those inside when picking up food.

Website

Location

651 Clinton St, Defiance, OH 43512

Directions

