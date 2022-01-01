- Home
The Dark Horse Tavern Rockville Centre
No reviews yet
12 South Park Ave
Rockville Centre, NY 11570
Beers
Amstel Light
$6.00
Bud
$5.00
Bud Light
$5.00
Coors Light
$5.00
Corona
$6.00
Corona Light
$6.00
Heineken
$6.00
Heineken Light
$6.00
Heineken NA
$6.00
Magners
$6.00
Michelob Ultra
$5.00
Miller Lite
$5.00
Modelo
$6.00
Red Stripe
$6.00
Stella Artois
$6.00
Tröegs
$6.50
Twisted Tea
$6.00
Dark Horse Lager
$6.50
Downeast Cider
$6.50
Guinness
$8.50
Jai Ali
$7.50
Sam October
$8.00
Shocktop
$6.50
South Shore
$9.00
Victory Golden Monkey
$7.50
Angry Orchard Can
$7.00
Barrier
$9.00
Ghost
$8.00
Greenport Tiki
$9.00
High Noon
$9.00
Jai Alai
$8.50
Light Sky
$7.00
Montauk
$8.00
Ommegang Solera
$8.00
PBR 16oz
$5.00
Save The Robots
$9.00
Southern Tier Nitro
$8.50
Summer Shandy
$7.50
Talea Cherry
$9.00
Tecate
$4.00
Troegs
$7.50
Twisted Tea
$7.00
Victory Cloudwalker
$9.00
White Claw
$8.00
Wine List
House Chardonnay
$8.00
House Pinot grigo
$8.00
House Sauvignon Blanc
$8.00
Argenses Torrontes Argentina
$7.00
Casa De Diablo Bradley
$7.00
New Harbour Sauvignon Blanc Nz
$8.00
oyster bay
$9.00
Rodney strong Sav blanc
$7.00
Torresella Pinot Grigio Toro Spain
$7.00
Woodwork Chardonnay California
$8.00
Torresella Pinot Grigio Toro Spain
$26.00
Dark Horse Sauvignon Blanc California
$26.00
New Harbour Sauvignon Blanc Nz
$27.00
Argenses Torrontes Argentina
$26.00
Woodwork Chardonnay California
$27.00
oyster bay
$35.00
House Cabernet
$8.00
House Merlot
$8.00
House Pinot Noir
$8.00
Altos Cab
$6.00
Anno
$7.00
Belcreme De Lys Pinot Noir California
$8.00
Newton Claret Red Blend Napa Ca
$10.00
Terrazas Altos De Plata Malbec Toro Spain
$7.00
Belcreme De Lys Pinot Noir California
$27.00
Anno
$26.00
Argenses Cabernet Argentina
$27.00
Newton Claret Red Blend Napa Ca
$38.00
Dark Horse Cab
$27.00
Prosecco
$8.00
Mimosa
$8.00
House Rose
$8.00
WhitevZin
$8.00
Cocktails
Blue Hawaiian
$13.00
Moscow Mule
$13.00
Bloody Mary (Small)
$10.00
Bloody Mary (Large)
$13.00
Dark Horse Manhattan
$14.00
Sex On The Beach
$10.00
Sangria
$9.00
Honey Melon Cocktail
$10.00
Tequila Sunrise
$10.00
Casamigos Margarita
$15.00
Casamigos Margarita (Large)
$18.00
Margarita (Small)
$12.00
Margarita ( Large )
$15.00
Mai Tai
$13.00
Rum Punch
$11.00
Don Julio Margarita
$13.00
Don Julio Margarita (Large)
$16.00
Patron Margarita
$13.00
Patron Margarita (Large)
$16.00
Rum Punch (Large)
$14.00
White Russian
$11.00
Irish Coffee
$12.00
Cadillac Margarita
$15.00
Liquor
Angels Envy
$12.00
Basil Hayden
$12.00
Blantons
$20.00
Bulleit Bourbon
$11.00
Bulleit Rye
$11.00
Crown Royale
$11.00
Dickel Rye
$10.00
Elijah Craig
$10.00
Jefferson
$11.00
Jim Beam
$9.00
Knob Creek
$12.00
Larceny
$9.00
Maker’s Mark
$11.00
Sazerac Rye
$10.00
Whistle Pig Rye
$11.00
Widow Jane 10yr
$14.00
Wild Turkey
$9.00
Woodford reserve
$12.00
Frangelico
$10.00
Sambuca Black
$9.00
Sambuca White
$9.00
Irish Cream
$9.00
Jager
$9.00
Fireball
$9.00
Grand Marn
$12.00
Disarono
$9.00
Rumple
$9.00
Chambord
$9.00
Black Haus
$8.00
Kahlua
$9.00
Aviation
$10.00
Botonist
$10.00
Bombay
$10.00
Glendalough Rose
$9.00
Hendricks
$11.00
Malfy
$11.00
Monkey 47
$11.00
Oxley
$10.00
Tanqueray
$9.00
Rack Vodka
$6.00
Rack Gin
$6.00
Rack Rum
$6.00
Rack Tequila
$6.00
Rack Triple Sec
$6.00
Rack Amaretto
$6.00
Rack Whiskey
$7.00
Havana Club
$9.00
Bacardi
$9.00
Bacardi Limon
$9.00
Malibu
$9.00
Captain Morgan
$9.00
Bacardi Spiced
$9.00
Bacardi 4 Year
$10.00
Bacardi 8 Year
$12.00
Bacardi 10 Year
$14.00
Santa Teresa
$11.00
Aberfeldy 12
$11.00
Balvenie
$14.00
Dewars
$9.00
Dewars 12
$11.00
Dewars 15
$15.00
Glenlivet 12yr
$12.00
Glenmorangie 10yr
$13.00
Glenmorangie Quinta Ruban
$15.00
Glenfidich 12
$12.00
Glenfidich15
$14.00
Glenfiddich 18
$21.00
Glenfiddich 21
$32.00
Highland Park 12YR
$11.00
Johnnie Walker Black
$11.00
Johnnie Walker Rye Cask
$14.00
Laphroig 10yr
$12.00
McCallan 12
$12.00
SIA
$11.00
Copper Dog
$11.00
Casamigos
$13.00
Casamigos Reposado
$14.00
Cazadores Anejo Cristalino
$12.00
Cazadores Reposado
$15.00
Don Julio
$11.00
DeLeon Blanco
$10.00
Lunazul Reposado
$13.00
Mezcal
$10.00
Patron
$11.00
Patron Reposado
$13.00
Patron Anejo
$14.00
Tequila Ocho
$11.00
Absolut
$9.00
Absolut Citron
$9.00
Absolut Watermelon
$9.00
Crop Cucumber
$10.00
Deep Eddy
$9.00
Pink Whitney
$9.00
Ketel One
$9.00
Ketel One Botanical
$10.00
Pinnacle
$9.00
Smirnoff Blue
$9.00
Smirnoff Orange
$9.00
Smirnoff Razz
$9.00
Stoli Vanilla
$9.00
Tito's
$9.00
Stoli Crush
$9.00
Absolut Grape
$9.00
Stoli
$9.00
Smirnoff
$6.00
Grey Goose
$11.00
Jack Daniels
$9.00
Jack Apple
$9.00
Jack Fire
$9.00
Jack Honey
$9.00
Jim Beam Vanilla
$9.00
Southern Comfort
$9.00
Jim Beam
$9.00
Jim Beam Red Stag
$9.00
Seagrams
$9.00
Rattlesnake Apple Pie
$9.00
Makers
$12.00
Screwball
$10.00
Pbr Whiskey
$8.00
Jameson
$9.00
Jameson 12yr
$12.00
Jameson Black Barrel
$11.00
Jameson Caskmates
$11.00
Powers
$9.00
Redbreast 12yr
$13.00
Teeling
$10.00
Tullamore Dew
$9.00
Bushmills
$9.00
Paddy
$9.00
Green Tea
$9.00
Soda and Drinks
Specialty Cocktails
Holiday
Small Rack Mix
$9.00
Small Call Mix
$10.00
Domestic bottle
$7.00
Shot
$9.00
White Claw
$9.00
Large Rack Mix
$12.00
Large Call Mix
$13.00
Import Bottle
$8.00
Top Shelf Shot
$11.00
Aluminum
$8.00
LIT
$18.00
Rocks
$13.00
Top Shelf Rocks
$15.00
Bomb
$10.00
High Noon
$10.00
$8 Beer
$8.00
$9 Beer
$9.00
$10 Beer
$10.00
$11 Beer
$11.00
Wine
$9.00
Burgers
Flatbread
Hand Helds
Kids Menu
Late Night Menu
Pub Fare
Quesadillas
Sides
Small Bites
Brie Pretzels With Bacon
$14.00
Brie Stuffed Pretzels
$11.00
Chicken Tenders
$10.00
Chips & Guacamole
$13.00
Dumplings
$10.00
Firecracker Shrimp
$15.00
Fried Pickles
$10.00
Irish Nachos
$13.00
Jalapeño Poppers
$10.00
Loaded Potato Skins
$11.00
Mozz Stix
$10.00
Pesto Fries
$10.00
Pizza Rolls
$10.00
Proper Nachos
$14.00
Sampler Platter
$18.00
Spicy Meatball Crock
$12.00
Tater Tot Nachos
$13.00
Texas Chili
$10.00
Trio Of Sliders
$13.00
Tacos
Wings
Outside Cans
Angry Orchard
$7.00
Barn Rocker
$8.00
Barrier
$9.00
Bright Lights
$8.00
Bud Aluminum
$7.00
Bud Light Aluminum
$7.00
Carlsberg
$6.00
Champion
$7.50
Coors Light Aluminum
$7.00
Corona Can
$7.00
Founders
$7.00
Fuck Covid
$8.00
High Noon
$9.00
Goose IPA
$8.00
Heineken Can
$7.00
Jai Alai
$8.50
Kona
$7.00
Lion Stout
$8.00
Miller Light Aluminum
$7.00
Montauk Wave Chaser
$7.50
PBR 16oz
$5.00
Stella Can
$7.00
Nütrl
$9.00
Southern Tier Nitro
$8.50
Summer Shandy
$7.50
Truly Lemonade
$8.00
Twisted Tea
$7.00
White Claw
$8.00
Outside Cocktails
Grab Bag
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:20 pm
|Monday
|12:00 pm - 9:20 pm
|Tuesday
|12:00 pm - 9:20 pm
|Wednesday
|12:00 pm - 9:20 pm
|Thursday
|12:00 pm - 9:20 pm
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 9:20 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:20 pm
Restaurant info
Come in and Enjoy
Location
12 South Park Ave, Rockville Centre, NY 11570
Gallery
