The Dark Horse Tavern Rockville Centre

12 South Park Ave

Rockville Centre, NY 11570

Beers

Amstel Light

$6.00

Bud

$5.00

Bud Light

$5.00

Coors Light

$5.00

Corona

$6.00

Corona Light

$6.00

Heineken

$6.00

Heineken Light

$6.00

Heineken NA

$6.00

Magners

$6.00

Michelob Ultra

$5.00

Miller Lite

$5.00

Modelo

$6.00

Red Stripe

$6.00

Stella Artois

$6.00

Tröegs

$6.50

Twisted Tea

$6.00

Dark Horse Lager

$6.50

Downeast Cider

$6.50

Guinness

$8.50

Jai Ali

$7.50

Sam October

$8.00

Shocktop

$6.50

South Shore

$9.00

Victory Golden Monkey

$7.50

Angry Orchard Can

$7.00

Barrier

$9.00

Ghost

$8.00

Greenport Tiki

$9.00

High Noon

$9.00

Jai Alai

$8.50

Light Sky

$7.00

Montauk

$8.00

Ommegang Solera

$8.00

PBR 16oz

$5.00

Save The Robots

$9.00

Southern Tier Nitro

$8.50

Summer Shandy

$7.50

Talea Cherry

$9.00

Tecate

$4.00

Troegs

$7.50

Twisted Tea

$7.00

Victory Cloudwalker

$9.00

White Claw

$8.00

Wine List

House Chardonnay

$8.00

House Pinot grigo

$8.00

House Sauvignon Blanc

$8.00

Argenses Torrontes Argentina

$7.00

Casa De Diablo Bradley

$7.00

New Harbour Sauvignon Blanc Nz

$8.00

oyster bay

$9.00

Rodney strong Sav blanc

$7.00

Torresella Pinot Grigio Toro Spain

$7.00

Woodwork Chardonnay California

$8.00

Torresella Pinot Grigio Toro Spain

$26.00

Dark Horse Sauvignon Blanc California

$26.00

New Harbour Sauvignon Blanc Nz

$27.00

Argenses Torrontes Argentina

$26.00

Woodwork Chardonnay California

$27.00

oyster bay

$35.00

House Cabernet

$8.00

House Merlot

$8.00

House Pinot Noir

$8.00

Altos Cab

$6.00

Anno

$7.00

Belcreme De Lys Pinot Noir California

$8.00

Newton Claret Red Blend Napa Ca

$10.00

Terrazas Altos De Plata Malbec Toro Spain

$7.00

Belcreme De Lys Pinot Noir California

$27.00

Anno

$26.00

Argenses Cabernet Argentina

$27.00

Newton Claret Red Blend Napa Ca

$38.00

Dark Horse Cab

$27.00

Prosecco

$8.00

Mimosa

$8.00

House Rose

$8.00

WhitevZin

$8.00

Cocktails

Blue Hawaiian

$13.00

Moscow Mule

$13.00

Bloody Mary (Small)

$10.00

Bloody Mary (Large)

$13.00

Dark Horse Manhattan

$14.00

Sex On The Beach

$10.00

Sangria

$9.00

Honey Melon Cocktail

$10.00

Tequila Sunrise

$10.00

Casamigos Margarita

$15.00

Casamigos Margarita (Large)

$18.00

Margarita (Small)

$12.00

Margarita ( Large )

$15.00

Mai Tai

$13.00

Rum Punch

$11.00

Don Julio Margarita

$13.00

Don Julio Margarita (Large)

$16.00

Patron Margarita

$13.00

Patron Margarita (Large)

$16.00

Rum Punch (Large)

$14.00

White Russian

$11.00

Irish Coffee

$12.00

Cadillac Margarita

$15.00

Liquor

Angels Envy

$12.00

Basil Hayden

$12.00

Blantons

$20.00

Bulleit Bourbon

$11.00

Bulleit Rye

$11.00

Crown Royale

$11.00

Dickel Rye

$10.00

Elijah Craig

$10.00

Jefferson

$11.00

Jim Beam

$9.00

Knob Creek

$12.00

Larceny

$9.00

Maker’s Mark

$11.00

Sazerac Rye

$10.00

Whistle Pig Rye

$11.00

Widow Jane 10yr

$14.00

Wild Turkey

$9.00

Woodford reserve

$12.00

Frangelico

$10.00

Sambuca Black

$9.00

Sambuca White

$9.00

Irish Cream

$9.00

Jager

$9.00

Fireball

$9.00

Grand Marn

$12.00

Disarono

$9.00

Rumple

$9.00

Chambord

$9.00

Black Haus

$8.00

Kahlua

$9.00

Aviation

$10.00

Botonist

$10.00

Bombay

$10.00

Glendalough Rose

$9.00

Hendricks

$11.00

Malfy

$11.00

Monkey 47

$11.00

Oxley

$10.00

Tanqueray

$9.00

Rack Vodka

$6.00

Rack Gin

$6.00

Rack Rum

$6.00

Rack Tequila

$6.00

Rack Triple Sec

$6.00

Rack Amaretto

$6.00

Rack Whiskey

$7.00

Havana Club

$9.00

Bacardi

$9.00

Bacardi Limon

$9.00

Malibu

$9.00

Captain Morgan

$9.00

Bacardi Spiced

$9.00

Bacardi 4 Year

$10.00

Bacardi 8 Year

$12.00

Bacardi 10 Year

$14.00

Santa Teresa

$11.00

Aberfeldy 12

$11.00

Balvenie

$14.00

Dewars

$9.00

Dewars 12

$11.00

Dewars 15

$15.00

Glenlivet 12yr

$12.00

Glenmorangie 10yr

$13.00

Glenmorangie Quinta Ruban

$15.00

Glenfidich 12

$12.00

Glenfidich15

$14.00

Glenfiddich 18

$21.00

Glenfiddich 21

$32.00

Highland Park 12YR

$11.00

Johnnie Walker Black

$11.00

Johnnie Walker Rye Cask

$14.00

Laphroig 10yr

$12.00

McCallan 12

$12.00

SIA

$11.00

Copper Dog

$11.00

Casamigos

$13.00

Casamigos Reposado

$14.00

Cazadores Anejo Cristalino

$12.00

Cazadores Reposado

$15.00

Don Julio

$11.00

DeLeon Blanco

$10.00

Lunazul Reposado

$13.00

Mezcal

$10.00

Patron

$11.00

Patron Reposado

$13.00

Patron Anejo

$14.00

Tequila Ocho

$11.00

Absolut

$9.00

Absolut Citron

$9.00

Absolut Watermelon

$9.00

Crop Cucumber

$10.00

Deep Eddy

$9.00

Pink Whitney

$9.00

Ketel One

$9.00

Ketel One Botanical

$10.00

Pinnacle

$9.00

Smirnoff Blue

$9.00

Smirnoff Orange

$9.00

Smirnoff Razz

$9.00

Stoli Vanilla

$9.00

Tito's

$9.00

Stoli Crush

$9.00

Absolut Grape

$9.00

Stoli

$9.00

Smirnoff

$6.00

Grey Goose

$11.00

Jack Daniels

$9.00

Jack Apple

$9.00

Jack Fire

$9.00

Jack Honey

$9.00

Jim Beam Vanilla

$9.00

Southern Comfort

$9.00

Jim Beam

$9.00

Jim Beam Red Stag

$9.00

Seagrams

$9.00

Rattlesnake Apple Pie

$9.00

Makers

$12.00

Screwball

$10.00

Pbr Whiskey

$8.00

Jameson

$9.00

Jameson 12yr

$12.00

Jameson Black Barrel

$11.00

Jameson Caskmates

$11.00

Powers

$9.00

Redbreast 12yr

$13.00

Teeling

$10.00

Tullamore Dew

$9.00

Bushmills

$9.00

Paddy

$9.00

Green Tea

$9.00

Soda and Drinks

Soda

$2.00

Coffee

$3.00

Red Bull Can

$5.00

Bottle Water

$2.00

Juice

$3.00

Tea

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Bombs

Jager Bomb

$10.00

Car Bomb

$10.00

O Bomb

$10.00

Irish Dessert Bomb

$10.00

LIT

LIT

$18.00

Top Shelf LIT

$25.00

Strong Island

$21.00

Specialty Cocktails

Dark Horse Old Fashioned

$15.00

Blue Lilly

$13.00

Coconut Daquari

$13.00

Louisville Lemonade

$14.00

Mello Mexican

$15.00

Rainbow Ice

$13.00

Sunday Breakfast

$14.00

Watermelon Cosmo

$14.00

Spicy Margarita

$14.00

Fire & Smoke

$16.00

Winter Blues

$14.00

Not So Dark & Stormy

$13.00

Iced Toddy

$14.00

Holiday

Small Rack Mix

$9.00

Small Call Mix

$10.00

Domestic bottle

$7.00

Shot

$9.00

White Claw

$9.00

Large Rack Mix

$12.00

Large Call Mix

$13.00

Import Bottle

$8.00

Top Shelf Shot

$11.00

Aluminum

$8.00

LIT

$18.00

Rocks

$13.00

Top Shelf Rocks

$15.00

Bomb

$10.00

High Noon

$10.00

$8 Beer

$8.00

$9 Beer

$9.00

$10 Beer

$10.00

$11 Beer

$11.00

Wine

$9.00

Burgers

B.Y.O Smash Burger

$8.00

Big Texas Burger

$16.00

Bulleit Burger

$15.00

Prime Steakhouse Burger

$17.00

Quinoa Burger

$15.00

Tavern Burger

$16.00

The Juicy Lucy

$15.00

Flatbread

Bruscetta Flatbread

$11.00

Buffalo Chicken Flatbread

$15.00

Chicken Bacon Ranch Flatbread

$15.00

Margherita Flatbread

$13.00

Spicy Meatball Flatbread

$15.00

Vegetable Flatbread

$13.00

Hand Helds

BLT

$13.00

Caesar

$11.00

Pesto Chicken

$17.00

Pulled Pork

$16.00

Santa Fe

$16.00

Sausage & Peppers

$16.00

Spicy Chicken

$15.00

The California

$16.00

The Cure

$16.00

Kids Menu

Kids Cheese Burger

$9.00

Kids Chicken Tenders

$8.00

Kids Flatbread Pizza

$9.00

Kids Grilled Cheese

$8.00

Kids Mozz Sticks

$8.00

Kids Pizza Rolls

$8.00

Late Night Menu

Chicken Quesadilla

$16.00

Chicken Tenders

$10.00

Chips & Homemade Guacamole

$13.00

Fried Pickles

$10.00

Irish Nachos

$13.00

Jalapeño Poppers

$10.00

Loaded Potato Skins

$11.00

Mozz Stix

$10.00

Pesto Fries

$10.00

Pizza Rolls

$10.00

Proper Nachos

$14.00

Sampler Platter

$18.00

Tater Tot Nachos

$13.00

Trio Of Sliders

$13.00

Pub Fare

Chicken French Dip

$16.00

Fish And Chips

$17.00

Grilled Cheese

$12.00

Mac & Cheese

$13.00

Po' Boy

$16.00

Pub Style Tidbits Chicken

$16.00

Pub Style Tidbits Steak

$18.00

Quesadillas

Cheese Quesadilla

$10.00

Chicken Quesadilla

$16.00

Shrimp Quesadilla

$17.00

Steak Quesadilla

$17.00

Salads

Caesar Salad

$13.00

Cobb Salad

$13.00

Dark Horse Salad

$13.00

Sides

Cajun Fries

$7.00

Cajun Tots

$7.00

Fresh Cut Fries

$7.00

Onion Rings

$7.00

Pickles

$7.00

Sweet Potato Fries

$7.00

Tater Tots

$7.00

Small Bites

Brie Pretzels With Bacon

$14.00

Brie Stuffed Pretzels

$11.00

Chicken Tenders

$10.00

Chips & Guacamole

$13.00

Dumplings

$10.00

Firecracker Shrimp

$15.00

Fried Pickles

$10.00

Irish Nachos

$13.00

Jalapeño Poppers

$10.00

Loaded Potato Skins

$11.00

Mozz Stix

$10.00

Pesto Fries

$10.00

Pizza Rolls

$10.00

Proper Nachos

$14.00

Sampler Platter

$18.00

Spicy Meatball Crock

$12.00

Tater Tot Nachos

$13.00

Texas Chili

$10.00

Trio Of Sliders

$13.00

Tacos

BBQ Chicken Tacos

$15.00

Fish Tacos

$14.00

Pulled Pork Tacos

$16.00

Shrimp Tacos

$17.00

Steak Tacos

$17.00

Wings

Asian Style

Atomic

Bbq

Cajun

Chesapeake

Chipotle Bbq

Ghost Chili

Golden Garlic

Honey Bbq

Honey Citrus Pepper

Honey Habanero

Hot

Jamaican Jerk

Lemon Pepper

Mango Habanero

Medium

Mild

Nashville Hot

No Sauce

Parmesan

Raspberry Chipotle

Spiced Lime

Sriracha

Sweet & Spicy Thai

Teriyaki Glaze

Outside Drafts

Dark Horse

$7.50

Shock Top

$7.50

Blue Point Pumpkin

$8.00

Founders All Day

$8.00

Outside Cans

Angry Orchard

$7.00

Barn Rocker

$8.00

Barrier

$9.00

Bright Lights

$8.00

Bud Aluminum

$7.00

Bud Light Aluminum

$7.00

Carlsberg

$6.00

Champion

$7.50

Coors Light Aluminum

$7.00

Corona Can

$7.00

Founders

$7.00

Fuck Covid

$8.00

High Noon

$9.00

Goose IPA

$8.00

Heineken Can

$7.00

Jai Alai

$8.50

Kona

$7.00

Lion Stout

$8.00

Miller Light Aluminum

$7.00

Montauk Wave Chaser

$7.50

PBR 16oz

$5.00

Stella Can

$7.00

Nütrl

$9.00

Southern Tier Nitro

$8.50

Summer Shandy

$7.50

Truly Lemonade

$8.00

Twisted Tea

$7.00

White Claw

$8.00

Outside Cocktails

Cranberry Sangrita

$11.00

Irish Gold

$11.00

Julia's GIN-IUS Concoction

$12.00

Winterberry Collins

$11.00

Winter Punch

$11.00

Grab Bag

Grab Bag Beer

$3.00
All hours
Sunday 11:00 am - 9:20 pm
Monday 12:00 pm - 9:20 pm
Tuesday 12:00 pm - 9:20 pm
Wednesday 12:00 pm - 9:20 pm
Thursday 12:00 pm - 9:20 pm
Friday 12:00 pm - 9:20 pm
Saturday 11:00 am - 9:20 pm
Come in and Enjoy

Location

12 South Park Ave, Rockville Centre, NY 11570

Directions

