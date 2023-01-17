  • Home
  • /
  • Atlanta
  • /
  • The Darwin Bar - 585 Parkway Drive Northeast
A map showing the location of The Darwin Bar 585 Parkway Drive NortheastView gallery

The Darwin Bar 585 Parkway Drive Northeast

review star

No reviews yet

585 Parkway Drive Northeast

Atlanta, GA 30308

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Drinks

Hot Coffee

$3.00

Espresso

$3.00

Cortado

$3.75

Latte

$4.50

Hot Chocolate

$3.50

Iced Coffee

$4.00

Macchiato

$3.50

Cappuccino

$4.00

Iced Latte

$5.00

Americano

$3.50

Tea

$2.00

Chai Latte

Breakfast

Plain Croissant

$4.25

Muffins

$4.00

Danish

$4.25

Cookie

$3.75

Hot Breakfast Sandwich

$7.50

Oatmeal

$5.00

Greek Yogurt Parfait

$5.25

Summerhill

$6.00

Kale Krog

$6.00

Peidmont Punch

$6.00

Orange Juice

$7.99

Breakfast Pizza

$14.00

Fruit Bowl

$5.00

Drinks

Liquid Death

$3.50

Apple Juice

$4.00

Orange Juice

$4.00

Smart Water

$3.00

Coke

$4.00

Diet Coke

$4.00

Fiji Water

$5.00

Gaterade

$4.00

IBC Cream Soda

$2.00

Sprite

$4.00

Perrier

$3.00

V8 Splash

$4.00

ATL Water

$2.00

Montaine

$2.00

Snacks

Miss Vickie's Chips

$2.00

Fruit Bowl

$5.00

Snicker

$2.50

Kit Kat

$2.50

Local

Chai Box All Chaied Up Jar

$22.00

Purposeful Pecans

XOCOLATL Chocolate

$10.00

Radio Roasters Coffee

Snacks

Popcorn

$5.00

Marinated Olives

$8.00

Cheese Board

$13.00

Charcutier

$13.00

Hummus Plate

$10.00

Pizza

Cheese Pizza

$10.00

Peperoni Pizza

$10.00

Pear & Prosciutto Pizza

$10.00

Kale & Roasted Garlic Pizza

$10.00
All hours
Sunday6:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday6:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Elevated coffee and craft cocktail experience

Location

585 Parkway Drive Northeast, Atlanta, GA 30308

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Similar restaurants in your area

Land of a Thousand Hills Coffee O4W
orange starNo Reviews
525 N Avenue STE 250 Atlanta, GA 30308
View restaurantnext
Dancing Goats® - Ponce City Market
orange star4.0 • 424
650 North Ave NE Atlanta, GA 30308
View restaurantnext
Ruby Chow's
orange star4.6 • 331
620 Glen Iris Drive NE, Suite C-1 Atlanta, GA 30308
View restaurantnext
Bibi Eatery
orange starNo Reviews
675 Ponce De Leon Avenue Northeast Atlanta, GA 30308
View restaurantnext
BAR VEGAN LLC
orange starNo Reviews
675 Ponce De Leon Avenue Northeast Atlanta, GA 30308
View restaurantnext
El Super Pan - Ponce City Market
orange star4.4 • 1,076
675 Ponce de Leon Ave NE Atlanta, GA 30308
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Atlanta

Gu's Dumplings - Krog Street Market
orange star4.6 • 13,860
99 Krog St NE Suite M Atlanta, GA 30307
View restaurantnext
Fresh to Order
orange star4.6 • 9,016
860 Peachtree St Atlanta, GA 30308
View restaurantnext
Chopt Creative Salad Co. - Ansley Mall
orange star4.7 • 8,067
Ansley Mall 1544 Piedmont Ave NE Atlanta, GA 30324
View restaurantnext
Farm Burger - Buckhead
orange star4.4 • 6,021
3365 Piedmont Rd NE Atlanta, GA 30305
View restaurantnext
Fresh to Order
orange star4.6 • 5,116
1260 Cumberland Mall Atlanta, GA 30339
View restaurantnext
Hawkers Asian Street Fare - Atlanta
orange star4.3 • 4,889
661 Auburn Ave Northeast Atlanta, GA 30312
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Atlanta
Decatur
review star
Avg 4.4 (42 restaurants)
Smyrna
review star
Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)
Tucker
review star
Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)
Stone Mountain
review star
Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)
Forest Park
review star
Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
Marietta
review star
Avg 4.3 (55 restaurants)
Norcross
review star
Avg 4.5 (31 restaurants)
Lithia Springs
review star
Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
Austell
review star
Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston