The Dawg Howz

1106 Main St

Hamburg, IA 51640

Popular Items

Build Your Own Dawgs
Medium Malt

Dawgs

All Beef Frank, Original or Ground Beef Cheeseburger Dog. More than 18 possible toppings to choose from!

Build Your Own Dawgs

$3.99

All Beef Frank or Ground Beef Cheeseburger Dog. More than 18 toppings to choose from.

Combos

Single Dog Combo

$7.99

Choice of Dawg, chips, pickle spear, and drink.

Double Dog Combo

$15.99

Double the fun! 2 Dawgs, 2 bags of chips, 2 pickle spears, and 2 drinks

The Dog Pack

$39.95

You can feed the whole family with 5 dawgs, 5 bags of chips, 5 pickle spears, and 5 drinks!

Kids Pup Pack

$5.99

Pup-sized dawg on a slider bun, a bag of chips and pickle spear, a small fountain drink, and a treat. Also comes with a fun balloon! Only $5.99!

Taco Dog Combo

$8.99Out of stock

Taco Combo

$6.99Out of stock

Specials

Meatball Sub Combo

$7.99Out of stock

Taco Dog

$4.99Out of stock

Taco

$2.99Out of stock

Ham Melt

$3.99Out of stock

Turkey Melt

$3.99Out of stock

Ham and Turkey Melt

$4.99Out of stock

Jalapeno and Cheddar Sausage

$4.99Out of stock

Jalapeno and Cheddar Sausage Combo

$8.99Out of stock

Taquitos

$2.29

Buffalo Chicken Dawg

$4.99Out of stock

Buffalo Chicken Combo

$8.99Out of stock

Chicken Club

$4.99Out of stock

Chicken Club Combo

$8.99Out of stock

The Beast

$5.99Out of stock

The Beast Combo

$9.99Out of stock

Nashville Hot Dawg

$4.99Out of stock

Nashville Hot Dawg Combo

$8.99Out of stock

Monterrey Chicken Dawg

$4.99Out of stock

Monterrey Chicken Dawg Combo

$8.99Out of stock

Chili

$3.19Out of stock

Chili Combo

$5.99Out of stock

Potato Soup

$3.19Out of stock

Pasta Salad

$1.29Out of stock

Ham and Bean Soup

$3.29Out of stock

Tortellini Soup

$3.49Out of stock

Walking Taco

$3.99Out of stock

Creamy Chicken and Rice Soup

$3.49Out of stock

Smoked Polish Sausage

$4.99Out of stock

Smoked Polish Sausage Combo

$8.99Out of stock

Drinks

Small Drink

$1.29

Medium Drink

$1.59

Grab a refreshing medium soda, tea, or water.

Large Drink

$1.99

Grab a refreshing large soda, tea, or water.

Coffee

Just plain Coffee, a Soothing Cappuccino, or a Delicious Latte Macchiato with your choice of Mocha, Caramel, or vanilla flavor. Add an espresso shot for $1.00 more!

Hot Chocolate

$1.99

Ice Cream

Small Cone/Dish

$2.19

Delicious soft serve ice cream available in chocolate, vanilla, or twist.

Medium Cone/Dish

$2.39

Delicious soft serve ice cream available in chocolate, vanilla, or twist.

Large Cone/Dish

$2.69

Delicious soft serve ice cream available in chocolate, vanilla, or twist.

Waffle Cone

$3.19

Delicious soft serve ice cream available in chocolate, vanilla, or twist served in a yummy waffle cone!

Medium Float

$2.99

Grab a straw and spoon and enjoy our soft serve vanilla ice cream mixed with one of our refreshing sodas!

Large Float

$3.39

Grab a straw and spoon and enjoy our soft serve vanilla ice cream mixed with one of our refreshing sodas!

Mini Infusion

$2.99

Medium Infusion

$3.99

A delicious concoction of soft service ice cream infused with a choice of candy.

Large Infusion

$4.69

A delicious concoction of soft service ice cream infused with a choice of candy.

Medium Shake

$3.69

Thick and creamy malts or shakes available in a variety of flavors.

Medium Malt

$3.69

Large Shake

$4.19

Thick and creamy malts or shakes available in a variety of flavors.

Large Malt

$4.19

Small Sundae

$3.29

One heaping scoop of vanilla ice cream covered in your favorite topping.

Medium Sundae

$3.59

Two heaping scoops of vanilla ice cream covered with your favorite toppings.

Large Sundae

$3.99

We triple dog dare you to eat this! 3 scoops of vanilla ice-cream covered with your favorite topping!

Banana Split

$5.79

Bone Appétit! Banana halves and 3 mounds of ice cream covered with pineapple, strawberry, and hot fudge. Garnished with 2 cherries on top!

Dawg Bowl Parfait

$5.79

Affogato

$5.29

Quart of Ice Cream

$3.49

Gift Card

$5 Gift Card

$5.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

1106 Main St, Hamburg, IA 51640

Directions

