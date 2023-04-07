Restaurant header imageView gallery
American
Bars & Lounges
Salad

The Dawson

No reviews yet

730 West Grand Avenue

Chicago, IL 60654

All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 3:59 am
Monday10:30 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 3:59 am
Thursday10:30 am - 3:59 am
Friday10:30 am - 3:59 am
Saturday10:30 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

River West’s Spacious Oasis For Globally-Inspired Fare & Acclaimed Cocktails The Fulton River District is home to The Dawson, an expansive indoor/outdoor, multi-level space providing a multitude of dining experiences. The Dawson includes one of Chicago’s best patios conveniently found in the middle of the city.

Website

Location

730 West Grand Avenue, Chicago, IL 60654

Directions

