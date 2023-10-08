The Daydream Diner
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|6:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|6:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|6:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|6:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|6:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|6:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|6:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info
The best little diner around!
Location
2132 N Locust Ave, Lawrenceburg, TN 38464
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
La Fuente Mexican Restaurant - Pulaski
No Reviews
1653 West College St, Suite 4 Pulaski, TN 38478
View restaurant
More near Lawrenceburg