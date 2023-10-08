Burgers

Classic Cheeseburger Meal

$10.00

mayo, lettuce, tomato, pickle, mustard, and onion

Balsamic & Blue Burger Meal

$11.00

grilled onions, lettuce, signature balsamic sauce, and blue cheese crumbles

Mushroom Swiss Burger Meal

$11.00

mayo, grilled onions, grilled mushrooms, and swiss cheese

The Lawrenceburger Meal

$12.00

bacon, egg, jalapenos, and jack cheese

Beyond Burger Meal

$12.00

our classic burger made with Beyond plant based vegan burger patty

Build Your Own Burger Meal

$10.00

add your choice of toppings

House Specials

Cheese Quesadilla Meal

$8.00

grilled onions, grilled peppers, lettuce, tomato, sour cream, and salsa

4oz Hamburger Steak Meal

$10.00

grilled onions, grilled peppers, brown gravy - includes fries, slaw and toast

8oz Hamburger Steak Meal

$13.00

grilled onions, grilled peppers, brown gravy - includes fries, slaw and toast

4 Fried Chicken Tender Meal

$11.00

hand-breaded to order

6 Fried Chicken Tender Meal

$14.00

hand-breaded to order

4 Grilled Chicken Tender Meal

$11.00

grilled fresh

6 Grilled Chicken Tender Meal

$14.00

grilled fresh

4oz Chicken Fried Steak Meal

$11.00

white gravy - includes fries, slaw and toast

8oz Chicken Fried Steak Meal

$14.00

white gravy - includes fries, slaw and toast

Sandwiches

Classic Fried Chicken Sandwich Meal

$10.00

mayo, and pickles

Classic Grilled Chicken Sandwich Meal

$10.00

mayo, and pickles

Sweet Swiss Grilled Chicken Sandwich Meal

$12.00

bacon, onion, house-made sauce, and swiss cheese

Noni's Chicken Salad Sandwich Meal

$10.00

house-made chicken salad with our secret blend of spices

Beef Cheesesteak Sandwich Meal

$12.00

grilled onions, grilled peppers, grilled mushrooms, and your choice of cheese

Chicken Cheesesteak Sandwich Meal

$12.00

grilled onions, grilled peppers, grilled mushrooms, and your choice of cheese

Grilled Veggie Po' Boy Sandwich Meal

$11.00

grilled onions, grilled peppers, grilled mushrooms, lettuce, tomato, cucumbers, mayo, and swiss cheese

Sawyer Sandwich Meal

$12.00

beef cheesesteak with grilled onions, bbq sauce, and cheddar cheese

Kate Sandwich Meal

$12.00

chicken cheesesteak with bacon, ranch, and swiss cheese

Grilled Cheese Sandwich Meal

$7.00

american and cheddar cheese

BLT Meal

$10.00

bacon, lettuce, tomato, and mayo

Double Dog Meal

$8.00

Patty Melt Meal

$10.00

premium burger patty, grilled onions, mayo, and american cheese on Texas Toast

Fried Bologna Sandwich Meal

$8.00

mayo, tomato, and american cheese

Double-Decker Sandwich Meal

$9.00

ham, bacon, tomato, lettuce, and american cheese

Soups & Salads

Chili

$5.00

Soup of the Day

$5.00

House Salad

$7.00

Soup & Salad Combo

$10.00

Kids Meals

Kids Burger Meal

$6.00

Kids Fried Tender Meal

$6.00

Kids Grilled Tender Meal

$6.00

Kids Hot Dog Meal

$6.00

Kids Grilled Cheese Meal

$6.00

Kids PB&J Meal

$6.00

Sides

Fries

$3.00

Tots

$3.00

Slaw

$3.00

Banana

$1.50

Apple

$1.50

Onion Rings

$5.00

Fried Pickles

$5.00

Side Salad

$5.00

Chili Cheese Fries

$5.00

Chili Cheese Tots

$5.00

Chili Fries

$5.00

Chili Tots

$5.00

Cheese Fries

$5.00

Cheese Tots

$5.00

Gravy Fries

$5.00

Gravy Tots

$5.00

Mac N Cheese

$5.00

Soup

$5.00

Dessert

Milkshake

$5.00

Mixer

$5.00

Float

$5.00

One Scoop

$3.00

Two Scoop

$4.00

Slice of Pie

$3.00

Coffee Float

$5.00

Banana Split

$7.00

Brownie Sundae

$7.00

One Pint

$7.00

Drinks

Coffee

$2.00

Orange Juice

$3.00

Milk

$3.00

Hot Tea

$2.00

Sweet Tea

$3.00

Unsweet Tea

$3.00

Fountain Drink

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

A la Carte

Classic Cheeseburger

$7.00

mayo, lettuce, tomato, pickle, mustard, and onion

The Lawrenceburger

$9.00

bacon, egg, jalapenos, and jack cheese

Balsamic & Blue Burger

$8.00

grilled onions, lettuce, signature balsamic sauce, and blue cheese crumbles

Mushroom Swiss Burger

$8.00

mayo, grilled onions, grilled mushrooms, and swiss cheese

Build Your Own Burger

$7.00

add your choice of toppings

Classic Fried Chicken Sandwich

$7.00

mayo, and pickles

Classic Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$7.00

mayo, and pickles

Sweet Swiss Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$9.00

bacon, onion, house-made sauce, and swiss cheese

Noni's Chicken Salad Sandwich

$7.00

house-made chicken salad with our secret blend of spices

Beef Cheesesteak Sandwich

$9.00

grilled onions, grilled peppers, grilled mushrooms, and your choice of cheese

Chicken Cheesesteak Sandwich

$9.00

grilled onions, grilled peppers, grilled mushrooms, and your choice of cheese

Sawyer Sandwich

$9.00

beef cheesesteak with grilled onions, bbq sauce, and cheddar cheese

Kate Sandwich

$9.00

chicken cheesesteak with bacon, ranch, and swiss cheese

Grilled Veggie Po' Boy Sandwich

$8.00

grilled onions, grilled peppers, grilled mushrooms, lettuce, tomato, cucumbers, mayo, and swiss cheese

Grilled Cheese Sandwich

$4.00

american and cheddar cheese

BLT

$7.00

bacon, lettuce, tomato, and mayo

Double Dog

$5.00

Patty Melt

$7.00

premium burger patty, grilled onions, mayo, and american cheese on Texas Toast

Fried Bologna Sandwich

$5.00

mayo, tomato, and american cheese

Double-Decker Sandwich

$6.00

ham, bacon, tomato, lettuce, and american cheese

Cheese Quesadilla

$5.00

grilled onions, grilled peppers, lettuce, tomato, sour cream, and salsa

4oz Hamburger Steak

$7.00

grilled onions, grilled peppers, brown gravy - includes fries, slaw and toast

8oz Hamburger Steak

$10.00

grilled onions, grilled peppers, brown gravy - includes fries, slaw and toast

4 Fried Chicken Tenders

$8.00

hand-breaded to order

6 Fried Chicken Tenders

$11.00

hand-breaded to order

4 Grilled Chicken Tenders

$8.00

grilled fresh

6 Grilled Chicken Tenders

$11.00

grilled fresh

4oz Chicken Fried Steak

$8.00

white gravy - includes fries, slaw and toast

8oz Chicken Fried Steak

$11.00

white gravy - includes fries, slaw and toast

Extras

Add Burger Patty

$3.00

Add Grilled Tender

$2.00

Add Fried Tender

$2.00