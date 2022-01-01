The Deck imageView gallery

The Deck 1601 Beach St

1 Review

$$

1601 Beach St

Muskegon, MI 49441

Order Again

Popular Items

Kids Meal
Beach Burro Bowls
The Deck's Nachos

To Get Started

Summer Sampler

$14.00

tortilla chips, pico de gallo, smoked tomato salsa, mango-pineapple salsa, guacamole, queso (gf)

The Deck's Nachos

$12.00

queso, shredded cheddar, lettuce, pico de gallo, guacamole, sour cream, smoked tomato salsa, jalapeño hot sauce (gf)

Dirty South Nachos

$16.00

sweet potato waffle fries, pulled pork, shredded cheddar, mango-pineapple salsa, BBQ, honey mustard

Chicken Strips App

$14.00

celery, ranch or bleu cheese choice of: sweet thai chili, BBQ, honey mustard, nashville hot

Crispy Thai Brussel Sprouts

$14.00

honey roasted peanuts, cilantro, sesame seeds, sweet thai chili sauce

Mexican Street Corn Dip

$11.00

garlic-lime aioli, cotija cheese, flamin’ hot cheetos, tortilla chips

Queso Bowl

$11.00

queso, cheddar cheese, pico de gallo, guacamole, tortilla chips

Turkey Leg App

$12.00

deck sauce, BBQ

Shrimp Cocktail

$16.00

6-piece jumbo shrimp, mango-pineapple slaw, korean cucumbers, cocktail sauce, lemon wedge

Smoked Whitefish Dip

$14.00

BBQ kettle chips, hard boiled egg, pickled red onion, dill pickle, lemon wedge

Vicky's Shrimp Ceviche

$14.00

avocado, cucumber, mango-pineapple, tortilla chips

Smoked Wings App

$17.00

12 wings | dry rub, celery | ranch or bleu cheese, choice of: sweet thai chili | BBQ | honey mustard | nashville hot

Deck Fry App

$9.00

ketchup, ranch, deck sauce

Sweet Fry App

$10.00

ketchup, honey mustard, deck sauce

Lil Squealers

$4.00

mini roll, pulled pork, coleslaw, dill pickle, tangy mustard

Nashville Chicken Slider

$4.00

mini roll, nashville hot sauce, dill pickle, coleslaw

Walleye Slider

$5.00

mini roll, coleslaw, dill pickle, tartar sauce

Chips & Salsa App

$6.00

Meats & Threes

1/2 Rack Ribs

$23.00

choose 3 sides. served with dill pickles, pickled red onion, deck sauce, BBQ, mini roll

Brisket

$24.00

choose 3 sides. served with dill pickles, pickled red onion, deck sauce, BBQ, mini roll

Chicken Strips

$18.00

ranch or bleu cheese, choice of wing sauce. a down south classic! choose 3 sides. served with dill pickles, pickled red onion, deck sauce, BBQ, mini roll

Nashville Hot Chicken

$20.00

a down south classic! choose 3 sides. served with dill pickles, pickled red onion, deck sauce, BBQ, mini roll

Pulled Chicken

$20.00

a down south classic! choose 3 sides. served with dill pickles, pickled red onion, deck sauce, BBQ, mini roll

Pulled Pork

$20.00

a down south classic! choose 3 sides. served with dill pickles, pickled red onion, deck sauce, BBQ, mini roll

Smoked Wings

$20.00

8 wings, ranch or bleu cheese, choice of wing sauce. a down south classic! choose 3 sides. served with dill pickles, pickled red onion, deck sauce, BBQ, mini roll

Smokehouse Sampler

$34.00

chopped brisket, pulled pork, michigan smoked turkey leg, pulled smoked chicken, 3 sides, served with dill pickles, pickled red onion, deck sauce, BBQ, mini roll

Surf Hut

$30.00

2-piece walleye, ½ rack of ribs, 3 sides, served with dill pickles, pickled red onion, deck sauce, BBQ, mini roll

Turkey Leg

$20.00

choose 3 sides. served with dill pickles, pickled red onion, deck sauce, BBQ, mini roll

Walleye

$23.00

4-piece, tartar sauce, lemon wedge. a down south classic! choose 3 sides. served with dill pickles, pickled red onion, deck sauce, BBQ, mini roll

Greens & Mac

Grandma's Mac

$14.00

a classic mac n’ cheese served with BBQ & fried onions

Caesar Salad

$12.00

romaine, aged asiago, crouton, caesar, lemon wedge

Chinese Chop Salad

$14.00

power blend, romaine, honey roasted peanuts, crispy chow mein noodle, avocado, korean cucumbers, mandarin oranges, carrot & ginger vinaigrette

Cobb Salad

$14.00

romaine, house smoked bacon, gorgonzola, hardboiled egg, avocado, tomato, cucumber, crouton, choice of dressing

House Salad

$10.00

romaine, house smoked bacon, gorgonzola, hardboiled egg, avocado, tomato, cucumber, crouton, choice of dressing

Westcoast Salad

$14.00

romaine, honey roasted peanuts, sesame seeds, pickled red onion, cabbage, mango-pineapple salsa, crispy brussels sprouts, korean cucumbers, avocado, honey tahini vinaigrette

Handhelds & Hot Dogs

50/50 Handheld

$15.00

pork and brisket, served with creamy coleslaw, dill pickles, pickled red onion, deck sauce, BBQ, BBQ kettle chips, brioche bun. substitute GF bun +$2

Pulled Pork Handheld

$14.00

served with creamy coleslaw, dill pickles, pickled red onion, deck sauce, BBQ, BBQ kettle chips, brioche bun. substitute GF bun +$2

Crispy Chicken Handheld

$14.00

ranch, served with creamy coleslaw, dill pickles, pickled red onion, deck sauce, BBQ, BBQ kettle chips, brioche bun. substitute GF bun +$2

Brisket Handheld

$16.00

served with creamy coleslaw, dill pickles, pickled red onion, deck sauce, BBQ, BBQ kettle chips, brioche bun. substitute GF bun +$2

Nashville Hot Handheld

$14.00

ranch, served with creamy coleslaw, dill pickles, pickled red onion, deck sauce, BBQ, BBQ kettle chips, brioche bun. substitute GF bun +$2

Walleye Handheld

$15.00

tartar sauce, served with creamy coleslaw, dill pickles, pickled red onion, deck sauce, BBQ, BBQ kettle chips, brioche bun. substitute GF bun +$2

Pulled Chicken Handheld

$14.00

served with creamy coleslaw, dill pickles, pickled red onion, deck sauce, BBQ, BBQ kettle chips, brioche bun. substitute GF bun +$2

Mac Attack Dog

$12.00

mac n’ cheese, shredded cheddar, ¼ LB hot dog served with creamy coleslaw, dill pickles, pickled red onion, deck sauce, BBQ, BBQ kettle chips

Tijuana Dog

$12.00

mexican street corn, flamin’ hot cheetos, ¼ LB hot dog served with creamy coleslaw, dill pickles, pickled red onion, deck sauce, BBQ, BBQ kettle chips

Boss Hog Dog

$12.00

pulled pork, coleslaw, crispy fried onions, tangy mustard sauce, ¼ LB hot dog served with creamy coleslaw, dill pickles, pickled red onion, deck sauce, BBQ, BBQ kettle chips

Beach Dog

$8.00

ketchup, mustard, ¼ LB hot dog served with creamy coleslaw, dill pickles, pickled red onion, deck sauce, BBQ, BBQ kettle chips

Beach Tacos and Bowls

Beach Tacos

$15.00

two flour tortillas, queso, sour cream, beach slaw, pickled red onion, mango-pineapple salsa, smoked tomato salsa, jalapeño hot sauce, guacamole, tortilla chips. GF shells available upon request

Beach Burro Bowls

$16.00

queso, shredded cheddar, sour cream, cilantro lime rice, refried beans, shredded lettuce, pico de gallo, smoked tomato salsa, jalapeño hot sauce, guacamole, tortilla chips

Sides

Side Of

Side Beach Slaw

$4.00

Side Caesar Salad

$4.50

Side Coleslaw

$4.00

Side Cornbread

$4.00

Side Crispy Onion

$1.00

Side Deck Fries

$4.00

Side Fruit Snacks

$1.00

Side House Salad

$4.50

Side Kettle Chips

$3.00

Side Korean Cucumbers

$4.00

Side Mac

$4.00

Side Mandarin Oranges

$4.00

Side Pit Beans

$4.00

Side Refried

$4.00

Side Rice

$4.00

Side Street Corn

$4.00

Side Sweet Fries

$4.00

Side Tortilla Chips

$4.00

Side Meat

Piglet

Kids Meal

$8.00

all piglet meals come with kids drink, one side & a treat.

Dessert

Chocolate Elaire Bar

$4.00

chocolate center in vanilla frozen dairy dessert coated with cake crunch (contains milk, soy, wheat)

Cookies N Cream Sandwich

$4.00

cookies 'n cream frozen dairy dessert between two chocolate cookies (contains milk, soy, wheat)

Chips Galore Sandwich

$4.00

vanilla flavored frozen dairy dessert between two chocolate chip cookies, edged with mini chocolate chips (contains egg, milk, soy, wheat)

Strawberry Shortcake Bar

$4.00

strawberry center in vanilla frozen dairy dessert coated with cake crunch (contains milk, soy, wheat)

Jolly Rancher Bomb Pop

$4.00

flavors of watermelon, lemon & green apple

check markTourists
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markLive Music
check markLGBTQ-Friendly
check markHappy Hour
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markFast Service
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markDelivery
check markTakeout
Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
BBQ, beers & live music on the sunny beach of Lake Michigan!

1601 Beach St, Muskegon, MI 49441

The Deck image

