American
Burgers
Bars & Lounges

The Delft Bistro

review star

No reviews yet

139 W. Washington St.

Marquette, MI 49855

Order Again

Popular Items

Loaded Brussels Sprouts
Foghorn Leghorn
Cheese Curds

Appetizers

Milk & Honey

Milk & Honey

$13.00

honey whipped ricotta, fresh honeycomb, grilled ciabatta, duck fat roasted cashews

Cheese Curds

Cheese Curds

$9.00

tempura battered Wisconsin cheddar cheese curds, side of sriracha ranch

The Preview

The Preview

$8.00

grass-fed beef, cheddar, house pickles, caramelized onion, aioli, brioche * gluten-free with bread substitute

Crispy Chicken Slider

$8.00

buttermilk fried chicken aioli, house pickles, brioche

Falafel Slider

Falafel Slider

$8.00

falafel patty, arugula, cucumber, tzatziki, brioche * vegetarian, vegan possible, gluten-free with bread substitute

Slider Flight

Slider Flight

$22.00

one of each: The Preview, Falafel Slider, Porky Pig Slider * gluten-free with bread substitute

Hummus

$10.00

traditional garlic hummus served with crudite and grilled pita * vegetarian, gluten-free with bread substitute

Beets Neopolitan

$11.00

roasted beets layered with goat cheese, baby arugula, crispy carrot, balsamic reduction, toasted pistachios

Salads

Maple Salad

Maple Salad

$17.00

heritage blend greens, bleu cheese crumbles, dried cranberries, candied walnuts, granny smith apples, maple vinaigrette * gluten-free, vegetarian

Falafel Salad

Falafel Salad

$17.00

falafel, mixed greens, wild rice, goat cheese, tomato, cucumber, kalamata olives, pickled red onion, tzatziki * gluten-free, vegetarian **vegan possible

Steak Salad

$20.00Out of stock

mixed greens, 4 oz fillet, butternut squash puree, poached apple, grape tomato, pickled red onion, toasted pepita, honey dijon vinaigrette

Buddha Bowl

$17.00Out of stock

wild rice, butternut squash puree, marinated kale, cucumber, grape tomato, roasted beets, crispy chickpeas, maple tahini dressing, sesame seeds, scallion

Roasted Beet Salad

$17.00Out of stock

baby arugula, roasted beets, goat cheese, shaved fennel, toasted pistachios, balsamic vinaigrette

Sandwiches

The Feature

The Feature

$18.00

two grass-fed beef patties, caramelized onion, cheddar, house pickles, spinach, aioli, brioche * gluten-free with bread substitute

The Tom Burger

The Tom Burger

$18.00

cremini mushroom/beef blend patty, swiss, bacon, arugula, aioli, caramelized onion, pretzel bun * gluten-free with bread substitute

Foghorn Leghorn

Foghorn Leghorn

$18.00

buttermilk fried chicken, bacon jam, pickled red onion, brussel sprout slaw, brioche *Local Favorite!

Falafel

Falafel

$17.00

traditional garlic hummus, arugula, cucumber, tomato, tzatziki, pita * vegetarian, gluten-free with bread substitute, vegan with no tzatziki

Bahn Mi Pita

$16.00

house-made bulgur "meatballs," pickled bahn mi veggies, cilantro lime vinaigrette, pita wrap *vegan *gluten free with bread substitute (not vegan)

The Emilia

$17.00

grilled chicken breast, crispy prosciutto, muenster, open face grilled ciabatta, arugula & balsamic salad

Caprese Melt

$15.00

fresh mozzarella, heirloom tomato, house pesto, baby arugula, balsamic reduction, open face grilled ciabatta

Pastas/Entrees

Gnocchi

$25.00

house made gnocchi, aromatic mushroom olive oil, red bell pepper, kale, parsnip puree, parmesan

Mushroom Risotto

$24.00

arborio rice, cremini mushrooms, shallots, crispy arugula, balsamic reduction, pecorino romano

Vegan Pesto Pasta

$23.00

linguine, vegan pesto, carrot, mushroom, grape tomato, pine nuts, fresh basil, grilled ciabatta

Ribs

Ribs

$27.00

“fall off the bone” pork ribs, sriracha-maple glaze, fried brussel sprouts, house-cut fries, scallion * gluten-free possible

Salmon

$29.00

walnut crusted salmon, wild rice, roasted root vegetables, brown butter, pickled mustard seeds *medium rare cook standard

Filet Mignon

$39.00

8 oz filet mignon, pomme dauphinois, charred asparagus, wild mushrooms, bordelaise, parmesan cheese crisp

Duck

$32.00

4 oz Muscovy duck breast, rmaple glazed carrots, parsnip puree, goat cheese, candied walnuts, drunken cranberries *gluten free

Special Features

Poutine

Poutine

$17.00

hand-cut fries, white cheddar cheese curds, gravy, beef short rib, caramelized onion, fried egg **Gluten-Free Option Available

Loaded Brussels Sprouts

Loaded Brussels Sprouts

$9.00

bacon, queso fresco, caramelized onion, balsamic reduction **Gluten-Free Option Available

Side Salad

Side Salad

$6.00

mixed greens, cucumber, tomato, carrot, pickled red onion **Vegan, Gluten-Free

Soup du Jour Cup

Soup du Jour Cup

$4.50

Ask about our soup of the day!

Soup du Jour Bowl

Soup du Jour Bowl

$6.50

Ask about our soup of the day!

Hand-Cut Fries

Hand-Cut Fries

$7.00

hand-cut fries made from Michigan Kennebec potatoes **Gluten-Free Option Available

Market Vegetable Medley

$6.00

Kids Menu

Chicken Tenders

$8.00

Grilled Cheese

$8.00

Kid's Hamburger

$8.00

Kid's Cheeseburger

$8.00

Mac & Cheese

$8.00

Dessert

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$5.00

freshly baked!

Beer To Go

Contains Alcohol. Must be delivered to a person of 21+. Please have ID ready upon pick up.
Blackrocks Grand Rabbits

Blackrocks Grand Rabbits

$5.00

12 oz can

Blackrocks My Kiss IPA

Blackrocks My Kiss IPA

$5.00

12 oz. can

Bell's Two Hearted

Bell's Two Hearted

$5.00

12 oz. bottle

Stella Artois

Stella Artois

$5.00

12 oz. bottle

Miller High Life

Miller High Life

$4.00

12 oz. bottle

Barrel + Beam Pomme Cider

Barrel + Beam Pomme Cider

$10.00

brut cider made with Michigan apples 6.5%

Barrel + Beam Golden Partager

Barrel + Beam Golden Partager

$10.00

oak-aged ale with rustic brett taste of tropical and spice

Wine To Go

Bottle Elena Walch Pinot Grigio

$42.00

Bottle Elena Walch Pinot Grigio

$42.00

Bottle Grove Mill Sauvignon Blanc

$30.00

Bottle Pine Ridge Chenin Blanc/Viognier

$42.00

Bottle Loosen Riesling

$30.00

Bottle Villa Wolf Pinot Noir

$42.00

Bottle Dona Paula Malbec

$38.00

Bottle Sebastiani Cabernet

$42.00

Bottle Chateau de Parenchere Bordeaux

$46.00

Bottle Campo Viejo Tempranillo

$34.00
All hours
Sunday11:30 am - 4:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:30 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 4:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 4:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 4:00 pm
Restaurant info

The Delft Bistro is a downtown Marquette destination. Food, Fun, Flavor and Film. Featuring great food and gracious service.

Website

Location

139 W. Washington St., Marquette, MI 49855

Directions

Gallery
The Delft Bistro image
The Delft Bistro image
The Delft Bistro image
The Delft Bistro image

