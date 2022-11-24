- Home
The Deli
999 Northwest Grand Boulevard
Oklahoma City, OK 73118
Burritos
Bacon, Egg and Cheddar Burrito
Fluffy scrambled eggs, bacon, cheddar cheese wrapped in a warm flour tortilla. Choice of salsa fresca or salsa verde.
Sausage, Egg and Cheddar Burrito
Fluffy scrambled eggs, sausage and shredded cheddar cheese in a warm flour tortilla. Served with a choice of salsa fresca or salsa verde.
Eggs and More
Three Scrambled Eggs
Three scrambled eggs with a choice of side protein. Choose one sausage patty or three slices of bacon. Additional toppings and extras are available to order as well.
Santa Fe Breakfast Sandwich
Savory breakfast sandwich with fluffy scrambled eggs in a buttery croissant with bacon, cheddar, guacamole and salsa verde.
Vegetarian Breakfast Bowl
Fluffy scrambled eggs, black beans, sliced avocado, Feta cheese and salsa verde.
Breakfast Quiche | Weekly Special
Housemade fresh each day in a buttery crust. Check the menu each week for a new option.
Smoked Salmon Box
Chilled Honey Smoked Salmon served with hard boiled egg, Kalamata olives, sliced cucumbers, capers, onion, garlic aioli and two packets of crackers.
Bowls
Steel Cut Oatmeal
Steel cut oats are cooked in water. Add your topping choice of berries, nuts, sweeteners and milk options from the self-serve bar.
Vanilla Yogurt Parfait
Creamy vanilla bean Greek yogurt with fresh strawberries and granola.
Coconut Milk Chia Seed Pudding
Creamy chia seed pudding with coconut milk and accented with cinnamon. Add your own toppings of berries, nuts, sweeteners and milk options from the self-serve bar.
***Fresh Fruit Cup
Choose your fruit cup from a selection of options.
Sweets
On the Side
**Toasted Bread
Choose from a selection of sliced breads. (Includes two pats of butter.) Additional butter and almond butter are available as additions to your order.
*Salsa Verde; 2 (oz.)
Freshly housemade, mildly spicy salsa made with tomatillo and green chili peppers.
*Salsa Fresca; (2 oz.)
Freshly housemade, mildly spicy salsa made with tomatoes, onions, cilantro, jalapeno and lime.
*Sour Cream
**Avocado Slices
*Justin Almond Butter Individual Packet
Almond butter made with no added sugar or salt.
**Assorted Bagged Chips
Daily Special
Monday (11/14) | Specials of the Day
Offered ONLY on MONDAY. Scroll through offerings to select your choice of an entrée, vegetable, or soup of the day. When scheduling ahead, you may receive an "out of stock" message. Please check back after 8 a.m. on Monday for a new inventory update. Thank you.
Thursday (11/17) | Specials of the Day
Offered ONLY on THURSDAY. Scroll through offerings to select your choice of an entrée, vegetable, or soup of the day. When scheduling ahead, you may receive an "out of stock" message. Please check back after 8 a.m. on Thursday for a new inventory update. Thank you.
Friday (11/18) Specials of the Day
Offered ONLY on FRIDAY. Scroll through offerings to select your choice of an entrée, vegetable, or soup of the day. When scheduling ahead, you may receive an "out of stock" message. Please check back after 8 a.m. on Friday for a new inventory update. Thank you.
Soups & Salads
House Salad
House salad begins with a bed of romaine lettuce with cherry tomatoes and croutons. Select additional options, toppings and dressings as desired. Your choice of complimentary dressing; (1 ea.)
Small House Salad
Crisp romaine lettuce, tomatoes and croutons. Your choice of either ranch or balsamic vinaigrette dressing (2 oz.).
Chef Salad
Garden greens with your choice of protein, sliced hard boiled egg, shredded cheddar cheese, cherry tomatoes, and croutons. Served with your choice of dressing.
Caesar Salad
Freshly cut crispy romaine, topped with asiago cheese and croutons. Served with housemade Caesar salad dressing.
Blackened Chicken Caesar Salad
Freshly cut crispy romaine topped with blackened chicken, bacon, avocado, croutons and asiago cheese. Served with Caesar salad dressing.
Cobb Salad
Classic Cobb with garden greens, chopped chicken breast, bacon, sliced egg, avocado, cherry tomatoes, blue cheese, and your choice of dressing.
+++Fajita Beef Salad
On a bed of freshly cut romaine with black beans, tomatoes, onions, roasted corn, cheddar cheese and topped with Frito chips. Served with cholula ranch dressing. Gluten-Free, Nut-Free
Taco Salad
Corn tortilla chips covered with shredded lettuce, tomatoes, cheddar cheese, salsa and sour cream. Add your choice of herb marinated chicken, fajita beef or chili.
*Soup of the Day | Cup or Bowl
Scroll through each day’s soup listing and make your selection ONLY for the day-of order. Occasionally you may receive an "out of stock" message. In that case, please check back after 8 a.m. on the day-of-order for a new inventory update.
Sandwiches & Wraps
Feature of the Month | Roast Beef Sandwich
Tender sliced Boar's Head roast beef with melted Swiss cheese, garlic aioli and caramelized onions on a toasted sourdough hoagie. Served with a housemde pickle spear.
BLT
Classic bacon, lettuce, & tomato with mayo is served on your choice of toasted bread. Served with a housemade pickle spear.
PB&J or Honey
Creamy peanut butter with your choice of honey, grape or strawberry jelly and your choice of bread.
Classic Grilled Cheese
Classic sandwich with your choice of cheese on buttered bread. Served with a housemade pickle spear.
Southwest Chicken Salad Sandwich
A housemade mix of shredded breast of chicken, celery, green chilis, toasted almonds, green onions, and southwest-seasoned mayo; with shredded lettuce and sliced tomato on your choice of bread. Served with a housemade pickle spear on the side.
Grilled Turkey Sandwich on Pita
Boar's Head smoked turkey breast with bacon, Swiss cheese, caramelized onions, jalapeños and chipotle mayo. Served with a housemade pickle spear.
Blackened Breast of Chicken Sandwich
Blackened breast of chicken topped with Monterey Jack cheese, tomato, avocado and chipotle mayo on your choice of bread. Served with a housemade pickle spear.
Club Sandwich/Wrap
Choose to make your club a sandwich or a wrap; filled with Boar’s Head smoked turkey and Black Forest ham, sliced cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, and chipotle mayo. Served with a housemade pickle spear.
Warm Blackened Chicken Wrap
Blackened chicken, cilantro rice, black bean & corn salsa, green chilis and sour cream wrapped in a soft jalapeno-cheddar tortilla. Served with a housemade pickle spear.
BLT Chicken Wrap
Sliced chicken breast with cheddar, bacon, lettuce, tomato and mayo wrapped in a soft jalapeno-cheddar tortilla. Served with a housemade pickle spear.
Tacos & Quesadillas
Cheese Quesadilla
Toasted flour tortilla with a choice of shredded cheddar or Monterey Jack cheese and many delicious options to customize your quesadilla.
Fajita Beef & Cheese Quesadilla
Toasted flour tortilla with fajita beef and Monterey Jack cheese.
Red Chile Chicken Quesadilla
A choice of two flour or cauliflower tortillas filled with a cheddar cheese and a mix of red chili chicken, sautéed poblano peppers and onion.
Red Chili Chicken Tacos
Your choice of two flour or cauliflower tortillas with cheddar cheese, pico de gallo, and a mix of red chili chicken, sautéed poblano peppers and onion. Served with chips and salsa fresca.
Vegetarian Tacos
Your choice of two flour or cauliflower soft tortillas filled with spinach, Monterey Jack cheese, black bean-corn salsa, and caramelized peppers and onion. Topped with sour cream. Served with chips and salsa fresca.
Entrées
Feature of the Month | Pot Roast
Hand shredded, slow braised premium chuck roast in a savory beef stock gravy. Served with mashed potato and vegetable of the day.
Blackened Atlantic Salmon or Chicken Breast
Blackened Atlantic salmon or blackened chicken breast options. Add to your entrée (at an additional cost) your choice of vegetable of the day, mashed potato, cilantro rice or cauliflower rice.
Mexican Rice Bowl
Rice bowl begins with a bed of cauliflower rice or cilantro rice, with Monterey Jack cheese, black bean-corn salsa and topped with seasoned pepitas. Add your choice (at additional cost) of blackened chicken, fajita beef, blackened Atlantic salmon or vegetables of the day.
Frito Chili Pie
Crunchy Fritos topped with housemade chili, cheddar cheese and diced onion.
A La Carte
*Vegetable of the day
Housemade Chili
Chef's own hearty housemade chili simmered with seasoned ground beef, pinto beans, onions, and tomato. Topped with shredded cheddar cheese.
*Baked Potato
Baked to perfection with a creamy, fluffy center and a crispy, flavorful, olive oil and sea salt coated skin. Served with two pats of butter. Your choice of additional toppings.
*Red Skinned Mashed Potatoes
Smooth and creamy housemade mashed until perfectly light and fluffy.
*Rice | Cilantro or Cauliflower
Your choice of Cauliflower Rice - a grain-free, low carb, delicious alternative to white rice; or colorful, aromatic and flavorful Cilantro Rice.
Smoked Salmon Box
Chilled Honey Smoked Salmon served with hard boiled egg, Kalamata olives, sliced cucumbers, capers, onion, garlic aioli and two packets of crackers.
*Sliced Cheese, Fruit & Crackers Snack Box
Enjoy a convenient, fresh, on-the-go snack high in vitamin C and a good source of calcium. Pre-washed and ready to eat. Includes sliced apples and pears, strawberries, red grapes; and a mini Babybel, smoked cheddar, and pepperjack cheeses.
*Vegetables & Ranch Box
Fresh and crispy sliced cucumbers, carrots and celery with Ranch Dressing.
Individual Items
Selection of Cheeses
Choose from a selection of sliced and shredded cheeses.
Selection of Proteins
Choose from a selection of cold and hot meats, chicken, fish, and beans.
Selection of Vegetables
Choose from a selection of cut fresh vegetables.
Selection of Breads
***Choose from a selection of sliced breads, wraps, pitas, and hoagies.
*Assorted Bagged Chips
***Choose from a selection of assorted bags of chips.
Dressings & Sauces
Selection of Salad Dressings
Choose from a selection of housemade salad dressings.
Selection of Signature Sauces
***Elevate your meal with one of our Signature Sauces.
*Guacamole
Deliciously creamy and housemade; with fresh mashed avocados, tomatoes, onion, lime juice and cilantro.
*Sour Cream
*Salsa Fresca
Freshly housemade, mildly spicy salsa made with fire roasted and freshly chopped tomatoes, onions, cilantro, jalapeno and lime.
*Pico de Gallo
Freshly housemade with chopped tomatoes, onions, cilantro, jalapeno and lime.
Desserts, Fruits & Yogurts
Dessert of the Day
Scroll through each day’s delicious special dessert listing and make your selection ONLY for the day-of order. Occasionally you may receive an "out of stock" message. In that case, please check back after 8 a.m. on the day-of-order for a new inventory update.
***Variety of Cookies
Choose from a selection of chocolate chip, lemon crinkle or snickerdoodle. Vegetarian
Rice Krispies Treat
Chewy, crispy, squares with the perfect combination of marshmallow, sugar and vanilla extract.
Mocha Chocolate Chip Brownie*
Mocha and chocolate come together in a soft, fudgy and chewy brownie laced with melty chocolate chips. Nut-Free
***Fresh Fruit Cup
Choose your fruit cup from a selection of options.
Vanilla Yogurt Parfait
Creamy vanilla bean Greek yogurt with fresh strawberries and granola.
Add Condiment Packets to your Order
Cutlery, Bags and Other
Purchase Reusable Cutlery
|Sunday
|7:45 am - 9:00 am, 10:45 am - 1:45 pm
|Monday
|7:45 am - 9:00 am, 10:45 am - 1:45 pm
|Tuesday
|7:45 am - 9:00 am, 10:45 am - 1:45 pm
|Wednesday
|7:45 am - 9:00 am, 10:45 am - 1:45 pm
|Thursday
|7:45 am - 9:00 am, 10:45 am - 1:45 pm
|Friday
|7:45 am - 9:00 am, 10:45 am - 1:45 pm
|Saturday
|7:45 am - 9:00 am, 10:45 am - 1:45 pm
999 Northwest Grand Boulevard, Oklahoma City, OK 73118