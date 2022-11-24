Restaurant header imageView gallery

The Deli

999 Northwest Grand Boulevard

Oklahoma City, OK 73118

Popular Items

Grilled Turkey Sandwich on Pita
*Sliced Cheese, Fruit & Crackers Snack Box
Selection of Proteins

Burritos

Bacon, Egg and Cheddar Burrito

Bacon, Egg and Cheddar Burrito

$3.00

Fluffy scrambled eggs, bacon, cheddar cheese wrapped in a warm flour tortilla. Choice of salsa fresca or salsa verde.

Sausage, Egg and Cheddar Burrito

$3.00

Fluffy scrambled eggs, sausage and shredded cheddar cheese in a warm flour tortilla. Served with a choice of salsa fresca or salsa verde.

Eggs and More

Three Scrambled Eggs

$2.50

Three scrambled eggs with a choice of side protein. Choose one sausage patty or three slices of bacon. Additional toppings and extras are available to order as well.

Santa Fe Breakfast Sandwich

Santa Fe Breakfast Sandwich

$4.25

Savory breakfast sandwich with fluffy scrambled eggs in a buttery croissant with bacon, cheddar, guacamole and salsa verde.

Vegetarian Breakfast Bowl

$4.25

Fluffy scrambled eggs, black beans, sliced avocado, Feta cheese and salsa verde.

Breakfast Quiche | Weekly Special

Breakfast Quiche | Weekly Special

$3.25

Housemade fresh each day in a buttery crust. Check the menu each week for a new option.

Smoked Salmon Box

$5.50

Chilled Honey Smoked Salmon served with hard boiled egg, Kalamata olives, sliced cucumbers, capers, onion, garlic aioli and two packets of crackers.

Bowls

Steel Cut Oatmeal

Steel Cut Oatmeal

$2.50

Steel cut oats are cooked in water. Add your topping choice of berries, nuts, sweeteners and milk options from the self-serve bar.

Vanilla Yogurt Parfait

Vanilla Yogurt Parfait

$2.75

Creamy vanilla bean Greek yogurt with fresh strawberries and granola.

Coconut Milk Chia Seed Pudding

Coconut Milk Chia Seed Pudding

$2.50

Creamy chia seed pudding with coconut milk and accented with cinnamon. Add your own toppings of berries, nuts, sweeteners and milk options from the self-serve bar.

***Fresh Fruit Cup

***Fresh Fruit Cup

$2.50

Choose your fruit cup from a selection of options.

Sweets

Cinnamon Roll

Cinnamon Roll

$2.00

A decadently sweet, baked roll with cinnamon-sugar filling; topped with a sugar glaze.

Housemade Blueberry-Lemon Muffin

$2.00

Begin your morning with a delicious housemade blueberry-lemon muffin.

On the Side

**Toasted Bread

**Toasted Bread

$1.00

Choose from a selection of sliced breads. (Includes two pats of butter.) Additional butter and almond butter are available as additions to your order.

*Salsa Verde; 2 (oz.)

$0.35

Freshly housemade, mildly spicy salsa made with tomatillo and green chili peppers.

*Salsa Fresca; (2 oz.)

$0.35

Freshly housemade, mildly spicy salsa made with tomatoes, onions, cilantro, jalapeno and lime.

*Sour Cream

$0.50

**Avocado Slices

$1.25

*Justin Almond Butter Individual Packet

$1.35

Almond butter made with no added sugar or salt.

**Assorted Bagged Chips

$1.25

Daily Special

Monday (11/14) | Specials of the Day

Monday (11/14) | Specials of the Day

Offered ONLY on MONDAY. Scroll through offerings to select your choice of an entrée, vegetable, or soup of the day. When scheduling ahead, you may receive an "out of stock" message. Please check back after 8 a.m. on Monday for a new inventory update. Thank you.

Thursday (11/17) | Specials of the Day

Thursday (11/17) | Specials of the Day

Offered ONLY on THURSDAY. Scroll through offerings to select your choice of an entrée, vegetable, or soup of the day. When scheduling ahead, you may receive an "out of stock" message. Please check back after 8 a.m. on Thursday for a new inventory update. Thank you.

Friday (11/18) Specials of the Day

Friday (11/18) Specials of the Day

Offered ONLY on FRIDAY. Scroll through offerings to select your choice of an entrée, vegetable, or soup of the day. When scheduling ahead, you may receive an "out of stock" message. Please check back after 8 a.m. on Friday for a new inventory update. Thank you.

Soups & Salads

House Salad

$3.75

House salad begins with a bed of romaine lettuce with cherry tomatoes and croutons. Select additional options, toppings and dressings as desired. Your choice of complimentary dressing; (1 ea.)

Small House Salad

$2.75

Crisp romaine lettuce, tomatoes and croutons. Your choice of either ranch or balsamic vinaigrette dressing (2 oz.).

Chef Salad

$7.25

Garden greens with your choice of protein, sliced hard boiled egg, shredded cheddar cheese, cherry tomatoes, and croutons. Served with your choice of dressing.

Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$3.50

Freshly cut crispy romaine, topped with asiago cheese and croutons. Served with housemade Caesar salad dressing.

Blackened Chicken Caesar Salad

Blackened Chicken Caesar Salad

$7.00

Freshly cut crispy romaine topped with blackened chicken, bacon, avocado, croutons and asiago cheese. Served with Caesar salad dressing.

Cobb Salad

$7.25

Classic Cobb with garden greens, chopped chicken breast, bacon, sliced egg, avocado, cherry tomatoes, blue cheese, and your choice of dressing.

+++Fajita Beef Salad

$7.50

On a bed of freshly cut romaine with black beans, tomatoes, onions, roasted corn, cheddar cheese and topped with Frito chips. Served with cholula ranch dressing. Gluten-Free, Nut-Free

Taco Salad

Taco Salad

$7.25

Corn tortilla chips covered with shredded lettuce, tomatoes, cheddar cheese, salsa and sour cream. Add your choice of herb marinated chicken, fajita beef or chili.

*Soup of the Day | Cup or Bowl

*Soup of the Day | Cup or Bowl

Scroll through each day’s soup listing and make your selection ONLY for the day-of order. Occasionally you may receive an "out of stock" message. In that case, please check back after 8 a.m. on the day-of-order for a new inventory update.

Sandwiches & Wraps

Feature of the Month | Roast Beef Sandwich

Feature of the Month | Roast Beef Sandwich

$5.75

Tender sliced Boar's Head roast beef with melted Swiss cheese, garlic aioli and caramelized onions on a toasted sourdough hoagie. Served with a housemde pickle spear.

BLT

BLT

$4.50

Classic bacon, lettuce, & tomato with mayo is served on your choice of toasted bread. Served with a housemade pickle spear.

PB&J or Honey

$2.50

Creamy peanut butter with your choice of honey, grape or strawberry jelly and your choice of bread.

Classic Grilled Cheese

$2.50

Classic sandwich with your choice of cheese on buttered bread. Served with a housemade pickle spear.

Southwest Chicken Salad Sandwich

Southwest Chicken Salad Sandwich

$5.00

A housemade mix of shredded breast of chicken, celery, green chilis, toasted almonds, green onions, and southwest-seasoned mayo; with shredded lettuce and sliced tomato on your choice of bread. Served with a housemade pickle spear on the side.

Grilled Turkey Sandwich on Pita

$5.75

Boar's Head smoked turkey breast with bacon, Swiss cheese, caramelized onions, jalapeños and chipotle mayo. Served with a housemade pickle spear.

Blackened Breast of Chicken Sandwich

$5.50

Blackened breast of chicken topped with Monterey Jack cheese, tomato, avocado and chipotle mayo on your choice of bread. Served with a housemade pickle spear.

Club Sandwich/Wrap

Club Sandwich/Wrap

$5.25

Choose to make your club a sandwich or a wrap; filled with Boar’s Head smoked turkey and Black Forest ham, sliced cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, and chipotle mayo. Served with a housemade pickle spear.

Warm Blackened Chicken Wrap

$5.50

Blackened chicken, cilantro rice, black bean & corn salsa, green chilis and sour cream wrapped in a soft jalapeno-cheddar tortilla. Served with a housemade pickle spear.

BLT Chicken Wrap

$5.00

Sliced chicken breast with cheddar, bacon, lettuce, tomato and mayo wrapped in a soft jalapeno-cheddar tortilla. Served with a housemade pickle spear.

Tacos & Quesadillas

Cheese Quesadilla

Cheese Quesadilla

$3.00

Toasted flour tortilla with a choice of shredded cheddar or Monterey Jack cheese and many delicious options to customize your quesadilla.

Fajita Beef & Cheese Quesadilla

Fajita Beef & Cheese Quesadilla

$5.75

Toasted flour tortilla with fajita beef and Monterey Jack cheese.

Red Chile Chicken Quesadilla

$5.25

A choice of two flour or cauliflower tortillas filled with a cheddar cheese and a mix of red chili chicken, sautéed poblano peppers and onion.

Red Chili Chicken Tacos

Red Chili Chicken Tacos

$7.25

Your choice of two flour or cauliflower tortillas with cheddar cheese, pico de gallo, and a mix of red chili chicken, sautéed poblano peppers and onion. Served with chips and salsa fresca.

Vegetarian Tacos

$6.00

Your choice of two flour or cauliflower soft tortillas filled with spinach, Monterey Jack cheese, black bean-corn salsa, and caramelized peppers and onion. Topped with sour cream. Served with chips and salsa fresca.

Entrées

Feature of the Month | Pot Roast

Feature of the Month | Pot Roast

$7.50

Hand shredded, slow braised premium chuck roast in a savory beef stock gravy. Served with mashed potato and vegetable of the day.

Blackened Atlantic Salmon or Chicken Breast

Blackened Atlantic Salmon or Chicken Breast

Blackened Atlantic salmon or blackened chicken breast options. Add to your entrée (at an additional cost) your choice of vegetable of the day, mashed potato, cilantro rice or cauliflower rice.

Mexican Rice Bowl

$3.75

Rice bowl begins with a bed of cauliflower rice or cilantro rice, with Monterey Jack cheese, black bean-corn salsa and topped with seasoned pepitas. Add your choice (at additional cost) of blackened chicken, fajita beef, blackened Atlantic salmon or vegetables of the day.

Frito Chili Pie

$5.50

Crunchy Fritos topped with housemade chili, cheddar cheese and diced onion.

A La Carte

*Vegetable of the day

$2.25

Housemade Chili

$3.50

Chef's own hearty housemade chili simmered with seasoned ground beef, pinto beans, onions, and tomato. Topped with shredded cheddar cheese.

*Baked Potato

*Baked Potato

$1.65

Baked to perfection with a creamy, fluffy center and a crispy, flavorful, olive oil and sea salt coated skin. Served with two pats of butter. Your choice of additional toppings.

*Red Skinned Mashed Potatoes

$2.00

Smooth and creamy housemade mashed until perfectly light and fluffy.

*Rice | Cilantro or Cauliflower

*Rice | Cilantro or Cauliflower

Your choice of Cauliflower Rice - a grain-free, low carb, delicious alternative to white rice; or colorful, aromatic and flavorful Cilantro Rice.

Smoked Salmon Box

$5.50

Chilled Honey Smoked Salmon served with hard boiled egg, Kalamata olives, sliced cucumbers, capers, onion, garlic aioli and two packets of crackers.

*Sliced Cheese, Fruit & Crackers Snack Box

*Sliced Cheese, Fruit & Crackers Snack Box

$4.75

Enjoy a convenient, fresh, on-the-go snack high in vitamin C and a good source of calcium. Pre-washed and ready to eat. Includes sliced apples and pears, strawberries, red grapes; and a mini Babybel, smoked cheddar, and pepperjack cheeses.

*Vegetables & Ranch Box

*Vegetables & Ranch Box

$3.25

Fresh and crispy sliced cucumbers, carrots and celery with Ranch Dressing.

Individual Items

Selection of Cheeses

Choose from a selection of sliced and shredded cheeses.

Selection of Proteins

Choose from a selection of cold and hot meats, chicken, fish, and beans.

Selection of Vegetables

Choose from a selection of cut fresh vegetables.

Selection of Breads

***Choose from a selection of sliced breads, wraps, pitas, and hoagies.

*Assorted Bagged Chips

***Choose from a selection of assorted bags of chips.

Dressings & Sauces

Selection of Salad Dressings

$0.50

Choose from a selection of housemade salad dressings.

Selection of Signature Sauces

***Elevate your meal with one of our Signature Sauces.

*Guacamole

$1.50

Deliciously creamy and housemade; with fresh mashed avocados, tomatoes, onion, lime juice and cilantro.

*Sour Cream

$0.50

*Salsa Fresca

$1.00

Freshly housemade, mildly spicy salsa made with fire roasted and freshly chopped tomatoes, onions, cilantro, jalapeno and lime.

*Pico de Gallo

$0.50

Freshly housemade with chopped tomatoes, onions, cilantro, jalapeno and lime.

Desserts, Fruits & Yogurts

Dessert of the Day

Scroll through each day’s delicious special dessert listing and make your selection ONLY for the day-of order. Occasionally you may receive an "out of stock" message. In that case, please check back after 8 a.m. on the day-of-order for a new inventory update.

***Variety of Cookies

***Variety of Cookies

$1.25

Choose from a selection of chocolate chip, lemon crinkle or snickerdoodle. Vegetarian

Rice Krispies Treat

$1.25

Chewy, crispy, squares with the perfect combination of marshmallow, sugar and vanilla extract.

Mocha Chocolate Chip Brownie*

Mocha Chocolate Chip Brownie*

$1.50

Mocha and chocolate come together in a soft, fudgy and chewy brownie laced with melty chocolate chips. Nut-Free

***Fresh Fruit Cup

***Fresh Fruit Cup

$2.50

Choose your fruit cup from a selection of options.

Vanilla Yogurt Parfait

Vanilla Yogurt Parfait

$2.75

Creamy vanilla bean Greek yogurt with fresh strawberries and granola.

Beverages

Canned Soda

Other Beverages

Add Condiment Packets to your Order

Select your Condiments

Cutlery, Bags and Other

Let us know your preference

Purchase Reusable Cutlery

Wheat Straw Reusable Cutlery

Wheat Straw Reusable Cutlery

Reusable Utensils set with Case, Portable Wheat Straw Cutlery Set, BPA-Free and Eco-friendly Knife Spoon Fork

Stainless Steel & Wood Handled Cutlery

Stainless Steel & Wood Handled Cutlery

Reusable Office Flatware Silverware Set, Healthy & Eco-Friendly Stainless Steel & Wood Full Size Fork, Spoon, Knife Cutlery.

All hours
Sunday 7:45 am - 9:00 am, 10:45 am - 1:45 pm
Monday 7:45 am - 9:00 am, 10:45 am - 1:45 pm
Tuesday 7:45 am - 9:00 am, 10:45 am - 1:45 pm
Wednesday 7:45 am - 9:00 am, 10:45 am - 1:45 pm
Thursday 7:45 am - 9:00 am, 10:45 am - 1:45 pm
Friday 7:45 am - 9:00 am, 10:45 am - 1:45 pm
Saturday 7:45 am - 9:00 am, 10:45 am - 1:45 pm
Location

999 Northwest Grand Boulevard, Oklahoma City, OK 73118

Directions

