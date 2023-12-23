Restaurant info

The Deli Planet is a unique food experience unlike any other in North Texas. Its menu of signature East Coast Hoagies & other delicious dishes has developed a strong cult following among patrons who have discovered its high quality food. It is the high quality delicious food offering that put The Deli Planet on the map. Their signature Hoagie sandwiches are designed with a special sauce, which is 100% unique to our family of foods. Our most popular dressings are made in-house. For maximum flavor and freshness, every bread item is baked from scratch in the store every day. The Deli Planet, formerly known as Subs & Suds, was purchased by the Rutledge family in 1998. It has been a local staple for service members at the Sheppard Air Force Base & Wichita Falls for more than 25 years.